Delicious Black Bean Burritos

I made this recipe exactly as written, but because it is suppose to only be enough for two burritos, I doubled everything (except cilantro). The original amount would have easily made five or six burritos unless you are packing a tortilla so full of filling that the sides won't meet when folded over. I thought this was going to be a wonderful meal as I was making it, but then when I added the cream cheese it all went wrong. The smell immediately filled the kitchen...I can't quite put my finger on it, but it wasn't appetizing. Despite my better judgment, I soldiered on and presented this along side cheese, sour cream, salsa.. you know, traditional burrito accompaniments. When we finally were able to make it past the first bite we found the cilantro (which you'll remember was not doubled) was too overpowering and we really like cilantro. The consistency of this recipe was too chunky too enjoy. There was way too much onion/pepper in comparison to the beans. All of those things can easily be fixed though simply by adding or removing things until everything is to your (my) liking. However, I still wouldn't make these again because they were bland, the jalapeno (I put extra) was nonexistent, there was no garlic flavoring, no heat, no spice.. just lots of cilantro and cream cheese. I very rarely rate things poorly here, but when I make something that smells like a wet cigarette I'm definitely speaking up!