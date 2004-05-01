Spinach Dip

Rating: 4.27 stars
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1

An unbaked spinach dip. Unlike many other spinach dips this one is served deliciously cold. Enjoy! You can replace the red bell pepper with minced carrot or cucumber, or try using a combination of the three.

By Candice

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
20
Yield:
3.5 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Squeeze the water out of the spinach, and place the spinach into a mixing bowl. Stir in the onion, garlic, vegetables, sour cream, mayonnaise, and cumin. Season with salt and pepper. Let the dip stand at room temp for 1/2 hour for the flavors to mix, and stir again before serving. This dip keeps well in the fridge, covered, for up to 1 week.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
62 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 2.4g; fat 5.7g; cholesterol 4.6mg; sodium 103.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (71)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

GARLICKE
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
This is delicious dip. It is so much better than recipes with the Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix because the ingredients are all fresh. This is a great way to eat spinach and so healthy! Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

Sara
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2007
The recipe did not suggest which type of onion to use so I used a common yellow onion. Big mistake. The onion completely overwhelmed the flavor of the dip. I tried adding sugar mayo and sour cream to cut the taste but nothing worked. The next time I make this recipe I will use half the required onion use a sweet white onion only 1 clove of garlic and probably only 1/3 cup mayo and 1/3 cup sour cream. The taste of the onions are still on my tongue 12 hours later after brushing twice rinsing with mouth wash twice and eating mints. Yikes. Read More
Helpful
(30)
67 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 34
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Sara
Rating: 2 stars
12/19/2007
The recipe did not suggest which type of onion to use so I used a common yellow onion. Big mistake. The onion completely overwhelmed the flavor of the dip. I tried adding sugar mayo and sour cream to cut the taste but nothing worked. The next time I make this recipe I will use half the required onion use a sweet white onion only 1 clove of garlic and probably only 1/3 cup mayo and 1/3 cup sour cream. The taste of the onions are still on my tongue 12 hours later after brushing twice rinsing with mouth wash twice and eating mints. Yikes. Read More
Helpful
(30)
GARLICKE
Rating: 5 stars
01/05/2004
This is delicious dip. It is so much better than recipes with the Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix because the ingredients are all fresh. This is a great way to eat spinach and so healthy! Read More
Helpful
(22)
LSSKAC
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2003
Great for company or just a late afternoon snack! KC Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
navygirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/01/2010
This was absolutely delicious! The trick is to LET IT SIT! If you try to eat it right away it tastes like mayo and sour cream. I made it 2 days ahead and let it sit in the fridge the flavors came together wonderfully and it was a HUGE HIT! Read More
Helpful
(13)
Seb
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2007
Good dip. I used green onions and added a bit more salt and cummin. This was great on whole wheat crackers. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Moey
Rating: 4 stars
02/06/2006
This spinach dip was very tasty and everyone loved it at the Super Bowl party Read More
Helpful
(8)
Advertisement
SKANEE
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2007
love it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
WARDEN
Rating: 4 stars
03/27/2003
USE GARLIC AND ONION TO TASTE. THIS IS A LITTLE MUST FOR SOME BUT STILL VERY GOOOOD! Read More
Helpful
(5)
AllentownVeggie
Rating: 5 stars
06/29/2008
Another good recipe from "Vegetarian Planet" by Didi Emmons. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022