No-Fry Spicy Potato Skins

These tasty potato skins are lower in fat than the original version because they are baked and not fried. Serve them with ketchup or sour cream, you can sprinkle green onions into the sour cream to brighten the dish up a bit and get everyone in a party mood!
I liked this recipe because you don't deep fry them... I cooked my potatoes in the microwave for about 10 minutes rather than oven baking them. Also used an Olive Oil spritzer to oil up my spuds. After cooking them at 400 until they were crispy, I filled them w/ bacon bits & cheese & broiled until the cheese melted.
This is a wonderful blend of spices. As others have mentioned, brushing on the oil works well. Just sprinkle on enough spices to lightly coat the potato. If you use the regular ten pound bagged potatoes instead of the big baking potatoes you may put on too much spice. That's what happened to me. Next time I'll know to use less spices sprinkled on top and to only cut the potatoes in half. It is a good recipe and great flavor.
I made these for New Year's Eve. Then 3 days later had some from Bennegan's. These are MUCH better. Thank you! I added shredded cheese and crumbled crispy bacon. Also added green onion and served w/ ranch dressing to dip in.
Made these last night with an Italian flare. Cooked them first in the microwave, scooped out 3/4 of potatoes (saved that to make potato crochets), coated them with olive oil and sprinked them with grated cheese, oregano, salt and pepper. Baked them in a 400 degrees oven for 15 to 18 minutes and put the broiler on for the last couple of minutes. Yummy!
07/25/2002
these were great! they reminded me a lot of one of my favourite indian appetizers - fried vegetable pakoras. i used the skin from two left over baked potatoes and used 1/2 tsp of each seasoning. i will definitely cut down on the oil content next time, and will try to brush it on instead of dipping.
This is an easy, yet amazingly tasty recipe. I made these potatoes several times, and was praised for them every single time. I also experimented with the recipe several times, once adding some cheddar cheese, and another time substituting cajun seasoning for the spices given in the recipe. Very versatile, and a definite keeper.
03/29/2000
i add a little cheese towards end of cooking time. great
Very good basic recipe. I sprayed skins instead of dipping in oil. I also cooked at 450 until crispy and then topped with shredded cheeses, cooked bacon and broiled until bubbly. I topped with scallions when I took them out of the oven. The whole family inhaled them. I'll be making them again. LOVE that they were not fried!!
I cut this recipe by half but I made no changes to the actual recipe. These turned out SO good--we loved these! I served these with bbqgirl's Jalapeno Ranch Salad Dressing (which was a great pairing, by the way) and really just inhaled them. NO leftovers.
THESE WERE DELICIOUS! I tweeked the recipe by a few things... First I used 8 medium red potatoes instead of russet (health reasons), they were a little harder to manage because of the size but were still FANTASTIC. Also, I too sprinkled a LITTLE bit of cheddar on the tops after pulling them out of the oven. I too brushed the oil on instead of dipping the potatoes... I ended up using only half of what the recipe calls for :) My whole family wants these potatoes again!
These potato skins were terrific. I took suggestions of other reviewers and brushed them with olive oil, rather than dipping them. Also, I added a little cheddar cheese and some crumbled bacon before baking them the 2nd time. I will be making these again and again!
These were really, really good. I made some changes, after they were cooked I turned them over and sprinkled a little Cheddar Cheese and then broiled them. There are only 3 of us(2 are men) and I used 3 potatoes and they were gone in a flash. Thank you-yummmmmmmmmmmmmm
These came out great! I didn't use any coriander, but what I did do was mix some shredded cheddar cheese with the other spices called for, and I sprinkled this over the potatoes to bake for those last 15 minutes. Served with sour cream on top. Yum! Thanks.
These were great, and I took the suggestion of another reviewer and microwaved my potatoes...so easy and quick! I also put precooked bacon sections on these and broiled them at the end of the cook time. Yum.
I had potato skins left over from making baked potato soup and used them for this recipe. The spice blend was very tasty and a pleasant change from the usual potato skins. I sprinkled on what appeared to be a reasonable amount and had LOTS left over. The skins were nice and crunchy. I would definitely use this recipe again to use up potato skins.
This version is good.. I have also tried yukon gold potatoes on my pizza brick ( yes you read correctly..pizza brick-cook alot of different stuff on it ). Yukon golds are more tender and flavorful then russets. I cut and place them on brick with nothing on them for 15 at 325, then I spray them down with an olive oil spray add salt and seasoning, pop them back in for another 15 minutes and if they arent puffy with yummy brown spots, they go back in til' they do. These are soo delicious, my husband perfers these over any other potato. hope this helped, and if you dont have a pizza brick just use a foil lined baking sheet. :) Enjoy
Great! I might try different potatoes next time, or maybe baking them for less time as they fell apart and didn't make nicely shaped skins. However, they had great flavor. I served these with 'Slow Cooker Texas Pulled Pork' for Superbowl - and dinner was a super hit!
