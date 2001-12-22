Fried Tempeh in Batter

This was so good! It reminded me and my husband of chicken nuggets! this would be a great appetiser for people who have not tried tempeh before. I marinated the tempeh first though , in some tamari, garlic, water , and olive oil. I strongly suggest marinating since tempeh can be bland. I also didnt have green onion so i minced about 2 TBS yellow onion instead. Also, the instructions talk about garlic, but no garlic is mentioned in the ingredients, so i just guessed. AND i admit i didnt use as much oil! so i dont know if it was because of that or if the batter was too thin, but i found that drizzling a little extra batter over each peice is DELICIOUS! It turned out very good and i would definately make it again! We ate ours with ketchup! YUM!

