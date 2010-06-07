Soba with Toasted Sesame Seed Sauce

Rating: 4.04 stars
199 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 74
  • 4 star values: 79
  • 3 star values: 28
  • 2 star values: 16
  • 1 star values: 2

Soba noodles are available in Japanese food stores, whole food stores, and some supermarkets. You can add any vegetables to this dish that you enjoy or have on hand.

By jessica

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Pour the sesame seeds onto a rimmed baking sheet. Toast the seeds in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, until they are a rich brown around the edges.

  • Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook them for 5 to 6 minutes, or until they are just tender. Drain them, rinse them well with cold water, and drain them again.

  • In a large mixing bowl, mix together the vinegar, sugar, soy sauce, garlic, sesame oil and green onions. Add the noodles, and the toasted sesame seeds. Toss well, then stir in the broccoli. Let the dish sit for 30 minutes at room temperature before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; protein 14.2g; carbohydrates 57.3g; fat 10.9g; sodium 1037mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (206)

Most helpful positive review

Justina Schneeweis
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2010
Justina Schneeweis
Rating: 4 stars
07/06/2010
This would be a solid four or maybe even a five, if not for a few key ingredient oversights. 1. Balsamic vinegar? In a Japanese dish? Seriously. Only use rice vinegar. 2. Not nearly as bad as 1; use brown sugar instead of white, the flavor is richer and compliments the soy sauce ten times better. 3. 1/2 cup of sesame seeds is a ridiculous amount. I used more noodles than recommended and still only needed 1/4 of the sesame seeds. Use about 2 tablespoons. And don't bother baking them. Throw them in a dry pan and toast them over the stove for a few minutes on medium heat, shaking the pan ever few minutes until they are golden. Other than that, a good recipe. Easy to make, easy to improvise and adjust to personal tastes by simply varying the veggies. And with some minor adjustments, quite yummy.
(284)

Most helpful critical review

LIQUID489
Rating: 2 stars
04/05/2005
LIQUID489
Rating: 2 stars
04/05/2005
Sorry but I really didn't like this. The sauce smelled good while I was making it but as soon as I mixed in the noodles all I could smell was the vinegar. I decided to try it anyway and let it sit for 30 minutes as the recipe suggests but it still tasted vinegar-y and I thought there were far too many sesame seeds. Maybe I did something wrong? Thanks for the post anyway.
(19)
Reviews:
DA174
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2003
Delicious!! My teen just made me promise I will make this once every week. I stir-fried snow-peas julienned carrots and sliced mushrooms in 1 tsp oil and added to the soba. And served it topped with grilled prawns on skewers! Exotic combination. Read More
(66)
Rachelle Shockey
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2008
I LOVE this reminds me of a salad we had in the Deli I worked at. I used blanched julienned carrots and bell peppers and sugar snap peas and omitted the broccoli. I toasted the sesame seeds on a low flame in a fry pan. I also doubled it for the leftovers. Read More
(51)
SunFlower
Rating: 4 stars
09/20/2010
Could have been a 5 stars with a few changes: 1. Use rice vinegar 2. Double the sauce 3. Start with 2 TBsp sesame seeds and see if you want to add more. 1/2 cup is way too much. Read More
(30)
NIVES123
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2005
Best noodle dish I've ever had:) Add one grilled chicken breast strips and red/yellow pepper strips (nuked in microwave for 1 min) and mix it with the noodle and sit overnight in the fridge. Reheat in microwave for about 1 min for luke warm and serve! YUMMY and healthy!! Ty for the wonderful recipe. BTW, you can stir fry sesame seeds in a dry heated wok for about 1-2 minutes with constant stirring instead of using oven. Read More
(27)
JASBO
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2003
I found this delicious and would definitly recommend it. However I served it hot and would suggest adding some fried shallots. YUM! Read More
(21)
Julie Fegler
Rating: 4 stars
01/03/2006
This was very good. I added extra noodles when 8 ounces looked like a very meager amount. I also added chicken and thinly sliced cucumbers. It was similar to noodle bowls we ate when we were living in Australia. I might opt to add some sliced cabbage in place of the broccoli (which I did steam lightly) next time. Definitely one to work with. Read More
(17)
COURTNEYSUNSHINE
Rating: 5 stars
10/17/2003
Very good tasty recipe although we did alter it a little. We used balsamic vinegar instead of Chinese vinegar and we doubled the "sauce" ingredients since my husband likes sauce with everything. Also we didn't wait for it to get to room temperature although I am sure it is good at room temperature also. Thanks for the great recipe! Read More
(15)
