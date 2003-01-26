Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

This is a simple crowd-pleasing slow cooker vegetarian chili recipe that can simmer until it is time to serve.

Recipe by sellitman

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 10 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Directions

  • Combine black bean soup, kidney beans, garbanzo beans, baked beans, tomatoes, corn, onion, bell pepper, and celery. Season with garlic, chili powder, parsley, oregano, and basil.

  • Cook on High for at least 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 12.4g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 2g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 965.9mg. Full Nutrition
