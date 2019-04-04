Onigiri - Japanese Rice Balls

Thought everyone might want to know. When we make this (learned from my japanese mom), we put the bonito in the middle also. But, my mom puts soy sauce on the flakes first. It kind of melts down, but makes it easier to put in the middle and gives a nice salty kick. I can't imagine eating just plain flakes with out the soy on it. I've never seen it anywhere without the soy and bonito inside. Try some flaked salmon with soy also. That is how I've always seen it or bought in Japan. Also, most of the time she puts msg (or accent) on the outside or gives it a quick shake into the batch when shaping them. Actually, every one on my japanese side does it. I don't think that they has much of a problem with msg as they do here.

Read More