Homemade Dog Food
Servings Per Recipe: 5
Calories: 440.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.1g 46 %
carbohydrates: 64.1g 21 %
dietary fiber: 4.5g 18 %
soluble fiber: 0.3g
insoluble fiber: 2.3g
sugars: 0.5g
monosaccharides: 0g
disaccharides: 0g
other carbs: 54.8g
fat: 9.8g 15 %
saturated fat: 2.5g 13 %
mono fat: 3.6g
poly fat: 2.7g
trans fatty acid: 0.2g
cholesterol: 71.7mg 24 %
water: 396.1g
ash: 2.3g
vitamin a iu: 2316.8IU 46 %
vitamin a re: 233.1RE
vitamin a carotenoid: 231.3RE
vitamin a retinol: 1.8RE
vitamin a carotene: 0mcg
vitamin b1 thiamin: 0.4mg
vitamin b2 riboflavin: 0.2mg
vitamin b3 niacin: 7mg
niacin equivalents: 11.4mg 57 %
vitamin b6: 0.8mg 38 %
vitamin b12: 0.3mcg 5 %
vitamin c: 4.9mg 8 %
vitamin d iu: 0IU
vitamin d mcg: 0mcg
vitamin e alpha equivalents: 0.9mg
vitamin e iu: 1.4IU 5 %
vitamin e mg: 0.9mg
folate: 35.4mcg 9 %
vitamin k: 0.5mcg 1 %
pantothenic acid: 1.8mg 18 %
boron: 11.9mg
calcium: 59.5mg 6 %
copper: 0.4mg 18 %
fluoride: 230.6mg
iron: 3mg 17 %
magnesium: 140.1mg 35 %
manganese: 3mg 149 %
phosphorus: 369.1mg 37 %
potassium: 516.2mg 15 %
selenium: 34.7mcg 50 %
sodium: 118.3mg 5 %
zinc: 3.5mg 23 %
40 butyric: 0g
60 caprioc: 0g
80 caprylic: 0g
100 capric: 0g
120 lauric: 0g
140 myristic: 0.1g
160 palmitic: 1.8g
180 stearic: 0.6g
161 palmitol: 0.3g
181 oleic: 3.2g
201 eicosen: 0g
221 erucic: 0g
182 linoleic: 2.4g
183 linolenic: 0.1g
184 stearidon: 0g
204 arachidon: 0.1g
205 epa: 0g
225 dpa: 0g
226 dha: 0g
omega 3 fatty acid: 0.2g
omega 6 fatty acid: 2.5g
alanine: 1.4g
arginine: 1.6g
cystine: 0.2g
glycine: 1.1g
histidine: 0.7g
isoleucine: 1.1g
leucine: 1.8g
lysine: 1.8g
methionine: 0.6g
phenylalanine: 1g
proline: 1g
serine: 1.1g
threonine: 1g
tryptophan: 0.3g
tyrosine: 0.9g
valine: 1.2g
alcohol: 0g
caffeine: 0mg
energy: 440.1
aspartic acid: 2.2g
glutamic acid: 3.9g
thiamin: 0.4mg 28 %
riboflavin: 0.2mg 11 %
chromium: 0.3mcg
150 pentadec: 0g
170 heptadec: 0g
200 arachidic: 0g
220 behenate: 0g
240 tetracos: 0g
141 myristol: 0g
phytosterols: 0.1mg
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.