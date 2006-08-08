I just made my 2nd batch of this - I think the first batch lasted over a month. When I bought all the ingredients I thought, 'Woa, this is expensive to make," but besides the oatmeal everything bought the first time will probably go for SEVERAL batches. While I was adding all this good stuff to the bowl I also added 1/2 c ground flax seed because I had some in the fridge. I eat 2 tbsp every morning mixed with a 6oz Light n Fit yogurt and I follow with as much water as I can swallow. This really fills me up and keeps me full for a couple of hours and what I like best is that I KNOW this is so GOOD for me and it tastes GREAT. I either eat this for breakfast every morning or my mid-morning snack at work. I'm lucky to say that I've never had bowel problems but would be willing to bet that if you do, and you made this part of your daily routine - it would help a great deal. I followed the recipe exactly and really don't think I would change anything - but it is a recipe that you could definitely add or subtract a couple things and it would still be great.