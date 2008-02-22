Vegetarian Lasagna

A delicious alternative to traditional lasagna. Great for a dinner party, even when entertaining non-vegetarians! For vegans omit the cheeses!

By Kim Cage

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Place a layer of tomatoes in the bottom of the baking dish, followed by a layer of noodles, spinach, carrots, zucchini, summer squash, eggplant and broccoli. Season to taste with oregano, salt and pepper. Repeat layering of ingredients until all are used up. If using cheeses sprinkle over broccoli layers and on top of dish.

  • Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 25 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 53.3g; fat 7.2g; cholesterol 18.1mg; sodium 395.4mg. Full Nutrition
