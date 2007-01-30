Tofu Tacos I

A great tofu taco recipe for a meatless meal.

By KRYM

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook tofu, oil, garlic, and onion in a large skillet over medium heat for 5 minutes. Add chili powder, paprika, cayenne, cumin, salt, lime juice, and tomato sauce to the skillet and stir. Cook for 3 minutes.

  • Stir in the cilantro. Spoon mixture into a bowl.

  • Spoon the tofu mixture into taco shells. Top the mixture with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and salsa.

278 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 20.2g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 14.8mg; sodium 381.9mg. Full Nutrition
