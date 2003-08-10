No-Fry Spicy Potato Skins

59 Ratings
  • 5 37
  • 4 18
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

These tasty potato skins are lower in fat than the original version because they are baked and not fried. Serve them with ketchup or sour cream, you can sprinkle green onions into the sour cream to brighten the dish up a bit and get everyone in a party mood!

By jen

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
24
Yield:
24 hors d'oeuvres
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Bake the potatoes for 1 hour. Remove the potatoes from the oven, but keep the oven on. Slice the potatoes in half lengthwise, and let them cool for 10 mins. Scoop out most of the potato flesh, leaving about 1/4 inch of flesh against the potato skin (you can save the potato flesh for another use, like mashed potatoes)

  • Cut each potato half crosswise into 3 pieces. Place the olive oil in a small cup. Dip each potato piece into the olive oil and place it on a baking sheet. Repeat this with the remaining potato pieces

  • Combine the salt and the spices and sprinkle the mixture over the potatoes. Bake the potato skins for 15 minutes or until they are crispy and brown. Serve them immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
69 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 2.4g; sodium 102.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022