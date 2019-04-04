Onigiri - Japanese Rice Balls

This easy onigiri recipe is also fun to make! These rice balls are a staple of Japanese lunchboxes (bento). You can put almost anything in these rice balls; try substituting grilled salmon, pickled plums, beef, pork, turkey, or tuna with mayonnaise.
very simple, i love making these either to snack on or for a dinner. my only change is i make a solution of white vinegar, about a cup, and 2 table spoons of sugar, and mix this with the rice before i begin. It adds just the right amount of flavor to the rice, so its not so over whelming. after adding the vinegar, just wet you hands and shape like always :D
Thought everyone might want to know. When we make this (learned from my japanese mom), we put the bonito in the middle also. But, my mom puts soy sauce on the flakes first. It kind of melts down, but makes it easier to put in the middle and gives a nice salty kick. I can't imagine eating just plain flakes with out the soy on it. I've never seen it anywhere without the soy and bonito inside. Try some flaked salmon with soy also. That is how I've always seen it or bought in Japan. Also, most of the time she puts msg (or accent) on the outside or gives it a quick shake into the batch when shaping them. Actually, every one on my japanese side does it. I don't think that they has much of a problem with msg as they do here.
very simple, i love making these either to snack on or for a dinner. my only change is i make a solution of white vinegar, about a cup, and 2 table spoons of sugar, and mix this with the rice before i begin. It adds just the right amount of flavor to the rice, so its not so over whelming. after adding the vinegar, just wet you hands and shape like always :D
I made this recipe for rice balls for my daughters international night. They turned out great! I made the mini balls and put canned salmon bits and spiced ginger in the center. I rolled them in black and white seseme seeds and put dried seaweed on others. The teens at the school loved them. I found great directions in the internet for rolling and twisting them in wet salted plastic wrap which took all the air out and made them nice and firm. (then take them out of the plastic wrap)The key is to always handle them with wet hands.
A good friend of mine that I met through anime conventions years ago was having a graduation party, and I knew a bunch of the anime crew would be there, so I thought I would make something fun as a snack! I came across this recipe after watching Fruits Basket with a friend and we decided it would be perfect. Made the first few rice balls using the recipe as-is, though we couldn't find bonito flakes, so we used some tuna salad, chicken salad and avocado instead. After making some of the plain rice ones, we elyssa's advice and added some rice vinegar, sugar and salt to the rice. The smell kind of scared us at first, but after tasting them, we were glad we did it! Both versions of the recipe get five stars from everyone at the party!
Thought everyone might want to know. When we make this (learned from my japanese mom), we put the bonito in the middle also. But, my mom puts soy sauce on the flakes first. It kind of melts down, but makes it easier to put in the middle and gives a nice salty kick. I can't imagine eating just plain flakes with out the soy on it. I've never seen it anywhere without the soy and bonito inside. Try some flaked salmon with soy also. That is how I've always seen it or bought in Japan. Also, most of the time she puts msg (or accent) on the outside or gives it a quick shake into the batch when shaping them. Actually, every one on my japanese side does it. I don't think that they has much of a problem with msg as they do here.
I have been making these for a while now ever since working with a Japanese fellow who's wife made these for his lunch. I became intrigued and asked him what they were and he explained and I had to try them so I went home and searched online for instructions. The only thing I do differently is use a different filling. I prefer Avocado or tuna salad in mine most of the time. Salmon is good as mentioned though as well. These are very cheap lunches and are the Japanese equivalent of a Sandwich culturally from what I understand. Very tasty! I always have a few in my fridge for a quick snack also.
really great recipe..i used smoked salmon instead of bonito flakes in the center and it worked perfectly!! only problem was that this recipe calls for A LOT of rice and i made more than 8 and they were a lot bigger than the one in the picture i'd recommend halving the amount of rice.
I made this a few days ago while looking around the site. I finally decided I had to join so I can keep hold of this recipe. I don't care for bonito, so I used a spoonful of home made chicken salad. It was fantastic. And by following your recipe the rice turned out perfect, which is a new thing for me! Thank you so much!!
Your recipe was so simple and great! I LOVE onigiri and have to travel to San Francisco to buy them and I thought..well I can certainly try. Most other recipes online are omg complex but yours was excellent! Thank you so much!
Easy and tasty recipe. I made half quantity, which still produced a good amount. I used 2 cups of rice and 2 1/2 cups of water. I seasoned with salt and put ume (Japanese pickled plum) in the center, then added black sesame seeds and nori to the outside.
they are delicious. You should add soy souse to the bonito flakes to make it taste better. However these are SOOO versatile. I make them stuffed with anything you can think of. I have added mushrooms, corn, cheese, you name it. try stuff out to make it your own
Yum! These were really good. We used a rice cooker and put salmon inside instead of fish flakes. Also halved the recipe as suggested by others and still had 8-9 small balls which was plenty. Would definitely recommend this recipe.
Great recipe! I used other reviewer suggestions and mixed 1C vinegar/2 TBSP sugar mixture in with the rice before forming it as well as adding soya sauce to the bonito. I found the salt water mixture invaluable to keep the rice from sticking to my hands. At first, I just dipped my fingertips, but dipping my entire hand worked much better. Next time, I am going to try a salmon filling or pickled plums (umeboshi) on at least some of them.
I used our rice cooker's sushi setting to make the rice, so I can't speak for those instructions... but we followed everything else in order to make this yummy traditional snack (which I ironically first discovered at the local 7-Eleven's while studying abroad in Beijing!). For the filling: I used drained canned tuna fish mixed with dashi soup stock and Kewpie mayonnaise (Japanese mayo, and yes, it is different). I then topped with roasted sesame seeds and wrapped with nori. I don't think you can really go wrong with proportions here: just experiment until you find your nori size preference! My hubby likes less, I like more. P.S. Using somewhat less than crunchy nori is still okay for this recipe - a definite plus when trying to use up leftover nori from that sushi night a few weeks ago!
It was good, and tasted as expected. Only thing was that this turned out to be a lot more than I thought (Made five of them and I hadn't used even half the rice), and I was stuffed after only eating two.
I used this recipe several times to make bento for work. I love adding fillings like tuna mayo and chicken mayo to give the onigiri flavor. I am not a fan of the bonito flakes but I also used a mentaiko and mayo filling as well which worked out really well! Thanks for the awesome recipe! I will be using this again soon!
Awesome recipe! Easy to follow and delicious! I made these for my 14 year old sister who is obsessed with Japanese culture, but won't try sushi. I halved the recipe and made them without the bonito. I was able to make 7 rice balls of various sizes. Plain rice was good, but just needed some soy sauce. I'm looking forward to trying it again with adding something in the middle. Also should mention that I'm 6 months pregnant and really can't eat sushi so this was a good way to curb the sushi craving!
Simple base recipe works to give way to more variations. I would recommend adding a little rice vinegar to water, then sprinkle salt on your hands before handling the rice. This way the rice will not stick to your hands and the onigiri can be formed in its proper trangle shape.
I really liked this recipe, but I had to make smaller portions because the rice kept falling apart and I have small hands. Later I just started pressing the rice harder and it went together, but I still wasn’t able to make triangles so I just made balls. Overall this is a really great recipe that I would recommend!
I did something similar to elyssa and added 1/4 cup rice vinegar, 1 T of sugar, and 1 tsp salt to the rice to make it sticky and taste like typical sushi rice. Since the amount of rice actually made 9 onigiri, I made 3 with bonito, 3 with roe mixed with spicy mayo, and 3 with homemade crab mix. I also added a little soy sauce to the bonito like dylan'smom suggested - just have to be careful not to add too much! Overall, this is a great simple recipe to make and will be a repeat.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/08/2010
really great recipe..i used smoked salmon instead of bonito flakes in the center and it worked perfectly!! only problem was that this recipe calls for A LOT of rice and i made more than 8 and they were a lot bigger than the one in the picture i'd recommend halving the amount of rice.
Very nice . I found it nice making it with a sauce I used soy sauce , water , sugar and a tiny bit golden syrup to thicken it . Add as much sugar as U want some like it really sweet some like it salty with a tiny bit of sweetness . Its really nice, also I used cling film to get it to the desired shape also by using the cling film it helps the onigiri to hold its shape.
I had trouble forming the triangle shape but im sure with practice I can get it. For my filling I used tuna and mayo and splashed it with a little bit of soy sauce. I didn't have the nori this time. I have not tried these before and it was very delicious. I will make these again and use the nori next time.
Have been reading Musashi to my son and he eats rice balls throughout the book. I am familiar with a lot of Japanese dishes, but have never tried onigiri before. I decided to give them a try and the kids and I loved them! I filled them with tuna salad and chicken salad, wrapped a small piece of nori at the bottom and sprinkled the tops with vegetable furikake. They were delicious and my daughter who is a picky eater at 2 at lunch and then wanted them for dinner too! Definitely a hit and will make again!!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.