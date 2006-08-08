Muesli
This muesli recipe is a nutritious and delicious breakfast cereal. Use any dried fruit you desire. You can also use almonds in place of walnuts if you like. It's wonderful served in bowls with milk and fresh berries or sliced fresh fruit.
Truly excellent and super healthy. I omit the brown sugar (honestly, with the raisins, it doesn't need it) and I also add 1/2 cup sliced almonds to the mix. I have 1/2 cup of the mix every morning, topped by 1 cup of plain lowfat organic yogurt and 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries (defrosted). This breakfast cannot be beat - all the fiber from the muesli and the berries, plus calcium from the yogurt. I call this my "breakfast of champions!"Read More
Truly excellent and super healthy. I omit the brown sugar (honestly, with the raisins, it doesn't need it) and I also add 1/2 cup sliced almonds to the mix. I have 1/2 cup of the mix every morning, topped by 1 cup of plain lowfat organic yogurt and 1/2 cup frozen mixed berries (defrosted). This breakfast cannot be beat - all the fiber from the muesli and the berries, plus calcium from the yogurt. I call this my "breakfast of champions!"
This is my solution for something besides cold cereal for breakfast. I combine about 3 heaping tablespoons each of meusli and yogurt for a quick and hearty breakfast. Rolled oats give a much better texture and flavor than quick cooking oats.
This cereal is really good. I like oatmeal, so I added an extra half cup of oats. I also used a mixture of half raisins, half dried apricots, and I left out the sugar to make it a little healthier.
This Muesli recipe is a terrific base to start with to create a Muesli of your own. I added almond slivers, diced prunes, and flax seeds to this base, and finished it off with a quarter cup of chopped black walnuts. The black walnuts add an outstanding flavor to the cereal. I'm extremely happy with the results and it goes great with vanilla soy milk.
i've been making this without a recipe for years. it's delicious with chopped granny smith apples, and any other fruits in season. i actually made it this morning-before coming across this recipe- using strawberries, apples, banana...it usually stays in the fridge for a few hours to soften up and absorb the yogurt. after finding this recipe i added craisins, wheat germ, chopped pecans and sliced almonds. YUM!
This is excellent - better than any oatmeal (I like it hot - 90 secs in the microwave w/ some skim milk) and best of all it literally cost $1 to make at the local organic grocery store using the bins. I used almonds instead of walnuts, BTW.
This is a good recipe. It makes a lot, and it is nice to have on hand. I was surprised to find that I liked it better cooked. It's heavenly when it's hot and thick with sliced bananas and cinnamon on top. I did add extra raisins, and next time I'll add some other dried fruits as well.
This recipe is excellent! (And it saves $ on cereal.) My husband loves it and eats it with organic yogurt. I've added slivered almonds, organic rye oats, and soy oats. It also works great as hot cereal--we added dry milk and dried blueberries on our last hiking trip.
This is such a yummy, balanced recipe! Being natural muesli I thought it would be bland but this is yummier than any toasted muesli recipe I have ever had, because of the wonderful nutty, oaty flavour. The brown sugar measures to perfection to provide just a hint of sweetness, and so do all of the other quantaties. I substituted wallnuts and pistachios for the nuts, and dates and apricots for the sultanas, and it is the best muesli I have ever had : )
Thanks for this base recipe. I've only made it once, and I adapted it according to what I had on hand, but I'll spare you the details. Others have already written enough. I wanted to contribute some information which I discovered in a google search: the traditional Swiss way to prepare muesli is to soak it overnight in milk, water, or fruit juice in a covered bowl. In the morning, the dry ingredients will have softened considerably and will be easier to digest. Add your fresh fruit du jour, and voilà! A moist, flavourful, and healthful breakfast which doesn't require any heating.
I have a hard time leaving recipe alone..... although I am sure that this recipe is good as it was written, I made some changes and additions - I omitted the wheat bran and oat bran, added unsweetened puffed wheat, lots of mixed dried fruit, extra walnuts and omitted the brown sugar.... I just had a bowl and it was surely satisfying after running!
We just got back from spending time in Europe, where the muesli was cheap, delicious, and abundant. Muesli here in the US is WAY overpriced for some reason, so I decided to try to make my own. This is great, and tastes so similar to what I was missing with the following changes: I omitted the brown sugar and added 1/4 C ground flax seeds, 1/2 C whole wheat flakes, and 1/2 C toasted hazelnuts.
I've been reading recipes on this site for years and have never commented. Until now. This is, hands down, the best muesli recipe ever. It's a wonderful "base" cereal in which to add variations to your liking. My personal favorite is adding shredded coconut and dried cranberries or cherries. And a sprinkle of cardamom. Let is soak in some vanilla kefir, add a tsp of ground flax seed and some frozen blueberries and hop in my car to go to work. Blueberries are thawed by the time I get there and breakfast is ready! Wholesome yumminess. You must try this recipe. Thanks Jen for posting it.
i LOVE this recipe! i just made a new batch...can't wait for tomorrow am to try it! the beauty of this recipe is that you can alter it based on what you have on hand or your personal tastes. i was getting pretty frustrated trying to find a breakfast cereal without additives, salt, sugar, etc. so i came to allrecipes hoping to find something healthy/natural...and i'm SO GLAD i found this recipe! it is everything i wanted and then some! i've been making it for about the last 6-8 months & i actually find myself getting excited every am when it's time to have breakfast! 1/2 C. of this w/ a little skim milk & a serving of fresh fruit (usually a banana) is a perfect way to start my day! i always have a ziploc of this cereal in the cupboard ready for each new day. my alterations: i left out the sugar to keep it healthy & b/c the raisins/fresh fruit are enough. i add 1/2 C. flaxseed, substitute 1 C. whole almonds for the walnuts, up the raisins to 1.5 C., and up the sunflower seeds to 1/2 C. This time i added 1/4 C. sesame seeds...we'll see! Thanks so much for this recipe!!!
Another wonderful option is to add date pieces. They are super sweet so you do not need the brown sugar, and a great substitute if you do not like raisins! I love muesli, and this recipe is a good basic option.
Loved this recipe! I toasted mine in the oven at 250 degrees for about 20 minutes. Also added 1/4 cup ground flax seed and used 1/8 cup Splenda brown sugar in place of regular brown sugar. Great with soy milk!
I make Muesli a few times a week for my family of 5. Here is how I got my husband to TRY oatmeal and LOVE it with almost no time or effort! I simplify this to equal parts rolled oats and fat free milk with a little cinnamon and sugar (if desired) with raisins and blueberries. To make things even easier - I use those ingredients and mix them before bed, cover with wrap and put it in the fridge. The oats get a deliciously chewy texture and everything is super cold since it chilled overnight. (I even heat it for my little ones when they wake up chilly) For blueberries, I use the blueberries we picked and froze because they thaw perfectly by morning. All but the milk and berries can even be premixed in bulk and kept on hand to make it even EASIER! Don't forget - put in whatever you want for mix-ins! Nuts are great!
Great recipe. I omitted the sugar and added flax seeds. When I fix this, I boil it in water and mix it with about 1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce and some cinnamon. Very yummy! Thanks!
I used Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and only 1/2 the amount called for in the recipe (as is the case with Splenda blends) and we LOVE this!! My children and I eat this whole batch within two days of making it so we've gone to at least doubling or tripling it. We eat 1 cup at a time with soy milk. My son and I microwave it for 1:30 and my daughter eats it cold. THANK you for this wonderful, healthy, satisfying, hearty Muesli!
I have been making this recipe for about one year now. We have a local co-op where I can buy all the ingredients for way less than a box of cereal. My only adjustment to the recipe is that I use craisins instead of raisins. I made a batch for my brother, and he loved it. My favorite way to eat it is with vanilla Activa yogurt, and frozen blueberries. It is very filling, healthy, and good for you!
very filling...great to have on hand
thank you so much! i have just been traveling in europe for the past month and fell in love with muesli. after seeing boxes at the store for $7.99 (!?!?) i checked here to see if there was a good recipe. it's perfect - just like what i had in europe! i've been topping it with fresh fruit and mixing it with bran flakes, or i add in extra dried fruit as well (apples, figs...). i also added flaxseed and substituted almonds. no need for sugar (honestly, this is coming from a huge sweet tooth) this recipe is awesome, thank you!
This is very good, I use craisins and add chopped dates. I love that you can add any addtional dried fruits or nuts that you like. I also add additional sunflower seeds. I've been putting it on top of Trader Joe's greek style yogurt - AWESOME!
Never had Muesli before and I"m so glad that I tried this recipe! I added 1/2 cup dried cranberries, 1/2 cup almonds, 1/2 cup pecans, 1/2 cup dates, decreased the walnuts to 1/4 cup, and omitted the brown sugar. So good. I'm hoping this will replace my daughter's(4 years old) cereal so I'll have to see how she reacts to it.
I omitted the brown sugar as one of the reviews suggested, but it didn't turn out sweet enough. So before eating, I've been mixing each individual serving with a teaspoon of honey. The mixture isn't really as filling as I had anticipated it would be, but it does make a tasty breakfast when served with low-fat plain yogurt and fresh sliced banana on top.
My husband and I are totally addicted to this muesli. We discovered it last week and have been eating it daily since then. I had to go back to the store to get more ingredients and have been sending my friends home with little bags of it. I added some flax seeds and slivered almonds, as well as dried blueberries and cherries. YUM!! I have so far had it cold with milk, with vanilla yogurt, and hot with milk. With yogurt is so far my favorite, but I like the diversity of it, so I won't get sick of it. We both noticed that we were full much longer and had more energy than usual after having this for breakfast. I will never go back!
This recipe was exactly what I was looking for. It is a perfect way to start the morning. I usually eat it with milk but it is great if you let it set in yogurt for a while to absorb some of the moisture. I made a few changes : 1. I added only 1/8 cup brown sugar (the raisins made it sweet enough too) 2. I omitted the sunflower seeds and added slivered almonds. 3. I added dried cherries as well. This is a perfect base that you can add too! Thanks for the recipe!
This is a great recipe, although too sweet for what I've become used to in Europe. I omitted the sugar and walnuts and added 1/2 cup chopped hazelnuts instead. My favorite way is to have more of a toasted flavor, so I toast the hazelnuts and also add 1/2 cup toasted coconut and 1/2 cup toasted slivered almonds. I also add a 1/2 cup each of dried blueberries and cranberries. The great thing about making your own muesli is that you can customize!
I lived in Europe and love eating muesli there. This is very authentic. I changed the wheat bran to ground flax seed. Terrific!
I had muesli in Austria and *loved* it. I make this recipe with honey instead of sugar, sliced almonds instead of the other nuts, and golden raisins and mix it with a little less than an equal part yogurt before I go to bed, then mix in milk or soy milk (and honey) in the morning. Sometimes fresh fruit but I actually like it better without! This is so healthy; I don't like oatmeal and am so happy to have a good breakfast alternative to sugary, processed cereals or fatty egg dishes.
This is good! I put the first 4 ingredients plus the walnuts in a cast iron pan & toasted them a bit. Used big golden raisins and added pepitas. It's really good over plain yogurt.
Really good base recipe. I'm not a fan of walnuts so I used almonds instead and for a crispier texture: toast the oats!
I've never had muesli before but I love granola so I gave this a try. It's very versatile. I did a google search on muesli and found that most people soak it in yogurt (with a little apple juice or milk to thin it out) overnight and they add fresh grated apple. This was a delicious breakfast that kept me full all morning.
great muesli even my boys love it...
This is a great recipe! It is so simple & very delicious. I didn't have oat or wheat bran on hand, so I substituted ground flaxseed & grape-nuts type cereal instead. Can't wait for my kids to try it!
I am admittedly not much of a healthy food person, although I'm trying to watch my calories and at least start the day off well. I made this and first tried it with plain yogurt and some added fruit, as some reviewers suggested, and I thought it was so disgusting I almost threw away the whole container of muesli. I calmed down and later tried it cooked like regular oatmeal, and it was MUCH better. I'm not even much of an oatmeal fan but this made it quite a bit tastier.
I was not expecting this to be good as it looked so simple...I figured it would be bland. It is anything but, I added extra dried blueberries and pecans and it was amazing with just some milk. It was so good I had to have seconds. If you want to shake it up, you can add apple or pumpkin spice!
O.M.G.!!! This is the best! I had rolled oats and a 5 grain rolled blend so I used half of each. I held the brown sugar out and was happy I did because it doesn't even need it. Use the brown sugar per individual serving instead. You can add additional ingredients that you like too like unsweetened coconut, chia seeds, corn or wheat flakes, fresh fruit but the recipe as written is PERFECT! and so good for you. Thank You Jen ... this recipe is wonderful!
This muesli is fantastic! I've been eating it every morning since I found this recipe. Thanks Jen! Also, sometimes I top it with flaxseed oil so I get enough omega 3 in my diet.
When I first made this I pretty much followed the recipe exactly but found it too green tasting. I doubled the sugar (1 tbsp per servings isn't so bad) and found it much, much tastier. Eat this with yogurt and fresh fruit.
Love this recipe. Just like the real thing found in Germany. I, too, omitted the brown sugar and raisins, but added back diced dried apricots and dried cranberries. I browned the wheat germ carefully in a frying pan.
Delicioso
This is the best Muesli I've ever had!, and it was soooooo easy to make! I added some unsweetened coconut, and used dried blueberries instead of raisins. I'm looking forward to trying all sorts of different combinations. Thanks for the recipe
I just made my 2nd batch of this - I think the first batch lasted over a month. When I bought all the ingredients I thought, 'Woa, this is expensive to make," but besides the oatmeal everything bought the first time will probably go for SEVERAL batches. While I was adding all this good stuff to the bowl I also added 1/2 c ground flax seed because I had some in the fridge. I eat 2 tbsp every morning mixed with a 6oz Light n Fit yogurt and I follow with as much water as I can swallow. This really fills me up and keeps me full for a couple of hours and what I like best is that I KNOW this is so GOOD for me and it tastes GREAT. I either eat this for breakfast every morning or my mid-morning snack at work. I'm lucky to say that I've never had bowel problems but would be willing to bet that if you do, and you made this part of your daily routine - it would help a great deal. I followed the recipe exactly and really don't think I would change anything - but it is a recipe that you could definitely add or subtract a couple things and it would still be great.
I accidentally used regular oats instead of the rolled oats in the recipe so I don't think it was as good as if I had used rolled oats. My husband still liked it very much as a cereal. It was pretty quick and easy also.
This has become a breakfast, and sometimes snack, tradition. So delicious and nutritious. The only thing I noticed is that the whole quantity of wheat bran can made it a little to saw dusty.
Delicious! I'm eating mine now with almond milk. My Trader Joe's didn't have wheat germ or wheat bran, so I added the oat bran, and then supplemented with toasted flax seeds (a la Trader Joe's) that lent the muesli a wonderfully toasted taste. No sunflower seeds - used slivered almonds instead, with raisins and dried cranberries. Yum!!
WOW! This is a great recipe! I looked for it because I fell in love with a store-bought brand but this one is even better than that one! I reduced the oats to 2 cups, added 1/2 cup of slivered almonds, and added 2 cups of unfrosted corn flakes. Delicious!
quick, easy and very tasty. I added flax seed in place of walnuts since I am allergic to nuts
This is our new staple for breakfast. It is really nutritious and with a little vanilla soy milk, it is delicious too. I plan to add flax seed to the next batch. Thanks so much for submitting the recipe Jen!
this was super really good! I love the idea of a hearty oatmeal but can stand the texture of hot cereals. Omitted the brown sugar, but drizzled a teaspoon of sugar free maple syrup, and ate with almond milk!
Awesome! I purchased some Muesli 2 weeks ago from a wholesale company and fell in love with it. This is cheaper, healthier with more grains, and tastes just as good if not better! I love how I can add as little or as much of any kind of dried fruit in it. For variety, I put pineapple juice on it and let it soak 20 minutes or so. This will definitely be a staple in my house! Thanks Jen
Healthy, hearty, delicious, and high in fiber. I recommend it with yogurt or kefir. I like to add chopped dried apricots. I use currants instead of raisins.
This is the best cereal I have ever eaten! (I am eating as I write this.) I followed the recipe except I used pecans instead of walnuts and used flaxseed instead of sunflower and added a 1/2 cup of dried dates. Healthy and yummy!
5 stars for muesli, 3 stars for this particular recipe. I just didn't like all the powder floating around in my milk or giving my yogurt a weird grainy consistency. I would simplify the recipe to oats, dried fruit, nuts and seeds. I also like to add fresh apples or pears.
Some cool mix-ins to try. Date crumbles from the bulk dept..left over canned pumpkin (just a spoon or two) is delicious. My all-time FAVE is leftover baked squash. When I have leftover butternut squash, I put a couple spoons-full in each of several covered individual tupperware-type bowls, add the muesli mix, milk (as I HATE yogurt) and a tiny drizzle of mable syrup. Put the lids on the bowls and grab on the way out the door each morning. Tastes like Autumn!
Excellent. I put it over plain yogurt and honey. Yum!!!!
Once I finally figured out how to serve this, I absolutely love it. Initially, I was eating it like cold cereal as one of the pictures shows. That left a little to be desired. I didn't like the oatmeal in it that way. I read on a website that you're supposed to eat museli after it's been soaked in cloudy apple juice overnight. I wasn't that brave, so instead I soaked it in skim milk overnight and the results are marvelous! The oats puff up big and chewy. I didn't use any sugar, but substituted 1/4 cup of toasted coconut for the sugar. I love it this way - not too sweet. I used about 1/2 cup of golden raisins and 1/2 cups of sweetened craisins. I have already made a second batch and am really looking forward to this as my breakfast staple. Thank you so much for posting this Jen.
I have been guilted by various friends and family for buying boxed cereals for whatever reason. I came across this recipe and tried it on a whim. Before using this I used to eat a very high fibre - 9 gm per serving cereal and I am not at all upset with the switch.
Delicious and healthy! I'm not a fan of raisins so I substituted sweetened dried cranberries. Next time I want to try it with pecans!
I love this for breakfast! I eat 1/2 c of Muesli mixed with 1/2 c fat-free plain yogurt and 1/4 c unsweetened applesauce and dash of cinnamon - you don't even need the brown sugar for sweetness that way. I also substituted flax seed for the oat bran. I tried mixing this the night before but it gets much too thick, so I just blend the Muesli w/ the yogurt, etc right before eating.
Fantastic! Cheap, easy and so much better for you than boxed cereals. I often add or substitue flax seeds in the mixture for added benefit. My husband loves this stuff as do I. Thanks, Jen!
Best muesli I've ever had. Still, I made a couple changes to make it extra healthy (it's very healthy as is). I axed the brown sugar; As someone already mentioned, there's no need with the raisins. I also added 1/2 cup dehydrated fruit (no added sugars and almost as nutritious as fresh), 1/3 cup sliced almonds and 1/2 cup unsweetened, shredded coconut. All those add-ins are organic, which is a little overkill, but I recommend using organic grains - make sure they're non-GMO (Bob's Red Mill is a good option). Amazing with some almond or soy milk.
I love this recipe. I replaced the wheat germ and raisins with a 1/2 cup of flax seeds and orange flavored cranberries. I also like it warm with rice milk. Thanks Jen!
This is healthy and excellent breakfast! I was first skeptical about it, but now I eat it everyday! I use 1/2C oats and 1C yogurt and chopped prunes (or other dried fruits I find) and refrigerate overnight. Then I add toasted nuts when I eat it. I don't add any milk as mine is already "liquid-er" since I added more yogurt than required. Thanks =)
my favorite muesli was no longer available after the health food store that carried it went out of business. this was the first recipe i tried and i love it. it's perfect with vanilla soy milk. i use almonds instead of sunflower seeds, and add some flax seeds and natural corn flakes. yummy!
I had Muesli for the first time in Switerland. I have been looking for a similar recipe or even a boxed cereal that was similar. I finally found it with this recipe. Enjoy!
I have been making this for about 9 months, regularly. My husband loves it. And you can make changes without problems. Dried cranberries, chopped dates or dried cherries make a nice change. Other nuts can be substituted for the walnuts. the best part is that this is a very healthy breakfast.
Awesome recipe. You can pretty much do whatever you want with it. I added pumpkin seeds and whole almonds, and I eat mine with orange juice, it's so good with orange juice. I like it with milk and oat milk also. I eat it for breakfast everyday, sometimes lunch and even dinner too.
Mmmmm this is wonderful. So easy to throw together, too. I didn't have walnuts or any other kind of nuts for that matter so I used used flax seeds instead. Next time I will use almond slivers. I love muesli but never thought about making my own so I'm glad I came across this recipe!
I now keep this on hand and often add other ingrediants as I buy them, such as craisins, pecans, hazelnuts, etc. But otherwise, the ingrediants that are suggested are what I've used. I eat with lactose-free milk but would think it would be very good with yogurt.
Good Muesli
Wow! I made some changes to this recipe...I replaced the sunflower seeds and walnuts with sliced almonds, replaced half the raisins with dried cranberries, and omitted the wheat bran (I couldn't find it and it was plenty "grainy" as is). I had a couple of handfuls of this on some vanilla yogurt this morning and it was soooo good! I'll be keeping a good stock of this around at all times.
Excellent muesli, and really flexible what what you can add to it. I also add a 1/2 cup of chopped almonds and use dried cranberries and golden raisins instead of the regular raisins. I tried making it without sugar, but the hubby was much happier with the sugar.
Yum. Great for breakfast
Excellent basic muesli recipe. I always omit the brown sugar, as the raisins and other fruit make this plenty sweet. For the "naughty bits" I add dried currents, dried cherries, dried figs, dried cranberries -- basically any dried fruit that I have available to add to the taste. I have added chopped pecans to add to the nutty flavor and when I did not have walnuts. My wife and I eat this recipe with chopped seasonal fruit -- a half cup muesli and a half cup fruit. I use rice milk and she uses her own homemade kefir. The wheat germ, oat bran, and wheat bran give the muesli a creamy flavor when you let them sit in the liquid you use when eating them. This has become a staple of our diet, so many thanks.
Nice recipe, but muesli needn't be so prescriptive. To make it less dense we add the leftovers from other cereal, or non-sugared cereals that are on sale. Also, I like to add other rolled grains from the bulk bins. And fresh fruit when serving. And I like it with yogurt.
I am so excited about this recipe! Like another reviewer, we eat this cooked and LOVE it! My friend told me it was as good as a local restaurant's. This is a special breakfast treat for our family and it is also good layered into a parfait with yogurt and berries! THANK YOU for sharing!
Excellent...great with bananas in it.
This is my first experience with muesli and I am thrilled with the outcome of this recipe. Much more tasty than oatmeal and full of fiber and protein for starting the day. This will be a staple of our pantry from now on.
This recipe is fantastic! Lightly sweet, filling and versatile. I added some unsweetened shredded coconut and used slivered almonds instead of walnuts. Have it with just a little milk/almond milk or Greek yogurt and fruit. This will make a great breakfast or anytime snack.
I give this a 3 but only for the ease of preparation. This had barely any flavor - too many brans and germs and not enough nuts and raisins. I even added dates but to no avail. I think I'll stay with the store bought kind with the flakes. Sorry :(
I have never been an oatmeal lover. However, on the quest to back off processed sugar (what my daily breakfast has consisted of for many years) I've been searching for healthier breakfast ideas. I love this recipe. It's flavorful and filling. I used a previous reviewers idea and microwaved the muesli with skim milk for 90 sec. then added fresh apple & banana. It is delicious! Can't wait to try some of the other ideas posted!
This has become my favorite breakfast/snack mixed in with vanilla yogurt and sliced banana. I love that it's so healthy!
Very good and healthy. Thanks for the awesome recipe!
Mmm, delicious! Great as-is, and fun to "customize" with your own mix-ins. I've found that Trader Joe's has a good variety of dried fruits, as well as sliced almonds and raw sunflower seeds for a great price, while Whole Foods has good deals on the wheat bran & oat bran in the bulk bins sections, and my local grocery store has the rolled oat and wheat germ for the best price. Try this recipe with some chopped dates, freeze-dried raspberries and strawberries, and sliced almonds and pecans!
I've used this recipe for 2 years now and I love it. It makes me feel good about what I'm eating for breakfast and it's delicious. Can't beat that. I don't like raisenscso I add dried blueberries, cherries and craisens. I also add ground flax and chia seeds to make it even healthier.
Really good base recipe. I left out the brown sugar and added some dried cranberries to it. Prepared it warm and them topped it with plain greek yogurt. Very filling. Was barely able to eat one serving of this. Very good.
so yummy! I have made this so many times I've lost count! Instead of raisins, which I don't care for, I add dates and craisins. I also started adding 1/2 cup chia seeds. I usually mix it with almond milk, add some fruit, frozen organic blueberries are my favorite, and let it sit at least 2 hours, but overnight is great. sprinkle with some cinnamon and its my favorite breakfast food for sure
I love this recipe! I put 1/2 to 3/4 cups of this in a pint jar and add soy or almond milk to the bottom oc the lid. I shake it up and put it in the refrigerator overnight. I then take it to work and microwave for 1 1/2 minutes. For a fall treat, add puréed pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice. Yummmmmy!
This was wonderful, except I made so many changes I basically created my own recipe. I doubled the brown sugar, and used golden ground flax seeds and ground wheat germ, leaving out the two brans. I also did not add the sunflower seeds as I do not like them in cereals. The oatmeal with all of these healthy add ins was great anyway! It reminded me of a mix between oatmeal and raisin bran with the brown sugar sweetened raisins. I made just a few servings, no problem, but plan to make a large bag of it. TY!
I really liked this recipe and that surprised me because it was so simple. I used craisins instead of raisins and omitted the sunflower seeds because I didn't have any. I have found that I like this dry, with milk, warm, or as a topping for yogurt. Thanks for the recipe!
Easy and yummy!
Love this! So simple and delicious! I followed the recipe exactly and loved it. I love how it's so versatile.
God bless the Swiss! I love Muesli, and I had been looking for a recipe for years. Tip: If you want to make it taste more like the Muesli that you buy, I found dried bananas, (not banana chips), chopped finely, transport me back to the Swiss Alps. I do not, however, agree with one reviewer who stated that it needed no sugar. I think the amount is perfect. Thank you, Jen.
I eat this every morning! It is great with cashews, dried apples, cornflakes (the original kind) and freeze fried strawberries!
I made my own muesli for several years, and have a few suggestions. Reduce or eliminate sugar, and mix up your dried fruits. Try adding a shake of cinnamon, nutmeg or similar. Add different rolled grains to the mix-try kamut, spelt, rye...it changes things up! And the nuts are key...almonds are my favourite. Try toasting your mix in a warm oven for about 10 minutes...extra special!
