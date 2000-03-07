Mushroom Patties

This recipe was one of the first veggie patties I tasted, and is a simple, quick favorite. You can use walnuts in place of the pecans if you prefer.

By Donna

5
4 to 6 servings
5
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Combine bread crumbs, cottage cheese, Cheddar cheese, nuts, eggs and onion soup mix in a medium size mixing bowl. Mix well.

  • Form the mixture into patties and place one at a time in a skillet with oil. Fry until both sides of the patties are browned.

  • In a small bowl mix mushroom soup and milk together.

  • Place fried patties in a 9x13 inch casserole dish. Pour the milk and mushroom soup mixture over the patties. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
391 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 26.5g; cholesterol 92.6mg; sodium 1003.3mg. Full Nutrition
