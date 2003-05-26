Home-Style Brown Rice Pilaf

4.4
156 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 36
  • 3 15
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This is comfort food at its best with mild flavors and it's simple to make. This is a very versatile dish: if you prefer, you can use almonds in place of the cashews, and cilantro in place of the parsley.

Recipe by jen

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1-1/2 cups water to boil, add rice. Bring contents back to a boil, cover the pot and simmer for 45-50 minutes, or until rice is tender.

  • Approximately 20 minutes before rice is finished cooking heat the butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in onions and saute them, stirring frequently until they soften. Add the garlic and carrots and continue stirring for 5 minutes.

  • Place mushrooms inside of skillet and cook until mushrooms begin to brown, about 10 minutes. Add the chickpeas and cook 1 more minute.

  • When the rice is finished cooking pour the eggs into the skillet and cook the mixture, stirring constantly until the eggs are cooked. Remove the skillet from the heat, stir in pepper, parsley, and nuts.

  • Spoon the cooked rice into the skillet and stir well. Serve the pilaf hot with soy sauce on the side for added flavor.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
409 calories; protein 12.5g; carbohydrates 54g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 115.9mg; sodium 653.3mg. Full Nutrition
