Eggplant Croquettes
This recipe is one of many I have discovered to utilize the bountiful eggplant crop my garden has produced this year. The kids will even love eggplant this way!
Tasty! I used home-grown Japanese eggplants, split them in half, drizzled some olive oil over them and baked them in the oven for 20 minutes at 350°. That gave them a nice roasted flavour. I used a fancy Mexican cheese blend instead of just cheddar and added Italian seasonings and cumin to the cheese mix. I then baked the patties for 20 minutes total, flipping them after 10 minutes. Thanks!Read More
I also added an additional 1/2 cup of bread crumbs and I used about 3/4 cup of cheese rather than the full cup. Then I BAKED them for about 20-25 min. at 350 and flipped them once halfway through. Since they started to look more and more like hamburgers, I decided to go with it...I put one of these on a bun with ketchup, lettuce, mayo, tomato, etc. and it was awesome! It tasted just like a regular burger. Thanks for the recipe.
My husband and I both loved them! I halved the recipe since I only had one eggplant. I did not want to fry them, so I "pan fried" them in the oven--I put the oil on a pan and into the oven. When hot and sizzling I added the croquettes, turning half way through cooking. It was a great alternative cooking method. I think next time I'll use a little less oil. I'll be making them again soon!
I really enjoyed this recipe, but I wanted more veggies, so I've made some alterations. Which pretty much makes it a completely different recipe. First off, I used 1 large eggplant, diced it, then microwaved. I sauteed 1/2 red onion and 1/2 cup of diced carrots in about 1 tablespoon of olive oil until browned on slightly above Med heat. I let both the eggplant and the onion/carrot mixture cool before mixing with the other ingredients. I also added 1/2 cup of diced black olives and 1/3 cup of canned corn (drained) and 1/3 cup of diced canned mushrooms (fresh are good too). I added about 1/4 cup extra bread crumbs and 1/3 cup extra cheese. I sprinkled in the bread crumbs in order to prevent lumps. I omitted the parsley and added 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne, and 1/8 teaspoon ginger. For the frying, I added 1/4 cup of peanut oil to 3/4 cup vegetable oil. The whole patty making process is an art. First, you gotta use your hands. And second, it's all about making them as thin as possible (to cook evenly), while making sure they're thick enough to not break. If you are freezing these, I recommend frying before freezing. After frying & patting dry, put them on a plate & stick in the freezer for at least 1 hour, then place in freezer bags. To reheat, bake them on a cookie sheet at 350 degrees for 10-20 minutes (depending on the thickness).
These we absolutely delicious! My mother made them and loved them too. We steamed eggplant instead of microwaving. Only needed one egg. It is a very wet, sticky batter. Suggest you scoop out with spatula, form patties on cookie sheet and refrigerate before frying. They were worth the effort.
Best eggplant recipe i've tried! i used 2 zucchini in place of one of the eggplants and low carb bread crumbs...still awesome and very low in carbs.
These are quick, easy and a great way to get kids to eat eggplant! I only use one egg, chopped onion and I bake them at 350 degrees for about 25 minutes (you'll need to flip them halfway through).
Weird and delicious! These would make good appetizers for a party. We ate ours as burgers like another reviewer suggested here, and they were great that way. I had some jarred red peppers on hand from another recipe, and I chopped a bit up and threw them in the mix, and they complimented this recipe really well. Also added alot more spices, a few shakes of garlic salt, basil, and italian seasonings, and seasoned the patties with garlic pepper while I was frying. Versatile recipe, we'll make this again! Thanks!
I was very pleasantly surprised by these! I'm not a big fan of eggplant but I'm always up for trying new things and I'm glad I did! Next time I might saute the onions before mixing them with the other ingredients. . .they didn't quite cook all the way. But other than that, these were delicious!
I did not have time to fry the croquettes so I just put it all in a cassarole dish, added more cheese on top and baked 15 minutes. It turned out great!
I love these and would have rated them a 5 but steaming the egg plant gives an unpleasant texture, ROASTING IS IMPERATIVE!!! I serve them as a veggie burger. Just shape them into a burger sized patties and bake 10 mins then flip and bake another 5-10 mins. Add lettuce tomato pickle just like you would a burger. Yummy.
I'm cooking like crazy this week, trying to prepare ahead of time for our daughter's birthday party this weekend. I love eggplant, so I thought I'd make these as an appetizer. I HAD to sneak one for lunch! I put a little tomato sauce and ricotta on top and it was great. Thanks Kelli!
Great recipe! I'd like to add a tip: When using eggplant as a ground meat substitute I always wring the eggplant through cheesecloth to remove as much moisture as possible. Just sayin' ;)
Excellant recipe - thanks Kelli! I followed the advice of others and baked eggplant instead of microw-waving (split in 1/2, drizzled with olive oil, baked @ 350 30 minutes). Because so many complained that it was difficult to mash, I put it all in my food processor - it was a snap! I will also try to make tiny ones, add a dollop of spaghetti sauce to the top, and serve as an appetizer.
This recipe is a family favorite!!!!! I made eggplant shooters. I followed the recipe, with a few modifications. I omitted the egg, regular onion, dried parsley, and breadcrumbs. I finely chopped three green onions and fresh parsley, minced three large garlic gloves, and added instant oatmeal. After mixing all of the ingredients, I tasted the mixture, and added sea salt accordingly. Next, I coated the patties in oatmeal before frying. I sprayed a non-stick skillet with Pam, and added three tablespoons of olive oil. As I continued to fry, I added oil as needed. The egg was not necessary. The patties did not fall apart, nor did they stick. I fried the eggplant on both sides, until golden brown, and firm. I topped the little eggplant patties with a thin slice of tomato, lettuce, roasted red pepper, grilled onions, and spicy mustard. This shooter is good with/without bread. If texture is important to you, do not make the patties too thick. I prepared firm eggplant patties. The scary part is, I do not like eggplant, but I love my version of this recipe. Enjoy!!!
This recipe is awesome. My husband and I are not eggplant eaters, but I keep trying to find the perfect recipes to use it. this one is definitely a keeper. I, too, roasted the eggplant with olive oil as suggested by other reviewers. The microwave just didn't do it, and the taste was much better with roasting. Also added peas and finely chopped carrots. I also sprinkled salt on slices of eggplant before cubing and roasting, and let it sit to weep for 20 minutes to cut any bitterness eggplant has.
Wow! I was in a rut, and really wanted to use up my eggplants in a new way. My kids dislike eggplants, and I just wanted to search for something hoping they'll eat. I found this recipe, and loooved the idea, so I eyeballed all the ingredients, and used what I had on hand. Shallow fried them, and voila! Delicious, quick, easy, and most importantly, my kids loved them!! So did I. I made a quick tahini sauce on the side to dip them in. Perfect dip for these. Thanks for the great idea!!
Very tasty! Great appetizer. Made a few modifications based on other reviews: #1 baked eggplant instead of microwaved (split in 1/2 , drizzle w/ olive oil, bake at 350 for 25min.) #2 added cumin to cheese/crumb mix #3 used mexican cheese instead of cheddar (it was all I had & someone else suggested it) #3 chopped 1 cup of carrots & 1/2 cup green olives in food processor and added to cheese/crumb mix #4 chopped eggplant into blocks & mixed in food processor (it was difficult to mash) #5 baked a batch but it tasted chewy & the color was dull. They looked & tasted much better fried. I did freeze a portion because I had like 40. I had some the next day & they tasted great cold! Next time I might add fresh peppers and have a greek yogurt dip to it. What is the sauce drizzled on top?? Excellent recipe!!
I made some modifications, but this was very tasty. Everyone loved it. I baked 1 eggplant and 2 zucchini's for 25 mins on 350, then broiled for 2 more mins with olive oil & salt/pepper. I added Sweet Red Pepper and celery cut very fine. I also chopped up a tomato and added it to the patties. I baked them in the oven for 30-40 mins and they were awesome! Good recipe for eggplant/zucchini. If only I made a tomato sauce for a topping, they could have been much better.
It was really good. I roasted the eggplant in the oven for about 1/2 hour instead of microwaving it.
This is fantastic, although I halve the bread crumbs and add Jiffy cornbread mix, just because I LOVE cornbread. Best ever!
They were ok. I'm sure they would have been outstanding if you deep fried them, but they were pretty limp and took on the taste of the bread crumbs.
Sooo good....I made them exactly as written, never had the chance to look at any reviews and they turned out really good! My whole family loved them, even the picky kiddos. I had two medium eggplants and they made about ten croquettes. We will be making these again and often! Thanks for a great recipe!
Excellent recipe! I used mozzarella (liberally) instead of cheddar and since I didn't have breadcrumbs on hand, I crushed up cornflakes instead. I added just 1 egg and the mixture was so sticky I had to add in more crushed cornflakes. I oiled my hands with olive oil so it was easier to shape and drop the patties into the pan for frying. I did a quick saute of the onions before adding them into the mixture, and also put in a couple drops of tabasco sauce for kicks. It turned out to be a hit! Tastes great with yoghurt or mayo as a dip.
I'll eat eggplant but don't normally get too excited about it. This, however, was great! My changes were minor. First I added a tablespoon or two of olive oil to the eggplant an roasted it along with the onions. I used panko bread crumbs, adding herbs and spices to make them Italian. I added half of the crumbs to the eggplant mixture along with a quarter cup or so of fresh basil just because I had it. I then used the other half of the crumbs as a coating and baked it at 375. My husband, son, and grandson all said this was very good. Well, maybe my grandson was just wanting dessert. Regardless...
These were very good; much better than I thought they could be! I added almost 1/2 cup more breadcrumbs but used the full amount of cheese. I also baked these in a 350 degree oven instead of frying- they were crispy and delicious. Needed a little spice but that is just my taste. The kids ate them too and liked them, so its a keeper for sure. Made with chili mayo sauce. So good together.
This is a wonderful way to prepare eggplant. I was too lazy to make into patties, so instead I prepared it exactly following the recipe, then I put it into a casserole dish, topped it with some grated cheese and baked it at 350 degrees for about 25-30 minutes. AMAZING!!
This recipe was delicious! I followed the recipe exactly & mixed all the ingredients. When I went to get the eggs, I had none. :( Instead I just mixed milk & mayonnaise together as my binder. It was equal parts milk to mayonnaise. Maybe a 1/4 cup of each. The mixture came out to the perfect consistency. I also didn't have cheddar cheese. I replace it with parmesan & I used fresh chopped parsley. The croquettes turned out really salty, but it was because of the parmesan combined with salt. Next time I will use 1/2 cheddar & 1/2 parmesan & omit the salt altogether.
I made the mistake of trying to substitute one humungous eggplant for the two medium-- and boy, that was a seedy disaster. Otherwise, though, a great recipe. I boiled the eggplant instead of microwaving it, so no problems mashing. I also pressed out the mashed pulp pretty hard with a bunch of paper towels, so the resulting croquette mix was nice and dry and held together well. My only criticism would be that this is a little bland and definitely needs some sort of sauce. We tried marinara, but I might try ranch next time.
These are good! I brush them with extra light olive oil and bake instead of frying.
This did not work out for me at all. They fell apart in the pan.
This was such a great recipe! I tweaked it to make it GF and LF. I used Veggie Shreds chedder flavor cheese and Schar's GF bread crumbs and drizzled it with Barilla's tomato basil spaghetti sauce --> it was a hit with my friends and husband.
I make these all the time ... My kids gobble them up. I add a cup of cooked quinoa and generally any combination of cheese I have (mozzarella feta asiago) bake them at 375 for about 25 minutes on parchment paper flipping half way thru, browns them nicely no need to fry. Always a big hit!
Great recipe! We ate it with caramelized onions and garlic mayo in a pita. Yummmmmm!!
Really good; I made as written and I think this is a kid friendly recipe- not spicy at all...tastes a little like eggplant parm. I'll add red pepper flakes next time and make a spicy dipping sauce (no kids in this house!).
This is a great way to get the family to eat eggplant. I didn't fry these. I sprayed a cookie sheet with E.V.O.O., put the patties on top then sprayed them again. I baked at 375 for about 25 minutes, flipping half way through. I will add some marinara sauce on top next time.
This was so good! I get random fruits and veggies through an organic produce co-op, so I wasn't sure what I was going to do with the eggplant included in this week's basket. I made these, and they were delicious! Thanks for the recipe! As others suggested, I boiled the eggplant, rather than microwave and pushed out as much water as I could through a strainer after. I also fried them in olive oil....much healthier!
This is a keeper. Loved it. Wasn't too excited about using a microwave but I was wrong. It works. I used fresh eggplant from my garden.
These were awesome! I followed a lot of the reviewer suggestions and made a couple other modifications as follows: 1 med and 2 small eggplants halved, drizzled with olive oil, and roasted 30 min at 350ºF; removed from skin and microwaved 4 min (I got impatient with the roasting); pureed in blender and combined with other ingredients (subs: matza meal for bread crumbs b/c it's what I had, added Italian seasoning blend, extra sharp cheddar, and minced onion instead of fresh); pattied and baked in oven 15 min per side at 350ºF. I ate some warm after baking and some cold the next day for lunch. They were good on their own, but I ate them with some dill hummus (I don't remember where I got the recipe), which was even better. They didn't make me think of burgers (or croquettes, really) so much as falafel, and I think they'd be great with a Middle Eastern or Mediterranean themed meal. They also seem like a good basis for further experimentation, which I'm eager to try out. Overall, I really enjoyed these.
Great recipe!! I recommend boiling the eggplant - it didn't get as done as the directions indicate in the microwave & it was tough to mash. I also rolled the patties in breadcrumbs before frying and served with marinara sauce.
Very tasty - used fresh parsley, less salt, rolled in seasoned bread crumbs and baked. Resulted in very crisp and light patties.Excellent recipe to change to suit your families taste.
I followed the recipe exactly as written and it was pretty good. But I am only giving it 3 stars because I feel like it could have used a little bit more seasoning, and could have stood to be a little bit crispier. But as a starter recipe, I definitely think it was good, and I will absolutely make again! My 4 year old loved this, as she doesn't like to eat meat.
this was really good...i fried mines in a shallow pan with about 3 T butter and 1 T olive oil and thought it was plenty...mine got a little brown so no more than medium-medium high heat i think...i topped these with a relish of finely diced roaster red pepper, onion, garlic, salt pepper cayenne and fresh parsley...i also used fresh parsley and added some cayenne to the croquettes and i roasted the eggplant...i bet these would be good for brunch with a poached egg on top and some fried potatoes...maybe some hollandaise...these are very good
this is the only way to eat eggplant!!! love it; the recipe is so forgiving as well...thank you!!
These were delicious! I've tried the microwave method as stated, and I've also oven roasted the eggplant first. I personally think the taste is better when first roasting. I used Italian Seasoned Panko bread crumbs and fresh basil instead of dried parsley. I served it with tahini and/or hummus...excellent recipe!
These were quite tasty. No need for a sauce -- they had good flavor and moistness on their own. An nice veggie side dish alternative. I fried them in a non-stick pan with just a couple tablespoons of olive oil and they came out crispy and nicely browned.
I am sorry, but this has to be one of the worst I've tried from this site. Not only is precooking, peeling, and mashing the eggplant a mess--it's a lot of work. I even added some extra spices to the mix and it didn't help. They smelled so good when they were cooking, but they fell waaaaaaay short.
Loved these. so easy and good. I used mozz and cheddar and topped with basil tomato sauce.
amazing, made this for supper tonight, somthing the whole family enjoyed!!!
These are outstanding! My new favorite veggie burger recipe. Some changes I made: I added more bread crumbs because the mix was a bit too loose/moist. I dredged the burgers in flour before frying to give them a nice crust. I also used WAY less oil....about 2 tbs in a large skillet. I used a 50/50 mix of olive oil and chili oil (Asian oil) which gave them a little bit of a kick. DELICIOUS!!!
These burgers are awesome. The taste is great and what I liked was that you can make them ahead and freeze them. Then you can take them out put them in the microwave and serve with a salad. The only thing I found was they were a little sticky so I added some oatmeal then they were fine. Sorry I should have added that I fried them in a non stick pan with a little oil not actually dumping them into oil.
This was amazing! I did substitute Panko breadcrumbs for Italian seasoned and I made a remoulade sauce for a topping. Nice and spicy! I peeled and cubed the eggplant, drizzled some olive oil on top, and baked at 400º for 20mins. When they came out you could mash them with a fork. Also, I did freeze these before pan frying because (as a few of the other posters have noted) the mixture is VERY moist and loose. I froze mine overnight and had no problems going straight from freezer to hot pan (watch out for splattering with tiny ice crystals).
This recipe was very good. I used colby jack because that's what I had but I'm sure cheddar would be good too. The only thing I will do different next time is to use my food processor to chop the onions small because I did it by hand and they were a little too big. But that was my fault not the recipes fault.
yummy! i loved these. followed recipe exactly though i used olive oil instead of veggie oil. family didn't care for them but then they aren't big eggplant fans like me!
Husband and I really like these as an alternative to eggplant paremesan. Children did not enjoy, however.
Best eggplant patties ever! Add marinara sauce and mash potatoes and it becomes a meal.
As a Vegetarian this recipe was quite a find. It was quick and easy (only took me about 20 min) and delicious. I did add more onions and fried them in Olive oil as opposed to the vegetable oil, but kept everything else the same. Even the rest of my family that eats meat like them. I was wondering if anyone used a white cheese instead of cheddar and how it turned out? Thanks for posting this!
These are great. Even my son who hates eggplant loved these!
I really wanted this to be a great, easy alternative to eggplant parmesan... but I was very disappointed. The black pepper was overwhelming. I covered and baked with spaghetti sauce, and covered with mozzarella cheese... it looked good but just didn't taste as good as I expected.
I couldn't even wait to finish frying these before sampling one...yum! I used Sargento's reduced fat four cheese Italian instead of the cheddar but otherwise I followed the recipe. I can't wait for my husband to try these...I will definitely make these again.
OMG....DH is thrilled with this recipe. The only thing I changed was to add about a 1/2 t. red pepper flakes. Otherwise just followed the recipe. The proportions of everything was perfect. Fried them in extra virgin olive oil and served spaghetti with them. So used spaghetti sauce. DH agrees they would be awesome on a sandwich and or with a cucumber sauce. He usually does not like "meatless" meals but very satisfied with this one tonight. Thanks for sharing. I will be making these very often and will be sharing with a vegetarian friend tomorrow.
I thought these were really delicious, and so did my husband who HATES eggplant. I also cut down on the oil and used a non-stick pan, and they were still fantastic!
I thought this recipe was disgusting and I usually love eggplant, there was way to much breadcrumbs and the eggplant did not mash well i was left with eggplant pieces that just resembled sauteed onions. I suggest never using this recipe, next time I'll try making salmon croquettes.
Better to cook onion with eggplant in microwave. Salt content too high for my personal taste (and am serving to young children), as seasoned bread crumbs and cheese add tons of salt already. Would eliminate salt entirely next time and try baking for lower fat alternative. Overall a good dish.
very good! My 5 year old ate every last bite!
5 stars. I really enjoyed this recipe. I used fresh parsley because I had some. I am always looking for different ways to cook eggplant. I can't wait to make it for my husband. I had to 1/2 it but worked great. This one is a keeper for me!
I had a similar recipe which required to cube the eggplant and cook it on the stove top slowly for about 1 hour. I can't believe that now the MWO can do the trick for a fraction of the time. These croquettes are absolutely delicious, easy to make, probably the dough is a little sticky, so getting your hands wet while you make the balls would be a good idea. My kids didnt like it, it has the spice of the eggplant. My fiancee and I loved it.
Wow...it was delish! Mashing was the only problem but I managed. Thank god I had a flat whisk that was durable enough to smash the eggplants. Next time, I will dice the eggplants in smaller pieces like other people had said. Also, I only had panko (my favorite breadcrumbs) so i added dashes of italian seasonings and used mild cheddar because that's all I had.
I followed the recipe exactly as it said and they were great. I am making them again tonight. I am also going to try to freeze some and share them with friends. Thanks for the great recipe!
I will not be making this recipe again. Very blah, needs some kind of sauce, should have thought of marinara I guess. Wish I had read the reviews first. And my family loves eggplant.
This recipe turned out greatt- and I don't usually like eggplant! I don't have a microwave so I baked the eggplant before mashing it. I also used a type of crouton since I had them on hand instead of bread crumbs. While the eggplant baked I mixed the other ingredients together to help soften the croutons. My husband and I both really loved the flavor and ended up eating them as "veggie burgers". The bread, lettuce, tomato, etc on top gave it a fresh aspect which balanced out the frying for me! I was very happy with how they turned out.
This came together a lot easier than I expected, although mashing the eggplant was a bit of work. I halved the recipe for one eggplant. I didn't have Italian seasoned breadcrumbs so added 1t of Italian seasoning. Once I'd formed into patties, I refrigerated for about 3 hours to firm them up a bit. I cooked them in the oven at 350 for 10 minutes each side. I'll be making these again. Thanks Kelli.
This is a great way to eat eggplant. I suggest cutting the eggplant in small squares so it takes less time in the microwave, mine took to long to softened. I would only use 1/2 teaspoon salt because the cheese and crumbs already have sodium and it came a bit to salty.
This recipe is so amazing! I followed the recipe almost exactly as is except I used some fresh Italian parsley that I diced up. I halved the recipe since I only had one eggplant and it turned out so delicious. I made my own bread crumbs by putting a couple of pieces of bread in the oven at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes then crushed them in a plastic bag (I added Italian seasoning to the bread crumbs to make them "Italian"). The only challenge I had with these were keeping them to stay together during the initial frying process. You have to be very careful or they will split. Also, keep the oil temperature on medium low- that is what worked for me. Otherwise they just get too crispy too quickly! I also like frying in a small pot that has sides high enough so that oil doesn't crackle and spit and jump out of the pot.
Excellent! Like your own personal veggie burger! I put mozzerella cheese instead of cheddar. I will make again and next time use a red pepper sauce to go with it. Very very tasty!
Roasted the eggplant , peppers and onions then threw them in my majic bullet and baked them they were very good used a med. sauce on it
Loved these!! Was goin to make eggplant parm but changed it up to this and we loved them. Lots of flavor and variation of havin something different. Would of just fried a lil longer but otherwise they were great!
Tried these for the first time tonight. I cooked them exactly as instructed and they where pretty tasty. I hardly knew the eggplant was there. I will be making these again with a few variations for different tastes. Thanks for sharing a great recipe.
I had an old eggplant that I needed to do something with, and this was the only recipe I could find that I had all the ingredients for... I really didn't expect to like it, but it was really good! I think next time I'll chop up a jalapeno really fine and throw it in to give it a little extra kick, but as written it's a really good recipe. Thanks!
AMAZING! My husband said it was the best burger he's ever had! I only used a cup of regular bread crumbs (adding about 2 tbsp of Italian seasoning) and cooked the peeled, cubed eggplant in the oven for 30 minutes at 350 degrees C (adding a bit of olive oil so it didn't stick). I also fried the patties in a non-stick pan with about 1/4 cup of olive oil. They turned out really well! And I made them into burgers with lettuce and tomato, topping them off with the roasted garlic and chili aioli I found at Costco.
Excellent recipe. I added some chopped portabello mushrooms. I baked the eggplant and then mashed it. I also baked the croquettes as burgers in a greased jelly roll pan. I also sauted the onions, mushrooms and garlic before adding to the mix. They were tasty, held together and came out crispy at the edges and moist and tender in the middle. Jane
We didn't care for these at all, and we love eggplant. I found they were a lot of work for not much pay off. I thought they were greasy...maybe if I had baked them, they wouldn't have soaked up all the olive oil in the pan. I won't make these again. I'll stick with a more traditional eggplant rollatini.
I made this today and we served them like veggie burgers. They were absolutely the best I've ever had! Thanks for sharing this recipe!
Great side dish. Roasted the eggplant 1st. Put mix in fridge to cool, then pattied and put back in the fridge until ready to bake. Baked the Croquettes 30 mins. on a greased cookie sheet. Flip after 15 mins. Dipped in marinara sauce. Served with Grilled chicken.
Very mixed review on this: My kids and husband (none of whom like eggplant) ate these without complaint. The fact they resemble burgers in appearance and have little eggplant flavor helped a lot. I did not like them though -- I found them really bland, too soft, heavy on the flavor of breadcrumbs and without enough eggplant flavor. This is a recipe better for those who don't like eggplant than for those who do - I won't make again.
delicious! great way to use up some of the eggplant from the garden this year. thanks for the post Kelli Charnes! :-)
Excellent Excellent, especially when you have only two eggplants that produced from the garden.
Delicious. I baked the eggplant and followed the recipe exactly. I found putting it in the fridge before forming patties helps. Serve it with pesto or as a veggie burger with cheese.
Did not stick together enough for a patty. Ended up up putting in casserole dish and baking it. Taste was okay, but my eggplant was rather seedy.
I was pleasently surprised! I used parmesan cheese instead of cheddar. They were so good the kids thought they were burgers.
Wow this is such a quick and YUMMY recipe, I'll definitely return to this one quite often!
easy and delicious.
Excellent! I roasted in oven w/ oregano and olive oil vs. the microwave, I used Mozzarella instead of chedder, but I also added fresh basil to the mix! My husband hates eggplant but loved these!
This is a very good recipe and easy to make. I never thought eggplant could taste so good. They are also good as a sandwich with a slice of tomato and lettuce--kind of like a veggie burger. Next time I am going to try to bake them instead of frying--for a healthier recipe.
When the patties hit the oil they exploded. The oily remains were tasty, but difficult to serve.
My husband, who does not like eggplant, told me to be sure I wrote a review to say how good this was! I fried it like potato pancakes. One comment: try to get as much water out of the eggplant as possible.
The flavor and recipe was great, I would just ammend it to coarsely puree the eggplant before cooking it, otherwise it is almost impossible to mash. Other than that, the recipe is delicious. We served ours with a homemade marinara sauce.
We had this tonight with eggplant from our garden. It was wonderful!!! Followed the recipe to a Tee. Next time I'll make a marinara sauce for dipping. I like that I can make ahead and freeze as I have more eggplant ripening all the time now. The taste was similar to fried green tomatoes.
I was never a fan of eggplant until I made this last night...wow!! I'm making them again for dinner tonight! I used one large eggplant and added about a half a cup of cracker crumbs in addition to the breadcrumbs (ran out of breadcrumbs) to get the right consistency. I also added more cheese, threw in some oregano instead of the parsley (didn't have it on hand), and doubled the garlic. The onions added a nice crunch and I'm glad I didn't sauté them beforehand! Planning on serving them tonight over a bed of fresh spinach with a scoop of herbed corn (another recipe from this website) on top! Thanks for the great recipe!
