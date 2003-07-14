Mombasa Pumpkin Dessert

Rating: 4 stars
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

This dessert's coconut and creamy taste is irresistible! For the weight watchers this could be too much! You can add more sugar to this dish, according to your taste.

By KULSUM HUSSEIN

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Steam the pumpkin pieces for 5 to 10 minutes. Scoop flesh from skins.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the pumpkin flesh and sugar. Heat over medium-low temperature until sugar dissolves into the pumpkin. Add coconut and cardamom. Stir often. Cook until the mixture has thickened to thick pudding-like consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 43.2g; fat 4.9g; sodium 4.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (25)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

KEG18
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2003
This was so good! I used a can of pumpkin puree instead of a whole pumpkin and reduced the amount of sugar a bit. The cardamon gives it a nice "chai" flavor. I keep telling myself it's low-fat but I'm not really sure! Read More
Helpful
(48)

Most helpful critical review

Kimberly Bonita
Rating: 3 stars
11/01/2010
Let me start by saying that I am a sugar addict (and not looking to go into rehab for it). Rarely do I find things that are 'too sweet' for me but even when I only used 1 cup of sugar in this recipe (as opposed to using the 2 cups that it called for) it was still overwhelmingly sweet (thank you previous reviewers for suggesting to cut the sugar). The only way for me to fix it was to add more pumpkin. I enjoyed the cardamom but also added cinnamon and nutmeg. After a few days in the fridge I then returned the mixture to a pan and on medium heat added chopped chicken breasts cilantro and curry. Served over basmati rice with some store bought garlic naan and made a great dinner out of it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
26 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
KEG18
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
This was so good! I used a can of pumpkin puree instead of a whole pumpkin and reduced the amount of sugar a bit. The cardamon gives it a nice "chai" flavor. I keep telling myself it's low-fat but I'm not really sure! Read More
Helpful
(48)
Mindy
Rating: 5 stars
10/13/2005
This was delicious! Everyone enjoyed it, including my kids. Following the advice of the other reviews I used less sugar (only half the amount called for). I also added 1/2 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut to it to thicken it up a bit and then toasted some coconut with a little sugar to put on top. Fantastic! Read More
Helpful
(19)
mehulio
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
From the coast of Kenya - Mombasa where i spent my New Years Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
SKEETA
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
My husband thought it was heaven Read More
Helpful
(11)
Adina
Rating: 4 stars
12/14/2008
I used this as a base for a chilled dessert. I dissolved one packet of unflavored gelatin in just enough boiling water to cover. Once dissolved I added this to one can lite coconut oil one can pumpkin puree 2/3 C Splenda and 1t Cardamom. Cook on low until creamy pudding-like consistancy. I then brushed egg white on a graham cracker pie crust and baked for 5 minutes until stiff. Pour pumpkin mixture into pie shell cover and chill. When ready to serve top with whipped cream and allow people to add their own amount of toasted sweetened coconut. The more they add the sweeter the dessert. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Kimberly Bonita
Rating: 3 stars
11/01/2010
Let me start by saying that I am a sugar addict (and not looking to go into rehab for it). Rarely do I find things that are 'too sweet' for me but even when I only used 1 cup of sugar in this recipe (as opposed to using the 2 cups that it called for) it was still overwhelmingly sweet (thank you previous reviewers for suggesting to cut the sugar). The only way for me to fix it was to add more pumpkin. I enjoyed the cardamom but also added cinnamon and nutmeg. After a few days in the fridge I then returned the mixture to a pan and on medium heat added chopped chicken breasts cilantro and curry. Served over basmati rice with some store bought garlic naan and made a great dinner out of it. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
beccakw
Rating: 3 stars
01/20/2009
I made this with 1 cup of sugar and canned pumpkin. It turned out great except that I had a hard time knowing when to stop boiling the pudding. It didnt seem to be getting any thicker with more boil time so I chilled it before serving and then it set to be a bit firmer. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Gilda George
Rating: 4 stars
02/28/2005
I felt that this recipe needed a lot of spicing up so I added 2 tsp. cinnamon 1 tsp. nutmeg 1/2 tsp. ground ginger 1/2 tsp. ground cloves and 1/4 tsp. allspice. I used a stick blender to give it a smoother consistancy. The flavor was out of this world but I think it was just a little too sweet. The next time I will use 1 1/4 cups of sugar. Read More
Helpful
(10)
TENNIEL
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2003
too much sugar! I used 2/3cup and it tasted good then I added another1/3 and it was so sweet it overpowered the flavors I did not have cardamom so I used a little allspice. My 3 year old didn't like it so I creamed a cup of margerine and a cup of sugar together then mixed 4 cups flour 2 tsp of baking soda and cinnamon into the mombasa and made yummy little mini muffins. She loved them this could easily be cookies I will throw some chocolate chips in next time. Read More
Helpful
(9)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/12/2022