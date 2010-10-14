Zucchini, Corn, and Tomato Pie

35 Ratings
  • 5 13
  • 4 14
  • 3 7
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Still trying to figure out what to do with the zucchini? Here's a great dish that is absolutely delicious!

By Kim Graber

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter one 9 inch pie plate.

  • In a medium bowl mix zucchini, buttermilk baking mix, tomato, corn, onion, cheese and eggs together.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Do not cover the dish while it is cooking. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 76.8mg; sodium 406.2mg. Full Nutrition
