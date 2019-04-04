Homemade Dog Food

I give my dogs veggies all day every day. Even onions.. My dogs LOVE onions. I DO NOT however give them carrots because I had one that was deathly allergic to carrots so much that the vet thought she had parvo and wanted to put her down. I refused to let him and thank god I did cause she lived to be happy and healthy after she got better. I never gave her carrots again, and I dont want to go through that again, so I will never give another one of my dogs Carrots.. Also, Garlic is GOOD for them. It keeps fleas off them and its good for their heart. I give my 50lb dogs each a 1/2 of a garlic clove once a week. No fleas. I think you should just trial and error to see what is good for your dogs.. My lola loves broccoli but my Buddy and Vivian do not. When Im chopping up broccoli for our dinner, she comes running and sits beside me and eats the whole pieces that I drop to her. I have NEVER given them meat though, so if I try this recipe I will be stepping out of my comfort zone. I definately want to try it though with all the pet deaths and sicknesses going on from treats that are coming from China. I want to know what my furbabies are eating..