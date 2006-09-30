World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

132 Ratings
  • 5 101
  • 4 23
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This vegan broth is slightly thick with rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in 1 or 1 1/2 cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of deliciously cooked vegetables. I love to snack on them!

By Allrecipes Member

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
2 quarts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Peel and slice onions into wedges. Slice tomatoes into quarters.

  • Place onions, tomatoes, carrots, bell peppers, and turnips in a large roasting pan; drizzle with olive oil and toss to coat.

  • Roast in the preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until vegetables are tender and onions are caramelized, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, discard leaves and tender inner parts of celery; slice into 1-inch pieces and set aside.

  • Transfer roasted vegetables into a large stockpot. Add celery, parsley, garlic, peppercorns, cloves, and bay leaf. Pour in water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, until liquid is reduced by half.

  • Strain broth into a large bowl, reserving vegetables for another use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
133 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 23.3g; fat 4g; sodium 131.5mg. Full Nutrition
