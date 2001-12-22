Fried Tempeh in Batter

This recipe makes a very hearty snack or appetizer.

By Novi

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine flour, green onion, garlic, egg, coriander, ginger, water, salt and pepper in a mixing bowl, mix until the mixture becomes a thin cake-batter like consistency, adding more water if necessary.

  • Slice the tempeh about 1 inch thick. Dip tempeh into the batter and place them one at a time into a skillet of hot oil. Fry the tempeh until golden brown. Serve while warm.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 24.9mg. Full Nutrition
