Tomato Gorgonzola Soup

Rating: 5 stars Very, very good soup and super easy! I used whole milk instead of cream and it turned out great. I also blended the soup to give it a nicer texture.Finally, I used neufchatel cheese to cut back on a few calories. Will be passing this on for sure! Thanks for the great recipe.

Rating: 5 stars Due to what I had available this was great with the following alterations: minus the cream and tomato juice, plus 2 cups vegetable stock, another cup/8 oz. (I used fresh, peeled) chopped tomatoes (3 tomatoes), substituting bleu for gorgonzola, and fresh shredded basil and parsley which I added on a whim; this was very nice. SO savory, and elegant. Paired with a simple green salad, some homemade lox and a dry white wine it was a nice Friday evening supper. Thanks!!!

Rating: 5 stars My friend made this recipe for a party this past weekend and everyone raved. She added a few special touches that I wrote on my copy of the recipe! Thank you!

Rating: 5 stars A wonderful flavored soup with the cheese taste the topper. I to used an immersion blender to make the soup creamier. I made the soup and then refrigerated it until ready to be served. When reheating use low heat as it should not come to a boil.

Rating: 5 stars I've only made one other recipe so I suppose saying this is 'the best' may not carry a lot of merit but this would easily be a soup you would find in a nice restaurant. I didn't have cream so I used straight milk and since I didn't have tomato juice was making it out of tomato paste (3/4 c paste 1 cup water to make tomato sauce then equal parts sauce/water to make juice) so I added in an extra teaspoon or two of paste as a thickener. It was excellent. I pureed the whole thing and my kids husband and myself dipped grilled cheese sandwiches into it. Definitely something I'm going to make again and again.

Rating: 5 stars I adjusted the servings to 10 and made this for a teachers luncheon for PTA at my daughters school. The PTA president told me there was a little conflict on who got the last bowl. Don't be afrad to try this if youre not reall fond of gorganzola or blue cheese. i hate both but this is oneof my favorite soups. the cheese just gives it a creaminess that is sooooo good! LOVE THIS!!!

Rating: 5 stars Great ( and easy) recipe! I doubled this recipe for a ladies luncheon and glad I did! It was a hit! I even used reduced fat cream cheese and half-n-half in place of heavy cream. Although next time I might reduce the amount of cream cheese a bit.

Rating: 5 stars Wow! Wow! Wow! I didn't have any gorgonzola so I used all cream cheese and it turned out DELICIOUS!!! Can only imagine how it will taste with gorgonzola! And.... I LIKED mine chunky!

Rating: 5 stars I made this soup for a party. EVERYONE loved it!! I roasted the red pepper first and removed the skin. This is a keeper!