Spinach Mushroom Quiche
This spinach mushroom quiche is fast and easy, thanks to the crescent roll crust and soup mix 'spice packet'.
This quiche came out great. We made some substitutions though. We couldn't find the packaged "herb and lemon soup mix" called for in the recipe, so we substituted spices from another quiche recipe (1/2 tsp salt, black pepper, a pinch of thyme, 1/2 tsp. dry mustard, and top with paprika).Read More
Very good! I omitted the crust and baked them in muffin tins to make 16 mini quiches. They make great leftovers and are easy to take in to work or travel with. Spray with cooking spray and bake about 30 minutes. I've made this recipe with the crescent roll crust before and liked it, but it did not make good leftovers because the crescent rolls got a bit soggy.
Excellent! My first quiche. Turned out perfectly. Made it for a date with a picky vegetarian and she had seconds and asked to take some leftovers. A couple of notes - used a 9.5in. pie plate and needed 1.5 packs of crescent rolls to cover it. Sauted in olive oil instead of butter. Added a hand full more spinach while sauteing as it reduced considerably. Had to bake it for 45 minutes, covered edges of crust with tinfoil after 30 to keep from burning. Turned out perfectly browned and set in the middle. Put a thin layer of the cheese in the bottom over the crust before pouring in the filling. Used about 1/3 of a 1.5oz pack of Knorr garlic and herb seasoning. Could maybe use a little less. Let it cool at least 10 minutes before serving. Very hot in the middle.
I added artichoke hearts and I sprinkled Feta cheese on top. Wonderfull!!! The cresent roll crust compliments the quiche very well! I did have to bake it for about 40min. you can tell it's done when it wont jiggle anymore. Great recipie!
This was a big hit for Father's Day brunch at our house. Hubby finished the leftovers all by himself! :-) Like several others, I used the Lipton Savory Herb soup mix, but I only used 2-3 teaspoons of the packet, based on others' notes that the entire packet could be too much. This was perfect for our taste. I used baby Portobello mushrooms...quite good. Had to play with the crescent rolls a bit(like others) to get the crust laid out properly, and, in retrospect, would have used the small can (not the "Grands" version) of the crescent rolls--I had quite a bit of excess dough. Our particular dish needed to cook almost 50 minutes to set properly in the middle, but it turned out quite well. Reheats well, too. Thanks, Mindy!
WOW! This is one great recipe! I used Garlic/lemon sauce mix since I couldnt fine the lemon herb it called for. The crescent roll dough is a great idea... I have been looking for a good quiche recipe...I will be making this alot!
Excellent quiche recipe that I will make again. Not too keen on the crescent rolls but the filling taste wonderful and I will find a substitute for shell.
I thought this was a great recipe...easy to make. My husband wasn't a big fan of the crescent roll crust, but I thought it was good! Next time I will make it with a pie crust instead.
This recipe was fabulous!!! I had a get together with my girlfriends and thought I would make a quiche to munch on. Everyone loved it, I even had to give out the recipe. I will definately be adding this recipe to my box - I have a bridal shower coming up and will make it for that occasion as well.
Quiche was very good. Even my picky 20-year old loved it. I couldn't find the lemon herb soup mix so I used lemon herb sauce mix. The taste was very good. Thanks! Barb
I've made this both with and without the crescent roll crust. It turned out beautifully both ways. I couldn't find the soup mix this recipe calls for. However, just your standard spices are needed to make this flavorful. I put in pepper, salt, parsley flakes, garlic powder, and some chili powder. This is a great recipe for substitutions. I made a mushroom and spinach one about a month ago. A ham and spinach one after that. A celery, green chile, and spinach one today. They all came out excellent.
Delicious and moist! I used what I had on hand and was trying to use up in the fridge. Followed another poster's suggestion and instead of the soup mix, used: 1/2 tsp salt, black pepper, pinch thyme, 1/2 tsp. dry mustard and 1/4 tsp. paprika. Not a fan of quiche crusts so made mine crustless using muffin tins coated with nonstick spray. Used 1/2 tbsp each olive oil/butter and substituted: 1/4 red onion (minced) for the green onions, 1/2 cup each shredded cheddar/crumbled feta cheese (instead of Monterey) and 1 tsp butter and 1/2 cup nonfat milk (didn't have any half & half). Added 1 tsp minced fennel. Will definitely make again - with fresh garlic as another poster suggested. Hints: be sure to drain all the liquid from the cooked veggie mixture before adding to the eggs; a 6oz. bag of fresh spinach worked perfectly.
I've made this recipe twice and both times got rave reviews. I used a regular frozen pie crust and Knors Vegetable soup rather than the lemon. I traded this recipe with friends who used a garlic herb soup instead, and all agreed the vegetable was the best. This recipe is super easy too!
Excellent and delightfully flexible dish! After reading the many reviews, I incorporated some of the suggestions and made a couple modifications of my own... I used a muffin pan and made individual quiche. For the filling, I increased the amount by 1/2 again (for instance, 3 cups of spinach rather than 2 cups), and then doubled the crescent amount. 2 8 ounce tubes. Grease the muffin pan. And for each pre-cut crescent triangle ("scalene", all three sides are different lengths), create one equilateral (all sides are equal) and one leftover smaller triangle. Fill a muffin cup with the equilateral triangle, the three tips will poke out above the edge of the cup just a bit. I used the leftover bits of two pieces to fill an additional cup. In all, 16 crescent triangles filled a total of 24 muffin cups this way, and the filling done 1 1/2 fills exactly 24 cups as well. They baked well at the same temperature, for twenty minutes. Additionally, I had tasty results using 2% cheese, lowfat half-n-half, and lowfat crescents.
In response to the issue of burning the crust, here is how I chose to bake it: I covered it in tin foil and baked it for 45mins at 400, then lowered the temp to 375, took the foil off and put it back in for 15 mins. The foil will keep the crust from burning while the egg has a chance to bake. The 15 mins at the end will brown the top. I also subsituted skim milk for the half and half, and it turned out fine. I think you can experiment with what you put in this and the types of cheeses.
My first quiche ever and it was delicious! I heeded others warnings about the soup mix. I was making 3 quiches for a brunch and I used 1 Knorr's Vegetable Soup Mix (couldn't find the other) for all 3. I also had frozen spinach - I used 1 bag for all 3 (hard to know how much to use becuase the fresh would cook down so much). And I think the best change I made was that added some bacon. I cooked the onions and mushrooms in a bit of the bacon greese instead of the butter. One problem I had was that the middle didn't cook up completely and the crust was getting too dark to continue cooking. Did anyone else have this problem? I had some runny egg in the middle. I didn't mind though becuase it was soooo yummy! I will definitely make this one again!
Love this recipe!! It is so easy and inexpensive to make! Instead of the herb and lemon soup mix, I used dry mustard, salt, pepper, paprika, and thyme (as another user suggested). I changed the oven temp to 350 for 30-40min to prevent the crust from burning. I also tried it with bacon and it was great, a little too salty though. Next time when cooking with bacon, I will omit the salt, as the bacon provides plenty!
This is excellent. I think the writer means "sauce mix", not soup mix. Knorr makes a lemon herb sauce mix. I like the idea of using crescent rolls. I had to fuss with them a little bit, but it wasn't that hard to to. Will surely make again.
This is a great recipe. I could not find the lemon-herb soup mix either so I used Knorr's Leek soup mix. Also, I used 1 cup of fresh spinache and 1 can of artichokes chopped up (we love artichokes). It came really delicious, infact I made it 3 times in 4 weeks. By the 3rd time I got the hang of how to place the dough so it looks really nice on top. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummy!! Very fluffy and cheesy and delicious. Really enjoyed this. Used a few tablespoons of lemon pepper instead of soup mix, and a frozen pie crust. Both subsitutions were lovely.
I made this for a brunch and it went over very well. I wasn't sure how the cresent rolls would work - I thought they may get soggy but they were great. Very easy.
So good!! Instead of the soup mixture I used garlic powder, salt, pepper, and italian seasonings. Mine cooked perfectly in about 35 minutes. This is a very versatile recipe. Next time I will use ham, swiss, and mushroom to change it up some.
Delicious! I used garlic herb mix. Next time I will only use 1/2 packet.
Was a big hit with my fiance. He is the pickiest eater and he loved this. I used artichoke hearts in place of mushrooms. mmmm!
This was fantastic! I made it for mothres day and it was a hit. Not hard to make and fed 6 people.
This recipe is wonderful! I substituted egg beaters for the "real" eggs, used reduced fat crescent rolls and 2% cheese. I also used the Knorr brand vegetable soup mix instead of the one called for in the recipe. This was a very easy recipe and it turned out so pretty - will definately make again and again! Bake time was about 40 - 45 minutes.
This was an excellent recipe. I used hearty vegetable soup mix because I couldn't find the recommended kind. The quiche looked beautiful and my husband said it was one of the best he has ever tasted. This was my first quiche and it was very easy and delicious. Thank you for the great recipe!!
This turned out wonderful. The crescent rolls are a fabulous idea. I didn't have the seasoning packet so I added salt, pepper, lemon pepper, oregano, thyme, and a little garlic salt. I also did not have half and half so I used 2 TBS melted butter with 1/2 c. 2% milk instead. I also added some bacon. This is a fabulous recipe!
Great recipe that is easily adaptable to whatever you have on hand. I substituted frozen spinach (thawed), onion soup mix, and cheddar cheese, and added bacon bits for some extra flavor.
This was very good . I used one batch of Never Fail Pie Crust 11 . I also substituted Savory Herb & Garlic soup mix and Taco cheese as I did not have exactly what was called for. It took 45 minutes and 10 at rest. Nice! Anna
Great recipe. put all the veggies in the food processor because I knew the kiddos wouldn't eat the larger chunks. Everyone loved it! Even my 1 year old and 4 year old. I didn't have the soup mix so used another user's suggestion except instead of 1/2 tsp of mustard I used a 1/2 a teaspoon of lemon herb spice mix. I also forgot the green onions, but it still was excellent. Had to bake for 40 minutes just like another user suggested. Will repeat this one folks!
Used frozen deep dish 9-inch pie crust, thawed at room temp. Baking took 45 minutes. Next time, I will place crust with mixture on a preheated cookie sheet and bake like my other quiche recipes recommend. Otherwise, the outside pie crust edges browned very quickly. Easy to make. Used frozen 9-oz. spinach, thawed, cooked three minutes in microwave. Used pre-sliced mushrooms, since time was a factor for me.
FABULOUS! I made a few changes after reading past reviews: used a frozen pie crust instead of cresent rolls and I used one Knorr's Vegetable Soup packet instead of "herb and lemon" mix. The first time I made this it seemed a bit to salty for me. So, the next time I made it I withheld a bit of the veg. soup mix (maybe a teaspoon?) and it helped to mellow the salty flavor. Overall, I would give this recipe 10 stars for taste and ease.
This was just delicious. I upped the spinach to 2 cups that I already steamed, omitted the mushrooms as I didn't have any, but used mushroom soup mix in place of the lemon herb mix. I added a bit of chopped ham and used swiss instead of Monty Jack cheese and really, this was just great.
Three Stars! This is very good and pretty right out of the oven! I didn't have (or could buy) herb and lemon soup mix so I used a 1 oz. vegetable soup mix instead. Also, I used frozen spinach because I didn't have any fresh. If you use frozen spinach, remember to cook for three min. and drain. It was excellent. I can't think of one thing that would have made this any better. Thank you for such a wonderful way to prepare spinach.
made it for a friends birthday breakfast...very good for a mushroom lover!
I didn't make this exact recipe. But I was looking for a good quiche recipe to make with what I had (and have never ventured into quiche territory)and so I tinkered and referenced this recipe with the recipe for the Sausage and Mushroom Quiche. This really helped me create a quiche that met my personal needs. This was great to use as reference as well as all the comments and reviews. Clearly we can tell that making a quiche is not hard and that we can tinker with ingredients. The important part is the milk/egg/cheese ratio. I used 1/2 c of half and half, and 4 eggs, fresh broccoli and fresh spinach (steamed), fresh mushrooms and green onion fried with butter, garlic and dried onion. It was a veggie heavy filling delight with 2 cups of cheese, and a frozen pie shell. It's not the same recipe here at all, but I think as a reference to help me on the path is worthy of five stars.
Very Good!
This was amazing! Fluffy, flavorful, and the perfect amount of everything. The herb and lemon soup mix is no longer made by Lipton so I used the Savory Herb with Garlic mix, measured out 1oz from the packet and it seemed to be the perfect seasoning. I used frozen pie crust instead of cresent rolls. I also used baby portobellas, yum. I will be making this again!
Took longer to cook than the 30 minutes in the recipe, I took the suggestion of another reviewer and added artichoke hearts. It was a hit in my house with requests for more. I will be making this again.
Turned out perfect. Variations: for the soup mix, I used one packet of Lipton Vegetable recipe mix; I used whole baby spinach leaves; I used egg beaters; and I added juice from half a lemon. It needed to bake for 40 minutes.
This turned out great! I used vegetable soup mix b/c I couldn't find the one listed. I made this a few weeks ago and I'm making it again today. It's not to "eggy".
Excellent quiche. Made in my Pampered Chef Deep Dish Baker - one Grand Crescent roll package covered the bottom and sides of this perfectly. Didn't have the soup mix so just used 1/2 tsp each of dried mustard, salt & pepper. Baked for 40 minutes to perfection. An easy, satisfying dinner served with buttered toast. Thanks Mindy!
I tried this recipe last night and it was great...the leftovers are even better (had it for breakfast and lunch). I made several substitutions as I was orginally using another recipe when I decided halfway through that I did not like it so I used a homemade crust instead of the crescent roles, used fat free milk for the half and half and omitted the sauce. It was still divine...even my picky boyfriend loved it...will definitely try again as is.
Mmm... so easy and so go good. Before this recipe I would have said that I don't like quiche at all.. and my fiance doesn't normally like eggs.. but this is wonderful. (And not "eggy"!) Only reason for 4 instead of 5 stars is that the crescent roll crust took a bit of work the first couple times I made this. Now, we just cut the dough as needed and pat it together into the pan. Followed other suggestions and use Knorr's vegetable/herb soup mix. Also have tossed in bits of bell pepper and other finely diced veggies when trying to use them up. Wonderful, versatile recipe!
This quiche is very good. I used herb/garlic soup mix (1/2 a package) instead of the herb/lemon soup mix and substituted artichoke hearts for the mushrooms. Everyone at our Easter brunch loved it. This is definitely a keeper!
Your recipe for quiche was very good for my family and I thank you very much.
This quiche is SO yummy! This is definitly my favorite recipe to make so far. I've tried using frozen spinach and it works well, though I do prefer fresh. Instead of the package of soup mix, I used whatever seasonings I have on hand plus a clove of minced garlic. I noticed the cheese rises to the top even after blending well, so I add some cheese to bottom of the roll covered pie plate before pouring in the egg mixture.
This was my first Quiche attempt, as I am sensitive to eggs, and I was NOT disappointed. You just wouldn't believe how nicely the crescent rolls works out for a crust! It looks funny while you're lining the pan and draping the ends over the top, but the end result is absolutely perfect! This is very easy to make for anyone. It's even good heated up the next day - thank you!
Very yummie! And it was easy to make, even for a cooking slow-poke like me. I agree with an earlier review that it tastes better if you cut back on the dried soup mix (I used Lipton's Garlic and Herb), as it's a little too salty otherwise. Thanks so much for sharing!
This recipe is great! It is fast and easy to make and tastes delicious. I used Lipton's Herb and Garlic soup mix.
I made this as my first quiche and it was a hit! I used frozen spinach and the garlic/herb sauce mix. I also added ham. I had people that don't even like spinach saying how good it is. I also looks beautiful. The only problem I had was it took longer to cook than 30 min and the crescent rool were getting too brown. I just covered them with foil , Thanks for the recipe!
This is really good and REALLY easy. Couldn't find the soup mix, so I used Lipton herb and garlic. Also had to cook a little longer, as there was a LOT of filling. Could probably make 2 with the amount of filling. Otherwise, great recipe.
It's really good and easy to experiment with when you can't find the right (or any) soup mix
Absolutely yummy. My husband couldn't believe I had cooked it myself! As someone else suggested I added bacon, but that was the only change.
This was the best recipe I have ever gotten off of allrecipes! My children and husband gobbled it up and my husband's only request was that next time I make two!!! I even substituted the half and half for whipping cream and the Monterey Jack for Chedder cheese (only because that is what I had on hand). This will be a regular dish in my home!
This was good. My only complaint is the soup mixture is way too pungent for the quiche. Next time, I will add only half a packet.
The best thing about this recipe is the simplicity of the crust - it comes out brown and looks great. I make it without the soup mix - I use some lemon juice, dill, and cilantro instead. I also find that using less cream (or milk instead) and using marble cheddar instead of monteray jack makes the consistency better and it cooks a little faster. Regardless, this never cooks in 30 minutes. It always takes longer. My family, including my "I hate quiche" husband LOVES it.
Wow...what a nice surprise this one turned out to be! I was searching for something to do with my large container of spinach and happened to search spinach and mushrooms and stumbled across this one. It's not often that I have a pkg of crescent rolls in the fridge, but I did tonight (reduced fat ones too!!). So, I actually used 5% cream, light cheddar (no mont jack) & 2 eggs with 4 egg whites. Didn't have a pkg of herb and lemon soup mix, so improvised with some dry herb/dip mixes that I have (used a combo of cheese/jalapeno with bruschetta herbs). This turned out SO WELL! Hubby was very pleased and even claimed he would be eating some leftover for breakfast (wow, shocking)!! Thanks for the post!
I made this for Mother's Day brunch and it was such a hit! I really liked the crescent rolls as the dough, but I would suggest covering the edges with foil and until the last 5 minutes because they brown really fast. Delish!
I used the Herb & Garlic soup mix as well - I like garlic better than lemon anyways :). Crescent roll crust was a hit. Turned out great!
First attempt at making Quiche. The cresent rolls made a nice presentation. Will use pie crust next time. Could not find the lemon-herb mix; used garic-herb and flavor is really great. The key for me is fresh spinach. Took this to a party and we only served appetizers and everyone really loved and wanted the recipe.
This was a great recipe. I did alter some things after reading other reviews. I didn't use the crescent roll crust based on what other people said. I used a ready-made frozen crust and it was delicious. I couldn't find the lemon soup either, so I just used a garlic basil veggie seasoning packet (but only used half of it) and it was great. I also added a can of chopped artichokes. I loved the flavor it added, but I think it also added extra water, so I had to cook it for an extra half hour so it wasn't so runny. I used milk instead of half/half and sharp cheddar instead of monterey jack. I also added a few red pepper flakes for some zing! My husband, who is very picky, raved about it!
I've never been a big Quiche fan, but decided to try this for the family. It was amazing. I fixed this up to the point of cooking it in a casserole dish and froze it for a latter dinner, it still came out perfect! Thanks!!
i USED 1 PKG FROZ DEFROSTED SPINACH INSTEAD OF FRESH. IF I USE FROZEN AGAIN I WOULD ADD AN EXTRA EGG AND A LITTLE MORE 1/2 & 1/2. ALSO, USED MORE CHEESE THAN RECIPE CALLED FOR . DELICIOUS.
This was really good. I used 2 packages of frozen spinach and that was too much, next time I will use only one package. I could not find the soup mix so I went without, next time I will add seasonings.
I just loved this recipe. Using the crescent rolls really made this more interesting. I think it's a versitile recipe as well...I used a different soup mix. My boyfriend was upset that I ate all the leftovers:)
Delicious, and very easy for someone who had never made quiche. However, I did make some changes. Instead of herb and lemon mix, I used garlic and herb (that's what the store had). Instead of mushrooms, I used Roma tomatoes. Instead of half&half, I used 3/8 cup + 2 tbsp. of lactose-free milk and 1/2 tbsp. of margarine. I had an extra pie crust, so I just used it instead of crescent rolls. Instead of monterey jack, I used mozerrella as it is less dairy-potent for someone who is lactose intolerant (lower the fat content, the lower the lactose). My only complaint is that I had to cook the quiche for around 50 minutes instead of 30... could have been something with my oven, so it's a minor complaint. The end result was wonderful.
Very, very delicious. I had more mushrooms and spinach than the recipe called for (maybe half a cup more of each), and I only had heavy whipping cream, so I threw in another egg. Also, I didn't have a spice packet, so I just cooked the mushrooms/onions/spinach in garlic butter and threw in some fresh rosemary, salt, and paprika. [The only addendum that I would *strongly* reccomend to anyone who wants to try this recipe is garlic in one form or another - make sure your soup packet has some, or throw in some garlic salt, whatever.] The crescent roll crust works and tastes delicious - the end presentation results in a colorful quiche with flavor to spare.
I've made this twice so far and love it! I haven't been able to find Lemon Herb soup so I use half a packet of Zesty Herb marinate. I found a Lemon Herb seasoning that I will try next time. Make sure you don't use a whole pack of seasoning, it's TOO intense. Also, in order to make sure it cooks through, dry those veggies off as best as possible! I like to throw in spinach, broccoli and mushroons. It's delicious!
Delicious for lunch with salad and breadsticks. I used Savory Garlic & Herb soup mix. Quick and easy to prepare.
I have made many quiches but this is now one of my favorites. I love the crescent rolls as the pie crust. I used this recipe when catering two breakfasts this past week. It was a big hit!!!
It was absolutely delicious! The crescent rolls didn't work out very well, so I ended up making my own crust, but I've heard pie crust works well. I didn't have herb and lemon soup mix, so instead used Mrs. Dash Salt-Free Original Blend and it turned out great!
Really good, fast and easy. I didn't use the whole soup packet, and I'm glad I didn't. It was seasoned perfectly. If I had used the whole thing, I think the soup mix would have overpowered the whole quiche. Overall, very good.
Made this for my husband and another couple - eveyone loved it! My grocery store does not carry lemon & herb flavor soup, so I substituted with a envelope of garlic and herb soup mix. Very easy and tastes excellent! I can't wait to make this again!!!
I didn't have the soup mix so I made it without and put in 2 extra eggs - I added bacon as well which I think made up for the soup mix - it was good and I will make again
This is a really nice recipe! The crust came out a bit burnt, so I guess I'll find an alternative for the crust. But the rest of the recipe is awsome. I couldn't find the lemon and herb soup mix, so I just went to the spice rack and got the lemon and herbs stuff and but a small handful in and it still tasted great.
This was very good. I couldnt find the lemon-herb soup, so just went without. I had a little trouble getting the crust to cover the pie dish without any gaps, next time I will just use a store bought pie crust. I also used reduced fat crescent rolls, egg substitute and non fat cooking spray.
The quiche was good, again had to substitute garlic herb soup mix instead of lemon herb. (If you're serving vegetarians DO watch out for the chicken fat in soup mix). Perhaps would have simply chosen to add oregano and basil instead of garlic/herb. Be sure to wash your spinach well - my quiche was gritty still even after two washes!!!
This was soo good. I doubled it to make two. I had a really hard time with the cresent rolls (duhh) and I couldn't find lemon herb, so I used knorrs Veg. soup mix. It was great! I had to run off a few copies for friends.
This was a very easy recipe. I liked the idea of using the crescent rolls for the pie crust. But the soup mix was definitely too much. Next time I will use a traditional recipe with regular spices. The soup mix made it too strong, and both my husband and I could "taste it the rest of the day", if you get my drift.
This looked and tasted so good that I took a picture of it! Will post the picture soon.
There is a herb/lemon SAUCE packet available but did not find soup. These sauce packets are in the dried soup section at my store. I would not use a whole packet for this size quiche. Maybe a fourth or a third at the most. Spinach should be wrapped in a towel to dry before adding. I thawed mine in the collander to get rid of water and then cooked it as dry as possible in a skillet before putting it in the towel. I toasted the mushrooms instead of sauteeing in butter. Much more flavor. Followed the suggestion to put cheese on top of rolls. Used an extra egg yolk and a dash of mace.
I don't like quiche but my husband does so I'll usually eat one piece. I made this and he was out but would be back for dinner so I went ahead and ate anyway. When he got he asked where the other half of the quiche was. he also says I never eat leftovers (which is usually true), but midday he decided to come home and eat lunch, so he asked where the quiche was. I ate it for lunch. So if I ate it, it was really, really good. I added artichokes and it was even better. i just had it last week and now i'm having it again. So far I haven't cooked anything twice (since I found all recipes) thanks
This recipe was my first attempt at making a quiche. The first time I made it, it turned out horrible - I had used frozen spinach. The second time I kept to the recipe and it was perfect! VERY GOOD. My hubby loved it!
Great recipe. My crust started to burn halfway through cooking so I covered it in a layer of shredded cheese (I used a mix of monterey jack and parmesan) and it created a delicious cheesy crust that my fiance could not stop raving about. I will do this next time for the taste and highly recommend it as a finishing touch.
Absolutely delicious and easy to make! I couldn't find lemon and herb soup mix so I substituted cream of asparagus soup instead and it was sooo tasty! I never knew quiche was so simple!
Added fresh garlic, this was tasty!
I made this last weekend, used vegetable packet instead of he lemon soup, organic Monterey Jack. Loved the taste of the crescent crust, and my family wants more!! Pleased non-vegetarian and vegetarians. Love when I can do that :) Thanks Mindy!!!!
Every time I make this, it is a hit. I made cupcake sized quiches using one triangle of dough and folding the corners in until it resembles a circle then placing it in a muffin tin. I spooned in some mix until it was just over the crust (the crescent rolls to like to rise!) and baked them at 375 for 20 minutes. They turned out great! It makes about 16 muffins with two tubes of crescent roll dough (I had a bit left over), and lasts a little bit longer, or it would have if people didn't grab more than one!
This was great. I substituted margarine for the butter and used non fat half and half and I (like so many others) was not able to find Herb and Lemon Soup Mix, so I used Lipton's Garlic and Herb. I only used 3/4 of a packet and this was perfect -- very flavroful but not overpowering. The crescent rolls worked perfect for me but I think that a pie crust would have been fine too. Instead of Monterey Jack cheese, I used a Jack and Colby blend. This was great, everyone loved it. I will make again (but not soon as it is very fattening.)
I made this quiche with herb/garlic instead of herb/lemon soup mix. It was great
Perfect recipe..! I was a little heavy on the spinach and cheese as i knew my dish was a little big. i used 5 eggs and about 3 cups of spinach sauteed in 4 teaspoons of butter. Very good dish that allows you so switch out the veggie. I'm trying broccoli florets next time.
My first Quiche ever, won't be my last!!This recipe was easy to prepare...I used Pillsbury Grand Large Cresents six pack and used knorr's lemon and herb sauce mix, cooked for 40 minutes.I made it today for dinner and everyone raved. DELICIOUS!! Thanks
Excellent! I couldn't find the soup mix, so I substituted salt and pepper. It still turned out great.
I would have given this five stars, except that the crust leaves a bit to be desired. I could not get the quiche to cook fully without the crust turning dark brown and getting very soggy - not appetizing. So I use the "Basic Pie Crust" recipe on this site and it is INCREDIBLE! I also add a couple of pieces of torn up bacon to the quiche for flavor. Great recipe that I have used again and again!
this is a fantastic recipe. i ended up changing around the recipe a little bit to save some money and to custom tailor the taste a little bit. i substituted biscuit dough for croissant dough. biscuit dough rises alot though so you have to carve out the center to keep it nice and thin. for this reason i would recommend sticking to croissant dough if possible. make sure you make the crust ahead of time if you use biscuit dough. i also added some sliced shallots and used laughing cow cheese. this really made the flavor pop. overall this is a fantastic recipe. i was stoked because i only spent $3 for the ingredients. i had everything else so all i had to get was biscuit dough, cheese, and spinach and spent a buck for each item at the dollar store. you can also substitute milk for the half and half. best of luck everyone!
This is a really good recipe. Everyone I have served it to has loved it. I added zucchini one time, and I used Knorr Leek soup mix and added lemon juice. The crust is great. Thanks!
