Tofu Tacos I
A great tofu taco recipe for a meatless meal.
Really good! I only had plain extra-firm tofu, so I mixed in one pinch of basil, one pinch of oregano, some soy sauce, a splash of balsamic vinegar, and some spicy rooster sauce to the crumbled tofu before cooking it. I made the tacos with corn tortillas and I thought they were delicious!!
If you freeze, thaw, and dry the tofu in a 200° oven before soaking and cooking it, it acquires a meat-like chewy texture. I used regular tofu, and I added about 2 Tbs. crushed dry oregano, 2 tsp cumin, 3 large cloves of chopped garlic plus 1 Tbs of granulated garlic, and 2 Tbs of two different kinds of chili powder. I also added some Beef flavored "Better Than Bullion" to give the tofu a beefy flavor and color. They ate it up without even realizing they were eating tofu.Read More
Really good! I only had plain extra-firm tofu, so I mixed in one pinch of basil, one pinch of oregano, some soy sauce, a splash of balsamic vinegar, and some spicy rooster sauce to the crumbled tofu before cooking it. I made the tacos with corn tortillas and I thought they were delicious!!
My husband loves tacos and since we have gone vegitarian he has missed them. I made this recipe and he ate it all. The tofu really takes the flavor that taco meat has. He loved it. I thouhght it was pretty good and I dont like tacos.
Oh My God, these are so delicious! I fried corn tortillas for the shells and pressed the tofu for about 15 minutes between 2 plates. I followed the recipe almost exactly except I couldn't find any flavored tofu so I used plain. I decided to try to include some tofu meals into our diet and this is the first recipe I tried. These tacos are so, so, so good - will definitely be making these again. The avocado and the cheddar cheese add lots of flavor.
Really great spice blend! We added a bit more of the spices as we had both experienced bland tofu recipes (definitely to be avoided) and didn't use all of the suggested toppings - just what was fresh at our grocery store. In order to make a more chewy filling, we added some spanish rice to each taco. Really quick and very tasty. Definitely a keeper.
I used frozen sausage flavored protein crumbles instead of tofu. My family loved it!
Great basic recipe. The spice combo was good, but will add more cumin next time since I really like cumin. I will also add some beans and corn for a little more texture. Couldn't get much easier!
Everyone liked this. In addition to the basic recipe I also added rice and green peppers for texture. The flavor was good and we enjoyed it.
This satisfied my craving for beef, which we don't eat. Only thing I changed was to slice the tofu thinly & saute till brown. Then I chopped it up, put it back into the pan with the garlic, onion, seasonings etc. Proceeded per the recipe. Great!
I enjoyed this toful alternative. Will definitely make this often.
My boyfriend is a vegetarian, I am not. It is hard to find a meal that we can both enjoy. These tacos are great because they are so flavorful I don't even miss "real" tacos.
I love this recipe. I froze my tofu overnight to get a true "meat" texture. Hubby did not even know it was tofu mixed with lean turkey! Will definitely be making this again.
I am always on the look out for tofu recipes and this one was FANTASTIC!
Haven't tried this on kids yet. My husband, formerly, a recent vegetarian loved this recipe!! In place of real cheese, i used soya cheese for the topping.
Great recipe, just the right amount of spices and seasonings. I look forward to making it again.
Great flavor, too mushy/liquidy. I would probably use veggie crumbles next time instead of tofu, or toss the tofu in flour to give it a crispier texture.
AMAZING! One of my favorite vegetarian recipes! I add crumbled soy meat to it for more of a taco meat texture.
Fiancé lived this! I too added some basil and oregano wince I had regular tofu, I also added some slices portobello mushrooms and made guacamole, Spanish rice and some black beans on the side! We are new vegetarians and did not expect them to be as great as they are!
Easy to make and very flavorful. My husband enjoyed and said I could make them again The ultimate seal of approval. :)
I added black beans and corn.
This us such a delicious taco recipe and very inexpensive to make. My husband, my very picky 16 month old and I all love the seasoning, and I've started making it in mass amounts so we have it on hand. I generally use lemon rather than lime for the recipe because that's what we have on hand. We also buy plain extra firm tofu, so I season it with italian seasoning so it's close to the garden herb.
Maybe I went into this recipe with the wrong expectations, but I expected to get at least a near-taco experience from this recipe. Instead, most who ate this thought it was scrambled eggs with taco seasoning--I'm trying to find vegetarian recipes for my daughter and her newly vegetarianized friends to try and this is not a keeper. One of her friends suggested just getting the tofu crumbles and adding the spices, I guess I'll try that next time. This recipe, though, did not meet my taco needs at all.
I'm not a big fan of tofu but wanted to try this. And i also like to keep a recipe as close to the original on the first try. I usually eat bean or soy crumble tacos. I had regular firm tofu and there is a recipe on here for Taco seasoning 1 that i like to keep on hand instead of seasoning packets so i used that. And didn't have tomato sauce so i used Herdez Mexican tomato sauce. So it was close and i was surprised at how much i liked it thanks Ok so i wasn't crazy about this for tacos but think it would be great for breakfast burritos as the tofu is more like scrambled eggs. But i am going to use the recipe on soy crumbles
The seasoning was perfect in this recipe! I did change a couple things because of what I had on hand but these still turned out amazing. I omitted the tomato sauce and tomatoes and just used salsa in place.
My step-daughter made this, she followed the recipe as written. We agreed that next time she should increase the spices.(as many other reviewers recommended)
How did anyone figure out how to make tofu taste so much like tacos? I mixed my recipe with some leftover ground turkey that I wanted to use up, but recipe was really good as written.
I've never cooked with tofu before, and I was actually surprised that it was so good, or at least it was in this recipe. The dedicated carnivores thought these tacos were the bomb. Imagine that! I froze the tofu first, as some suggested, though not for a full 72 hours and it came out fine. I sprinkled it with taco seasoning, and let it set in the frige awhile, but otherwise followed the recipe exactly. Thanks for sharing this. I'll use it often.
Extremely quick and easy--took less than 15 minutes to cook everything and toast the taco shells. I used tempeh instead of tofu, cooking it the same way.
I gave it 5 because i used the review of someone else. I tried tofu tacos w/ firm tofu before and hated it. One review said to press it, freeze it and then press again. That's what i did. I pressed all night then froze until i was ready to use. Pressed again for about on hour. It gave it the right texture. I used a packet seasoning this time and squeezed a lime on there. I dont think it needs tomato sauce cooked with it. I served it the first day with tacos and the next day with tostadas. My husband ate all the tacos not realizing it wasn't carne :)))
This was my first tofu recipe and it was excellent. I will use this recipe for taco's from now on. I had whole wheat tortillas. I wrapped them up as you would a wrap and fantastic. My husband ate his before I sat down to eat. He said it tasted very fresh. Thanks for the recipe!
less than mediocre - just make the "tasty lentil tacos". These are FAR better!
Great recipe! Very flavorful! Only real change I made was adding a few extra cloves of garlic.
This was good and cheap. I will probably make it again. Thanks.
These were so yummy! Fast and fresh, I would serve these to any tofu critic.
Great vegetarian taco. Very easy to make (took my husband and I about an hour, including making a run to grocery store to buy a few ingredients). Both of us are new to cooking, so were a bit intimidated to try this but it was not too difficult and turned out great. Loved the ingredients, especially the tofu filling which is both spicy and hearty.
Used plain tofu, didn't have cilantro. We're not vegetarian. 3 yr old loved it, I liked it, hubbie found it lacking.
I hate tofu but my kids loved it. Cracked me up that the first reviewer stated using beef broth. Why eat tofu if your not vegetarian? It's a aquired taste for meat eaters like myself. But I am the only one in my family that eats meat so I have become creative. Thanks for a recipe that will join the normal rotation!
could only find plain tofu, so at first i added in some soy sauce, oregano, and garlic powder.... then i added about 3/4 a packet of mccormick spicy taco mix.. and then the tomato sauce and a few squirts of lemon juice...even though i didnt follow the recipe it was EXCELLENT! my whole family liked it.. even my super picky boyfriend who ended up eating 4 of them! will definetly make these again.
Excellent! Even my tofu-wary fiance really enjoyed this. I did add some diced green pepper while sauteeing the garlic and tofu (omitted the onions). I didn't have any avocado on hand, but I'm sure it would be delicious with these tacos. Thank you so much!
the spice combination was simply amazing but i feel there were too many and they overpowered the sauce. I give it a four.
We make this meal at least once a month. It's delicious! I don't overly squeeze the extra firm tofu...I've found it is juicier that way. Also, I double the marinara, which gives it much better texture.
This was very good and, best of all, very easy to prepare. My husband loved this (he had six tacos) and he's not a vegetarian. I omitted the lime juice.
I was reluctant to try this recipe for a long time because I thought there was no way it would be worth the hassle. Also my husband is not a big fan of tofu so I thought there was no way he would eat it. But he went crazy over it and gobbled it all up! There wasn't even any left for me!
Made these tacos today. I could not find garden herb tofu, so instead I added dried basil, oregano, parsley, and a bit of crushed rosemary to extra firm cubed tofu and mashed it a bit in a bowl. I also juiced 1 1/2 limes for the tanginess (and because the ones I had were not particularly juicy). I also added a bit more salt (we likey salt). This recipe was great! My husband is not a vegetarian, and he loved it! Thanks for a delicious tofu recipe.
I make these all the time and they were a big hit that is after the shock wore off and the family tasted them. The only thing I changed was that I used plain tofu and added garden spices to it.
This was great. Pressed the tofu between 2 plates for a few minutes then crumbled it with a spoon. Made the tofu mixture as called for, but feel like it would be even better with more spices or maybe a taco seasoning packet. I didn't notice any big wow from the cilantro, so if we weren't already cutting it up for some pico de gallo I would have probably skipped it. Served in flour tortillas & topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, taco sauce, & homemade pico de gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, & lime juice). Will definitely make this again as not only do I prefer the texture over TVP, but it's cheaper & healthier too!
make it vegan - skip the cheese and sub vegan cheese!
I followed the recipe exactly except for not having herb tofu so I just added 1T of McCormick Poultry seasoning to the tofu after crumbling. Skipped on the cheese and avocado. Leftovers great in soft tacos the next day! **Oh yeah and I always freeze my tofu per the Mock Chicken recipe.
I thought these were good. The seasoning was tastey. But my family didn't really love them -- they didn't go back for a second (which is rare). And the left-overs didn't get eaten. But I might try it again anyway!
I make this for my husband all the time. We love this delicious and fast recipe. I usually decrease the amount of chili powder by half to make it a little less spicy. I also substitute salsa for the tomato sauce to give it extra flavor and always use tortilla instead of taco shells. Great recipe!
Wouldn't mistake these for meat but definitely a respectable substitute. Froze, thawed, crumbled and baked tofu at 200F for 20-30min. This made the texture similar to ground meat. I'll probably double up on the spices next time. Will definitely make these again.
Very good and easy.
With my alterations, 5 stars. This was one of the first recipes I ever made with tofu, and now I crave it! I use plenty of the Taco Seasoning I from this site instead of the mix of spices. Saute the onion and garlic for a couple of minutes before adding tofu. Fresh lime juice and cilantro are essential. For the tomato sauce, I use whatever I have on hand: canned tomatoes (my fave), spaghetti sauce, whatever. I serve with black beans, avocado, cilantro, and salsa verde. Makes my omnivore husband forget it's vegan! He told me to never make beef or turkey tacos again. I also use this recipe for making mixed veggie tacos, equally delicious.
not bad...but make sure to use very firm tofu.
These are amazing! Instead of herb tofu, just add your own spices like Italian seasoning when cooking the tofu.
This recipe has fast become a standard in our household. My husband, who eats meat, regularly requests this recipe. Leftovers are great prepared on top of taco salad.
This is an outstanding recipe! My kids didn't even realize it wasn't beef. There is a happy cow somewhere thanks to KRYM.
Excellent! This one's a keeper.
Much better than a packet of taco seasoning from the store! We love this one!
Wow!!! This is an awesome recipe. I like things really flavorful so I used 1.5 times all spices. Delicious and good texture. I will use this recipe again and again, thanks!!!
This was pretty good. I would add more cayenne next time. Not sure I'll make it again but if you want tacos it's a great meat substitute.
Fantastic! Even my son ate this. I just used extra firm tofu and I sauteed in olive oil instead of veg. oil. Didn't have a lime, so I used 2 Tbsp of lime juice. This will go into the regular dinner rotation!
These are so good. I also use plain extra firm tofu so just add in some basil and garlic. They seem over done with the salsa, so we don't put any on. And for added extra, we use sliced lime and squeeze the juice on the tacos.
When I made this recipe I was working with what I had at home. So I missed out on the avocado and the salsa. Also I wasn't making a meal for eight. I used 1/2 the amount of tofu it called for, with the full amount of seasoning, and a whole lime. This was my first time ever eating/cooking tofu, and I wasn't really sure what I was getting myself into. After this dish, I know that I would be able to convert myself to a vegetarian! Loved it!!! Can't wait to make it again with the avocado and salsa.
I use regular firm tofu that has been frozen and thawed. I add lots of vegetables to the tofu mix, including bell peppers, mushroom, zucchini, cauliflower, fresh tomatoes, or whatever is in my fridge. I often add half a can of diced tomatoes and about a teaspoon of cumin in addition to the regular spices. I make this at least once every 2 weeks - my boyfriend and I love it! We make it vegan by using vegan wraps and only topping it with avocado instead of cheese and sour cream.
We thought this was pretty good for what it is and I will liklely make it again. It did definitley have the the consistency of eggs but that didn't bother us. I couldn't find garden herb tofu so I used plain and added Mrs. Dash onion and herb mix with a little basil and garlic powder. It turned out too spicy for my 5 year old but hubby and I thought it was the perfect amount of spice. He even went back for seconds which was surprising since he was very skeptical about a tofu dinner.
We've been trying to go "Meatless in March" and stumbled upon this recipe. Taking the advice of another reviewer, I seasoned my plain tofu with a pinch of oregano, basil, and garlic salt and added a few splashes on balsamic vinegar until the tofu had some flavor. Instead of using tomato sauce, I subbed in a 1/2 cup of medium salsa. Add some guacamole and both my husband and I were very pleasantly surprised. This was our first successful tofu recipe.
These turned out so good! I used plain extra firm tofu since that was all i could find at the store, then i added some italian seasoning and garlic salt to it while it cooked. I used a cast iron skillet to really crisp the tofu up, and i cooked it longer than 5 minutes. I was skeptical at first of this recipe because my experience with tofu has been pretty bland, buy man was i pleased with these results! Taco tuesday was the best this week.
Awesome! Even added a few of our own ingredients- great tacos!
AmaZing!!!! my husband is a recent vegetarian and although i eat meat.. tacos are usually very fattening (ground chuck) i dont miss the meat at all and i dont think i ll ever make regular tacos again.. right combo of seasoning and sooo fast and easy to make... although i didnt have herb tofu but someone else used mrs. dash and i used to lol.. thanks for the tip =)
This recipe is an absolute winner. Everyone in my family loved it. My brother was hesitant to try it at first because he's a meat-eater. After taking one bite, he was surprised that tofu could taste this good. The seasoning gave it such an amazing flavor.
When I tried the tofu mixture on its own it had an unappealing "dried spice" flavor. But once it was tucked into a hard shell with all the accouterments it immediately brought to mind the Ortega mix/beef tacos of my childhood.
this recipe is amazing!!!!!
Was very good. I used a first tofu. When I put it in the skillet I let it brown a bit before moving on to adding the spices. Took maybe 10 minutes. I did this because I knew it would add some more texture to the dish. I mixed in a bit of Old Elpaso Taco seasoning and then added in all the other spices in this recipe. When eating it I found that the more filling you put in the taco the better the texture got. Was very delicious.
These were very tasty and a good substitute for beef in tacos. I would definitely recommend crushing the taco shells, though, as they are messy.
My family has never been vegetarian, though I've always had an interest in it. I simply don't agree with how farm animals are treated. The other day I was at the supermarket, and I spotted the vegetarian foods' section. Out of curiosity, I ended up taking home a package of fake meat protein crumbles, and used this recipe in the preparation. I actually didn't have tomato sauce on hand, so I used mild taco sauce. I also added chopped green pepper while cooking the tofu. Now, I gave it four stars only because I'm used to eating real meat as opposed to a substitute. It was a very good recipe and tasted pretty good, and I think I could've easily been fooled into thinking that it was meat. I will probably have this again. :)
I thought this receipe was great. I wanted to try something better that meat. Wow what a hit in my family. You can also mix up some lean ground meat to make it a little thicker... but what a sensation.
Wonderful recipe, best tasting tofu I've ever tried!
Perfect!
Great recipe! I used regular tortillas instead of taco shells and added some jalapenos.
My first tofu dish...they were surprisingly good. The texture will take time to get used to but very good!
This is the first time I've ever cooked with tofu and I would give this recipe 10 stars if I could. It's delicious! The combination of spices is just perfect. I followed the recipe exactly except I didn't have tomato sauce so I used a little tomato paste and water instead, and I used a non-stick pan with no oil at all. I also followed someone else's suggestion to squeeze the tofu between two weighted plates and I found that worked well to remove some excess moisture. The final product was still very soft after cooking, like scrambled eggs, but that was fine. Next time, though, I will try someone else's suggestion to freeze and thaw the tofu to give it a more chewy, meat-like texture. But overall a wonderful, wonderful vegan recipe. Thank you!
This was fabulous! Exceeded my expectations. I only had plain tofu so I increased some of the seasonings to our own taste. I ate it like a taco salad and my vegetarian guest ate it in a taco and both were great. Will definitely make again!
Very good. I used regular firm tofu and added dried basil. I also like to make my own tortillas - easy if you get the "Maseca" masa corn flour mix. My husband said they tasted very authentic, even without the meat. And it smelled so good, he said he was happy the smell was coming from our kitchen when he came home :)
This is a FANTASTIC recipe. I couldn't find herbed tofu, so just used the regular stuff. i added a bit of taco seasoning to make up for it. I also omitted the cilantro - just for personal preference (not a cilantro fan). I absolutely loved it and so did hubby. Will definitely make it again. Thanks!
Yum! All everyone loved it and fought over it for lunch the next day. Flavours were wonderful; cilantro really punched it up. I used firm tofu and it didn't mush up in the sauce. Will be making again for sure.
I had to improvise with the spices a little. I added a little salsa and it was better the next day
These are soooooo good! I grilled the tofu with the onions and garlic and added the tomato sauce and although I'm sure the seasonings you recommended are good, I just used one of those Taco Seasoning Mix packets. Then I topped it off with cilantro and diced tomatoes instead of adding the cilantro into the tofu. I prefer to make my own shells by frying the tortillas in oil, for they taste more authentic that way. I also HIGHLY RECOMMEND freezing your tofu at least 72 hours before preparation, see "Mock Chicken" recipe submitted by Silverwolf. My family loved it! Thank you.
My family loved this!
These were pretty good! I once had some tofu tacos that a roommate had made in the past and they were a bit better, but these are good! I didn't have herbed tofu, so I did a quick herbing of my own. Didn't have cilantro on hand either. I added some taco seasoning on top of the others. Next time I think I'll cut down a little on the cayenne. I cooked it for longer so the tofu wouldn't be mushy and it was the perfect consistency! My DH loved it!
This recipe tasted great! I added green and red peppers in with the tofu when frying and also used less lime juice. I also omitted the cumin. It really tasted like a great taco! Even my 10-year-old brother loved it! Awesome recipe!
Definitely a keeper. Delicious
As I only had regular firm tofu, that is what I used. Without modifying the herbs on the recipe, the filling was still delicious.
Not bad!
i think next time i'd either double the seasoning amounts or use a different taco seasoning all together.. i'm not sure how much flavor the garden herb tofu brings as i only had plain.. i added 1/4 tsp oregano and a pinch of basil to make up for it.. so maybe that's why i felt like this was lacking a bit.. i did like the lime and cilantro.. i felt like it brought a freshness to the dish.. i ended up sprinkling some garlic salt over the end product.. we'll see how bf and his daughter like this.. i think i was just hoping for something with more pop
I thought this recipe was pretty good. However, when I was cooking the tofu, onions and garlic, I put a few drops (maybe a tablespoon or two) of Tapatio sauce in the mix. It added some extra spicy-ness to the dish. Overall, very excellent!
In the word's of my 7 year old, "Mommy, Can every Sunday be taco night?" followed by her sister with a "These are the best tacos ever." No one missed the beef or knew it was even missing for that matter. Delicioius and easy and I even got a thanks for dinner from both of them ; ) !
This was pretty good. I didn't use the cayenne pepper and instead of tomato sauce I used enchilada sauce and since I didn't have a lime I didn't use that either. I cooked the tofu until it was brown - had to add more oil so that it wouldn't burn/stick to pan. My daughter liked it. Also, I cooked the tofu in the oven first and then crumbled it up and it made it easier to brown in the pan.
Not enough flavor. I added more taco seasoning to help the flavor but it still lacked flavor. I won't be making this again.
