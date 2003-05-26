Home-Style Brown Rice Pilaf

Made this for dinner last night as an accompanyment to my main dish of Calves' Liver with Sherry ( another great recipe from this site). I was trying to get a brown rice dish for this main coarse and the 'pilaf' caught my eye. Normally I don't use rice as my wife is not a rice fan, but I had made another pilaf a while back ( From Tase of Home )that she really liked, so tried this one (with some changes as others had suggested). I used a 14 oz. can of beef broth and a 10.5 oz. can of Cambells French Onion Soup instead of the water, and extra virgin olive oil instead of butter. I left out the carrots, salt, mushrooms ( wife doesn't like them) and the chickpeas. I added 2 roasted red peppers ( for color )cut up into 3/4" pieces for the mushrooms and used a small can of corn in place of the chickpeas. also did not use soy sauce. Other than that I followed the cooking time exactly, and the rice came out perfect. Wife said it was really good, so you get 5 stars. And it went very well with the Liver dish. It is another keeper.