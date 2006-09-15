Vegetable Stuffed Cannelloni

4.5
58 Ratings
  • 5 40
  • 4 14
  • 3 0
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

Delicious cannelloni stuffed with an array of vegetables, Parmesan, and ricotta cheese! Serve with a big green salad. Tasty!

Recipe by Jill

Gallery
2 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 serving
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted water, parboil cannelloni. (Parboiling is partially cooking the noodles in boiling water; they will finish cooking when baked.)

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, cook 2 cloves garlic and 2 shallots in 1 tablespoon olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat for 30 seconds. Pour in sherry, raise heat to high, and reduce liquid by half. Stir in cream, and reduce until there is about 1 1/2 cups liquid. Remove from heat, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Set cream sauce aside.

  • In a large skillet, heat one tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Cook onion, 3 shallots, 3 cloves garlic, mushrooms, zucchini, and eggplant in olive oil until all vegetables are tender. Transfer to a large bowl. Stir in red peppers, basil, oregano, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Set filling aside.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking dish. Stuff vegetable/cheese filling into cannelloni. Place in prepared baking dish, and cover with cream sauce.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
424 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 28.9g; cholesterol 90.3mg; sodium 289.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022