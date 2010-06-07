Soba with Toasted Sesame Seed Sauce

This would be a solid four or maybe even a five, if not for a few key ingredient oversights. 1. Balsamic vinegar? In a Japanese dish? Seriously. Only use rice vinegar. 2. Not nearly as bad as 1; use brown sugar instead of white, the flavor is richer and compliments the soy sauce ten times better. 3. 1/2 cup of sesame seeds is a ridiculous amount. I used more noodles than recommended and still only needed 1/4 of the sesame seeds. Use about 2 tablespoons. And don't bother baking them. Throw them in a dry pan and toast them over the stove for a few minutes on medium heat, shaking the pan ever few minutes until they are golden. Other than that, a good recipe. Easy to make, easy to improvise and adjust to personal tastes by simply varying the veggies. And with some minor adjustments, quite yummy.
Delicious!! My teen just made me promise I will make this once every week. I stir-fried snow-peas julienned carrots and sliced mushrooms in 1 tsp oil and added to the soba. And served it topped with grilled prawns on skewers! Exotic combination.
I LOVE this reminds me of a salad we had in the Deli I worked at. I used blanched julienned carrots and bell peppers and sugar snap peas and omitted the broccoli. I toasted the sesame seeds on a low flame in a fry pan. I also doubled it for the leftovers.
Could have been a 5 stars with a few changes: 1. Use rice vinegar 2. Double the sauce 3. Start with 2 TBsp sesame seeds and see if you want to add more. 1/2 cup is way too much.
Best noodle dish I've ever had:) Add one grilled chicken breast strips and red/yellow pepper strips (nuked in microwave for 1 min) and mix it with the noodle and sit overnight in the fridge. Reheat in microwave for about 1 min for luke warm and serve! YUMMY and healthy!! Ty for the wonderful recipe. BTW, you can stir fry sesame seeds in a dry heated wok for about 1-2 minutes with constant stirring instead of using oven.
I found this delicious and would definitly recommend it. However I served it hot and would suggest adding some fried shallots. YUM!
Sorry but I really didn't like this. The sauce smelled good while I was making it but as soon as I mixed in the noodles all I could smell was the vinegar. I decided to try it anyway and let it sit for 30 minutes as the recipe suggests but it still tasted vinegar-y and I thought there were far too many sesame seeds. Maybe I did something wrong? Thanks for the post anyway.
This was very good. I added extra noodles when 8 ounces looked like a very meager amount. I also added chicken and thinly sliced cucumbers. It was similar to noodle bowls we ate when we were living in Australia. I might opt to add some sliced cabbage in place of the broccoli (which I did steam lightly) next time. Definitely one to work with.
Very good tasty recipe although we did alter it a little. We used balsamic vinegar instead of Chinese vinegar and we doubled the "sauce" ingredients since my husband likes sauce with everything. Also we didn't wait for it to get to room temperature although I am sure it is good at room temperature also. Thanks for the great recipe!