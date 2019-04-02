Lucy's Recuperation Food

protein: 7.1g 14 %
carbohydrates: 51.8g 17 %
dietary fiber: 1.8g 7 %
soluble fiber: 0.6g
insoluble fiber: 1.2g
sugars: 1g
other carbs: 49g
fat: 0.7g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.4g 2 %
cholesterol: 2.7mg 1 %
water: 100.2g
vitamin a iu: 154.1IU 3 %
vitamin a re: 15.7RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 15.7RE
vitamin a retinol: 0RE
vitamin a carotene: 53.3mcg
vitamin c: 1.9mg 3 %
calcium: 29.5mg 3 %
iron: 3mg 17 %
sodium: 192.7mg 8 %
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
monosaccharides: 0.3g
disaccharides: 0.1g
mono fat: 0.1g
poly fat: 0.1g
trans fatty acid: 0g
ash: 0.8g
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.4mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.1mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 2.7mg
niacin equivalents: 3.6mg 18 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin b12: 0mcg
biotin: 1.9mcg 1 %
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.1mg
vitamin e iu: 0.1IU
vitamin e mg: 0.1mg
folate: 156.4mcg 39 %
vitamin k: 17mcg 21 %
pantothenic acid: 0.6mg 6 %
chromium: 1.2mcg 1 %
copper: 0.2mg 8 %
magnesium: 21.1mg 5 %
manganese: 0.8mg 38 %
phosphorus: 79.7mg 8 %
potassium: 119.4mg 3 %
selenium: 9.5mcg 14 %
zinc: 0.8mg 5 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0g
160 palmitic: 0.1g
180 stearic: 0g
161 palmitol: 0g
181 oleic: 0.1g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 0.1g
183 linolenic: 0g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0g
omega 6 fatty acid: 0.1g
alanine: 0.3g
arginine: 0.4g
cystine: 0.1g
glycine: 0.2g
histidine: 0.1g
isoleucine: 0.2g
leucine: 0.4g
lysine: 0.2g
methionine: 0.1g
phenylalanine: 0.3g
proline: 0.2g
serine: 0.3g
threonine: 0.2g
tryptophan: 0.1g
tyrosine: 0.2g
valine: 0.3g
pyramid bread: 0
exchange starch: 0
energy: 233.8
aspartic acid: 0.5g
glutamic acid: 0.9g
thiamin: 0.4mg 24 %
riboflavin: 0.1mg 3 %
boron: 38.5mg
pyramid vegetables: 0
exchange vegetables: 0
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.