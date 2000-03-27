Giant Stuffed Mushrooms

These stuffed mushrooms are too big to serve as hors d'oeuvres.....just one of these enormous mushrooms can be dinner for a hungry person.

By jessica

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Remove the mushroom stems from the caps, and set the stems aside. Place the caps gill-side up on a baking sheet. Drizzle them with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Roast in the preheated oven for 25 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, prepare the pilaf stuffing. Chop mushroom stems. Heat the remaining olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook chopped mushroom stems and garlic in oil until soft. Stir in the cilantro, carrot, celery and kasha; cook 2 minutes more. Pour in water. Bring the mixture to a boil, reduce heat to low, and place a lid on the pan. Simmer 20 minutes, or until the kasha is tender. Remove from the heat, and stir in parsley. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

  • Stuff the warm mushroom caps with the pilaf, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; protein 6.6g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 7.9g; sodium 328.1mg. Full Nutrition
