Tofu Tacos I

I'm not a big fan of tofu but wanted to try this. And i also like to keep a recipe as close to the original on the first try. I usually eat bean or soy crumble tacos. I had regular firm tofu and there is a recipe on here for Taco seasoning 1 that i like to keep on hand instead of seasoning packets so i used that. And didn't have tomato sauce so i used Herdez Mexican tomato sauce. So it was close and i was surprised at how much i liked it thanks Ok so i wasn't crazy about this for tacos but think it would be great for breakfast burritos as the tofu is more like scrambled eggs. But i am going to use the recipe on soy crumbles