Chinese Noodle Pancakes with Asparagus

Rating: 4.18 stars
11 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

These noodle cakes have a yummy, crispy outside and a soft inside. Mmmmm. If you'd like to spice things up, replace the dark sesame oil with hot chile sesame oil.

By Candice

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of water boil noodles until al dente. Drain well. Rinse with cool water until the noodles are cool.

  • Break off the tough ends of the asparagus, and cut the rest of the spears into 2-inch lengths. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium heat. Add the garlic and ginger, saute for 1 minute, make sure not to brown the garlic. Add the asparagus and 1/2 cup water. Simmer for 2 minutes.

  • Put the cornstarch into a small mixing bowl, stir in the remaining 1/2 cup water and the rice wine or sherry. Stir well. Add this mixture, the soy sauce, and the fermented black beans, if you're using them, to the simmering vegetables. Let the sauce boil for a few seconds, add the spinach and stir until it wilts. Remove the skillet from the heat

  • Heat the remaining oil in a skillet over high heat. Divide the noodles into four mounds, and place the mounds of noodles in the hot frying pan. Flatten the mounds in the frying pan so that more surface area will brown, reduce the heat to medium-high, and fry the cakes for at least 5 minutes, until they develop a golden-brown crust on the bottom. Turn the cakes over, and fry them for 3 minutes

  • While the noodle cakes cook, reheat the vegetables and the sauce slightly. Add the sesame oil, salt and pepper to the vegetable mixture. Place the noodle cakes on plates, spoon the sauce and vegetables over and around the cakes, and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 16.6g; carbohydrates 93.6g; fat 12.5g; sodium 497.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (11)

Most helpful positive review

SHANNON2E
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Wow!! This is now one of my favorite recipes and it really impresses a crowd! I made them exactly as directed except for cooking the noodle pancakes over medium-high heat not high. They were burning on high. I let them fry for about 3 min on either side. This time may vary depending on how well your pan conducts heat. I will make these again and again and again! It is much easier than it sounds and totally worth it! Read More
Helpful
(33)

Most helpful critical review

Ron
Rating: 3 stars
10/16/2009
Loved the sauce - not crazy about the noodle pancakes. Read More
Helpful
(5)
PSPINRAD
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was a surprisingly tasty and satisfying dish. I added a pinch of sugar to the soy sauce and black bean sauce and I also threw in some cubed tofu to make it a main course dish. The asparagus really "makes" the dish but once it's there I think the recipe could also handle any other vegetables as well (I also threw in a few red pepper strips). It will definitely be one of my mainstays. Read More
Helpful
(29)
ESTEPHAN
Rating: 4 stars
03/03/2006
Very yummy and different. I wasn't sure if I had the right noodles and I needed to really press them down while cooking to get them to stay together as pancakes but the end result was a very unique and delightful taste and texture. I also substituted broccoli for the asparagus just because good asparagus is hard to find in February and the broccoli was very good. I'm sure I'd also enjoy this with asparagus but I feel like the veggies can be varied to suit what you have and prefer. Read More
Helpful
(19)
ALLYSANDUSKY
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I love this recipe! I have a passion for asparagus and this one is great. Read More
Helpful
(17)
Em
Rating: 4 stars
06/25/2009
Fun to make! The ingredients can be varied easily based on what I have at home! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Wyattdogster
Rating: 4 stars
02/27/2009
I would give this five stars but I thought the sauce lacked a bit of flavor. During the last step I stirred in a couple of tablespoons of black bean garlic sauce...just what it needed! These were fun to make too. I served a broccoli slaw Asian style along with the pancakes. Read More
Helpful
(7)
