Oatmeal-Currant Scones

I made these for the first time the morning of a church bake sale. The scones were a hit and all of them sold. Being mindful of other reviewers' comments about the stickiness of the dough, I added a little less milk than called for and the resulting dough was easy enough to work with. I used 1/2 sweetened, dried cranberries and 1/2 chopped dried apricots instead of currents and used a wonderful whole cane sugar instead of white sugar. I also added a capful of orange extract and I used salted butter because it was what I had on hand and besides I like the flavor of a little salt in my baked goods. I cut them in slightly smaller scones and baked them for 15 minutes. I tend to like my scones on the less sweet side and I liked these, but they probably would have still been fine with another tablespoon of sugar. They were a tad dry, but maybe wouldn't have been if I'd used all the milk called for. Overall, a good recipe that I will use again.