Eggplant Croquettes

I really enjoyed this recipe, but I wanted more veggies, so I've made some alterations. Which pretty much makes it a completely different recipe. First off, I used 1 large eggplant, diced it, then microwaved. I sauteed 1/2 red onion and 1/2 cup of diced carrots in about 1 tablespoon of olive oil until browned on slightly above Med heat. I let both the eggplant and the onion/carrot mixture cool before mixing with the other ingredients. I also added 1/2 cup of diced black olives and 1/3 cup of canned corn (drained) and 1/3 cup of diced canned mushrooms (fresh are good too). I added about 1/4 cup extra bread crumbs and 1/3 cup extra cheese. I sprinkled in the bread crumbs in order to prevent lumps. I omitted the parsley and added 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, and 1/8 teaspoon ginger. For the frying, I added 1/4 cup of peanut oil to 3/4 cup vegetable oil. The whole patty making process is an art. First, you gotta use your hands. And second, it's all about making them as thin as possible (to cook evenly), while making sure they're thick enough to not break. If you are freezing these, I recommend frying before freezing. After frying & patting dry, put them on a plate & stick in the freezer for at least 1 hour, then place in freezer bags. To reheat, bake them on a cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 10-20 minutes (depending on the thickness).