Mushroom Patties
This recipe was one of the first veggie patties I tasted, and is a simple, quick favorite. You can use walnuts in place of the pecans if you prefer.
This is a great recipe and my family loved it. I added just a little more milk to the soup to make more gravy. I also put everything in a food processor and think this makes it a little too mushy. Next time I'll try mixing by hand. To see if I can get a little better consistency. Also want to try these patties on the grill.
I don't know what all the fuss is about. I followed the recipe exactly except I added a small can of sliced mushrooms (drained). I figured that if a recipe is called mushroom patties, they should have mushrooms in them. I just thought that they were mediocre - like something was missing. Nothing to rave about and I won't be making them again. They are not worth the trouble.
This was great! I used one package of GW broth instead of the onion soup mix, and added some sour cream and a little soy sauce to the gravy to add richness. Reminds me of cottage cheese loaf (one of my favorites), in patty form!
OH my god this is amazing. This is my favorite recipe i've made on this site. I can not eat pecan so i used Almonds instead, I almost used the whole packet of onion soup mix but i think it gave it more flavor. Also I can't have the condensed soup so i used an Organic Cream of Mushroom but still added the milk. They smelt amazing when i was done mixing everything but when i tried to fry them they all fell apart and it looked like i was cooking hashbrowns, but i do not care what they look like they taste so good I was ready to dump it into a bowl and just eat it like that. After I baked it with soup it was even better, I will be making this again and again. Thank you Donna for such an amazing recipe.
Well, this turned out nothing like how I expected! While the mixture was easy to shape into patties, it stuck fast to the non-stick skillet. Then, when I took it out of the oven, they had melted and spread into a big sticky lump! Despite looking completely unappetizing, this did actually taste pretty good! Thanks!
This is now one of our favourite meals! We followed the recipe exactly, and it turned out perfectly. Great recipe!
Not bad but definately would not make again!
