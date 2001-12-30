Oatmeal-Currant Scones

These scones are a bit lighter than most because they contain milk and not cream. They also contain nutritious, fiber-rich oatmeal. If you want to add a touch of sophistication to these scones, replace the orange juice with orange flavored liqueur. Serve warm with butter and jam.
I made these around the Holiday's and they were a big hit. My Husband ate them up before I could get my hands on a second one. I substituted the OJ for orange liquer since I had it on hand and next time I will use more and reduce the water. The mixture came together rather easily and I felt a bit less guilt knowing I used milk rather than cream as in most scone recipes. A definite keeper!
These were super dry and boring. I used chocolate chips instead of the OJ/water/currant combination because another reviewer said she just switched out that ingredient easily, but the end result was pretty tasteless. I gave it two stars instead of only one because my allergy-ridden son enjoyed them, but he rarely is able to eat desserts, so he doesn't know what a scone is supposed to taste like.
This is an excellent recipe. I have used it many times, with many substitutes. Whenever I make it with substitutes (cranberry walnut, choc. chips, cinnamon raisin, etc.) I leave the currants and orange juice out of the recipe, and add what I want (and maybe a bit more sugar if necessary) and everything turns out great. The consistency of the dough ball isn't always the same, but the scones always turn out great. Oh, and I never grind the oats, and it seems to be just as well. Thank you, jessica!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2001
for those who cannot eat wheat, I alternated with some flax seed and rice flour and they still turned out well.
I has never baked scones before and started with this recipe..everyone in my family loved it. I did not get it into a good dough consistency but I just took the sticky mixture, made random shapes and baked it...turned out delicious :)
I made these for the first time the morning of a church bake sale. The scones were a hit and all of them sold. Being mindful of other reviewers' comments about the stickiness of the dough, I added a little less milk than called for and the resulting dough was easy enough to work with. I used 1/2 sweetened, dried cranberries and 1/2 chopped dried apricots instead of currents and used a wonderful whole cane sugar instead of white sugar. I also added a capful of orange extract and I used salted butter because it was what I had on hand and besides I like the flavor of a little salt in my baked goods. I cut them in slightly smaller scones and baked them for 15 minutes. I tend to like my scones on the less sweet side and I liked these, but they probably would have still been fine with another tablespoon of sugar. They were a tad dry, but maybe wouldn't have been if I'd used all the milk called for. Overall, a good recipe that I will use again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
03/21/2001
These were good. Not too sweet, a great snack anytime!
These were very delicious. I thought they were tender and I loved the pre-plumped fruit! I halved the recipe and used small cookie cutters. I also made the liqueur substitution. I didn't have currants so I used dried cherries instead and because I didn't have dairy milk I used soymilk which didn't change flavor or texture.
This is a reliable and delicious recipe. I add chopped nuts and orange rind and I have sprinkled granulated sugar on top. I make the scone smaller than 1/16th of the dough - and I roll them relatively thin - but not too thin. I always use dried cranberries, and will try blueberries one of these days since I am from Maine! This is a delightful scone - not too sweet.
We enjoyed these scones however they were not the best ones we have tried. I think that I would increase the sugar or use honey when I bake them again because they were not sweet at all. The dough was quite sticky and I was happy that I made them the night before I was to bake them so that they were able to set up again. They took 7 minutes longer in my oven but that may have been because I took them out of the fridge just before putting them in the oven. All in all it was a good basic recipe to build on.
I honestly had no idea what to expect from scones. Despite having jumped the pond twice when I was younger, I never once tasted a scone, but always wanted to. The end result of this recipe was a batch of tender, tasty scones. I did have to modify the recipe, however. Made as stated, the dough would be impossible to form into a ball. It's far too soft, more like a batter. I added enough flour to make a soft dough, then formed it into two balls instead of one. I followed the directions from there, but did have to increase the baking time. If I make these again, I will form the dough into 4 balls and flatten to 3/4 inch or so to make smaller scones. Mine were quite large. They were a hit at work, served up with strawberry jam.
These are quite light. Ours came out so sticky that we had to make "drop scones" but they were fine. I think it is better to overbake than underbake as the crispy outside is the best part! If using orange juice, I would also add a little more orange flavor with zest or extract.
Yum, very tender! I used 2 c whole wheat pastry flour and 1 c white flour for this recipe. I added walnuts. I followed the advice from another reviewer who noted that I don't need to grind the oats. These scones are not very sweet at all, so always include the currants!
Excellent scones! I made the following changes: -Used 1 cup white whole wheat flour with 2 cups all purpose. This adds a bit more nutrition and an earthy flavor. -Used buttermilk rather than regular milk. This gives the scones more rise. -Soaked the currants in cherry juice, since we didn't have any orange juice on hand. This worked out beautifully. These have a wonderful flavor and a nice texture, a bit crumbly but not dry. They're disappearing fast!
