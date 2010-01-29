Breakfast Grits
If you've never tried grits...you haven't lived!
If you've never tried grits...you haven't lived!
My wife had never tried grits, so I made these for her. I used half water, half milk and stirred in crumbled bacon bits at the end. Not only were they fantastic that day, they were even better the next day when I formed the leftovers in to patties and browned them in some melted butter. Not the healthiest thing in the world by any means, but tasty!Read More
Cheese grits are OK, but they are better without. I prefer quick grits that cook in 5 minutes. 4 cups water to 1 cup grits. In either case, best recipe is on the box. For variety, the yellow corn grits/polenta is outstanding.Read More
My wife had never tried grits, so I made these for her. I used half water, half milk and stirred in crumbled bacon bits at the end. Not only were they fantastic that day, they were even better the next day when I formed the leftovers in to patties and browned them in some melted butter. Not the healthiest thing in the world by any means, but tasty!
I make grits all the time but found out that using velveeta cheese is way better than using cheddar cheese. You can put anything in grits, even some salsa, veggies, salmon... almost anything. This is a real southern dish that will warm you up!
My two year old loves grits this way. They are the best. You can adjust the seasoning to taste and I recommend you try different types of cheese for variety.
My husband is from Charleston SC, where grits rule! This recipe reminds me of an Edisto Island, SC, resturant's one! Oh! The savory memory is alive!
I grew up watching my grandmother cook grits and her were always so creamy and perfectly prepared (be it with a little butter, S&P or cheese). Her trick to add milk (she never measured it but my guess would be 1/4-1/2 cup), the milk makes them even creamier. I've made what I call "Breakfast Succotash" by mixing cheese grits, a scrambled egg and bacon or sausage, mix thoroughly and serve with toast...a happy childhood memory for me!
Thank you so much for posting this recipe! My husband grew up with grits & eggs as a breakfast staple, and I'd never heard of them before we got married! This is a much easier and more reliable method than the instructions on the package, too.
This is really good. However, instead of water, I used 2 cups 2% milk and 1 cup water. And a splash of 1/2 and 1/2. I've also made grits using reduced sodium chicken broth and milk and they are also very good. Thanks for the recipe! These grits were thicker than my other go-to recipe and I like that. Not as soupy as before.
I found some GMO free grits at the store and was anxious to make some cheesy grits. This is the first recipe I tried and there is no need to look at any more! This is wonderful!! I had chili and grits for supper. Ahhhh...life is good!
Made this recipe because I had made Shimp and Grits from a different recipe last night and we finished the Grits, but still had the shrimp and sauce left over. I wasn't too fond of the other grit recipe because it was too rich (cooked with heavy cream - bleh!). This was perfect, I cooked with half low-fat milk and half water. Loved it thanks.
Cheese grits are OK, but they are better without. I prefer quick grits that cook in 5 minutes. 4 cups water to 1 cup grits. In either case, best recipe is on the box. For variety, the yellow corn grits/polenta is outstanding.
I fixed grits for the first time using this recipe. My wife was born in Birmingham Alabama and she said they were the best grits she ever had. Thanks for posting it.
I can't believe after eating grits all my life I never tried cheese grits before. This dish is so good, and a step up from my butter, s & p. I could easily see adding some garlic and a sprinkle of cayenne. I used quick grits and still cooked them for about 12 minutes covered. Grits should be thick enough to eat with a fork and these were perfect. Thanks Jen, these were great!
I bought grits at our local farmer's market and had no idea how to cook them. This was exactly how I wanted them to turn out.
This gal can cook grits!! Have you tried adding some chopped up boiled shrimp? If we have any left over from our low country boils, I'll peel them and chop them up and add them to the grits about the last five min of cooking. My wife likes to add a half can of salmon(deboned of course) to her grits. That doesn't even sound good to me but,, she likes it, maybe some else out there will too.
i love grits but ive ever had this kind and they turn out very yummy yum yum
I’ve only had grits one time before when visiting Charleston, SC. BTW the gardens are as beautiful as described in garden magazines. I know because I had absolutely no pride peaking into people’s gardens. But I digress. I always heard that grits were awful but I tried them just out of curiosity. I really liked them and thought I’d try them at home. I thought this dish was very good but not as good as I remembered having in Charleston.
i babysit my younger siblings all the time, and this is one of the few meals that both of them will eat without complaining, very satisfying!!
Me and my husband this last weekend at we thought it was yummy. Thanks for sharing. We will make this again..
Perhaps I should have focused on some coffee this morning. I didn't see the butter in this recipe, so I didn't add it. That said, I still think they turned out beautifully! I didn't add the cheese into the entire dish; I figured I could add the cheese at my discretion. I had a bowl with about 1tbsp of grated cheddar. Added some chives and served an over medium egg on top. They were delicious! Perfect consistency!
I cut the recipe down to one serving and it still turned out perfectly. A delicious Southern food that is a must for the breakfast buffet.
Grits are a staple.--Thanks, Jen
MMM. I love the cheese. I add milk to mine also sometimes.
I dont eat grits, but I made these for my bf & he liked them a lot
Absolutely delicious. I use only milk and it comes out so creamy. I can either make it savory by adding a pat of butter and parmesean cheese, or sweet by pouring maple syrup on it.
Very good! Thank you soooo much !
Added Crumbled Bacon. Great Grits!
Grew up with grits in Florida. However we aways ate them with butter and sugar!!
Finished with crumbled bacon; Mm-Mmm!
This is simple and delicious just as written. Its such an easy dish to make and very comforting. I also love that this basic recipe can be adjusted for different seasonings and different types of cheese.
DH is the grits lover. He really enjoyed this!
Love grits, love cheese. What more could a girl ask for? Thanks Jen!
While making breakfast this morning I decided to cook up some grits as well. I made it just like the recipe called for and then added crumbled bacon that they wife didn't want to finish. This recipe is so delicious that I've been eating grits all day long!
Perfect! the only thing I did, and Im not sure that it made a difference, but I soaked the grits overnight in water. Thanks for the great recipe!
Delicious! I did not like plain grits at all. These were so much better. It's amazing what a little cheese and butter can do.
These Grits were a nice addition to.my husbands Sunday breakfast! Very creamy and Delicious! I did double the butter and about 1/4 cup parmasian cheese and crumbled a little bacon on Top! Yummm!!
Proportions arr totally messed up, it doesn't make 4 servings and the result is not creamy at all.
Used 1/2 water and 1/2 milk total 4 cups (we prefer this texture). Added 4 slices American cheese and a little parm
First time I've ever made grits at home. Turned out very good. Served it under a layer of Jambalaya. Great meal.
I made just regular grits, but if you like more lumpy grits, wait a little to stir them when you first add the grits to the water. Cream-ish grits you would stir right away.
Like this recipe, it makes more than I can eat in one sitting so I put some in the fridge for the next morning and they taste pretty good reheated
just like my mom made when I was a kid
I added more cheese and butter! I also used quick grits which cooked in 5 minutes.
I had never tried grits before - so I thought this would be a good recipe to start out with. It was pretty good. I would use this recipe regularly. I might add some sausages or something to be extra fancy next time, but this is a quick, easy, and delicious recipe for those busy mornings.
I made sweet breakfast grits for my husband that has a huge sweet tooth. I substituted coconut oil for the butter and I added a touch of brown sugar and cinnamon topped with blueberries. It turned out great.
I used half an avocado for the fat, eliminating the butter and cheese, and salt to taste. It was delicious!
I use milk instead of water. I also use cayenne pepper sometimes and black pepper other times. I pinch of salt and lots of cheese:)
Like this recipe, it makes more than I can eat in one sitting so I put some in the fridge for the next morning and they taste pretty good reheated
I made this as a breakfast side. I didn't add salt and I used 3 cups of chicken broth instead of water. It was delicious!!!
Funny, this "recipe" is exactly what's printed on the bag of grits. :) This was literally my first time making or eating grits. We all thought they were very bland and flavorless. Maybe it's an acquired taste? We'll try again.
Add a little garlic
I liked this recipe however they weren't as thick or as cheesy as I would like. I'll be making these again but I'll try to modify and remake. However I will be cooking this again thank you for this
Easy to cook i halved this recipe cause it was for my southern husband, he loved it and loved cheesy grits
This was a hit! I was lowkey nervous making this because it was my first time making this for me and my boyfriend. I didn't measure the amount of cheese I added, I just kept adding until it had the desired cheesy effect I wanted which worked for me. Next time I might add something to it, maybe some bacon bits or sausage.
Left it the way it was
I added five cloves of garlic at the end, turned out well. I’ll make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections