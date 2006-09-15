Vegetable Stuffed Cannelloni

This was a fantastic recipe -- and it took me FOREVER to make it... It says "45 minutes prep time," but it took me much longer (start to finish more like 2 and a half hours). If you had 2 people working on it, one working on reducing the cream sauce and the other working on the stuffing, it would go along much faster. If you're going to invest the time in this (and it is delicious -- really), consider making a double batch and freezing some for later. It would make an excellent meal for a party because you can do most of it ahead of time... just serve it with a nice salad and some bread and you're good to go!

Read More