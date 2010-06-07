Soba with Toasted Sesame Seed Sauce

1 of 206

Rating: 4 stars This would be a solid four or maybe even a five, if not for a few key ingredient oversights. 1. Balsamic vinegar? In a Japanese dish? Seriously. Only use rice vinegar. 2. Not nearly as bad as 1; use brown sugar instead of white, the flavor is richer and compliments the soy sauce ten times better. 3. 1/2 cup of sesame seeds is a ridiculous amount. I used more noodles than recommended and still only needed 1/4 of the sesame seeds. Use about 2 tablespoons. And don't bother baking them. Throw them in a dry pan and toast them over the stove for a few minutes on medium heat, shaking the pan ever few minutes until they are golden. Other than that, a good recipe. Easy to make, easy to improvise and adjust to personal tastes by simply varying the veggies. And with some minor adjustments, quite yummy. Helpful (284)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious!! My teen just made me promise I will make this once every week. I stir-fried snow-peas julienned carrots and sliced mushrooms in 1 tsp oil and added to the soba. And served it topped with grilled prawns on skewers! Exotic combination. Helpful (66)

Rating: 5 stars I LOVE this reminds me of a salad we had in the Deli I worked at. I used blanched julienned carrots and bell peppers and sugar snap peas and omitted the broccoli. I toasted the sesame seeds on a low flame in a fry pan. I also doubled it for the leftovers. Helpful (51)

Rating: 4 stars Could have been a 5 stars with a few changes: 1. Use rice vinegar 2. Double the sauce 3. Start with 2 TBsp sesame seeds and see if you want to add more. 1/2 cup is way too much. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars Best noodle dish I've ever had:) Add one grilled chicken breast strips and red/yellow pepper strips (nuked in microwave for 1 min) and mix it with the noodle and sit overnight in the fridge. Reheat in microwave for about 1 min for luke warm and serve! YUMMY and healthy!! Ty for the wonderful recipe. BTW, you can stir fry sesame seeds in a dry heated wok for about 1-2 minutes with constant stirring instead of using oven. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars I found this delicious and would definitly recommend it. However I served it hot and would suggest adding some fried shallots. YUM! Helpful (21)

Rating: 2 stars Sorry but I really didn't like this. The sauce smelled good while I was making it but as soon as I mixed in the noodles all I could smell was the vinegar. I decided to try it anyway and let it sit for 30 minutes as the recipe suggests but it still tasted vinegar-y and I thought there were far too many sesame seeds. Maybe I did something wrong? Thanks for the post anyway. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars This was very good. I added extra noodles when 8 ounces looked like a very meager amount. I also added chicken and thinly sliced cucumbers. It was similar to noodle bowls we ate when we were living in Australia. I might opt to add some sliced cabbage in place of the broccoli (which I did steam lightly) next time. Definitely one to work with. Helpful (17)