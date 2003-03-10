Easy Eggplant Pita

1 of 51

Rating: 4 stars I made this for dinner last night using the smaller baby eggplants. I added a little italian seasoning for flavor while cooking the eggplant. Also I served the pitas with shredded lettuce chopped tomato and chopped green onions. We topped the pitas with shredded cheese (mozarella and parmesean blend) and some ranch dressing. Overall the sandwich was very good. Even the kids enjoyed it. I think the original recipe is good but would have been a little bland for my taste without the additions I had made. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars I just loved this. I did things a little different. I chopped up the eggplant and roasted it in the oven with some balsamic vinegar and olive oil spray. I sauted the mushrooms onions fresh garlic and red pepper flakes on the stove and added the roasted eggplant. Put everythhing in a whole wheat pita with a little cheese and a tablespoon of low fat ranch. Just wonderful. Thanks for the recipe Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars These are so good I ran to my computer after I was finished lunch to write a review. I used whole wheat wraps instead of pita and no ranch dressing or cheese (to cut out calories and fat). I was worried that cutting those things out would make it bland so I let the veggies marinade in red wine vinegar for a couple of minutes and I used garlic salt. I will definitely make these all the time and I'll also try it with the ranch and cheese sometime. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars Found this very quick and easy to follow the recipe and prepare. Taste is excellent. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I'm really not all that crazy about vegetables but I was looking for something different to do with eggplant. I did add some Italian seasoning for additional flavor. I thought these sandwiches were really good. I think they were enhanced by having the cheese and Ranch dressing on them and would have been somewhat bland without them. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars I thought this was overall a pretty good recipe. I altered it a bit though as all of us seem to do:) Instead of pita bread I used flat bread. I skipped the green pepper. I put lettuce on it. Instead of garlic I used garlic salt. Also to give it a little more flavor and a wonderful aroma I cooked the mushrooms with seasoned redwine vinegar. I think that is the thing that made it the best. Even my picky husband loved it!! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Instead of mozzarella I used fat-free crumbled feta cheese and fat-free Ranch dressing. I also bought onion pitas. I think the feta really added flavor. My mom has to eat fat-free, cholesterol free now and has spent the last three months eating plain grilled chicken breasts and salad. This was a treat that made her smile. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars All the vegetables were good together but it made the pita soggy and came apart. On the 2nd try I sliced all the veggies into thin strips and served it on flour tortillas. It was so much better!! It was like eating fajitas without the meat! I believe when you chop veggies into small pieces they lose their "meatiness" especially eggplant. Helpful (4)