Bittersweet Banana Pudding

8 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 5

Its easy to make. Its delicious and low in fat. You wont miss the dairy or eggs.

By Marjorie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend tofu and bananas in a blender.

    Advertisement

  • Melt chocolate in a double boiler.

  • Pour the chocolate into the blender, blend well. Add the vinegar to the blender. Mix until all of the ingredients are combined. Pour mixture into a shallow dish. Refrigerate for three hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
276 calories; protein 7.2g; carbohydrates 35.9g; fat 13.7g; sodium 21.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022