Giant Stuffed Mushrooms
These stuffed mushrooms are too big to serve as hors d'oeuvres.....just one of these enormous mushrooms can be dinner for a hungry person.
These stuffed mushrooms are too big to serve as hors d'oeuvres.....just one of these enormous mushrooms can be dinner for a hungry person.
The groat mixture was a bit dry so we added a little cheese and will probably add a gravy next time. Also because of large portabello availability, we used baby portabellos and just covered them with the groat. Excellent with steamed asparagus and white wine! Side note...in the directions it includes an onion but there is no onion in the ingredients listing...it looks like a mistake.Read More
Oh, yuck, I'm sorry. I don't want to seem mean, but I feel really strongly about this recipe. The smell of the cilantro was overwhelming, and mixed with the groat, it tasted like wet dog. I added a sauce of tomato and sprinkled feta cheese on top, but this was still not enough food for my guests. I'm glad I planned dessert. I won't be making this recipe again.Read More
Oh, yuck, I'm sorry. I don't want to seem mean, but I feel really strongly about this recipe. The smell of the cilantro was overwhelming, and mixed with the groat, it tasted like wet dog. I added a sauce of tomato and sprinkled feta cheese on top, but this was still not enough food for my guests. I'm glad I planned dessert. I won't be making this recipe again.
I omitted the cilantro and celery, because I hate them. Apparently I also hate kasha. I recommend this recipe only to those who ablsolutley LOVE kasha.
The groat mixture was a bit dry so we added a little cheese and will probably add a gravy next time. Also because of large portabello availability, we used baby portabellos and just covered them with the groat. Excellent with steamed asparagus and white wine! Side note...in the directions it includes an onion but there is no onion in the ingredients listing...it looks like a mistake.
Only for true health food nuts that like that buckwheat stuff. We did not care for this recipe. And was expensive to boot using portabello mushrooms!
The stuffed mushroom was great. I think the 1 cup of cilantro listed in the ingredients should be 1 cup of onion.
This is really good, although I did not use kasha but used instant brown rice instead.
I thought it tasted great and was a filling dinner. My only trouble was that it made a little too much mixture to stuff my mushrooms, I ended up eating just the mixture for lunch the next day. I did think it needed something extra, so I added a sprinkling of feta before baking. Also, I did not add cilantro, as I agree that 1 cup of onions makes more sense than 1 cup of cilantro in this recipe. But, overall, I was impressed, inspite of the negative reviews it was given.
This recipe was very good. Like the other reviewers, I would recommend replacing the cilantro with a cup of onion. I would also suggest cooking the stuffing in this order: mushrooms caps first, then adding the celery, onion, and carrot, then the garlic last because it burns easily. This recipe also goes very well with an romaine lettuce/granny smith apple/gorgonzola crumble/raspberry vinaigrette side salad!
I think the concept of this recipe is great but the taste of kasha we didn't like. It has a weird taste and smell!!!(and there are not many healthy foods we don't like!) Next time I would use couscous or bulgar wheat which we love.Thanks for the basic recipe though.
My family loved it. I used pre-cooked rice instead as I am allergic to buckwheat. Also drizzled a bit of fontana cheese on top and broiled a minute til brown. TERRIFIC!!
I made this recipe with smaller stuffing mushrooms for appetizers. After making it the first time, I added a bit of Parmesan cheese in the kasha stuffing and a little bit of swiss on the top. The result was delicious.
I liked this recipe. I will make it again.
I just needed to know how to cook the mushrooms. I then used a crab meat stuffing, cooked 10 more minutes . Most definitely will do again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections