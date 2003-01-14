Spinach Mushroom Quiche

I didn't make this exact recipe. But I was looking for a good quiche recipe to make with what I had (and have never ventured into quiche territory)and so I tinkered and referenced this recipe with the recipe for the Sausage and Mushroom Quiche. This really helped me create a quiche that met my personal needs. This was great to use as reference as well as all the comments and reviews. Clearly we can tell that making a quiche is not hard and that we can tinker with ingredients. The important part is the milk/egg/cheese ratio. I used 1/2 c of half and half, and 4 eggs, fresh broccoli and fresh spinach (steamed), fresh mushrooms and green onion fried with butter, garlic and dried onion. It was a veggie heavy filling delight with 2 cups of cheese, and a frozen pie shell. It's not the same recipe here at all, but I think as a reference to help me on the path is worthy of five stars.