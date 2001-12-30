Oatmeal-Currant Scones

20 Ratings
These scones are a bit lighter than most because they contain milk and not cream. They also contain nutritious, fiber-rich oatmeal. If you want to add a touch of sophistication to these scones, replace the orange juice with orange flavored liqueur. Serve warm with butter and jam.

By jessica

16
16 scones
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Heat the orange juice and the water in a small pan, add the currants. Simmer the mixture for 1 minute, then let it sit until it cools slightly.

  • In a food processor, grind the oats with the flour, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar. Add the butter. Run the machine in short spurts until the mixture has the consistency of sand. Transfer the mixture to a large mixing bowl.

  • Add milk and orange/currant mixture to the large mixing bowl. Stir until the mixture begins to hold together.

  • Form the dough into a large ball with your hands, adding a bit of milk if necessary. Press or roll out the ball of dough until it is 1 inch thick. Cut the dough into 16 squares or triangles.

  • Bake the scones on an ungreased baking sheet for 15 minutes or until they are lightly browned on the edges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 32.1mg; sodium 296.5mg. Full Nutrition
