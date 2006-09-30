I love this recipe. I usually just roast everything but the garlic together and find it comes out great. Once I roasted small pieces of garlic and they scorched, I don't know what I was thinking! I've also roasted an entire head and it didn't burn at all, then I used the extra for a roasted garlic bread.... delish! I've used the roasted vegetables to blend up, season and make a vegan pate for crackers. I've also added cream cheese and seasoning and made a cheesey vegetable dip. Proper seasoning is what gets good results if you choose to use your left overs that way. I dabble with different herbs and seasonings each time and it always goes well. I use the broth as a base for a lot of asian soups. Its great for stock in pot pies and supurb seasoned and eaten on its own. I have given out this recipe several times and its always a crowd pleaser. The best part is that its so simple to wash the veggies, clean them, give them a rough chop and pop 'em in the oven, roast, simmer, strain and eat. Freezes well too, of course. Depending on what I'm using the broth for I sometimes add extra ingredients, more tomatoes, more onions, less turnip (NEVER omit the turnip, even if you don't like them they add an important balance and the flavor does not impart a "turnip-y" taste at all), halved crimini mushrooms, etc etc. This recipe is great because it seems to invite exploration. I think it truly is the World's Greatest Vegetable Broth!