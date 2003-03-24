Bittersweet Banana Pudding
Its easy to make. Its delicious and low in fat. You wont miss the dairy or eggs.
I couldnt find any raspberry vinegar at the store so I didnt use it, instead i just used a mint leaf as garnish and called it good. And it was!Read More
Green kids love this dish! Purple people thinks that this dish is weird, though.Read More
Tastes really gross, it is not that nice
the raspberry vinegar is a bit much for such a light dish. the name is misleading, it's really more of a chocolate pudding with a hint of banana. the tofu/ banana combination is yummy all on its own.
I did not care for this recipe.
