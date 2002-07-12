Delicious Black Bean Burritos
These burritos are soooo good, you'll want to have them every night.
All of the reviews are right - these burritos are awesome. The recipe indicates that it makes two big burritos, but they would have to be huge. We usually get four burritos, using regular "burrito size" tortillas. The filling reheats well the next day too. Great flavor and excellent source of fiber.Read More
This recipe was good but wasn't excellent. Although, I think it has great potential. TIP: Drain the juices from the can as the recipe states or the texture becomes to mushy/slimy so that was my mistake. I will try this again adding a few of my favorite seasonings to give it a bit more punch. thank you!Read More
These weren't the best burritos I have ever had, but they were sure good. They froze well and tasted very good. I recommend wrapping them in a damp papertowel when you reheat them in the microwave...they'll come out tasting fresh again.
I doubled the recipe, added a can of green chiles and some cumin. Put the burritos in the oven to melt some cheese on top and then served with salsa on top...yum!!
My boyfriend and I love this recipe! I changed it a little. I boiled and shredded some chiken and added it in at the last minute. It was excellent. I also bought a box of Uncle Ben's Mexican style rice and added some of that into the burrito also. Needless to say it was gone in no time.
THE BEST!! Cut back on the onions and cilantro a bit, but left everything else as suggested. Seriously the best burritos EVER! Also, you just have to microwave the tortillas for 30 seconds. The oven just kept making them hard and unrollable. FIVE STARS :D!!
Very good. I covered the burritos in pepper jack cheese and baked in the oven for 5 min. They are delicious.
These made a quick and healthy for me today..and they are quite tasty! I too love black beans, cilanto and cheese and they are great together as a burrito filling. Instead of chopped garlic, I sprinkled in some granulated garlic, (approx 1/2 tsp.) and only used about 1/2 the amount of cream cheese called for. I used refried black beans since that's what I had on hand and added a handful of blended italian cheese since I had some in the fridge. I zapped my tortillas in the microwave...was too lazy to use the oven. I really enjoyed these with a tall glass of diet coke... (i'm sure someone has enjoyed this with a beer or two..hehe). Thanks jessie.
Five stars for this one! It's easy and delicious, and we'll definitely make this again. Satisfying to both vegetarians (me) and omnivores (hubby). The only change that we made was to warm 4 tortillas instead of 2, making 2 smaller burritos for each of us.
Very good...I have learned when it comes to getting the full flavor of cilantro...don't cook it into the food just add it at the end and the heat of the food will be enough to bring that great cilantro taste out.
Adding the cream cheese to the mix is a great idea, but the recipe, as written, gets four stars from me because it needs some cumin (I added about 2 tsp.) for flavor and it needs some tomatoes for moisture (I chopped up 1/2 of a regular tomato). As others have mentioned, this can be reheated for lunch the next day, and it tastes just as good. Thanks for the recipe!
This was great! I made it as the recipe said, but I thought it was a little too creamy, so I added another can of beans (3 cans for a doubled recipe). I paired it with lime rice, and my favorite burrito add-ons: corn, avacado, and a bit of sour cream. 1 out of 2 kids liked it. Husband & kid used salsa, but I thought it hid the great flavor of the beans. It was surprising how flavorful these beans were. I should add that I am heavy handed with garlic no matter what I am making, so I probably used 5 cloves of medium-small size.
I'll be making this again! I had 2 unexpected dinner guests so I had to add a can of refried beans to the black beans... just to get 4 burritos out of it. Made home made salsa for the top. Wrapped in spinach tortillas with loads of shredded cheese. The whole family plus the 2 extra 16 year old boys LOVED them!
This recipe exceeded my expectations! Who would've thought that black beans and cream cheese would be a great filling for a burrito. Burritos virgin should give this recipe a try. Quick, easy and delicious. Will make this again. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Very good- I added a can of chopped green chillies and more salt, and no jalapenos. Also made 4 good sized burritos instead of 2
I omitted the bell pepper and jalapeno--added in a drained can of Ro*tel. I also put in a tsp or so of cumin. This was a tasty side dish, and so versatile it would also work as a dip.
I've cooked this 3 times now, each one a little different. First time I followed the recipe exactly but I omitted the jalapenos because I did not have any. Cooked it WITH them the second time. Use them. They make all the difference. I used red bell pepper once and green another. I prefer red. I added corn once, that was good. FRESH cilantro is a must. If you're cooking this for a crowd and you need 2 cans of beans, only rinse and drain one can, I found that if you rinse both it doesn't produce enough moisture. COOK THIS. I am obsessed with this recipe. My father and sister loved it and they are skeptics of vegetarian food. Amazing.
The beans are awesome. Great flavor. I like the idea of putting cream cheese in the beans instead of crisco. YUMO
These were ok, I think they would have been better without the jalapenos. Based on other reviews, I added a little extra cream cheese, a little bit of sliced black olives, dash of cumin, cayenne, & chili powder, & a can of Rotel. Put the filling in the tortilla & topped with shredded cheese blend, sour cream, taco sauce, & homemade pico de gallo. Yum.
These were amazing! The only things I did differently were I left out the peppers (only because I don't care for them), added white rice, and instead of making two large burritos I used small tortillas to make about 6 small burritos. We topped them with salsa and they were delicious! Thanks for sharing this great recipe!
Delicious, filling twist on the traditional burrito. I loved the red pepper flavor and the cream cheese with black beans. Really excellent with some salsa.
My husband and I really enjoyed this recipe. It was super easy to make and really good. Since I can't eat dairy, I made half without cream cheese and it was still good (though I have a suspicion that my husband's was better).
A very good start, but not alot of flavor with this recipe. "If" I make this again there are going to have to be some changes to make it more flavorable. Maybe something as easy as adding some fresh salsa, and some spices.
These were awesome. I did follow other users advice and add chilli powder, cumin and frozen corn. Also I decided to top it off with a little sauce (alfredo, pesto and jalapeno juice mix) then top with cheese and bake for about 5 min.
a good starting point, but bland to our taste. We have since added more veggies, hot peppers and spices and it has now become a regular meal.
This was very good and delicious! I prepared it exactly as the directions said except baking the tortillas. I microwaved them for 30 seconds.
Very Good!! I made the california salsa from this site to go along with it.
A tad bit bland but I will definitely make these again. I'll just add some spicy salsa to jazz it up.
meh. Quite flavourless.
We loved them!
Pretty good after quite a bit of tweaking. I doubled the recipe and added a can of drained chopped tomatoes, about a cup of corn, cumin, taco seasoning and a couple dashes of hot sauce. Since I doubled it AND we like things cheesy, I added a full 8 oz brick of cream cheese. Ooops...I think I either should have stuck with 6 oz or added rice...Lesson learned! Also, I started by heating the tortillas in the oven as per the directions, but they became toasted instead of just warm and therefore were difficult to roll. So I went to my old standby: Heating them in the microwave for about 20 seconds each; Much better! PS: I got 8 10" burritos out of it.
I prepared these burritos for dinner last night and they were a hit with my husband and kids! I don't even like cream cheese and I thought they were terrific! I will admit that added chicken strips sauteed in a little oil and lime juice. SOOOO good and I will be making these again soon!
Super
Yum!!Yum!!A keeper here!!
Wow! These were great! I did take the advise of others and added a can of diced tomatoes, 1/2 t cumin and 1/2 t chili powder. I omitted the cilantro because I don't like it. I also used a good half of a brick of cream cheese. Unless you have ginormous tortillas, there was more than enough to fill 4 regular sized tortillas very generously. Great find!
These were really good and really easy to make! I took the advice of others and added a can of drained rotel...and a dash of cumin and chili powder added flavor. I also served it with big slices of avacado....yummy and light! Thank you!
The first time I made these as written and they were too bland. Now I usually double the recipe and do the following: I add extra garlic, 1-2 chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, a cup of frozen corn, a cup of fresh salsa, about a teaspoon of Cumin, and a dash of smoke flavor. With these additions, these are ALWAYS a hit in my house! They also freeze well.. in fact, I just ate a previously frozen one and it was delicious!
Unique and delicious
This was a great veggie burrito! My filling made 8 nice sized burritos using 8" flour tortillas. I used a full red pepper, replaced the jalepeno pepper with a 3 oz can of green chili peppers, and added 1 tsp. each of cumin and chili powder to the cream cheese mix. With the cilantro I added about 1/2 cup shredded cheese and 1/4 cup salsa, rolled them as directed, and placed the burritos in a spray coated baking dish, covered them with foil and kept in the oven at 200-250 until I was ready to serve. A little guacamole and rice-a-roni Mexican rice and my meal was complete! Thanks, this recipe just entered into my regular menu rotation!
I added only 1/2 the onion and used green bell pepper too. I also added some fresh ground black pepper. I thought the peppers were to crisp so I put the entire mixture on low and let it sit for about 45 minutes. I also cooked brown rice which I added to the tortilla along with the bean mixture and it gave it a lot of texture.
These were fantastic! Didn't change a thing!
Tasted kind of bland to me. It wasn't awful; it actually has some potential. And I'm probably going to try it again, albeit with some changes. I followed the directions to a T and it ... umm.. tasted bland. Next time I will add some extra spices - maybe some chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, creole seasonings - and oh yeah... I'll cook it longer as well. The onions, peppers and beans weren't tender enough IMO. I followed the directions exactly and this just didn't make the grade for me. Did I mention that it was bland? Well it was.
Sorry, but this combo doesn't work - please just skip the cream cheese - looks terrible mixed in with the beans. Just add a dollop of sour cream on top if you want. Beans were hard as rocks, not enough taste - use Goya's recipe for classic black beans and then add them to the sauteed mix.
Mmm muy delicioso! I've been craving Mexican lately (actually I'm always cravin Mexican) and everyone agreed that these hit the spot! I was wary of the cream cheese but didn't taste it. I added one diced tomato, a can corn kernels and a sprinkle of cumin. YUM! =)
These are yummy!!!! I always end up adding a bit more cream cheese than the recipe calls for and they are wonderful. So easy to prepare as well. Fits right in my regular rotation!
this is an awesome recipe!! very easy, very fast and very versatile!! for those who think this was too bland, season!!! you know what you like! don't be afraid to add something that sounds good to you! this is a keeper! thank you! :D
I would have liked to give this 4.5 starts, but I'm not allowed. =( Anyway, made this tonight FINALLY and loved it. A girlfriend and I are dieting so I cut the oil in half and used the 1/3 less fat cream cheese. So easy, yummy, and something a little different too. Going to make the boyfriend try it next week as I can't wait to have it again. (He was put off by the idea of cream cheese in a burrito but I'm convinced he'll like them too.)
Sorry, but these were awful. I could barely eat it and no one else would. I can't imagine what everyone is raving about here.
Pretty tasty! Next time I think I might add in some more Jalapeno to spice it up a bit.
Delicious and satisfying
i think i first made this recipe over a year ago and i loved it then... to cut down on the fat i used a fat free sour cream instead of the cream cheese, i added frozen corn and ground turkey... i used whole wheat tortilla's! one of the BEST most flavorful recipes i've found. i love it, i'll be making it again tonight (without the ground turkey)!
So good! I didn't measure anything because that means more dishes. I didn't add the salt, but other than that I mixed it up the same. The flavor is excellent! Great recipe!
these are so easy and sooo good i added 2 tbls of hot salsa into the mixture i used whole wheat tortilla medium size ones i can make 4 to 5 burritos out of this recipe, and instead of full fat cream cheese i used 1/3 less fat WW one is only a 4 pointer..well worth making...
These were out of this world! I chose to put the black bean mixture over top of romaine instead of in a burrito and used fat free cream cheese to save calories and carbs and it I didn't miss the tortilla at all! It was so flavorful and creamy. I will continue to make this again and again!
This recipe has no flavor. I needed to add sour cream and mazarella cheese to the inside of the buritto and cover it with hot salsa and hot peppers.
Wonderful meatless dish that tastes meaty! Subbed green chiles for jalapeño. Used 1 envelope taco seasoning instead of cumin, no cilantro. Added 1 can diced tomatoes. Rolled tortillas & refrigerated to have oven ready. Baked topped with grated cheese. Daughter's family loved.
These burritos were good, but they were too bland. The cream cheese also seemed a little overpowering and not very mexican tasting.
These were pretty tasty, but the cream cheese made the filling get kind of gummy after awhile. Maybe I didn't eat them quickly enough. I will try again with less cream cheese or a different kind of cheese.
A wonderful recipe. Fast, delicious, easy. I serve with salsa for more complex flavour. I prefer to heat my tortillas between damp paper towels in the microwave, they're softer and easier to fold that way. Otherwise, Bravo!
I made this recipe exactly as written, but because it is suppose to only be enough for two burritos, I doubled everything (except cilantro). The original amount would have easily made five or six burritos unless you are packing a tortilla so full of filling that the sides won't meet when folded over. I thought this was going to be a wonderful meal as I was making it, but then when I added the cream cheese it all went wrong. The smell immediately filled the kitchen...I can't quite put my finger on it, but it wasn't appetizing. Despite my better judgment, I soldiered on and presented this along side cheese, sour cream, salsa.. you know, traditional burrito accompaniments. When we finally were able to make it past the first bite we found the cilantro (which you'll remember was not doubled) was too overpowering and we really like cilantro. The consistency of this recipe was too chunky too enjoy. There was way too much onion/pepper in comparison to the beans. All of those things can easily be fixed though simply by adding or removing things until everything is to your (my) liking. However, I still wouldn't make these again because they were bland, the jalapeno (I put extra) was nonexistent, there was no garlic flavoring, no heat, no spice.. just lots of cilantro and cream cheese. I very rarely rate things poorly here, but when I make something that smells like a wet cigarette I'm definitely speaking up!
These were not to our liking. Maybe it's just that it wasn't my taste, but...I usually love black bean burritos. My stomach flipped over just from the smell, and I didn't like the look of it either. This is probably the worst tasting thing I've ever made.
Extremely easy to prepare and you won't be disappointed. So delicious! Also, you can put half as much oil in, if you want to cut down on calories/fat.
We weren't crazy about these. I think they would be better if we had added sour cream instead of the cream cheese. The cream cheese flavor was a little odd for burritos. The red peppers were a nice combination with the black beans.
This was a delicious dish, recommended to me when I put in a request for recipes - it's simple, quick, easy, and DELICIOUS. I made a couple of changes, namely adding corn and chicken. I actually got some fresh corn from the market, boiled it on the cobb for 5 mins for that tendercrisp freshness, then carved it off of the cobb and tossed it in at the end since it was already cooked. The chicken I cooked first and separately, using the onion, garlic, olive oil, adding white wine, chicken broth, and a couple splashes of soy sauce. I removed the chicken and set it aside, then tossed in the red bell peppers for a couple minutes, and followed the recipe from there (I made double the recipe for 2 people, since I was serving 4). Since the chicken was separate, it could be added to each individual wrap as necessary, and I went with whole wheat wraps, and chives in lieu of cliantro. I also cut up some roma tomatoes which could be added or not when you put the wrap together; adds a fresh burst - didn't do jalopena peppers because my two sons who were eating them with me and my wife are 4 and 2, and they would have cried if they ate something that spicy. :)) Overall, love it, very flexible for customization, and so good!!
These burritos are excellent! Thanks Jessie! I've passed the recipe to several others who have also praised them highly. For my taste, I found the proportions of all ingredients to be perfect! That doesn't seem to happen all that often to me. (I do use reduced fat cream cheese, though.) I sometimes double the recipe. Also, I add rice to the burrito and freeze leftovers. They freeze very well and make a great lunch or supper!
For ease of prep, and taste, these are fantastic! Mine were soupy, not dry, but I tripled the recipe, and maybe my peppers and onions had a lot of moisture. I served it with a citrus-cilantro rice. This would make a good soup too! TIP: I like to wash bunches of cilantro, dry them well, and freeze in bags for fresh cilantro anytime...I can't get enough of it! =)
A little bland to us. These would be suited to our tastes better with the following additions: cumin, chili powder, salsa. But otherwise this was simple to fix & not a bad meal! Thanks for the recipe :) Update 12/2017: We liked them much better now. I don't think I did anything any different. Maybe I added more salt this time than I did back in 2010? Not sure. I rolled them in a pan and poured over a can of red enchilada sauce and a bit of cheese and baked them til the cheese melted. That was it. Very satisfying and my 5yo asked me to keep them on the menu.
I thought the nutrition info looked high too but I checked all of the ingredients and came up with 690 calories and 34.8 grams of fat (close enough). This recipe is only for 2 servings so per serving: tortilla is 210 cal & 5g fat, veg oil is 124 cal. & 14g fat and cream cheese is 149 cal. & 14.85g fat. I hate when something that sounds so good and easy isn't so healthy :-( Would be easy to modify to reduce calories & fats.
Just made for lunch. Yum yum yum. Added Rotel tomato and peppers. Perfect!
This was EXCELLENT! I absolutely LOVED IT! The kids loved it as well. My husband wasn't fond of the cream cheese, so next time I will probably cut it in half. I also think some diced tomato would taste good. You could really add just about anything to this and it would make it more hearty!
Very simple , very delicious. I doubled the recipe to feed a family of 5 but I think I might not double the cream cheese next time. It was good but a bit too rich. To much cream cheese took away from the fresh flavors of the veggies.
Yummy and quick! Thanks for sharing. :-) I used green bell pepper (less expensive) and I added mushrooms. It made three medium-sized burritos.
Excellent Recipe. Hubby liked it too. I did however follow some of the other advice and added cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper and garlic salt to give it a kick. We'll be making this again!!!
First vegetarian dish I tried and will certainly be trying more.
Very good! Since it was just for me, used half can of black beans (like them don't love them ;)), 1 cup frozen corn, 1/2 tsp cumin, can of rotel tomatos with green chili as someone else suggested, and about 4oz lite cream cheese. Heated that, then took tortilla, spread some sr cream on it, sprinked shredded cheese and microwaved for about 15 seconds, then added shredded lettuce, sliced black olives and added the hot mixture. Really yummy and I have leftovers which will have this week! Thanks for recipe.
Love the cream cheese filling. I think I also used this recipe to make enchiladas. Simply make the burritos, set in a pan, top with a can of enchilada sauce and shredded monterrey cheese. Bake at 350 until cheese browns, probably 15 min and enjoy!
Decent and amazingly easy and fast to prepare. Like some other reviewers, I found the cream cheese made it a bit odd for a burrito (though the texture it provides is nice). Next time I might use some real cheese (jack? cheddar?) and sour cream instead.
This is so easy a delicious... I make it all the time! I am lazy and I heat the tortillas in the microwave for about 15 seconds before I fill them instead of heating them in the oven, but it's terrific either way.
Good base for adding your own flavors.. Not quite 'mexican' but it's still good in a tortilla, even better with chips!
A really good base recipe. I was happy to find a tasty but filling meatless recipe. I increased the amount of everything except the bell pepper - I only had about 1/2 of one. I used whole wheat tortillas, added some basmati rice seasoned with cumin and garlic powder, 2 cans of black beans, an 8 oz brick of light cream cheese, skipped the jalapenos because I'm not a big fan, but added some red pepper flakes, as well as cumin and ground coriander instead of fresh cilantro. They're yummy!
Pretty good. I used cheddar instead of cream cheese & doubled the veggies. These freeze really well, so double or quadruple the recipe and have some handy in the freezer.
What more can you ask for? It's fast, easy, inexpensive, and tastes great!
All the different flavors that make up this recipe made for a very delicious change to the original burrito! I loved it!
I didn't think this recipe was anything to write home about. It was simply "ok" in my opinion. The filling was really thick and pasty. Did not love it.
I almost didn't make these because it sounded too simple to be good. My husband who swore he wouldn't eat them ate a gigantic burrito!
This was good, but I don't know about the "best ever" designation. The cream cheese was a nice touch. I didn't have any jalepinos, so I added some of my favorite spice, cayenne pepper. I also used dried cilantro, and it probably would have been better with fresh. I made this for dinner with a friend, and she said she liked them, but she had to add cheddar and salsa on top of hers to give it more flavor. We agreed on a four star rating, as I had to add cheddar to mine as well. Overall, I would say definitely try these, but be sure to have some extra toppings on hand to give some flavor.
This is one of my favorite burrito recipes! I give 4 stars for the recipe with no changes, it's delicious. When I’m watching my calories I like to lighten it up considerably by using 2oz plain Greek yogurt and 1oz reduced fat cream cheese. I'm not able to tell the difference between my changes and the original recipe when I swap the Greek yogurt for the cream cheese. To reduce the calories even more I skip the tortilla and place the filling on top of salad greens. I'm able to get a total of 4 servings out of this recipe rather than 2 huge servings. With the changes above it's roughly 151 calories per serving.
So incredibly delicious and easy to make. So flavorful. We did leave out the onions since we really don't care for them as much. But I will for sure make this again! AWESOME!!!
Awesome recipe. We made a few minor changes. I drained the beans, as per others suggestions, added olive oil, and stirred in a can of rotel tomatoes. I sauteed the onions, garlic and pepper, added the beans and rotel and heated. Then I just put it all in the crockpot on low until dinner. YUM! Great recipe.
I made them for me and my Dad. They, as he said were Fantastic! I made a casserole to go with them, and couldnt finish the BB Burrito's My Dad ate his cold the next morning, and called me to tell me how good they were.
My husband complimented these Burritos, even the day after we had them!!!
I love these burritos; they do not require a long list of ingredients and are SO delicious! My husband and I make these often. We wrap leftover burritos individually in foil and then put in freezer bags; you can reheat in the microwave or oven. I like to add a Tbsp of taco seasoning to the bean mixture (check out Allrecipes for homemade taco seasoning recipes: quick & inexpensive!)
This is a very dry recipe, but the taste is good. Next time I will try to add sour cream instead of cream cheese, and see if it comes out less dry. Enjoy the taste, easy to make, but not a fan of the dryness.
These were good, but I changed them quite a bit. Added cumin, chili powder and about a cup of corn to the pepper and onion mixture; subbed sour cream for the cream cheese and then layered fresh guacamole on the tortillas before adding the rest. Topped with shredded cheddar and YUM! I'll make these again in a heartbeat (and you must be making these babies Chipotle size to get only 2 - I have enough filling for at least 4 normal sized burritos). Enjoy!
Ohmygosh, YUM! I sauteed celery, bell pepper, and a whole onion in EVOO, put in a little chile powder and salsa, and made 4 burritos instead of 2. Used the microwave for the entire process, ridiculously easy. Will make these again!
Awesome! Will double the recipe next time.
thiss recipe was very quick and easy. both my husband and I felt the flavor was lacking in some way. I'm not sure if it neeeds more garlc or what.
definately add rotel next time. amybe more jalps too and more cream cheese. pretty good
These burritos are excellent and very healthy if you use fat free cream cheese. I used regular cream cheese the first time I made these, and fat free the second time. Even my 17 year old brother couldn't tell the difference!
