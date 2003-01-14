Spinach Mushroom Quiche

This spinach mushroom quiche is fast and easy, thanks to the crescent roll crust and soup mix 'spice packet'.

By Mindy Spearman

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Melt margarine in a skillet over medium heat and cook mushrooms, spinach and onions for 5 minutes or until tender, stir continuously. Remove the skillet from heat.

  • In a 9 inch round pan or pie plate coated with non-stick cooking spray arrange crescent roll triangles in a circle, with narrow tips hung over the rim of the pie plate about 2 inches. Press dough onto the bottom and side of the pie plate to fill in any gaps.

  • In a medium bowl stir together the soup mix, half and half cream and eggs. Stir the cheese and cooked vegetables into the egg mixture until blended. Pour into the prepared crust. Fold the points of dough that are hanging over the edge back in over the filling.

  • Bake the quiche for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until a knife inserted into the center comes out clean.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
343 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 21.5g; cholesterol 177.1mg; sodium 704.8mg. Full Nutrition
