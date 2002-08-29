Pasta Primavera Sauce
This pasta sauce is low-fat but doesn't taste it!
Very easy and quick to make. Loved the fact that I could enjoy my fresh veggies yet let dinner cook while I relaxed with a glass of wine with my husband. I'm not used to a tomato-based primavera sauce though so to me it was more like a garden vegetable marinara type of sauce. It was very flavorful and we will have it again. I used vegetable broth instead of just water. Also, we prefer our broccoli to be a little crisper, and not quite as cooked through, so next time I'll add it toward the end - perhaps the last 5-7 minutes so it will have that nice fresh green color to it and fresher taste. Thanks for contributing the recipe. Went great with a salad and sourdough bread.Read More
This recipe was incredibly bland. If I made this again, I would not cook the veggies for as long as directed since they all turned into much at about 30 minutes.Read More
Excellent. We always serve this to guests, especially vegetarians. We find that it's best to add the broccoli in the last 15-20 minutes of cooking so it isn't overdone. We have made it with tomato sauce instead of tomato paste and it works well, although it is a bit runnier.
Because I prefer fresh vegetables crispy, I sauteed the veggies instead of simmering them. I think that sautéing is a far better way to blend flavors and retain the freshness. I've tried the recipe both ways and there's no comparison between the two cooking methods.
Great sauce, though, I didn't realize from reading the reviews how spicy it would be. It might be useful to go easy with the spices/herbs and then adjust to taste. A great alternative to a meat sauce.
I doubled the recipe for company, adding extra tomatoes as others suggested for a more tomato sauce texture--and it was great!. I cooked it in the crockpot on LO for 4.5 hours while we were at church, and when we came home it was perfect! A great recipe for adding more or less variety of vegetables too. I also used the leftover sauce to make pizza. The sauce is even better the next day!
I'm a vegetarian with a carnivorous husband and children. It's SO hard for me to find recipes that will satisfy us all. So when I made this for my family, I didn't mention the fact that it was vegetarian. Everyone loved it! I was so delighted when everyone went back for seconds. This has become our "Friday night Spaghetti Dinner" sauce.
This is good. But It's pretty much marinara with veggies. Not complaining though. Using the rest tonight on stuffed shells (and I'm not a big leftover fan so that means it was good). The only thing that I'll do differently next time is use less peppers. They seem to overpower the other veggies. Still good though!
I made this sauce and used it over spaghetti squash. It was really good! I really like all the vegetables in it. I made a few changes - didn't use the bell peppers (didn't have any), added a little parmesan cheese, no zuchinni (I had the other squash), and fresh tomato and basil (right from the garden!). I don't measure things, so I probably fudged on some other things to, but basically the recipe is very good. I thought that the taste was pretty sweet - the carrots add a lot of that. Mine wasn't very saucey (which I liked), but that might be because I used a fresh tomato. I made only one serving, so my cooking time was shorter and I didn't have to cut up so many vegetables. The recipe does take some time, but I think that it is worth it if you are not in a rush. Plus, you might be able to keep it in a container for a few days.
sooo good! I used broccoli, zuchinni, yellow squash, carrots, and onion. It kept in my fridge for a few days, and I didn't get tired of heating it up and eating it for lunch AND dinner every day that week! I HIGHLY recommend this recipe to ALL! Especially us vegetarians.
This is my first review. This was awesome! I used frozed carrotts & broccoli and still it was great. I like my sauces kind of sweet so I used a tablespoon of sugar. Will definitely use again and again. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a great recipe to use if you are trying to use up the vegetables in your fridge and freezer; any selection of vegetables work! It's the combination of spices that make it fantastic. This is now my go-to sauce recipe!
I used all ingredients listed except tom paste, instead I used tomato sauce and I took another's advice and used broth instead of water. The only modification I made was to saute all the veggies in the olive oil and garlic for about 10 min (gradually- as I chopped each veggie, I added it to the pan) before adding the diced tomatoes and sauce. I tossed this with a corkscrew pasta, added a little grated cheese and YUM. Even my 4 and 2 y/o ate it up!
We served this over whole wheat angel hair pasta & it was a huge hit! Thanks for posting. :)
This sauce was fabulous! Other primavera sauces I've tried (oil or broth based) were so bland! Tons of flavor in this one! Made it with veggie stock instead of water and it came out wonderful. I'm gonna use the leftovers with some pearl couscous or rice.
This was pretty tasty. I substituted some veggies for what I already had. I would have liked there to be more sauce with the vegetables and will either add more tomato sauce or water or both next time. I also grated parmesan cheese on the top which was a very yummy additional taste to the dish.
Great recipe. I left out the broccoli because I didn't have any on hand and I added extra squash. Great for using up veggies. Everyone enjoyed this. Thanks for the recipe!
yummy and easy to put together!
I loved this sauce and I found its also just as good over brown or white rice. Thank you!
I found this sauce to very bland and flavorless. My family would not even eat it.
Very good and easy.
i belong to a veggie co-op so there's always something i need to use up. this is a perfect base that can take ANY veggies! i am lazy and don't cut things into small pieces -- and instead skip the liquid and take it all and chop it up in the food processor for a not-too-chunky sauce. great on pasta or piled on chicken.
Because I have a husband who doesn't like carrot or zuchinni chunks in his pasta sauce, when I was all done I put it in the blender. It was somewhat chunky, and still very good.
Wow...Excellent. I could eat this sauce without the pasta.
I threw this together for a potluck and everyone loved it. Lucky for me there was enough left for me to take home for leftovers!
Delicious. I just started the tomatoes cooking and added stuff as I chopped it, so the quick cooking veggies went in last. I tossed in a bunch of things I had left over; cauliflower, nappa cabbage, some fresh tomato and fresh basil. My son suggested it should be served with feta cheese, and that's what I'll do next time.
I thought I would serve a meatless meal once a week and this was the first recipe we tried. Very good flavor. I did use 2 cans of diced tomatoes and added the broccoli the last 10 minutes of cooking. Served it over thin spaghetti and some italian bread. Probably will serve it over penne pasta next time.
This was ok..It might have been better if I hadn't used the food processor and pureed everything which was suggested by another reviewer. I like a smooth texture for my sauce which is why I decided to take the other reviewer's suggestion. Being made this way the broccoli didn't taste right in this dish. I don't think I'll try making this again the way the recipe is written, sorry.
Delicious! I didn't use the red peppers, just doubled up on the green ones instead. I also added a wee bit more sugar than the recipe called for, and added a little more basil and oregano. I cut back a little on the onion, and added mushrooms to the sauce after it had simmered for 15 min. Other than that, left the recipe as is. It is so good! Even my husband, who only eats vegetables when "forced", liked it. Served sauce over whole wheat spaghetti. Will make again. May not add salt next time, or not as much salt. Tasted a WEE bit on the salty side to me, but not too much.
Wonderful recipe! Served over whole wheat pasta - very hearty! Did, however, substitute 8oz. can tomato sauce for paste.
I loved it.(case closed)
This was very, very good -- no left overs! It's a great recipe to play with and make vegetable substitutions, depending on what's fresh. Definitely a family favorite.
This sauce on some fresh pasta was a rather wholesome dish. Quite filling, but not heavy. I, not so partial to broccoli or peppers did some substituting, adding some mushrooms and other squash, and to my taste, it was quite nice.
This recipe was fabulous! Super easy to make and full of flavor. I did add one extra clove or garlic and use organic diced tomatoes with garlic and basil. The veggies werer tender without being soggy. Went great with whole wheat pasta.
This is the best vegetarian pasta sauce I have had! I used tomato sauce instead of tomato paste but it turned out too runny, I will definately make it with paste next time. I also used 4 cloves of garlic instead of 2 because we love garlic. I served it over wheat pasta and it was great! From now on I will use this recipe for pasta sauce, I will never go back to bottled sauce again! Well worth all the chopping.
Fantastic Recipe. Everyone loved it
This was pretty good, my husband loved it. It is very healthy and the taste reflects that. I think it would be better if I had used fresh herbs, and I don't think I really like cooked carrots, or any carrots for that matter. My husband said this recipe is definitely one he would like to have again. We thought maybe next time we have it we will serve it over poached chicken on a bed of rice.
a snap to put together. Started by heating olive oil and crushed reds, then added onion, garlic and carrots. Cooked for a few minutes, just until aromatic, then added other ingredients. Also took the advice of others and added brocc and zucc the last 15 minutes.
Very tasty. It was a bit to salty. I will add less salt next time. I added the veggies when I cooked the pasta. Even then the broccoli was still a little to overdone.
Very good, served with whole wheat pasta, my husband and 15 month old loved it. I think I overcooked it and the vegetables weren't as crunchy as I would have liked, so make sure you keep an eye on the time! Will make again.
This recipe is easy, smells great and tastes like a midsummer night. I used short pasta shapes and served the meal in bowls so the eater can mix together the sauce and pasta. Magnifico!
I prepared this sauce for the vegan group in the dinner series I'm catering, and it was a hit. It looked wonderful making it, as I've never made (nor eaten, I don't think) a primavera sauce. Wonderful, colorful, healthy sauce with a good mix of spices.
Just made this sauce tonight, we had it over angel hair pasta and it was so rich, full of flavor and easy to prepare. Only things I did different were to use two cans of diced tomatoes, and didn't use onion because I didn't realize I was out of them when I started making this. Delicious, healthy, and good for you. Thanks!
Very yummy, even better as leftovers. Will make this again.
This was great! Like others I sauteed the veggies; minced garlic, carrot, onion, 2x green pepper(didn't have red), zucchini & yellow squash. I also saved the broccoli & fresh basil for the last 10 minutes of simmering, after adding the broth, tomatoes & paste. I did NOT add the bay leaf or sugar & didn't miss them at all! I just eyeball measured all of the dry spices & it came out 'just-right' spicy & well balanced. Served it over Angel-Hair pasta & it worked very well together. Wifey loved it! We have plenty of leftovers, for the week but I WILL be making again! Thank you, April!
This sauce was FABULOUS! I can't believe that such a large portion size is only 84 calories! There *IS* a diet god, after all!
great flavor and easy to whip together! We will be making this again and again.
This is a wonderful dish. Its really such a healthy dish and you can substitute your favorite veggies and it will still come out awesome. I love to make this for my vegetarian pot-luck dinners. Its always a hit! i like the spiral pasta or maybe bow-tie pasta with it.
It was quite good. I added vegetables and made it into a spring primavera. Kids ate it up.
This is a really great recipe. My 11 year old daughter loves it almost as much as I do. I often add a can of quartered artichoke hearts or some sliced up sun-dried tomatoes. I use my deli slicer for the veggies, which makes preparation quick.
Wonderful vegetarian sauce!And vegetables can be altered to what is in season.
This was delicious! I made this when we had a vegan family over and both the meat eaters and the vegans loved it. I served this with a salad, homemade herbed foccia, and finished with some vegan brownies.
Quick, easy, VERY tasty!!
Loved it! Next time I'll double the sauce; we didn't have quite enough sauce for the 1 lb of pasta that was cooked. I could have done without the broccoli and perhaps added crushed red pepper, eggplant, mushrooms and/or more bell pepper. But overall a great recipe that incorporates lots of vegetables and is still very hearty and tasty. Once the vegetables are all chopped, it's a cinch to prepare, so you could easily prep all of the vegetables in advance then throw it all together in the evening for a great dinner.
This recipe is great. Very healthy and has a great flavor. I added less oregano and more basil for a more sweet sauce.
This is a great sauce. I make it all the time. As a vegetarian, I had trouble finding a recipe for a substancial sauce that really holds up to whole wheat pasta, but this one does. I'd go easy on the herbs, though - add to taste.
Great recipe! Had three portions!!
This was so good and healthy, I used more diced tomatoes and forgot the broccoli, used fresh cilantro, parsley, garlic. Served over noodles. My four six foot plus meat loving sons and hubby loved it, didn't complain about no beef at all.
I've made this several times and I don't change a thing. This is very easy to make and tastes awesome. It's also a great way to get the kids to eat more veggies.
Good recipe for an easy and very tasty meal. I did change a couple minor things to my liking.
I doubled up on the zucchini, left out the broccoli, and used fresh tomatoes instead of canned. It was excellent over whole wheat pasta.
Most delicious sauce (with additions). I pretty much followed the recipe except that I used a frozen garden vegetable mix (corn, bell pepper, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots) instead of following the specifics of what the recipe asked for. I didn't have a bay leaf so I didn't use it. I doubled the sugar to take out a little of the bitterness. And what made it great (I think) - I added a dashes of cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg. Yum!
This was wonderful! I have been looking for a vegetarian tomato sauce so I made this a little differently than what the instructions said. I roughly cut up the veggies and thoroughly pureed them. Combined everything and simmered for about 1 1/2 hours until it was the thickness of spaghetti sauce. I didn't add zucchini (because I didn't have any) and I left out the sugar. I added about 2 cups fresh grape tomatoes (pureed them too), 1 tsp basil, 1 tsp oregano, 1 tsp Italian seasonings, and two cans (11.5 oz) of V8 tomato juice (because I didn't have any tomato sauce). This tasted tomatoey enough and nobody could tell I had added any extra veggies. YUM!
Really great sauce! I didn't miss the meat at all. And my kids loved it, they didn't even suspect that it was good for them. It's a great way to get them to eat more veggies, even for my finicky 5 year old. I might try to can this next summer, I always have tons of tomatoes and squash, zucchini, etc.
great.
As a new vegetarian, it's very difficult to find good, easy recipes that my whole family (non-vegetarians) can enjoy as well. This recipe was wonderful. It's really hard to believe that this recipe is so yummy AND so healthful. I loved it, my meat-and-potatoes husband loved it...even our finicky 4 year old daughter loved it. I'd give this recipe 10 stars if I could.
really easy and really good. i used tofu and mushrooms and no carrots. and cooked the pasta in vegetable broth for extra flavor
Really delicious sauce - my kids thought it was yummy, too! I made it with two cans of tomatoes instead of one. The sauce was perfect -not too thick, not too thin. We will definitely make this again!
The only thing I changed in this recipe was add mushrooms. It was absolutely perfect. The leftovers were just as tasty. I will definitely make this again. Sprinkle with parmesan and chili flakes for some extra zing! Wow!
We added a little leftover chicken and enjoyed this dish very much.
This sauce is simply delicious!! Yes, it takes a bit of time cutting and chopping, but the result is worth it. This is the best vegetarian pasta sauce I've ever tasted- it is so hearty you won't miss the meat, and tastes even better in 2 or 3 days when you serve it again.
Absolutely DELICIOUS! Thanks!!
Delicious! The only substitution we made was fresh tomatoes for canned ones and it still turned out beautiful. Great on top of spaghetti. A definate keeper.
Delicious and chock full o' good stuff. The rosemary adds a unique flavor. I only wish someone would invent a whole wheat pasta that lives up to the flavor of this sauce.
This sauce taste so homey and warm. I love it! And to me it needs all the ingredients. Once I forgot to add rosemary to the sauce, and I could definitely taste the difference.
Great recipe! Quick, easy, and tasty. I definitely cooked the vegetables for less time than called for (total of about 25-30 minutes) and added the broccoli about 8 minutes before it was done. We prefer our vegetables to be lightly to moderately cooked. My husband and kids went back for seconds! Two kids rated it a 5, 3 of us rated it a 4, so really it's a 4++. :)
Made this for my meat-loving husband and he loved it! We like our veggies with a bit of crunch though so stir-fried the veggies (didn't have zucchini) first with the herbs etc and then added the tomatoes/paste and simmered for just long enough to cook the noodles... or so. Loved it!
Fabulous! Takes a lot of chopping, but worth every bit of effort.
This was ok. Had it with bucatini, and next day leftover with tri-color rotini; it was better with the rotini. I think this combo of veggies would be better with a pesto based sauce instead of tomato based. I ate it happily, was great to use up the vegetables, but don't think I'll make it again. A do-once as my father would say.
Amazing! I made this as directed, except that I followed other reviewers advice and added the vegetables in the last 15 minutes or so. The veggies were crisp this way. This is the best primavera I've ever had - family agrees. Next time, we'll double the recipe. Note: It tastes even better warmed up after a couple days in the fridge!
This sauce is delicious. I will definitely make it again. I used all ingredients except the thyme, and used about twice the recommended amt of fresh veggies. My wife has been lunching on the leftovers for days and says it's better than the day I prepared it. So good and so simple. Can't wait to make it with fresh tomatoes.
