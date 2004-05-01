1 of 71

Rating: 2 stars The recipe did not suggest which type of onion to use so I used a common yellow onion. Big mistake. The onion completely overwhelmed the flavor of the dip. I tried adding sugar mayo and sour cream to cut the taste but nothing worked. The next time I make this recipe I will use half the required onion use a sweet white onion only 1 clove of garlic and probably only 1/3 cup mayo and 1/3 cup sour cream. The taste of the onions are still on my tongue 12 hours later after brushing twice rinsing with mouth wash twice and eating mints. Yikes. Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This is delicious dip. It is so much better than recipes with the Knorr Vegetable Soup Mix because the ingredients are all fresh. This is a great way to eat spinach and so healthy! Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars Great for company or just a late afternoon snack! KC Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars This was absolutely delicious! The trick is to LET IT SIT! If you try to eat it right away it tastes like mayo and sour cream. I made it 2 days ahead and let it sit in the fridge the flavors came together wonderfully and it was a HUGE HIT! Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Good dip. I used green onions and added a bit more salt and cummin. This was great on whole wheat crackers. Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars This spinach dip was very tasty and everyone loved it at the Super Bowl party Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars love it! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars USE GARLIC AND ONION TO TASTE. THIS IS A LITTLE MUST FOR SOME BUT STILL VERY GOOOOD! Helpful (5)