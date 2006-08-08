Muesli

4.8
190 Ratings
  • 5 163
  • 4 22
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

This muesli recipe is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any dried fruit you desire. You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. It's wonderful served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.

Recipe by Allrecipes Member

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
4 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
8 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine oats, raisins, wheat germ, wheat bran, oat bran, walnuts, brown sugar, and sunflower seeds in a large bowl; mix well. Store muesli in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 2 months.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 6.1g; carbohydrates 31.8g; fat 5.7g; sodium 3.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/02/2022