Pasta Primavera Sauce

118 Ratings
  • 5 79
  • 4 29
  • 3 8
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This pasta sauce is low-fat but doesn't taste it!

By April

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • In a large pot combine tomatoes, tomato paste, broccoli, carrots, onion, zucchini, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, garlic, bay leaves, olive oil, basil, rosemary, oregano, thyme, salt, pepper, sugar, and water. Heat to just boiling, cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook until all vegetable are tender, approximately 45 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
85 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 13.8g; fat 2.6g; sodium 975.5mg. Full Nutrition
