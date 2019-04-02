Lucy's Recuperation Food

I have a golden retriever that eats everything! She often gets into things she is not supposed to, despite extreme effort on my part to shield her. She has eaten flour, tea, coffee grounds - you name it! When she does this, it makes her sick, so I feed her this for a couple of days, until her stomach settles. It is easy on the stomach, but nutritious and filling. If ever your pet is feeling a little under the weather, I recommend this.

By Trisha Brummer

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan bring chicken broth to a boil. Add rice and stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes. Once rice has cooked, stir in drained green beans.

  • Cool to room temperature before serving; refrigerate leftovers.

249 calories; protein 7.1g; carbohydrates 51.8g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 2.7mg; sodium 192.7mg. Full Nutrition
