Sweet Potato Bird Balls

This is one of those recipes I feel very stupid for making and reviewing before seeing what I was making it other then for a photo. SO laugh all you want because I am. SO, I did not clue in....this was a recipe for a bird. Yes, I didn't pay attention to the bird word in the recipe title. AND yes I did try it, on a personal note, it wasn't bad, it wasn't great either, it was okay. Then I'm sitting here wondering, why, am I doing this...this way?! And that's when I read, what this recipe was why it was....my husband has laughed at me all evening. And it's okay, I'm laughing too. Because I don't have a bird. So as a friend suggested, I'll freeze these and break them in pieces for the birdies that visit my property over the winter. I'm sure they will love it....and I added millet seed to some of them they were easy to hold shape. But great recipe for birds...I tell you ;-)

