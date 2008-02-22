Vegetarian Lasagna

I give "my version" 5 stars! I made it vegan by using the tofu ricotta recipe but without straining the tofu and even adding some of the liquid and using fresh garlic instead of powder. I also used regular lasagna noodles. I chopped up onion, garlic, green & yellow squash, mushrooms, and broccoli. Added large can of crushed tomatoes and one regular can of stewed tomatoes and about half cup water. I also added some nutritional value by adding some macca powder & yeast flakes. I Let the veggies in tomato sauce stew while I cooked the noodles. Arranged in a baking dish as directed by putting one layer of noodles one of the red veggie sauce and one of the "ricotta" and repeated again with a new layer of noodles. Placed in the oven for about 45 min. And voila!!! Cruelty free lasagna that all my boys looved!!!! I guess I realize now I basically made a whole different dish from the original inspiration. I hope you all enjoy. I'll post a pic too!