Tomato Gorgonzola Soup

Rating: 4.6 stars
203 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 146
  • 4 star values: 39
  • 3 star values: 12
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

This is a very forgiving recipe. Don't worry if you have to modify the amounts or substitute a little. Try it with fresh tomatoes and basil in the summer! Serve in bowls or scoop out 8 inch round loaves of bread to make bread bowls.

By Jess

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, pepper, and garlic; cook and stir 4 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are soft.

  • Add the cheeses, cream, and milk; heat mixture until cheeses melt and the mixture is simmering.

  • Stir in the tomatoes (including their liquid), tomato juice, basil, sugar, and pepper. Continue to simmer mixture for 15 to 20 minutes while stirring constantly. Do not boil.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
277 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 22.5g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 592.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (205)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah Kaatz
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2008
Very, very good soup and super easy! I used whole milk instead of cream and it turned out great. I also blended the soup to give it a nicer texture.Finally, I used neufchatel cheese to cut back on a few calories. Will be passing this on for sure! Thanks for the great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(89)

Most helpful critical review

Le Cuisinier
Rating: 3 stars
03/19/2010
Good - but considering the time effort quality and cost doctoring up a can of Campbell's with the dairy products listed is just as good cheaper and faster. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Reviews:
ChanaLeah
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2007
Due to what I had available this was great with the following alterations: minus the cream and tomato juice, plus 2 cups vegetable stock, another cup/8 oz. (I used fresh, peeled) chopped tomatoes (3 tomatoes), substituting bleu for gorgonzola, and fresh shredded basil and parsley which I added on a whim; this was very nice. SO savory, and elegant. Paired with a simple green salad, some homemade lox and a dry white wine it was a nice Friday evening supper. Thanks!!! Read More
Helpful
(54)
Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2007
My friend made this recipe for a party this past weekend and everyone raved. She added a few special touches that I wrote on my copy of the recipe! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(52)
doughok
Rating: 5 stars
05/14/2007
A wonderful flavored soup with the cheese taste the topper. I to used an immersion blender to make the soup creamier. I made the soup and then refrigerated it until ready to be served. When reheating use low heat as it should not come to a boil. Read More
Helpful
(28)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2009
I've only made one other recipe so I suppose saying this is 'the best' may not carry a lot of merit but this would easily be a soup you would find in a nice restaurant. I didn't have cream so I used straight milk and since I didn't have tomato juice was making it out of tomato paste (3/4 c paste 1 cup water to make tomato sauce then equal parts sauce/water to make juice) so I added in an extra teaspoon or two of paste as a thickener. It was excellent. I pureed the whole thing and my kids husband and myself dipped grilled cheese sandwiches into it. Definitely something I'm going to make again and again. Read More
Helpful
(25)
Keaton Davis
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2008
I adjusted the servings to 10 and made this for a teachers luncheon for PTA at my daughters school. The PTA president told me there was a little conflict on who got the last bowl. Don't be afrad to try this if youre not reall fond of gorganzola or blue cheese. i hate both but this is oneof my favorite soups. the cheese just gives it a creaminess that is sooooo good! LOVE THIS!!! Read More
Helpful
(23)
Micah O
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2007
Great ( and easy) recipe! I doubled this recipe for a ladies luncheon and glad I did! It was a hit! I even used reduced fat cream cheese and half-n-half in place of heavy cream. Although next time I might reduce the amount of cream cheese a bit. Read More
Helpful
(22)
cookin42
Rating: 5 stars
10/14/2007
Wow! Wow! Wow! I didn't have any gorgonzola so I used all cream cheese and it turned out DELICIOUS!!! Can only imagine how it will taste with gorgonzola! And.... I LIKED mine chunky! Read More
Helpful
(19)
Jeepgirl264
Rating: 5 stars
10/29/2007
I made this soup for a party. EVERYONE loved it!! I roasted the red pepper first and removed the skin. This is a keeper! Read More
Helpful
(16)
