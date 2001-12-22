Fried Tempeh in Batter

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
347 calories; protein 15.6g; carbohydrates 30.9g; fat 18.8g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 24.9mg. Full Nutrition
This was so good! It reminded me and my husband of chicken nuggets! this would be a great appetiser for people who have not tried tempeh before. I marinated the tempeh first though , in some tamari, garlic, water , and olive oil. I strongly suggest marinating since tempeh can be bland. I also didnt have green onion so i minced about 2 TBS yellow onion instead. Also, the instructions talk about garlic, but no garlic is mentioned in the ingredients, so i just guessed. AND i admit i didnt use as much oil! so i dont know if it was because of that or if the batter was too thin, but i found that drizzling a little extra batter over each peice is DELICIOUS! It turned out very good and i would definately make it again! We ate ours with ketchup! YUM!
only alright. i forgot to marinade them before as some recommended which night have helped.i made the batter thicker and cut the slices thinner and in half in hopes of making them crunchier-didn't work. a bit bland. better with ketchup. i do have to add that my toddler loved them!
This was so good! It reminded me and my husband of chicken nuggets! this would be a great appetiser for people who have not tried tempeh before. I marinated the tempeh first though , in some tamari, garlic, water , and olive oil. I strongly suggest marinating since tempeh can be bland. I also didnt have green onion so i minced about 2 TBS yellow onion instead. Also, the instructions talk about garlic, but no garlic is mentioned in the ingredients, so i just guessed. AND i admit i didnt use as much oil! so i dont know if it was because of that or if the batter was too thin, but i found that drizzling a little extra batter over each peice is DELICIOUS! It turned out very good and i would definately make it again! We ate ours with ketchup! YUM!
My two year old ate most of these before I could finish making dinner. I, too, marinated them in about 1T of liquid aminos, and the garlic called for in the recipe. I used 1/4c less water than what was called for and it coated well. Anything my tot will eat we will make again and again.
only alright. i forgot to marinade them before as some recommended which night have helped.i made the batter thicker and cut the slices thinner and in half in hopes of making them crunchier-didn't work. a bit bland. better with ketchup. i do have to add that my toddler loved them!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.