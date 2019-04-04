Homemade Dog Food

273 Ratings
  • 5 199
  • 4 50
  • 3 11
  • 2 4
  • 1 9

I have made dog food ever since my dogs were puppies - 4 years now! They are very healthy and have never had any problems. You can also add it to their kibble. They love it! My dogs are large breed so they get 2 cups in the a.m. and p.m.

By redgirl

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
37 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
10 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place the water, ground turkey, rice, and rosemary into a large Dutch oven. Stir until the ground turkey is broken up and evenly distributed throughout the mixture; bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 minutes. Add the frozen vegetables, and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Remove from heat and cool. Refrigerate until using.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
440 calories; protein 23.1g; carbohydrates 64.1g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 71.7mg; sodium 118.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/01/2022