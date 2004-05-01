Spinach Dip
Servings Per Recipe: 20
Calories: 62.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 2.4g 1 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 0.8g
fat: 5.7g 9 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 4.6mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 1952.5IU 39 %
niacin equivalents: 0.5mg 4 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 6 %
vitamin c: 11mg 18 %
folate: 26.5mcg 7 %
calcium: 29.3mg 3 %
iron: 0.4mg 2 %
magnesium: 13.5mg 5 %
potassium: 88.6mg 3 %
sodium: 103.8mg 4 %
calories from fat: 51.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
