Delicious Black Bean Burritos

These burritos are soooo good, you'll want to have them every night.

Recipe by jessica

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 large burritos
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Wrap tortillas in foil and place in oven heated to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bake for 15 minutes or until heated through.

  • Heat oil in a 10-inch skillet over medium heat. Place onion, bell pepper, garlic and jalapenos in skillet, cook for 2 minutes stirring occasionally. Pour beans into skillet, cook 3 minutes stirring.

  • Cut cream cheese into cubes and add to skillet with salt. Cook for 2 minutes stirring occasionally. Stir cilantro into mixture.

  • Spoon mixture evenly down center of warmed tortilla and roll tortillas up. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
692 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 70.2g; fat 35.8g; cholesterol 46.8mg; sodium 1802.8mg. Full Nutrition
