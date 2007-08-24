Fresh Tomato Pasta

This is an extremely simple pasta recipe that I love to make when I don't really feel like cooking! I use rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you prefer. This is especially delicious with tomatoes fresh from your garden. Serve with garlic bread and a simple lettuce salad with Italian dressing.
I make something very similar to this recipe and I absolutely love it!! Rather than use vegetable oil, I use olive oil. I also use fresh basil instead of dried and I use fresh plum tomatoes from the garden, seeded and diced. I saute some garlic in olive oil, add the diced tomatoes, salt, pepper, some of the basil and let it cook for a few minutes (not too long). Then I toss penne with the tomatoes, garlic and basil and add the remaining basil. It is a great summer pasta dish using fresh ingredients from the garden. I just made it again last night!
Love, love, LOVE this recipe. I used whole wheat spaghetti, sautéed the tomatoes for a few min, added white cooking wine and cut back on the oil. I also took out the garlic after the pasta was done, chopped it and added it to the tomatoes with some garlic powder. I sprinkled it with some fat-free parmesan "topping" and it was great. So quick, and so tasty.
I am Italian, so I really liked this version of "macaroni & oil"! I added some salt and garlic powder to the tomato toss and used whole wheat angel hair pasta, also a little more oil and heated it all through. Served it with parmesan and ate the whole thing myself! Excellent, thanks for a nice dish to use up garden tomatoes!
This is one of my favorite "end of the summer when tomatoes are abundant and delicious" recipes. I use more than one tomato per 8 ounces of pasta, lots of garlic, and fresh basil. Leftover sauce is superb on grilled chicken or fish.
My daughter does not like garlic, so I couldn't add the garlic to our pasta water. However, I followed the recipe as written and sprinkled garlic salt on mine after plated and it was fantastic. I think JCC's adaptation sounds good too so will probably try that next. Great, simple and fresh pasta recipe. Thanks!
We did not care for this. Too bland. I guess we like a stronger tomato taste with our pasta. Will not do it again
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
10/31/2012
This is delicious, but only as long as your tomatoes are red, ripe, juicy and flavorful. I skipped the dried basil, choosing fresh parsley instead, and added freshly ground pepper and a good dousing of freshly grated Parmesan cheese.
This wasn't as good as I'd hoped, I found it bland. My family doesn't really eat things like this so it was a bit weird tasting. Now when I mixed in steamed broccoli, baked potato, and shredded parmesan cheese it tasted pretty good. This is a good base for a pasta that can be changed to fit your personal tastes. Also, this recipe has great potential so I think it's a keeper.
We've done this and enjoyed it as well. We have at times also added diced mozzarella and diced chicken, with a touch of parmesan available on the table. Yum! -- After adding the mozz, place a lid over the bowl or pan for just a couple of minutes or so to allow the cheese to soften a touch. Almost as simple, and really good as well.
In addition to the tomato, I add chunks of avocado, pitted black olives and sometimes 2" pieces of lightly cooked asparagus. Add hot, drained pasta and toss with olive oil and add freshly grated Romano cheese. Delicious!!!
Really very nice. I used a bit more garlic, two or three cloves, and sliced them lengthwise to boil along with the pasta. Also added some dried rosemary to the water as well. Followed another reviewers advice about sauteing the tomatoes ever so slightly, and it turned out very well. Had it two times last week, and I think it's one of those dishes one never tires of.
This was a simple and fresh tasting meal. I used 4 oz dried pasta and kept the same amount of ingredients listed, except I used 2 cloves fresh garlic. I also added a tsp of balsamic vinegar, pepper, and about 1/8 cup of sundered tomatoes for extra flavor. Very tasty topped with a bit of parmesan cheese.
This was such a fast recipe! I added chicken breast to it and I did not have fresh ingredients like some folks shared as well. I used sweet grape tomatoes. I seasoned my chicken desperately and fried it first, when it was cooked through, I added minced garlic, then the tomatoes, basil, and pepper to taste. Once that was cooked through for a short amount of time I added the past and tossed it.
This was better than I thought it would be. I crushed fresh tomatoes, cut the olive oil to 1 tsp, added a little extra basil, s&p, and added and extra clove of garlic (which I minced and then smashed and added directly to the sauce. I warmed it and put it over whole wheat spaghetti. Delicious!! Thanks for the recipe, it's a keeper!
Easy and tasty way to use garden tomatoes! I doubled the tomato mixture using 2 large tomatoes and a garden fresh green pepper chopped. Served over rigatoni with a simple salad. There were no leftovers. Thank you for sharing such a simple recipe.
I used this recipe as inspiration but I was after a warm fresh tomato sauce so... I sauteed a small head of minced garlic in olive oil, added 1/2-cup of chopped sundried tomatoes (packed in oil), let that cook together for a few minutes... then added 6 large very-ripe tomatoes (diced) and 1/4-cup of fresh basil. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook together until warm but not boiling hot. Served over pasta with grated asiago. Yummy!
