Butter Brickle

Rating: 3.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

This is my grandmother's recipe and has always been a family favorite.

By Cody

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
20 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with foil and set aside.

  • Place the crushed crackers in a bowl, pour the melted butter over them, and stir gently to coat the cracker pieces with butter. Spread the crackers out on the foil-lined baking sheet, and bake for about 10 minutes, until the crackers have started to brown.

  • Remove the sheet from the oven, and sprinkle the chocolate chips in an even layer over the hot crackers. Let the chips melt for about 1 minute, then spread the chocolate evenly over the crackers with a spatula. Sprinkle the walnuts on top.

  • Let the candy cool and harden for about 30 minutes, until the chocolate is set. Break the candy into pieces to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 19.1g; fat 20.5g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 128mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

Tiina Dygert Hazelett
Rating: 4 stars
11/17/2010
My husband loves this stuff. You have to let it sit until it hardens. In my case I made it before bed and let it sit out all night. It's an easy different treat. Took it to a harvest party and while it was not gone at the end it was quickly gone when I brought the rest home. It's surprisingly good even though it doesn't look as exciting as other fall treats:) Read More
Helpful
(7)

Most helpful critical review

my thoughts on this
Rating: 2 stars
08/14/2009
i think a crucial ingredient is missing? like sugar! it states at the beginning - old-fashioned candy. doesn't candy = some sort of sugar involved? this is not "hard" by any means. at least at this point. and it's been well over 30 minutes. if i pour milk over this - it easily becomes cereal. Read More
Helpful
(8)
