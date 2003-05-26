Home-Style Brown Rice Pilaf
This is comfort food at its best with mild flavors and it's simple to make. This is a very versatile dish: if you prefer, you can use almonds in place of the cashews, and cilantro in place of the parsley.
While I did alter this recipe a bit based on suggestions from others and our personal preferences, it was still really good and I'm sure the original recipe is just as good! Here's what I did - I substituted pine nuts for the cashews, omitted the mushrooms and chickpeas (my husband doesn't like them), added the spices & pine nuts when I sauted the onions & carrots, and only used one egg. I think I ate four servings! (Note: I've made this a ton of times since my initial review and have been using chickpeas instead of nuts and omitting the eggs due to my kids' food allergies. So good! Plus it would make a great vegetarian meal since the chickpeas add protein.)Read More
This was good. I added green peas, instead of chickpeas, and cashews because of preference. Will make again, thanx!Read More
Awesome is an understatement. I did make a few changes since we like spicy food. I sauteed the rice before cooking and used chicken broth. I sauteed onion, chopped celery, chopped carrots, garlic and coarsely chopped mushrooms and added cayenne for bite. I replaced the chickpeas with vacuum packed corn and substituted pinon nuts for cashews. To die for. I served with pounded, sauteed chicken breasts and frozen cut leaf spinach seasoned with rice vinegar. I will make time and time again. Thanks for the recipe.
Oh wow this is awesome!! I had to modify a little bit...I sauteed onion, celery, carrots, garlic and mushrooms, added a little ground red pepper for kick and cooked the rice in chicken broth. DEEELICIOUS!!!!!
This is a delicious recipe! The original recipe was a bit too mild tasting for our tastes, so I added a little bit of soy sauce and hot sauce to the water for the rice. I also added a bit more salt, some crushed red pepper flakes and a lot of fresh ground black pepper to the vegetables as they were cooking so that the spicy taste combined with the veggies during cooking. I omitted the eggs and parsely, because I didn't have them, but it turned out great anyway! This is the first time I've cooked with brown rice, and the nutty taste of the brown rice was really good. The chickpeas also really added nutrition and taste to the dish. Next time, I'm going to saute some tofu with the onions, which will only add to the healthiness. This was a definite thumbs up and I'm going to make this again and again.
THIS IS THE BEST RICE EVER. EXCELLENT. I FOLLOWED THE OTHER PERSONS SUBSTITUTION IDEAS. CORN INSTEAD OF CHICKPEAS, BROTH INSTEAD OF WATER, PINENUTS INSTEAD OF CASHEWS. IT TURNED OUT GREAT. SUPER HEALTHY AND SUPER HEARTY I WILL MAKE THIS A LOT!
This was wonderful. I omitted the mushrooms and cashews and added some red pepper since we like things spicy at our house. We served this as a side dish with salmon grilled in a ginger sesame sauce. It was a terrific compliment to the fish and would be great just to eat alone! Thanks for a recipe.
I was happy with the recipe, it was not as bland as other reviewers said. I do agree that this dish tries to be more like fried rice than pilaf. I think I will do without the eggs next time.
Made this for dinner last night as an accompanyment to my main dish of Calves' Liver with Sherry ( another great recipe from this site). I was trying to get a brown rice dish for this main coarse and the 'pilaf' caught my eye. Normally I don't use rice as my wife is not a rice fan, but I had made another pilaf a while back ( From Tase of Home )that she really liked, so tried this one (with some changes as others had suggested). I used a 14 oz. can of beef broth and a 10.5 oz. can of Cambells French Onion Soup instead of the water, and extra virgin olive oil instead of butter. I left out the carrots, salt, mushrooms ( wife doesn't like them) and the chickpeas. I added 2 roasted red peppers ( for color )cut up into 3/4" pieces for the mushrooms and used a small can of corn in place of the chickpeas. also did not use soy sauce. Other than that I followed the cooking time exactly, and the rice came out perfect. Wife said it was really good, so you get 5 stars. And it went very well with the Liver dish. It is another keeper.
This was wonderful. I added a can of chopped water chestnuts as I like crunch. I also omitted the egg and replaced the butter with olive oil to make it vegan. Yummy.
Yummmmm! I left out the nuts as I had non but the rest came out perfect, even better with a dash of soya sauce. I haven't used chick peas much so was glad I thought to soak them over night! Here is my fave recipie for Chick peas: "Chana": you soak the chick peas in water, usually overnight, until they are puffed up and look like the ones you get in a can. Drain them very well, deep fry in oil (like fries) until you can hear them start to pop and they get golden brown. Drain on paper towels, sprinkle with salt and garlic powder (and hot pepper sauce :-P) Enjoy!!
Really good! I used left over(cooked) rice because I had it on hand. I made the veggie mixture my own using zuchini and peas instead of chick peas and mushrooms. Had no parsley, so I just fooled around a bit with the spices. My dad said at least 5 times that "It was really good", which is a big compliment since he usually turns up his nose at anything he hasn't had before! I served it with a greek salad and chicken souvlaki. Thanks a lot!
I made this exactly as shown and it is delicious! It was easy to make and the flavors work well together. Thank you so much for a delicious and healthy recipe!
Very Good! I used a Gourmet Wild Rice Blend cooked in chicken broth. Green Peas instead of chickpeas and I didn't have cashews (darn it). Will make many times.
This was a pretty good recipe, with a few changes. I saute the onions, garlic, carrots and chick peas with a pince of cayenne pepper until vegs are tender (I skip the mushrooms) Then I add the rice and saute until the rice starts to brown. Then I add Veg. broth instead of water and cover to cook until rice is tender. May need to add more water until rice is done. Add nuts and herbs at end (I skip the eggs also).The cayenne gives the dish a nice kick! Next time I will add a little sherry with the liquid.
I loved this Rice and so did my husband... Although I did make some changes, I left out the mushrooms and parsley and eggs... I added 1/3 cup of rasions, 1 tsp. of cumin and a dash of cinnamon, and a tsp of Worcestershire sauce to the rice as it was boiling.
This is DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe, substituting parsley flakes for the fresh stuff, silvered almonds for the cashews, and Tony Cachere's Cajun seasoning for the salt. I also cooked my rice in vegetable broth and omitted the mushrooms. It was amazing! Tasted like something from a restaurant. Will definitely be making again and again.
I cooked the rice with chicken broth and it added excellent flavor, but should have used low-salt broth OR serve with low-salt soy sauce. I added a little ground red pepper and used cilantro instead of parsley. Was a total, nice surprise to see my teenagers eat all these veggies without a complaint (except that it was salty).
This dish is now a favorite in my home. I've made it 3 times so far and my picky son and picky husband even love it. Except for the amount of time it takes to cook brown rice, the recipe is relatively quick and simple. This will be on our permanent menu!
I really liked this recipe and so did my husband, however it was not a big hit with my 9 year old! I made MISO BBQ CHICKEN (recipe on allrecipes.com) and she loved that! This was a suited match for the rice pilaf. I will make it again! I did not add the chickpeas or nuts... not a fan of either...turned out great anyways!
This rice is awesome, and so versitle. You can use it with almost any dish with a variety of vegatables, whatever you have on hand. Thanks for the submission!!
Well, I'm thrilled with this recipe! I say that I don't cook, and I don't usually but I was going away for the weekend with a group of people and I was told to bring a rice dish, so I found this one and read all of the comments. Then I decided on what I wanted in the recipe. Here's what I did. I was making it for a serving of 12, so I substituted one can of chicken broth for the water to cook the rice in, I only used 2 carrots (less than the recipe suggested for 12 servings), omitted eggs and chickpeas completely and used 1/2 bag of frozen peas, used pecans instead of walnuts, and added a hefty amount of dark raisins. It was a smash! Everyone loved it, as did I! : )
I enjoyed this recipe very much. There is a lot of prep work involved, but it is worth it. I used almonds, and forgot about adding parsley or cilantro - but it came out fine. Keeper.
Tasty enough,especially when sprinkled with soy sauce as recommended. One child ate it happily, one with the promise of dessert, and the third refused to eat more than a bite. DH and I both enjoyed it. I made it exactly as written with the exception of excluding the mushrooms, and adding some "Turkish Spice". Next time I'll try substituting cilantro for the parsley as it still seemed too bland to me.
Excellent! I did this on a whim not expecting it to be so good. I devoured it!
I loved this hearty dish. I made the rice with apple juice instead of half the water, which made it sweet. Delicious!
I absolutely loved this! Cooked the rice in a steamer. The cashews added to the nutty flavor of the brown rice. Flexible since you can add whatever veggies you want. We omitted the chic peas and opted to not use the soy.
LOVE this!!! Used olive oil instead of butter and Cannellini beans instead of chickpeas. No mushrooms or nuts either. Was delicious! A nice lunch!
Well worth the effort! I prepared this for a dinner for 36 and got raves. I omitted the nuts & chickpeas, but I'm sure it would have been even better with them.
This was alright, it sort of tasted like a "wannabe" fried rice with the soysauce. I was looking for more of an Indian inspired pilaf, this wasn't it, on with my search...
I thought this was excellent. I added green peas. Cooked the rice in my rice cooker. I will surely make this again!
One of my favorite things to eat!
My kids and I liked this - I'd wondered if they would, but they did! I made it pretty much as written, except I used chicken broth rather than water to cook the rice. It is basic and not overly seasoned, but good and satisfying. Inexpensive and a complete protein. It can stand on its own or be a good side for a meat dish as well. I am already planning to make it again.
Absolutely delicious! I love the interesting combination of flavors and textures. I made the recipe exactly as is except I used dried cooked chick peas instead of canned, olive oil in place of the butter, and dried parsley in place of fresh.
Used 1 cup brown rice and 2.5c water. Omitted mushrooms, used great northern white beans instead of chick peas and chopped almonds instead of cashews. Added about 1tsp garlic salt since it tasted too bland. My family loved this.
Excellent recipe, I added soy sauce/hot sauce & celery salt to the rice (it was a bit bland) red pepper to the veggies only cause I had it. I love rice dishes & this was a good one.
Wonderful! I always have trouble with brown rice, so I followed the cooking directions on the rice package, boiling 2 1/2 cups of whole long grain brown rice in 10 cups of water for 30 minutes. Then I drained the rice, returned to the pan and kept the lid on to steam while I followed the rest of the directions for this recipe (except no chickpeas or cashews - I didn't have any). I estimated how much rice to add to the veggies since I had more cooked rice than the recipe calls for. WOW! My family loved this! I served this with baked pork chops and steamed broccoli. I am looked forward to playing with this recipe as jen suggested. Thank you, jen for this terrific recipe!
Very good! Idid make some small alterations. No mushrooms,no eggs,used toasted pine nuts, and I added one stalk chopped celery. I overcooked the onion. This is a definite in the rotation.
Delicious! I left out the mushrooms (not a fan) and cut the salt in half. I added hot sauce and soy sauce to the rice while it cooked, and added crushed red pepper to the veggies while they were cooking (The end result was really spicy... I may have to lay off next time, ha!). I used about 1 1/2 tsp. of ground parsley instead of fresh. This went together really easily and it was really filling! I have also substituted zuchinni instead of mushrooms. Also good.
Great as an entree or side dish. It is very versatile as you can omit some of the veggies or other ingredients if you don't have them on hand (as I often do) and it still turns out delicious.
This is a great brown rice recipe. My husband, who doesn't like brown rice, turned his nose up at it until he tasted it. Then he had 2 big helpings! My in-laws were here also and raved about it as well.
My husband really liked this. I thought it was very tasty myself. Although onions are mentioned in the recipe the ingrediants list doesn't mention any so I just added 1 medium onion sliced. I also used egg beaters instead of egg and margarine instead of butter to cut down on the cholesterol.
Yummy, yummy.....and did I say yummy? Finally. A recipe to convert my white rice loving family to brown. And with such ease. They all enjoyed this. Made it as written with the exception of changing carrots to red peppers. Thanks Jen.
This is ok for healthy. But needs more seasonings. probably won't make again. At least anytime soon.
This is an interesting combination of ingredients. You expect it to be Asian but then there's butter, chickpeas, black pepper and parsley which are not usual ingredients in Asian cooking. The first bite is a bit bland but then it really grows on you. I found myself coming back for more an hour later. I preferred the taste of the soy sauce added while cooking to adding it afterward. It seemed to blend in more and taste like it belonged. I had never fried chickpeas before and boy was that fun! They sound like popcorn popping and jump all around in the pan as their skins pop open. Over all, it was a pleasant tasting and very satisfying dish. Thanks for the recipe, Jen.
It's not often you get to combine "healthy" with "comfort" - this dish does it! I usually use 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oil to saute the veggies. Also I don't add the chickpeas - hubby doesn't care for 'em. Cashews are a great touch that adds a richness to the dish. I like to serve it with soy sauce, and have added leftover chicken or ham to it to make it a main dish.
I've made this dozens of times and am finally reviewing it. I LOVE this recipe - have made it many times for family gatherings and many people have asked for the recipe. It's low fat, nutritious and delicious - I love it!
Hearty comfort food! I didn't have any cashews, but they would have added a nice crunch! Thanks for the recipe!
This was a very good recipe, so different from the usual rice recipes. I didn't have all the ingredients(mushrooms, peas or nuts), but I made it anyway. I'm so glad I did. This is a keeper in my book!! My husband was amazed I made it myself. YUM!
The first few bites of this, I wasn't impressed and almost thought that I would have to make something else, but it did grow on me. It's by no means my favorite recipe, but it is healthy and fairly cheap to make, and it fills you up.
Pretty good rice. Healthy tasting and hearty. Made as stated except used a small onion and left out the garlic clove and ground pepper. I definitely agree with the people who advise cooking the rice in vegetable broth instead of plain water, and I'd suggest using 3 eggs. I made it with one whole bunch of fresh parsley, and I'd like to try it next with cilantro instead.
Wonderful recipe. I loved how the chick peas tasted with all of the other ingredients. I did not put the cashews in, though.
I omitted the chickpeas, eggs, and cashews and it still came out great.
Our local Chinese carry out, way over does it on the rice, and we always have tons of leftovers. So, I decided to use that rice for this dish instead of throwing it away. Delicioso!!
This was a delicious dish. I loved the fact that you can substitued or omit items without a problem. I just used things out of the veggie draw and added them in.
While I love all the ingredients in this recipe, combining them together this way was not very good. Compared to other pilafs, this was boring and bland. I tried it with soy sauce (as per suggestions) and I agree with another review that it tasted like a "wannabe" fried rice. I gave only two stars b/c this is a relatively healthy meal (besides all the butter), if you can eat it...otherwise it would be a zero, sorry!
Just ok. Made as recipe states. I like the idea of adding all the other vegetables, but think that the flavor of this is a little off. Maybe too much garlic. But I'm pregnant and nothing tastes right. My husband threw the left overs away, so it couldn't have been good.
What a wonderful idea. I did add a little bit more salt after tasting it. I also forgot to purchase the nuts, so I added cranberries. Nice touch!
I thought this was a pretty good recipe but I did make some changes. I added 2 additional cloves of garlic and about 3T of soy sauce during cooking. My friends and I thought that the flavor of the carrots was too much and if I make this again would either leave them out completely or use only 1 carrot and shred it instead of slice it. But in general I thought this was an enjoyable recipe and good side dish.
This was good, but I agree with others, that it is a little bland. It also reminded me more of fried rice than rice pilaf (as others have also mentioned). I will make it again, because I love how healthy it is, but I think I'll need to add a little something.
I like the fact that you can change the recipee to fit what you have laying around your kitchen. I like that it was more bland, bc we were cooking a spicy flavorful meet. I used canned mushrooms and parsley flakes. I used olive oil instead of butter. Also, we did not have cashews, so i threw on some slivered almonds with the rice on my plate. That reallly made it. I would not consider it a rice pilaf, but I would definetly try this again if we want use up some of the stuff in the fridge and cabinet.
VERY GOOD.
Omitted mushrooms, added peas. Used only one egg. Had no cashews so used crushed almonds.
I found the addition of chick peas too gave the overall taste a "too-much-starchiness" texture. The flavor was mild, and I highly recommend this dish to be had with something sweeter on the side. Overall though, not bad. And I'll probably cook it again.
Delicious! Just substituted butter with olive oil, and used cilantro instead of parsley as recommended at the beginning of the recipe.
This was excellent! I made this with the 'Roasted Brussel Sprouts' recipe and it was a perfect combination. This was a wonderful vegetarian meal with lots of protein, texture and flavor. I did make a few changes. I read the other reviews and thought adding the egg would make this dish too much like fried rice. I cut up some paneer and fried it with the onions instead. I tossed in a bay leaf, and added some cinnamon, nutmeg, cumin and curry powder to give it more of a kick. I also ommited the parsley and the soy sauce. My husband added hot sauce to his - he likes spicy food - but I thought it was perfect just as is. It's key to sautee the onion until it's fragrant - it adds a wonderful carmelized flavor. I will definately make this again! Next time I'm going to try adding zucchini, yum!
The dish was alright, nothing spectacular. I probably would not make it again.
Like another reviewer said...what a GREAT basic recipe that you can alter many ways to satisfy your tastes. I have already made it a couple times..with and without the eggs. It was great either way!
Awesome recipe ! My boyfriend and my friends LOVE thiS recipe ! I didnt change a thing(just didnt put cashews cause i didnt have Any) it turned out great ! The veggies with rice are a great combination ! Made this recipe like 5-6 times !
I used left-over cooked brown rice and omitted the first step. The overall flavor was good, and I would try this one again, maybe using chicken broth for liquid to add more flavor. Didn't use the mushrooms because I didn't have them on hand. I would not use the chickpeas next time - we just weren't crazy about them. The cashews added a nice touch to the flavor and texture - they are a must!
This is a really different rice pilaf recipe which I was skeptical of because of the ingredients. However I decided to try it because it had such healthy ingredients. I served it with Souvlaki and it was a hit!! Will make this again.
This dish was an excellent accompaniment to the chicken I prepared. The flavors were so well blended that the pilaf overshadowed the chicken! This dish would be a meal in itself if you added finely chopped cooked chicken.
I used millet dry roasted then with chicken stock to cook, tasted wonderful
Not at all what i thought it would turn out like. Maybe i made a mistake somewhere... but this wasnt a hit at my house.
This recipe was a little too much on the "blah" side for us. I might try it again using the substituitions. I'm not sure,even then, that it will end up worth the effort.
The ingredients are great and healthy, but too plain for my taste. My kids did enjoy it though.
This is absolutely wonderful! I made it as a side to a salmon dish and my boyfriend and I pretty much devoured it! ;] I will be making this again for sure.
Great dish! I added two cubes of vegetable bouillon and some hot sauce to the brown rice water to really kick up the flavor. Omitted the mushrooms, used 4 cloves of garlic, used an entire can of chickpeas (after rinsing), and substituted fresh parsley with dried, and cashews with raw pine nuts (pine nuts were chopped and sauteed with the onions). This was a HUGE hit with the roommates!
This recipe didn't turn out so great for me. Maybe it was the rice, but it was a little too buttery and needed more taste. If I make it again I would use white rice.
This was a great rice dish. My toddler loved it. I did not have fresh parsley or cashews. It came out great without them. I am adding this to my recipe box. Thanks so Much.
This was good. I preferred it without soy sauce.
Excellent recipe. A great way to spruce up brown rice. Because brown takes a long time to cook (45-50 minutes) this recipe definitely takes a little time to make, but is well worth it. I made it the nite before we were going to eat it and it refrigerated and heated up well for dinner. I did not add soy sauce because I didnt feel that it needed it.
I make this meal almost every week! Served with a little tamari, it's fantastic!
I have made this dish several times. I omit the chickpeas and nuts, and it still taste great!
This was just ok. If I make this again I'll leave out the carrots - they made it too sweet. I added a lot more salt and pepper than recommended, and it still could have used more. I also added some crushed red pepper and this added some much needed heat. All in all it was a good attempt to spruce up brown rice, but it just wasn't a hit.
This was delicious! I modified it a bit working with what I had on hand (i.e. pecans instead of cashews.) Overall, it is a great recipe, very flexible with ingredient preferences. I look forward to trying it as is!
Omitted the mushrooms and chickpeas; Toasted almonds (right before sauteing onions) rather than use cashews.
Very good. Great as a side dish.
My husband and I really love this recipe!!! My daughter who usually likes to try new dishes didnt care for this too much, which surprised me. My oldest daughter, who is the picky one, ate it and liked it.
I made this as an accompaniment to a pork loin roast, so I left out the eggs and stirred some of the roast drippings into the rice just before serving. It was very tasty and very filling. I made soup from the leftovers.
left out the mushrooms because my children won't eat them & cooked the rice with chicken broth...we loved it. I have made it several times since.
This recipe was was super excellent! I had brown rice at my sisters house and thought I didn't like it. I'll have to share this super tasty dish with her. I followed the recipe just added celery. Omitted the nuts and didn't use any worcestershire. I did add a pinch of red pepper. Wasn't sure where the 1/2 t. of salt went, but I added a little to my veggies. I added 1 egg but next time I'll omit it.My brown rice came out a little runny, maybe I just added a little too much chicken stock. I will definately make this dish over and over. Thanks for sharing this wonderful dish
I have made this twice this week and it will be a regular! I used green peas instead of chickpeas the second time, and liked that better. Also trickled in a little soy sauce at the end. I have not done the egg. Totally delicious! you could use any grain of choice or make other substitutions or additions too.
This was very nice. I did not have chickpea so i used 2 stalks of celery and asparagus. To add in more flavor i added 1 jalapeno pepper(seeded). I put these in just about a minute after putting in carrots.I then seasoned with some Spanish paprika and pepper and salt.Then i added in mushrooms at about the same time, I used about 1/2 the amount of mushrooms since my son does not like them. Eggs were omitted too due to allergies. I do not want my vegetables cooked for a long time, i leave them crunchy to preserve the nutritious value. So i kind of stir fried them for about 3-4 minutes.I added in some sprinkles of soy sauce to add more flavor (mind the salt when you add in soy sauce). I removed from the fire added in cooked rice and about 1 tablespoon or less of chopped Chinese parsley. It was delicious.
love it, love it thanks! I used walnuts and was still good!
I really like this recipe! I often omit chickpeas and cashews, only because I tend to keep the rest of the ingredients in the pantry. It takes time to prepare, but not a lot of effort. I usually make it on worn-out Fridays and then we eat the leftovers straight from the fridge for sleep-in Saturday breakfast.
Incredible recipe! Thanks for sharing!
Very good combination despite not following the recipe exactly. Used boil-in-bag brown rice and then in a skillet, I sauteed fancy snow peas and sesame seeds. Did not have mushrooms. Then tossed together and then added green olives then I salted as necessary. Oh, I almost forgot, a pinch of basil too. Thank you!!
This was okay - it's basically just brown rice fried rice. Made per the recipe except I don't like chickpeas so subbed peas and it was fine.
