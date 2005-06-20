Gobi Masala (Cauliflower Curry)

You've probably heard of Chicken curry; well this is almost the same thing but with a twist. Instead of chicken use cauliflower!! Serve over rice.

By Natasha Heran

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Dissolve the coconut cream in 5 tablespoons milk.

  • Soak the tamarind in 2 tablespoons boiling water, 5 to 10 minutes. Squeeze the husk and discard the tamarind piece, save the water.

  • Combine the tamarind water with the flour, chili powder and coriander in a mixing bowl, mix well. Add the cauliflower and coconut milk, stir until cauliflower is coated.

  • Heat oil in a saucepan. Place the mustard seeds in the oil, when they start popping add the cauliflower mixture. Cover with a lid and simmer until cauliflower is tender, stir occasionally.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
95 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; fat 4.1g; cholesterol 1.5mg; sodium 55.9mg. Full Nutrition
