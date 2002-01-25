Balsamic Mushrooms
Balsamic vinegary mushrooms, yum! A great way to start your dinner party! These mushrooms are equally delicious hot or cold so you can prepare them the night before your party or moments before!
i sauteed diced onions until they carmelized then added the garlic, then the balsamic and wine, then the mushrooms to add a carmelized flavor. also, i used less oil to make the dish lowfat. it tasted great!Read More
An OK recipe. Won't make it again.Read More
i sauteed diced onions until they carmelized then added the garlic, then the balsamic and wine, then the mushrooms to add a carmelized flavor. also, i used less oil to make the dish lowfat. it tasted great!
My roommate is a vegetarian and was looking for something to bring to a party. I found this and he decided to try it (because it was quick and almost as easy as buying a cheese tray or something at the store). Of course I stole a few mushrooms before he left and thought they were great! The only change was he halved the mushrooms instead of slicing them to make better appetizers (the easier to stick a toothpick in my dear ;-) and cooked them a minute or two longer to compensate for the larger size. Really great tasting.
This goes really well with broiled or grilled meat. This is very easy to make. I also added marsala and sherry which really added to the flavor. I will make this every time I serve filet mignon.
We loved it!!!! I didn't have white wine, so I used the same amout of a kind of bourbon.(Dutch "Vieux". As usual I was in a hurry so I got the method messed up. Sauted the garlic, added the vinegar and Vieux. Let it cook and then added the mushrooms. Cooked it about 2 minutes. Devine !!! Had to keep tasting if it got even beter while cooling..... Next time I'm making double!! Thanks for a winner !!
I love this recipe and used to make it all the time but my new boyfriend doesn't eat shrooms so I make it with green beans instead and add some crumbled bacon.
It's a keeper - so good and easy. I plan to try some of the other reviewers suggestions - like trying the bourbon!!! If you are a mushroom lover also try AllRecipes "Mushroom Saute". Equally delicious - I go back and forth between both - my family actually likes Mushroom Saute a little better - but it's nice to have a change.
This was great as a "I'm late home from work and I've got to be out the door again in 10 minutes" dinner just on hot buttered toast. I used red wine instead of white - because it was available -and washed it down with another glass of red. Yummo! Definitely do this one again.
I took into consideration some of the mixed reviews when preparing this recipe. I had a pound of fresh baby bella mushrooms, sliced. 1/3 cup of olive oil is a lot of oil so I eyeballed mine, 2 T in a skillet. Once heated I added the sliced mushrooms, then a couple of sliced garlic, stirring everything. I grinded some fresh ground black pepper on top of the mushrooms. Did not add any salt. I added 2T of white wine and 1T of baslsamic vinegar. I also added a tiny pinch of white sugar to shave off that edge of "tang" from the vinegar. I am so glad that I did not add the full 3T of Balsamic called for in this recipe. The combination of seasonings blended well- a nice rich depth of flavors. These mushrooms were delicious and complemented my steaks, "Roasted Tomatoes with Garlic", and "Ciabatta Bread", also from this website.
Would give this 5 stars if the vinegar is halved.
i love balsamic vinegar- added to mushrooms it's a party in your mouth!
Great recipe!! I made this last night as a side dish with dinner- I wish I had made more. I 'll definately be making these again. Thanks for the delicious recipe!
The only thing wrong with this recipe is that it needs to be tripled for everyone to get enough!
This is a good recipe. My husabnd loved it. Next time I make it, I may just reduce the amount of vinegar that goes into it or add a little more wine. It's a keeper.
I thought these mushrooms were great. They would be wonderful served over a grilled steak. My boyfriend who is not much of a mushrrom guy loved them as well.
This is a flavorful way to make mushrooms as a side or appetizer. Careful with the garlic, as it can brown easily. Also, not good for those who aren't thrilled about vinegar, like my husband.
Loved these mushrooms as is and would definitely make them again. I just cooked them long enough to make them look like the recipe picture which turned out to be longer than called for.
Whipped it up just as written. Piece of cake! Served it with Paprika Chicken. They complimented each other perfectly. I was asked to make them again tomorrow.
I was almost out of olive oil and used butter instead. If it weren't for the saturated fat, I would always use butter in this recipe. I also went a little easy on the balsamic because I didn't want it to be overpowering. Very nice recipe.
This is a wonderfully simple and tasty recipe. The mushrooms were incredibly soft and moist; I truly loved them! The Balsalmic vinegar truly flavor these, so you may want to add more or less depending on your taste. I think the recipe is just right.
this was super easy to prepare and very tasty!
Awesome! This was the first time I've ever enjoyed eating mushrooms! They were great hot and just a good cold! No modifications necessary! I've made this recipe too many time to count. . .
DEEELICOUS!! These were perfect! Balsamic is a perfect pairing with mushrooms....thanks!
Used red wine instead and served over spinach, with steak. Very good.
I thought it was rather bland and uninteresting.
These were great as a side to a spicy fish entree. I had a lot of liquid left over in the pan and will probably reduce the amount next time.
These were great on steak.
This recipe was delicioius!! I never had better tasting mushrooms.
Wonderful. I don't even like mushrooms and I could eat these all night! Made them as a side dish for dinner. Didn't even need salt and pepper.
Simple to make and the taste was a perfect balance of muchroom & balsamic vinegar. Next time I'll have to double the recipe to keep up with the demand.
This is a great accompaniment for grilled steaks. I've made a mushroom side for steak with dry sherry for a long, long time. This combination of garlic and balsamic will replace it for grilled beef. BTW, I cooked it longer than the recipe states reducing the liquid.
It was awful.
delish! i modified the recipe somewhat, though: i used less oil, i sued "baby bella" mushrooms, and i added a couple of shallots, very thinly sliced (these carmelized and added a richer flavor). these mushrooms can be eaten hot or room temperature - but i prefered them hot. will definitely make for my next dinner party!
I only gave 4 stars because I didn't have white wine and used cooking sherry instead (which is yummy, btw). The first time I made this was almost exactly to the recipe. Tonight I added chopped green bell peppers. Yum! I served it over lettuce. :0)
The balsamic was a bit much.
Best mushroom recipe I have tried so far. I used red wine instead, but it was still very nice. I liked the explosion of flavor when I bit into the mushrooms...mmmm!
It was great I added some baby leaf spinach and a little sundried tomatoes.
These were all right. I couldn't get my bottle of white wine open (I'm pathetic, all right?) so I put in a little worcestershire instead. Not bad.
Yum! I cut down the oil to 1/4 cup, but that was the only change I made. So good! Thanks for sharing!
Just didn't do it for me.
I have been using a similar recipe for years. I also like to serve it on top of Brie with some really good bread. There is never any left over!
Lose a star because mushrooms don't ever need this much oil. Cut the oil down to 1-2 Tablespoons and everything else was good.
These were o.k. I had to add some agave syrup to offset the tangyness of the vinegar. Unfortunately I didn't have any wine to add. I won't make them again.
the only thing I changed was instead of garlic, I used some diced shallots and i halved the mushrooms instead of slicing and cooked them a minutes longer.they were amazing, my husband had made hollandaise sauce for asperagus and i ended up dipping all my mushrooms in it.you all HAVE to try it with hollandaise,it was so good that my eyes rolled back in my head!
awesome recipe! easily doubled
Good, except you need to combine them with something. I put them with a Chabati bread recipe I found on this site, and a little goat cheese. Easy, quick, but definitely too little flavour for a main dish. Healthy and tasty for putting on top of something though.
Excellent. Followed recipe as described, cooking the mushrooms a lot longer than recommended. Just a little too saucy for my liking but it was great! didn't add salt and pepper, it was flavorful as is.
I LOVE this recipe as is, but for my picky hubby (who dislikes a strong balsamic flavor) I reduce the olive oil to 1/4 cup or less,reduce Balsamic to 1 TBS, and add 1 TBS of butter with the wine.
After adding the wine and balsamic, I let the mushrooms sautee long enough so that the vinegar thickened into a syrupy reduction. I would make this recipe again.
Love it! The garlic really makes this recipe stand out. I eyeballed it - but think I only used 2 tablespoons balsamic and threw in a bit of red wine that I had on hand instead of white. Wonderful healthy side!
These were ok. They were decent hot, and better cold. The tang of the balsamic vinegar was especially noticeable, so if you like balsamic vinegar, give this a try.
I put these on top of porterhouse steaks and thought they were alright. Too much vinegar tang imo.
The quality and taste of this dish is highly dependent on the kind of mushrooms you buy.
Delicious and mouthwatering! Just what I was looking for! Thank you!
OMG These are phenomenal!! I did substitute bourbon and added butter to oil. I also added a whole onion slivered. We ate them in tacos. I made more than enough for leftovers, but to my amazement my husband ate every last bite. This very traditional meat lover absolutely loved them. Thanks!!
My wife thought these were great as is, while I would add a bit of sugar to cut the vinegar flavor slightly. Either way, the mushrooms were very good and we highly recommend them!
Awesome! Really fast too. I love balsamic but never thought to saute mushrooms in it. Who knew? I went lighter on the wine oil and heavier on the balsamic and even added spinach like another reviewer did. I had made a big dinner but ended up eating only this! This one goes in my permanent file - thanks Christine!
I'm not quite sure what to say. I love anything in vinegar, but I do not like balsamic. I was stuffing quails and had mushrooms left over and wondering what to do with them. This recipe popped up. I decided to try it as I had a little bit of white wine balsamic in the cupboard. It was absolutely delicious, but after a couple of mouthfuls, I couldn't take the sweetness. I'm going to make it again, so quick, easy. What a super sauce on top of a steak or pork chop. I ate it with lamb. However when I try it again, I will use a good ordinary vinegar (and I have a great choice).
quite good. nice and simple. flavorful!
Nothing special. I have another recipe similar to this that I like better. I'll stick to that one. Thanks.
Overbearing on the vinegar
It was an okay dish, but only if you REALLY love vinegar. Had a lot of turned up noses to this dish.
All of my friends are now asking me for this recipe. Absolutely wonderful (and easy)
This is now my to go to recipe for mushrooms, simply delicious!
This was great! I added onions too. I think the key is using quality balsamic vinegar.
Tremendous taste!
These were really good. I served these by themselves, but I think they would go great over steak or pork chops. The only change I made was to cut the olive oil in half. Make sure to use good quality balsamic vinegar and good wine.
Added sliced onions, and used super high quality balsamic vinegar. Excellent!
I made these mushrooms about a week ago, and they were great! I used less vinegar as suggested above. My husband liked it so much, he asked for it again tonight!
Excellent. Made it exactly as written and people loved them
Really quick & easy to make. I really liked the tanginess added from the vinegar.
I did like this recipe, but you must use a very good balsamic vinegar...otherwise it will be too vinegary. I found the longer the mushrooms marinated the better. I'm not sure that I cared too much for them warm.
I liked the recipe but I will decrease the amount of vinegar for next time...this is a keeper!
I made it to specifications with one tiny alteration. I didn't have white wine and substituted it with sherry. Next time I shall make it with white wine. We all loved it! Not a single complaint! Thank you!
Loved this recipe..Delicious;-)
Absolutely love this mushroom recipe. I would recommend using a brown mushroom for this recipe. Rather than a white mushroom. They tend to have a rich flavor for this particular recipe.
Best mushrooms ever. I love portabella's, but this recipe made them even better! Fine dining flavor. Thanks for sharing.
These "Balsamic Mushrooms" have an extraordinarily beautiful presentation: caramel color with deep brown ridges. If I were to make this recipe again I would want to add a lot of caramelized onions to give it a more complex flavor and to sop up the juices. My mushrooms were very wet (served in a small bowl with sauce) despite removing the mushrooms from the heat to boil off the excess water before adding the balsamic vinegar and wine. I can easily imagine that these mushrooms would taste better the next day. Thank you CHRISTYJ for sharing your recipe.
This recipe was pretty good. I didn't have white wine so I used the same amount of red. I will admit that it didn't smell that good when cooking, but the taste turned out to be much better than the smell.
THIS RECIPE WAS SIMPLE AND YUMMY, I ACTUALLY USED WISHBONE BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE DRESSING.
I added a half an onion, and some garlic to the mushrooms, omitted the white wine and let it all carmelize. It was to die for!!!
Very tasty
Mushrooms were on sale so I had a lot to use up. This is delicious by itself but I had some raw zoodles in the frig because zucchini was on sale too so I dumped them in with the mushrooms. Made a nice healthy veggie combo for lunch, salad side or whatever.
I followed the recipe as written, however, I needed to adjust proportionately since I had 1.25 pounds of sliced mushrooms. I used a Chardonnay wine and 18-year aged balsamic vinegar. This recipe is very easy to make and it tastes great. I selected this particular recipe because it says it is good warm or cold. I plan to use it cold on an antipasto in two days. I am assuming it will only improve in flavor due to the extra marinating & chilling time!
This is my permanent mushroom recipe now. I make it all of the time and the favors are wonderful. Thanks
I LOVE mushrooms and Balsamic Vinegar is one of my favorite ingredients. I like that the mushrooms didn't have to cook for too long and weren't mushy. I did add shallots like another review mentioned but this would have still been great without them. THANK YOU!!!
great recipe!
Super easy and very tasty! Everyone loved them!
I totally enjoyed this recipe. It is exceptionly easy and provides a wonderful flavor. I used medium to large white mushrooms and followed the recipe exactly except I only used 1/3 the recipe which for me was about one serving. The balsamic vinegar adds a great flavor to the overall taste. I put the mushrooms directly on a plate with a large T-bone steak. I will use a separate bowl for the mushrooms next time as some of the vinear travelled over and onto the steak. Naughty, naughty. GREAT recipe - thanks.
Simple and good.
These were great. I only had red wine on hand but used that and it was still delicious
Awesome, fast and good for you!
We love mushrooms in our house and this recipe was pretty good. I made it according to the instructions except I caramelized some onions before hand. The oil and balsamic overpowered the flavor of the mushrooms. Next time I will reduce the amonuts of balsamic vinegar and oil.
I used a little less olive oil than called for, but followed the other steps as written. Very very good. Perfect with our steaks tonight.
Great way to serve mushrooms. I happen to love balsamic vinegar. My husband is the pickiest diner, but ate all of them. This is a keeper.
Very tasty. I served it over steak.
little strong
Yummy!
I made this with my mother-in-law, and we both thought it was scrump-dilly-icious! And now she thinks I'm a genius, so thanks!
