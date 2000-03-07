Mushroom Patties

OH my god this is amazing. This is my favorite recipe i've made on this site. I can not eat pecan so i used Almonds instead, I almost used the whole packet of onion soup mix but i think it gave it more flavor. Also I can't have the condensed soup so i used an Organic Cream of Mushroom but still added the milk. They smelt amazing when i was done mixing everything but when i tried to fry them they all fell apart and it looked like i was cooking hashbrowns, but i do not care what they look like they taste so good I was ready to dump it into a bowl and just eat it like that. After I baked it with soup it was even better, I will be making this again and again. Thank you Donna for such an amazing recipe.