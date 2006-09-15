Vegetable Stuffed Cannelloni
Delicious cannelloni stuffed with an array of vegetables, Parmesan, and ricotta cheese! Serve with a big green salad. Tasty!
This was a fantastic recipe -- and it took me FOREVER to make it... It says "45 minutes prep time," but it took me much longer (start to finish more like 2 and a half hours). If you had 2 people working on it, one working on reducing the cream sauce and the other working on the stuffing, it would go along much faster. If you're going to invest the time in this (and it is delicious -- really), consider making a double batch and freezing some for later. It would make an excellent meal for a party because you can do most of it ahead of time... just serve it with a nice salad and some bread and you're good to go!
This was really good! I actually made this into a lasagna, with great results. I used the vegetable filling between the pasta layers and layering the sauce over each layer. It was delicious! I left out the mushrooms, added spinach. The only reason I have given this a 4 star rating is because the sherry flavor was a tad too strong and the dish itself was just a bit too rich. When I make it again, I will cut down the sherry and maybe use 1/2 & 1/2 instead of the cream. Also, adding tomatoes or something to the sauce could cut the richness. As it was, I served this dish with a tomato vinaigrette salad which helped to cut the richness a bit. Excellent dish, thank you!
I made some changes to the recipe, but only because I was feeling "creative" that day! What I ended up with was delicious and I'm sure the recipe as originally given would have been just as good. I cannot eat bell peppers so I substituted yellow squash. I couldn't find shallots so I used small green onions. Because I used a large eggplant and then added the squash, I had filling for 14 noodles and even had some filling left over. That meant I needed more sauce to cook the dish in so, I added a can of Del Monte Italian Stewed Tomatoes (pureed) and a can of tomato sauce. I liked the flavor the cream and wine added to the tomato sauce. I will definitely make this again!
This is very different tasting. I think next time I would wait to cook the noodles, if at all, until the last minute. By the time the vegetables and sauce were ready, the noodles were soggy and collapsed. I think I would also add less sherry as the sauce was a little too strong.
very good. easy to make. i substituted red wine for the dry sherry and it worked very well too. i also used oven ready cannelloni noodles and it saved my preparation time.
Excellent recipe, especially for vegetarians. Manicotti would be easier than cannelloni to stuff. Not sure why I had so much stuffing left. But it is very tasty, for sure.
Really awesome dish I have only made it a couple times because it takes so long to prepare. But this is fancy resturant quality!
This was fantastic. I used spinach, onion and mushroom as my veggie filling and added fresh basil instead of dried to the ricotta. Word to the wise - make sure you don't over cook your noodles in the paraboiling stage. If they get too soft they are very hard to stuff with the filling.
YUM. This took a VERY LONG time to make, much longer than the stated time... but maybe Im just slow. I didnt make any changes to the recipe other than using red wine because thats all I had. My kids didnt love it, but still ate it, while me and my husband LOVED it. It was creamy and flavorful. I didnt even have to spice it up alot and normally I have to spice every recipe up TONS because we like things with a kick. Thanks so much, will make this often (for me and the hubs)
This was a fantastic recipe, even better than the meat cannelloni that I made with this to satisfy the carnivores at the table. I didn't have all the ingredients listed so I substituted some of my own and it really was a perfect meal.
Wow, this was really good. Lots of flavour. I made a few changes. I did not have any zucchini so I simply skipped it and I used manicotti instead of cannelloni because it would be easier to stuff. I used feta cheese instead of ricotta because I didn't have any. This recipe was very time consuming even though it was simple to make. I used a pastry bag to stuff the filling into the manicotti noodle. This technique made things so much easier. The next time I make this, I might try rolling the filling in some fresh lasagne sheets to make things easier.
add chicken and its perfect!
My Culinary Arts students made crepes as a substitute for the cannelloni noodles with results that were worthy of an upscale restaurant's dish...delicious! After that, I prepared the recipe for my extended family at Christmastime, and no one missed the meat! This recipe is a keeper!
I made this recipe for my (vegetarian) girlfriend on our first date. Followed the recipe almost exactly and it was fantastic. I agree that the prep takes a little longer than 45 min, but it is well worth it! The sauce really comes together after reduction. The only substitutions I made were using manicotti noodles and some different veggies out of my garden (yellow squash, fresh peppers, etc). Have made numerous times since!
So good! The sauce is to die for!
A great dish how can you mess with shallots, garlic, sherry and cream in a sauce!The flavors all worked so well together.
This recipe is fantastic. I couldnt find cannelloni noodles, but found that manicotti noodles work just as well. Don't overboil the noodles! they only need a few minutes in a water, so save that part for last. This is my new favorite dish.
Oh, my. So delicious. I expected to like this but it far exceeded my expectations. One of the best pasta dishes I have ever tasted. I may take this to Christmas dinner for the vegetarians in the group. I made one small change. I substituted a carrot for the zucchini. This takes a little time but it is an EASY recipe with company-worthy results. The sauce is rich and the vegetable stuffing is full of flavor.
Delicious!
Very tasty. We used tomatoes and spinach instead of the mushrooms and eggplant. It was delightful. Not the most convenient- time and ingredients. Hence the four stars
I made this into a lasagna as the noodles for cannelloni were too expensive. This was DELICIOUS! I didn't miss the meat at all! I HIGHLY recommend this recipe!
Delicious recipe! Very tasty and rich. Does take a long time to make but is worth it as long as you make more of the recipe at the same time. I used manicotti instead of cannelloni, which gave me 12 stuffed manicotti. I would make more of the sauce, simply because it is so good.
Fun to make, healthy ingredients, subtle flavours - Delicious!!
Wow! This was terrific. Time consuming, but we made it a fun girl-night project and divided the labor. Had 1/2 the sherry (cause my husband likes to drink it before I get to cook with it) but it still turned out fabulous. Didn't have mushrooms, but it didn't matter. Still had enough to stuff 16 cannelloni with original recipe.
I only gave this recipe 4 stars because of the time it takes to prepare it and because the stuffing didn't look very appetizing. The honest truth is despite the time and the look it really was delicious. I probably won't make this again unless I'm really in the mood to be in the kitchen, but if you don't mind the effort, give this one a try.
This was so good! I didn't have zucchini but had some Roma tomatoes so I used them in place. I also used fresh basil and oregano. Since I don't buy alcohol I substituted apple juice. My daughter and I really enjoyed the unique taste of this dish.
Not crazy about this
This was terrific, such a nice change from red sauce, guests just loved it, especially the sauce! Lots of chopping, true, but worth it.
Very tasty - especially for a vegetable only dish. Not the healthiest thing you could eat but it's good comfort food.
My daughter and I made this last night and invited a friend over for Girls' Night. I made a Cesare Salad and we had crusty sourdough baguette bread. We loved it! Lynn and Amy
This recipe is wonderful. A little bit of work, but I made it ahead of time with pre-cooked cannelloni shells. By the time I went to cook it they had cracked a bit, due to putting hot sauce in them. But it still tasted fabulous
It was a lot of prep effort for something that ultimately failed entirely to impress. Result was not inedible but very bland, sadly I felt like I had just wasted all those ingredients.
This recipe was very tasty. I enjoyed it very much as a change of pace to our typical meat recipes. However, like others had mentioned, the prep time is significant. All of the chopping of ingredients and stuffing the pasta takes time. I knew it wasn't going to be a fast recipe because I take those times with a grain of salt since I know I'm new to the recipe.
This was really good and my vegetarian friends loved it.
This was excellent even with the bad grocery store sherry that I used. I made it exactly as given - and it took three burners on my stove, but the prep time was accurate.
I put mushrooms in with white sauce and sherry mix to infuse them. Used 1/2 c half and half and 1/2 c milk instead of heavy whipping cream.
It is so good. Worth the time to prepare. Made it twice and turns out great. One of my favorite dish found on All Recipes
This sounded great, but I wasn’t really happy with it. I liked having veggies in the pasta, but the proportion of cheese to veggies seemed odd to me. It ended up being a little granular in texture. I thought the sauce was delicious. If I were going to change the recipe to suit my tastes, I’d probably take the ricotta out of the filling and put the Parmesan on top before baking. Or add about 75% less veggies to the ricotta/Parm filling. Again, that’s just my preference. My friend ate almost the whole pan lol.
Oh man, was this ever awesome. I agree with the other reviewers, this takes a LOOOONG time to make (next time, I will not make this on a Tuesday night!), but so worth it. The filling was so delicious I wanted to spread it in a sandwich, and I might just do that sometime...
This is a delicious recipe. I chopped the vegetables quite small. Our boys didn't even know it was a meatless dish because of the yummy flavor and "meaty" texture of the filling.
