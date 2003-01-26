Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili
This is a simple crowd-pleasing slow cooker vegetarian chili recipe that can simmer until it is time to serve.
This is GREAT!!!! I made a BIG BATCH, so that I could freeze some!!! Here is what I used: 1 - 40 1/2 oz kidney beans, rinsed and drained 2 - 16 oz great northern white, " " 2 - 16 oz black beans, " " 2 - 16 oz vegetarian baked beans - not drained 1 - 28 oz chunky crushed tomatoes in puree - " " 1 - 10oz rotel tomatoes, not drained 1 - 16oz frozen white sweet corn I eliminated the celery, used the onion and garlic, and one green pepper, and added WAHOO Chili seasoning from Tastefully Simple, and some crushed red pepper. Did mine on low for 9 hours and it is GREAT!!!!!!!!! We are having some nice bread w/ it and putting some lowfat cheese and low fat sour cream on top!!!! YUM Great for a snowy day here in PA!!!!! Thank you Kevin....I like this chili w/o meat better than my usual w/ meat!!!!!!!!! This is a keeper!!!!!Read More
Waste of time and money. Even my husband who will try anything thought it looked and tasted gross. Don't try it unless you really, really love beans a lot.Read More
This is one of my favorite recipes, although I tweek it quite a bit. For the seasoning, I always axe the oregano and add a chili mix in place of chili powder. I always double or triple the tomatoes, using a variety of crushed, diced, puree, and whole tomatoes. I found a small can of black bean soup in the goya aisle (in case anyone was still searching for black bean soup).
I, like other reviewers, could not find condensed black bean soup, so I used a ready to serve version. I also made several alterations which resulted in the best veggie chili I've ever made! I didn't add the italian spices, using only salt and a lot of chili powder. I added two onions instead of one, added one package of Yves Veggie Ground Round (a soy fake ground beef like product), used one red, one yellow, and one green pepper (not to mention the six jalepenos), two diced portabella mushrooms, and since I wasn't sure if the canned tomatoes were diced or pureed, added a 28 oz can of each. It was fantastic!!!
Wow! This was so good. I really couldn't imagine all of the flavors together, but the reviews were so good I wanted to try it. As others have said, it was delicious and so, so easy. Since we like spicy food, I did change the spices. Rather than the spices from the recipe, I put in 3 Tbsp. chili powder, 2 Tbsp cumin, 2 tsp cayenne pepper, 1 Tbsp salt, and a few grinds of black pepper. My tomatoes weren't in puree so I added one can of tomato paste to thicken it a little and I used black beans rather than black bean soup. I cooked it for about 3 hours in the slow cooker. This is one that I will make again and again! Thanks!
this was delicious! my whole family loved it! i tend to like chili on the sweet side, so i added a tsp. of brown sugar. but then i read another reviewer's note that the recipe was too sweet on it's own.. so , i added a whole chopped tomato and about a tbs. of lemon juice. it came out perfect! i have repeated these additions with every other batch i've made. i like the extra tomato and the lemon adds a bit of a kick. i also cooked this on low for 6-7 hours and it was perfect. the vegetables were still a bit crunchy - just how we like them and the flavor was wonderful.
It's good but it is really sweet.Maybe omitting the baked beans and adding more kidney beans or maybe some pinto beans.This was a good recipe, if a little bland, but I added extra chili powder, tomatoes and some cumin and it was better.
The recipe is a bit bland, but is a good base for adding your own "heat" to the chili. I took a clue from other reviewers, and cooked mine for 5 hours on high in my slow cooker, and it turned out just right. I also added cumin, some red pepper flakes, and a bit of salt because I used sodium-free canned items. Instead of the can of chopped tomatoes, I used a larger can of crushed tomatoes in puree.
This was wonderful-nice and spicy. Two hours is a perfect amount of time in the slow cooker.
This was excellent! I made it for part of a class presentation and many people asked for the recipe. I made a few changes: I added a Tablespoon of Cumin, an extra Tablespoon of chili powder, and a sliced jalapeno pepper. I omitted the chopped tomatoes in puree and instead used a can of choppped tomatoes and a can of puree. I cooked it on low for 6 hrs. It was delicious, just the right amount of heat and spice. Next time I think I might try using another can of kidney beans instead of the garbanzo beans just to make it look more "chili-like".
FIVE STARS! I'd give this recipe 6 stars if I could. Hands down one of the most delicious (and EASY) meals I've ever made. Thank you, thank you, thank you! Some notes: - It makes A LOT. I had to split it into 2 batches to fit in my 3qt slow cooker - black beans can replace the black bean soup and it will still taste awesome - there isn't a lot of liquid here. We actually ate it on plates instead of from bowls - makes a GREAT chip dip for corn chips - would be awesome in burritos Simply a wonderful recipe that I will be making again and again. BRAVO!
I can't rate this completely accurately. I do not usually alter the directions on this website, but as I was making it, I forgot I had used a half of the can of vegetarian baked beans I thought I had in the pantry (luckily, I still had a half can my daughter, the vegetarian had eaten over the weekend prior). With only half the baked beans required, I also added about one cup of vegetable buillion. I was cooking it all day on slow in a crockpot and it did not look like enough liquid (as it turned out, I was probably wrong on that assessment). Because I added extra liquid, we added one cup of elbow macaroni (the Barilla plus type) for added volume and thickness. My daughter, the vegetarian loved it. I thought it was good, my wife (the meat and potato eater) did not like it and my son was mixed. Felt it is a good starting point for any vegetarian chili. Not huge on oregano but used it anyway and added more chili powder. Did not use cumin, but should have. Overall, not bad. Did like the chick peas and the texture of the celery. Gave it some chewiness otherwise missing without meat. PS - As a cook for a strict vegetarian, hope the lady who added the bacon fat told the vegetarian at work she did that. My daughter would freak out if I did that and served it to her.
I made the following changes: (1) used dry beans soaked overnight, 1/2 c each of black, kidney, and garbanzos and therefore changed the cook time to all day, about 9 hours. Also, did not drain the corn and added about 1 cup extra liquid for the beans to absorb. (2) added some extra veggies, zucchini and carrot. (3) Added some extra seasoning, 1/2 fresh jalapeno, diced, 3 T chili powder instead of 1, 1 T cumin, and about 1 t cayenne. It would have been rather bland and not chili-tasting without the additional spices, in my opinion.
This was a great recipe! Perfect for a quick prep meal to leave behind and come back to later! I made a few revisions--I added a 28 oz can of crushed tomatoes instead of the 15 oz. And I also added a packet of McCormick chili seasoning instead of all the little measurements in the recipe. I also used a red pepper instead of a green pepper. The recipe makes great leftovers and it's very filling. 8 servings seems just about right with the basic recipe. Fills the whole crock pot. This would be a very easy recipe to modify and add cooked ground beef or cooked veggie ground round to for a bit more 'oomph'. A nice low cost meal that carries over to the next day very well. We added a dollop of sour cream and approximately 1 tablespoon of cheddar for a garnish.
Very tasty vegetarian recipe. I do make a few changes. I add an extra can of diced tomatoes (with mild zesty chilis) since it didn't seem to have enough liquid for my tastes. I also skip the baked beans. I found they gave the chili a sweet taste that I did not care for. FYI: Progresso sells the Black Bean Soup. There are also several other brands of soup that carry the Black Bean Variety. You have to look at the brands that are more natural and/or organic. They are usually separated from the other soups.
I made this chili last night and took it to work this evening. OMG....the reviews were "outstanding" and nonstop! Seriously... Almost embarrassing...blush, blush!! Soooo simple and quick to put together. I actually had everything in the pantry and frig that I needed except for the green peppers and celery...but it still came out EXCELLENT! I did not rinse or drain the beans..figured I could use the extra juice, so just threw everything in, all at once. The only things I added was, a few shakes of sherry pepper sauce, approx 1/2 T. of bacon grease, and a pinch of celery seed. I also used 2 T. of chili powder. I did not have black bean soup, so just used the beans. And added 2 cans of the diced tomatoes with green chilies. The main "vegetarian" at my work place, absolutely LOVED it! I had the cheese, sour cream and fresh cilantro on the side and they all added what they wanted. Thank you ever so much for a great recipe. My husband also said it was one of the few "crock pot" meals that he actually enjoyed. It really is even better if you make it the day before, but my husband loved it even after just a few hours. Thank you again.
I am giving this recipe a 5star rating because it has the best base for a veg chili that I have made. Like many reviewers I left out the oregano and basil. I added 3 tbsp chili powder, 1 tbsp cumin and 2 tsp cayenne pepper. Wonderful. I will make again and again. Thanks!
A good place to start for vegetarian chili. We liked it, but it took some tweeking to get it close to our liking. I think the problem for us was the baked beans, as someone mentioned before. I think I'll omit them next time and use regular kidney beans or chili beans. I also couldn't find black bean soup, and was going to make my own to add, but simply didn't have the time. Regular black beans worked great. If you have the time to plan, make this chili a day ahead and let the spices really get to blend. This chili was then best when we reheated it the next day as leftovers.
Easy to make and wonderful to eat. I always freeze the leftovers for another day and it is just as good as the firts day. This recipe freezes well.
Great flavor I did make some changes, I added 1 lb of browned ground beef, 1 cup broth I used chicken because I had it on hand but beef broth would work too. I changed the spices also I used lots of chili powder, 1 tsp ground coriander, 1 1/2 tsp cumin and about 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes. Gave it a very nice sweet/ spicy flavor.
Wow, was this delish on the 2nd day! The first night we had it with rice and it was judged "good". As leftovers the next day, with some shredded cheddar melted on top, it was out-of-this-world!!! A terrific vegetarian meal, with some rice or crusty bread, and a salad. Definitely a keeper.
I made this recipe for my Super Bowl party, and it was a huge hit! Based on previous posts, I did make a few modifications. First, I made the chili the day before, cooking it in the crock pot for four hours. I then let it cool and refrigerated it overnight. The day of my party, I turned on the crock two hours before guests were scheduled to arrive. To make the chili, I followed the recipe with the following modifications: While I did use black bean soup ("Amy's" organic brand), I also added an extra can of regular black beans, a can of chili beans, and an extra can of diced tomatoes with green chilis. Finally, I added a kick by using an extra onion, a double dose of chili powder, and a few dashes of tobasco. For the party, I arranged the chili on a "make-your-own" bar that included cornbread, oyster crackers, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, sour cream, and jalapeno peppers. It was an overwhelming hit and held up well in the crock pot for eight hours (12 hours if you count the four hours from the prior day)!
Great healthy and hearty chili that could not be any easier to make. I added 1 teaspoon cumin, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. You could go with more cayenne but I held back because my children. I cooked for 6 hours on low. Condensed black bean soup impossible to find but I was able to find a 15 oz can of regular black bean soup and it works out fine.
This was the best chili I've ever had. I made some modifications to the original recipe. I changed up the beans added to this and used some northern beans, pinto beans, and black beans. I left out garbonzo beans and kidney beans because they are disliked in my family. I did add more chili pepper as suggested by another reviewer and it made it just that much better.
Pretty good, great veggies. I left out the celery because my brother doesn't like it and used those cornbread-bread crackers to scoop it with...yummy!
This is a good, basic vegetarian chili. I was not able to find the soup listed, so I have used lentil soup one time, and regular black bean soup another time, both with good results. You might want to add a little heat with a jalapeno; I add about half a small can to mine for ease of prep. Also, a little tomato paste helps.
Very good chili. Added and extra tbls of chili powder and some salt. A dollop of sour cream finished it off!
I did not care for this.
This recipe was really good, but I definitely had to tweak it. I doubled the recipe, after reading that it freezes well. After following the recipe verbatim, I found it a little sweet and "herby." I added another can of tomatoes, two fresh chopped tomatoes (I love tomatoes obviously). I then added cumin, pepper, a little more garlic, a little salt and more chili powder. I chopped up two Morningstar Farms black bean burgers for a little more "oomph." I also added about 2 tablespoons of lemon juice to combat the sweetness. Overall, this was a really good recipe. Like most, you have to make it your own. I have served it in various ways: Over rice, with cornbread on the side, in pitas with black bean burgers, and even as a chili "burger," again using the black bean patties. I will definitely make it again.
this is really easy to make and what I consider comfort food. I had to include some meat for my husband so I browned a pound of ground turkey. Also I didn't have the dried herbs so I substituted them with Italian seasoning and also added some cumin like someone suggested for the smoky flavor. I think next time I would add some spinach to sneak in more vegetables.
So not good. The spices are just off. I think it's the oregano. Would probably be fine with regular chili seasoning, but that would be a different recipe.
I've made this a few times now, and I keep changing it up. I like to use cans of diced tomatoes with green chiles to give it a bit of a kick, along with the 3 tbsp of Chili powder, 3 Tbsp of Cumin, and 2 tsp of Cayenne. Amy's makes a great Black Bean Soup that I like to use, and I compensate for the lack of liquid in the smaller can with extra tomatoes. Anyway I make it - always delicious!
Made this on Saturday so I could start bringing my own lunch to work. A resounding success! Like other reviewers, I nixed black bean soup in favor of a plain can of beans. Added 2 diced jalapenos for extra heat and used one of the other reviewers' spice notes for adding chili powder, cumin, cayenne pepper, and salt instead of the listed Italian seasonings. I omitted the celery. Next time I think I'll add more fresh peppers.
Loved it. Along with recommended vegetables I used a can of black bean soup and drained some liquid, half a can of baked beans with brown sugar, 1 can diced tomato with green chiles and 1 without. I omitted the celery and italian seasonings and added 1 tablespoon chili powder and 1 tablespoon cayenne pepper. I cooked on low for 6 hours and ended up adding tomato paste to thicken. Delicious. Served with whole grain chips and cheese. Yum!
I made this recipe exactly as written- including the baked beans. I must say, the first day I thought it was terrible and almost threw it out, but my fiance convinced me otherwise (he apparently liked it). I'm really glad he did, b/c for some reason, this dish was soooo much better the following day! We had it for dinner the following 2 nights as bean and cheese burritos w/ sour cream and salsa. They really tasted like gourmet bean burritos! Crazy, huh? But, it definitely got 4 stars for that!
I love this recipe. I have made it 4 times in the last two months. I use 2 cans of black beans instead of the black bean soup (which is hard to find). I don't always have green pepper, so I add extra celery. Based on other reviews, I eliminate the Italian seasonings. I use 2 tablespoons of chili powder. The recipe is forgiving. Use it as a base and modify based on what you have and what you like. It freezes very well. I cook it at 2 hours on high, and then turn it on low until I am ready to eat.
I actually sauted the veggies before adding to the slow cooker, then I let cook on low for 4 hours.. turned out great!
This is a great recipe! My sister-in-law is a vegetarian amist a family of pure carnavores so it's tough finding good vegetarian dishes. This is so easy to make with the slow cooker and tastes so good that the whole family eats from it too! I don't add canned soup or the vegetarian baked beans, but I do add black beans and sometimes white cannalleni beans. All the colors in the dish are astetically appetizing. Be careful with the oregano;maybe put 1/2 Tbp. I felt it was a little overpowering. Otherwise, great recipe. Thanks
This is a **really good** chile recipe, and easy to make. The recipe is great as-is, though I do add some hot sauce for more zing, and of course more chile powder. This was equally praised by vegetarians and meat-eaters -- I served it at a party with a meat-based chili and this one was gone first!
Great chili! Husband said it was one of his favorites ever and he did not miss the meat! Changes I made based on reviews are: 2-3 TBSP chili powder, 2 TBSP cumin, 1 TSP cayenne, 1 TSP salt, black pepper to taste, 1 diced jalapeno pepper and 1 small can of tomato paste in addition to the 14.5 oz diced tomatoes. I cooked it for 4-5 hours in the slow cooker. This is one that I will make again and again! Thanks!
I'm not a vegetarian but I love this chili. You'll be surprised by the flavor - I recommend adding a bit of hotsauce. This is super easy to make, inexpensive and it freezes well. Add some sourcream, cheese, and tortilla chips to the top for a great meal.
This would have been good if the baked beans had been left out. They gave the chili a sweet flavor, which didn't fit. I would make it again without those, though, and I suspect it would be great.
I used all fresh herbs and added and habanero chilli to the mix. The recipe is fantastic!
This was fabulous. My husband loved it.the only additions I made were a can of "fire roasted tomatoes", and at the very end just before serving a 1 pound package of vegetarian soy "beef" crumbles. Great!!
Excellent recipe! I'm not a very good cook, and my previous chili attempts have failed, but this one worked! I made some changes to the recipe: no baked beans, instead, half a pound of ground chuck, and instead of celery, sliced baby carrots. sauteed the onions, peppers, beef, and carrots before putting it into the slow cooker. I used Campbell's condensed black bean soup--it's in the traditional red and white can, but with a "Special Selections" label at the top. Cooked for about 4+ hours, as recommended by other reviewers It came out wonderfully, and I highly recommend this chili recipe! Not very spicy, but flavorful. I think this chili would be even better with more fresh veggies and corn, and topped with melted cheese.
Absolutely phenomenal! This was my first time using a slow cooker and I'm a vegetarian so I went with this recipe after reading the reviews. You really can't mess this one up, it's delicious. I did add 'soy meat' crumbles which add a little something extra and left the my cooker on low all day while at work. Thanks again for this wonderful recipe!
Woowee! This is awesome! I was a little skeptical when I was making it... especially putting in a whole tablespoon of basil, but man is this delicious! It makes a huge batch too.
A great tasting easy to make recipe that everyone will love, even meat eaters.
My husband and I liked this chili, but I'm still looking for a recipe we like better. It was good, but I prefer a chili to have more of a tomato base. If I try this recipe again, I will add a can or two of tomato paste. I used Bush's hot 'n spicy chili beans instead of plain kidney beans, and for the canned tomatoes I used chopped tomatoes with jalapenos. I used Progresso's black bean soup, ready-to-serve, not condensed. I only added half the baked beans, as other reviews said it tasted too much like baked beans, and it came out good. I used lots of garlic powder, rather than fresh, and added extra chili powder, as we like our chili very spicy. I served it with with shredded cheddar and sour cream on top. Very filling, high in fiber, and low in fat. It was very fast and easy to throw together, and makes a LOT of chili. I did have it in my crock pot for about 4 hours on high, but my crock pot is old, so maybe 2 hours is enough in a newer pot.
I've never rated anything. This chili was excellent. First time I ever made it and was really concerned about how it would come out. Everyone, including kids aged 3 to 13 loved it and went back for seconds and thirds. I did tweak it a tiny bit. Used about 2/3 Tbspn of chili powder for kids who are not into hot spices and I added about one tspn cumin as suggested by others. Will definitely make again.
I change some things around... the can of diced tomato's i used also had jalepeno peppers in it, I also added a package of dried chili seasoning, and i cut up a habenero pepper for an extra heat factor. I served it with jalepeno chips, and sour cream that was spiced with chili powder and a little of the chili seasoning mix. I also used a can of creamed corn instead of whole corn kernels. I thought it was sweet, spicey, and all around delicious... I will make this again, and agian... maybe with some corn bread as a side. yumm!
This was delicious after I made changes as suggested by others and a few of my own. 1. I couldn’t find black bean soup anywhere, so I added a half a can of black beans rinsed. (I saved half for Vegetarian Quesadillas that I’m trying later in the week!) 2. I used diced tomatoes, since that is what I had at home. I would probably put a second can in next time. 3. Frozen instead of canned corn. 4. A lot more chili powder than it calls for and a little bit of cumin. 5. I also added 2 jalapeños for a little extra kick and two chili’s in adobo sauce because I had them leftover. 6. I cooked it on low for 6.5 hours.
Great! Used for company chili cookoff and was the only vegetarian chili there! I added about a teaspoon of chopped fresh jalepeno pepper and some tomato paste. very good.
Excellent - it's more of a stew than a chili, really, but a hearty meal on a dark winter day. We added more chili powder for a better zing.
This was amazing Vegi. chili. I am not a vegitarian but this was unreal! Thanks!
Tolerable, but much to tomato-y. The soup "juice" was almost like a watery marinara.
AMAZING!!! I've made this 5 times already, I usually double (or even triple) the recipe and can't keep it around longer than 1 night in a house of 5!! I have made it different each time and the best way i've tried is cutting out the italian herbs adding fresh AND canned tomatoes, jalapenos, cayenne pepper, a tiny pinch of cumin, and using red orange and yellow bell peppers instead of the green. Best served with lots of cheese and sour cream on top!! Thanks so much for the recipe!
Fabulous. Very tasty, and I will make it again for sure.
Outstanding and easy to make on the stove top, too. I served with grated cheese and chopped cilantro. It was delicious. Did not have chopped tomatoes in puree so used 1 can crushed tomatoes. Also added more garlic and some cumin. Will definitely make again!
This is the recipe I used to "learn" how to make chili. Now I make it a little different, but I'll still give credit to this recipe for getting me started! I use 2 cans black beans & 1 can kidney beans (no garbanzo or baked beans or soup). Rinse your beans well, but keep juices in everything else. Usually 2 cans diced tomatoes (or diced fresh if I have on hand) instead of the 1 can. I add cumin, tapatio, and a small amount of apple cider vinegar. Slow cooker on low for about 5-6 hours and serve with cornbread!
Almost perfect! I added 6 dried chilis, 3 tablespoons of maple syrup, 2 teaspoons of cumin, and a little salt to my taste as my family prefers very spicy chili. I'm a strict vegetarian (vegan), and this recipe is a staple in my home. It's my (omnivore) husband's favorite dish! It's perfect topped with vegan parmesan and served with hot vegan corn bread. I'll continue to make this again and again.
Made this for the first time tonight, and it was exactly the type of filling, vegetarian alternative to the traditional chili I've been looking for. I will definitely be making this again soon. Thanks for the recipe!
Fabulous Vegetarian recipe!! Wow!! My whole family loved it!! I have one who doesn't eat meat so this is perfect for all of us, and healthy too!!
This is the best vegetarian chili recipe I have ever tasted. Even my kids loved it! I think this would also be good with cumin instead of the italian spices. Definetely a keeper recipe!
My neighbors wanted the recipe after I served it to them for dinner. This is definitely a winner.
You'll never miss the meat with this recipe. Easy as can be, put it in the slow cooker for 7 hours on low and it turned out great. Topped it with sour cream and cheddar cheese, with a side of corn bread. Thought I'd died and went to heaven!
I love this recipe! In the cooler months we have this almost weekly. Sometimes I add ground chicken, turkey or beef but either way its super easy and yummy. My two toddlers love it as well!
Just what I was looking for, perfect served over a baked spuds, either russet or sweet. This also freezes very well. Thank you.
This is a wonderful recipe. Best slow cooker vegetarian chili I've tried yet.
I started with 1/2 C each of dry black, navy, kidney and garbanzo beans. Did a quick soak and then cooked in fresh water with an onion, 3 small cloves chopped garlic and some fresh chopped parsley. The black and navy beans cooked in 1/2 hour, kidney in about 45 minutes and took and hour for the garbanzo. Next time I'll know in what order to cook the beans and add the faster cooking ones later. After cooking beans on the stove top I drained, reserving some of the liquid and added them with all the other ingredients to a crock pot to cook on high (used 1 yellow and 1 green pepper). Had to add additional salt because I cooked my own beans, and put some cumin in too.
Wonderful and easy to make! I didn't change a thing! :)
This recipe turned out wonderful. I've been looking for a healthy and filling meal that tasted great and this is it. The only thing I changed was not using the italian herbs because I didn't have them on hand. I used 1 tblsp. cumin along with the chili powder instead. I would definitely recommend this recipe.
This was excellent-it held up well to 10 hours cooking on low. We could not find condensed black bean soup, so we used uncle ben's black bean and rice soup (added spices as well) and added a cup of water. I will definately make this again and again. It was also very economical, just $6 for everything including the chili powder which I will use again.
OUTSTANDING! Took a pot to our church soup and bread supper and had to keep folks from sopping up the bottom of the crock pot with bread.
This is the first Allrecipes recipe that I have tried. It was sooo easy, yummy and healthy! Thanks!
Very very very yummy this one is getting added to my winter comfort food go to's
Couldn't find black bean soup so I used a can of black beans in seasoned sauce (more like seasoned water). Everything turned out well even the two Tbs. of chili powder and I don't like chili powder. I served this with a pan of cornbread on the side.
Delish! I made this for my vegetarian friend's birthday and it was a hit with both meat and non-meat eaters! I did sub chili beans for garbanzos since that what I had on hand and altered the herbs more to taste.I let this cook on high for a little over 2 hours and it was perfect! Thanks!
I don't know if it was the basil or oregano or both but all I could taste was herb and it turned the veggies bitter. Sorry but I found it inedible.
This was good. Used Amy's mild black bean chili as the "black bean soup", and substituted a can of pinto beans for the baked beans. Doubled the spices, added cumin (this was key!), and added half a jalepeno for some heat. I don't have a slow cooker - just did it on low on the stove for 3 hours. Very hearty. Delicious served with cornbread.
This recipe is awesome. I made a few changes, I don't like garbanzo beans so I replaced with pinto and I used black beans instead of black bean soup. I serve it over white rice with corn bread. I just love it and everyone else that tries it loves it too! GREAT!
This is an excellent recipe. I was worried about the amount of spices but the seasonings were perfect! I used black beans unstead of soup just rinced and drained them like the rest. Did not use the green pepper because I do not like it. I made a mistake of opening creamed corn instead of whole Kernel corn, just tossed it in the crock pot and still worked out okay. I will make this again! Fast, Easy and wonderful!
Everyone LOVES this recipe. It's so hearty and great on a cold night. A sure crowd pleaser for both vegetarians and non-veggies alike. Serve with cheddar slices and french bread or tortillas. YUM!
Contrary to some reviewers I thought the baked beans added a nice sweetness. I served this over egg noodles with sour cream and shredded cheese and it was almost like a stroganoff. I also had trouble finding black bean soup, but the brand Nile Spice does make a single serving dried soup in a cup to which you add boiling water. I used this and half a can of black beans.
Tastiest, easiest recipe for chili. I used chili powder for seasoning only. Husband ate 3 bowls. I'll make this over and over again. Thanks Grandma! LOL!
This is the BEST Vegetatian Chile ever! Although I do not like to change recipes the first time, I had to in this case since I had to rely on what I had at hand. Here are my changes: I used a can of white beans instead of the baked beans- I thought this would be O.K. given some other comments who found the recipe a bit too sweet. I added the recommended 1T. cummin powder, 2t.of cayenne pepper, 1t. dry basil but I replaced the dry oregano and cilantro for their fresh versions since I had Italian parsley at hand and I grow oregano in my garden. I did not want it too dry, so I followed the recommendation of another reader and added one can (14.5oz)of low fat chicken broth (I did not have vegetable broth and since I am not vegetarian, it was O.K.). The only thing I added on my own was a small can of Mexican Tomato sauce (hot - El Pato) and although I thought that this would ruin the recipe making it too hot, my hubby and my nephew just loved it! I place at the table: diced onions, diced tomatoes, diced avocados, shredded sharp cheddar cheese and sour cream so everybody coulc add the garnishes to their liking. The pot was huge,we had it for dinner with a green salad, and today I could not freeze it because the two men in my house wanted to have the same dinner again! What a hit! Thank you so much for the recipe!!!
Made it as written and with suggested changes (no parsley, oregano, or basil, and extra tomatoes and soy ground beef). I liked this chili as written but loved it without the Italian spices. I don't think the extra tomatoes made much difference to us, except that I guess it keeps it soupy if you're adding the soy grounds since they can be dry. Thanks!
Great chili...we found it even better the next day. Annette Jensen- Canada
This was fantastic! I didn't change a single thing and it turned out wonderfully! This is a definite keeper. (My 10 yr old had 2 helpings!) Thanks.
Made for church lenten Dinner. Very good. Had over baked potatoes
This chili is outstanding! I did use all fresh herbs instead of dry herbs- much better flavor! I will definitely make this again and again. Thanks!
Don't you dare try to eat this before its flavors simmer. I used regular can of black beans (whole thing. Didn't even drain) added a can of condensed tomato soup for moisture and threw in some fresh tomato. Better the second day. Even better the third! Great w/ cornbread and cheese on top.
My husband and I LOVE this!! He's the type who likes to have meat at every meal, but this chili is hearty enough on its own. I love tomatoes, so I add a large can of tomato sauce to the mix. Gives it enough liquid without watering it down.
sellitman, ain’t buying it as chili! An okay, but not spectacular, bean casserole. If compared only to other vegetarian dishes, it would be a 5 star. For those liking this type dish, try “Five Bean Casserole” from this site, and omit the bacon if a strict vegan. Plan on a longer cooking time than 2 hrs. If making for first time, read some of the 5 star reviews as so many of them ‘tweak’ this recipe (got a chuckle reading some of these tweaks as it morphs into a new recipe). . . and the low star ratings seem not to tweak it. I agree with so many others that this is a good starting point for creating something else.
This was just OK to me. It was too sweet for my tastes and I like sweet stuff. I was able to find Black Bean Soup at Trader Joes for everyone who was having a problem finding it. I probably would not make this again.
This recipe is GREAT! I make it almost every other week to take to work. I add a lot of hot sauce (for a kick it is lacking otherwise) and the last time i added one packet of the soy "Smart" BBQ pulled pork (fake pork, though very tasty!) to give it more of a chili feel. I've also tried adding the Smart Ground (soy ground beef) added to this. As an ex-meat eater who still appreciates the flavor, it adds that which I normally feel is lacking in vegetarian chili. Plus this recipe is AMAZINGLY easy to make. It takes next to no time and can serve as lunch all week! Thanks for the recipe.
This was tasty and healthy!
I took this to work the first time & my Indian/Vegeterian friends have asked me to make it again several times. It has been a HUGE hit.
This is SOOOO easy and my kids (15, 13 & 11) LOVE IT!!
