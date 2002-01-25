Balsamic Mushrooms

4.3
195 Ratings
  • 5 112
  • 4 54
  • 3 23
  • 2 3
  • 1 3

Balsamic vinegary mushrooms, yum! A great way to start your dinner party! These mushrooms are equally delicious hot or cold so you can prepare them the night before your party or moments before!

Recipe by CHRISTYJ

Gallery

Credit: Tammy
12 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
4 appetizer servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Saute the garlic in olive oil for 1 to 2 minutes. Do not brown the garlic. Add mushrooms and cook 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Stir in balsamic vinegar and wine, cook another 2 minutes. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
94 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 3.3g; fat 8.3g; sodium 4.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/13/2022