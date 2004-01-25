Chinese Noodle Pancakes with Asparagus

1 of 11

Rating: 5 stars Wow!! This is now one of my favorite recipes and it really impresses a crowd! I made them exactly as directed except for cooking the noodle pancakes over medium-high heat not high. They were burning on high. I let them fry for about 3 min on either side. This time may vary depending on how well your pan conducts heat. I will make these again and again and again! It is much easier than it sounds and totally worth it! Helpful (33)

Rating: 5 stars This was a surprisingly tasty and satisfying dish. I added a pinch of sugar to the soy sauce and black bean sauce and I also threw in some cubed tofu to make it a main course dish. The asparagus really "makes" the dish but once it's there I think the recipe could also handle any other vegetables as well (I also threw in a few red pepper strips). It will definitely be one of my mainstays. Helpful (29)

Rating: 4 stars Very yummy and different. I wasn't sure if I had the right noodles and I needed to really press them down while cooking to get them to stay together as pancakes but the end result was a very unique and delightful taste and texture. I also substituted broccoli for the asparagus just because good asparagus is hard to find in February and the broccoli was very good. I'm sure I'd also enjoy this with asparagus but I feel like the veggies can be varied to suit what you have and prefer. Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe! I have a passion for asparagus and this one is great. Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars Fun to make! The ingredients can be varied easily based on what I have at home! Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I would give this five stars but I thought the sauce lacked a bit of flavor. During the last step I stirred in a couple of tablespoons of black bean garlic sauce...just what it needed! These were fun to make too. I served a broccoli slaw Asian style along with the pancakes. Helpful (7)