Easy Arroz con Gandules

First of all Arroz con gandules is made with white rice. You can make it with brown rice but it will then not be considered by anyone to be authenthic in taste. Salt is a must. Spanish olives are usually expected. Sofrito is always made with culantro (recao) and ajies dulces. Without the culantro you will not get that authentic taste you are looking for. If you like you can add a combination of any of the following: spanish ham, salted pork fat (tozino), chorizo. Aluminum foil is not needed if you have a decent pot ( I don't know anyone who uses it). How much water depends on your pot and the type of rice you use (long grain, medium grain, etc). I use long grain and one cup of water per one cup of rice. This is what works well for my pot. The rice should not be mushy or over-cooked. I always rinse my rice to remove the extra starch before I cook it. You will be surprise what a difference that makes. Hope this helps.

