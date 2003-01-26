Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

This is the BEST Vegetatian Chile ever! Although I do not like to change recipes the first time, I had to in this case since I had to rely on what I had at hand. Here are my changes: I used a can of white beans instead of the baked beans- I thought this would be O.K. given some other comments who found the recipe a bit too sweet. I added the recommended 1T. cummin powder, 2t.of cayenne pepper, 1t. dry basil but I replaced the dry oregano and cilantro for their fresh versions since I had Italian parsley at hand and I grow oregano in my garden. I did not want it too dry, so I followed the recommendation of another reader and added one can (14.5oz)of low fat chicken broth (I did not have vegetable broth and since I am not vegetarian, it was O.K.). The only thing I added on my own was a small can of Mexican Tomato sauce (hot - El Pato) and although I thought that this would ruin the recipe making it too hot, my hubby and my nephew just loved it! I place at the table: diced onions, diced tomatoes, diced avocados, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and sour cream so everybody coulc add the garnishes to their liking. The pot was huge,we had it for dinner with a green salad, and today I could not freeze it because the two men in my house wanted to have the same dinner again! What a hit! Thank you so much for the recipe!!!