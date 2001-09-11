Pan-fried Polenta with Corn, Kale and Goat Cheese

Although very expensive time-wise, the ingredients were pretty cheap ('cept the goat cheese) so I thought I would give this a try and I'm glad I did. I made the polenta last night while watching TV, so I didn't actually lose much time over it. Yes, the polenta mixture made a lot, but it is perfect for saving for later. The goat cheese is a little on the creamy/rich side, so don't be greedy like me and crumble sooo much on top. I'm not a cheese connoisseur but I would describe it as kind of sour? I actually made this sans kale because my grocery store was out (yeah, weird, I know), but I think the kale would have been the perfect contrast to the cheese (I've had kale before). I broiled for about 5 minutes, which is about a minute after the cheese started browning. I wish I had for a little less because the tomatoes were squishier than I would have liked them (I've never actually broiled anything before). Next time I eat this I will try broiling without the tomatoes!