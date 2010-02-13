Easy Arroz con Gandules

Latin rice and pigeon pea main dish can be made with other peas or beans.

Recipe by Valerie Serao

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place green peppers, onion, garlic and cilantro in a blender or food processor, puree. This mixture is called soffrito, it is your seasoning base. It can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 2 weeks or frozen for up to 6 months.

  • Place 3 tablespoons olive oil and 6 tablespoons soffrito in an 8 quart saucepan. Cook for 3 or 4 minutes to release oils.

  • Pour one can of tomato sauce and the Spanish seasoning packet into the saucepan, mix well. Add 3 cups rice to the mixture and stir until the rice is coated.

  • Stir pigeon peas into the mixture and add boiling water. Cover the pot with aluminum foil and a pot lid. Reduce heat to simmer and cook 45 minutes or until rice is tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
237 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 42g; fat 4.9g; sodium 400.3mg. Full Nutrition
