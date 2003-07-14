Mombasa Pumpkin Dessert

1 of 25

Rating: 5 stars This was so good! I used a can of pumpkin puree instead of a whole pumpkin and reduced the amount of sugar a bit. The cardamon gives it a nice "chai" flavor. I keep telling myself it's low-fat but I'm not really sure! Helpful (48)

Rating: 5 stars This was delicious! Everyone enjoyed it, including my kids. Following the advice of the other reviews I used less sugar (only half the amount called for). I also added 1/2 cup of unsweetened shredded coconut to it to thicken it up a bit and then toasted some coconut with a little sugar to put on top. Fantastic! Helpful (19)

Rating: 5 stars From the coast of Kenya - Mombasa where i spent my New Years Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars My husband thought it was heaven Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I used this as a base for a chilled dessert. I dissolved one packet of unflavored gelatin in just enough boiling water to cover. Once dissolved I added this to one can lite coconut oil one can pumpkin puree 2/3 C Splenda and 1t Cardamom. Cook on low until creamy pudding-like consistancy. I then brushed egg white on a graham cracker pie crust and baked for 5 minutes until stiff. Pour pumpkin mixture into pie shell cover and chill. When ready to serve top with whipped cream and allow people to add their own amount of toasted sweetened coconut. The more they add the sweeter the dessert. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars Let me start by saying that I am a sugar addict (and not looking to go into rehab for it). Rarely do I find things that are 'too sweet' for me but even when I only used 1 cup of sugar in this recipe (as opposed to using the 2 cups that it called for) it was still overwhelmingly sweet (thank you previous reviewers for suggesting to cut the sugar). The only way for me to fix it was to add more pumpkin. I enjoyed the cardamom but also added cinnamon and nutmeg. After a few days in the fridge I then returned the mixture to a pan and on medium heat added chopped chicken breasts cilantro and curry. Served over basmati rice with some store bought garlic naan and made a great dinner out of it. Helpful (11)

Rating: 3 stars I made this with 1 cup of sugar and canned pumpkin. It turned out great except that I had a hard time knowing when to stop boiling the pudding. It didnt seem to be getting any thicker with more boil time so I chilled it before serving and then it set to be a bit firmer. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars I felt that this recipe needed a lot of spicing up so I added 2 tsp. cinnamon 1 tsp. nutmeg 1/2 tsp. ground ginger 1/2 tsp. ground cloves and 1/4 tsp. allspice. I used a stick blender to give it a smoother consistancy. The flavor was out of this world but I think it was just a little too sweet. The next time I will use 1 1/4 cups of sugar. Helpful (10)