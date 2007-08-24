Fresh Tomato Pasta

This is an extremely simple pasta recipe that I love to make when I don't really feel like cooking! I use rigatoni, but you can use whatever pasta you prefer. This is especially delicious with tomatoes fresh from your garden. Serve with garlic bread and a simple lettuce salad with Italian dressing.

By Langu

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
total:
22 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Directions

  • Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil over high heat.

  • Coarsely chop the tomato and transfer to a small bowl. Sprinkle the tomato chunks with basil, olive oil, and salt. Set aside.

  • Once the water is boiling, stir in the rigatoni, and return to a boil. Cook the pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the pasta has cooked through, but is still firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain well in a colander, and then return the pasta to the pot.

  • Pour the tomato mixture over the pasta and toss to mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 17.1g; carbohydrates 82.2g; fat 12g; cholesterol 134.4mg; sodium 33.4mg. Full Nutrition
