Vegetarian Lasagna
A delicious alternative to traditional lasagna. Great for a dinner party, even when entertaining non-vegetarians! For vegans omit the cheeses!
I will give 4 stars for the nice idea of using all these great vegetables, but the recipe needs 'help' No bake lasagna noodles need a good amount of sauce in order for them to cook and stay moist, and they need some extra time. To fix this recipe you will need at least two jars of pasta sauce or use a large can of tomato sauce, add olive oil, and spices. Put the sauce at the bottom of the pan, and add sauce over each layer and on top. Chop your veggies very fine and small. Bake at 350 cover tightly with foil and bake for an hour. Let sit 10 minutes before serving. This recipe will be fine if you do this.
Just a suggestion: Regular lasagna noodles work just fine, you don't need to pay the higher price of the special no cook noodles. I have been using the regular one long before the other noodles came out. I always had problems cooking them first the one day just put the uncooked noodles in the pan and it came out great, you just need to add a little more water or have your sauce thiner
i shredded the veggies and sauted them a bit in some olive oil and garlic, mixed them with some canned chunky tomato sauce and it came out fine.
Upon making some changes I give it a 5 star..........I used zucchini,summer squash,eggplant,tomatoes,mushrooms and onions all sliced thinly. Made the noodles. Salted the eggplant.Peppered the zucchini. I used a jar of sauce. Mozzarella and parmesan sprinkles here and there...using 4 cups..dont forget the top! Baked for 45 mins..let cool for 10. There was nothing left over!!
I wish i had read the other reviews before trying this for a Staff meeting. I completely agree that it lacks flavor and is very difficult to fit into the pan. It almost seems as though there are instructions missing from the recipe or assumptions made that I just wasn't aware of. This one would go on the trash pile if my husband wasn't encouraging me to try again with my own additions. Definitely needs sauce or something. Also the time was way off, all the vegetables were still crunchy! Not even moderately cooked.
This was just a mess, no flavor, too much for the pan, too little cooking time and no sauce. If you sauted the veggies in butter and olive oil and threw in a few noodles and more herbs, it would have been quick and tasteful. I had to pour at the last minute a jar of sauce over and add more cheese before serving my guest as it was dry and bland! I am known for my lasagnas so this was a shock to my guest! Back to the drawing board on this one!!!
I didn't have room in the pan for all of those vegetables. You'll have to dice finely to pack it in!
omit the Eggplant and Summer Squash. Use homemade Mariana sauce (or canned). Use 1/2 c Ricotta & 1/2 Firm Tofu drained dry and crumbled. May add additional small can of whole tomatoes well drained and diced. Use regular Cooked al a dente Lasagna Noodles. These changes give you a great Lasagna
Looking for some healthy options my boyfriend and I decided to make this. There was too many veggies and we especially didn't enjoy the carrot taste. I may try this again but I would have to change a couple of things. Maybe use use ideas from other lasagna recipes found on this site.
My family loved this. Instead of eggplant I used mushrooms & used Italian seasoning & garlic on each layer. I took a piece to a coworker the next day who loves to cook & she wanted the recipe.
I really changed up the whole thing and it was delicious. No noodles, no carrots, no summer squash, 2 eggplant, 3 zucchini, no broccoli, added sauteed onion, used cottage cheese instead of ricotta (that's what I had on hand), and topped it off with a swiss/ fontina mix. Bake covered at 350 for an hour.
Maybe I made it wrong, but this didn't have much flavor & wasn't very moist. I made it vegan because I'm allergic to milk, so maybe that's why. I'm thinking it might be good if there were some type of sauce in it - like marinara or something. And the veggies need to be chopped really fine to fit it all in.
Me and my daughter love vegetables, but neither of us would try this recipe again. Seeing as how none of my family enjoyed it, it was a complete waste of my money.
Pretty good! If I could I'd give it 3.5 stars but 4 works since it helped me to use up all the vegetables in my kitchen, and I love lasagna! I used pasta sauce instead of the diced tomatoes, and halved the amount of vegetables since reviews said there were too many. Instead of dicing the eggplant, I sliced it thinly so it would help to "layer" the dish, and I didn't use instant lasagna noodles (I used a half-box of regular noodles, like in traditional lasagna recipes), and I used canned spinach. I also added garlic, canned sliced mushrooms, onions, chopped green bell pepper, and some different spices but it was still pretty bland - add extra spices! With those changes my lasagna came out pretty good, I would definitely make this again!
I think this recipe should of had mushrooms added. I have to idmit that it should of had sauce. But when you are draining the liquid out of the can of tomatoes you should keep a little bit of the juice and add it to the lasagna. It makes up for having no sauce.
I work with disabled students. On Fridays we make lunch and deliver it to teachers and staff to raise money for field trips. We use this recipe and itis our BEST seller!
Added tomatoes, paste, & vegetable juice. Could have used more moisture for the noodles to cook. Cooked for over an hour. Couldn't fit all the vegetables.
It isn't a bad recipe. I love all the veggy's. I would however add either a tomato, or white sause. My preference is a white sauce.
Perhaps if the veggies were grated they'd cook evenly and fit better. Won't make this one again.
Not very flavorful, but not too bad.
Not much taste
I actually completely modified this recipe. I didn't feel comfortable with not sauteeing the vegetables before I layered them in. So I just used the recipe on the bake of the no boil whole wheat lasagna noodles instead.
This will fit in a large (11 x 15 inch) aluminum foil roasting pan. I used the recommended 9 X 13" size baking dish and I had too many ingredients left over. I sautéed the vegetables before placing in the pan. I also substituted 1 C non-fat sour cream, 1 C non-fat cottage cheese, about 1 C of shredded cheese and 2 eggs. I whisked the cheese mixture with the eggs and layered that on top of the vegetables. You need a liberal amount of tomato sauce (over 1 quart) so the no-bake lasagna has enough moisture. I will definitely use this recipe again with these changes.
I made the recipe exactly as the recipe was written and it was an expensive mess. The recipe was expensive, did not fit in the pan according to directions, I used two dishes, and the recipe did not prep the eggplant correctly.
Salted the eggplant, I precooked my veggies ,mixed my cheese with finely chopped broccoli and tomato sauce. Then added bunch of italian seasoning and some fresh sage. I always pre-cook my noodles, small step and so worth it.
Amazing!
I give "my version" 5 stars! I made it vegan by using the tofu ricotta recipe but without straining the tofu and even adding some of the liquid and using fresh garlic instead of powder. I also used regular lasagna noodles. I chopped up onion, garlic, green & yellow squash, mushrooms, and broccoli. Added large can of crushed tomatoes and one regular can of stewed tomatoes and about half cup water. I also added some nutritional value by adding some macca powder & yeast flakes. I Let the veggies in tomato sauce stew while I cooked the noodles. Arranged in a baking dish as directed by putting one layer of noodles one of the red veggie sauce and one of the "ricotta" and repeated again with a new layer of noodles. Placed in the oven for about 45 min. And voila!!! Cruelty free lasagna that all my boys looved!!!! I guess I realize now I basically made a whole different dish from the original inspiration. I hope you all enjoy. I'll post a pic too!
I enjoyed all the vegetables and next time I will try it with regular noodles.
The veggie juices made it a bit watery and they were still too chewy. Next time I will sautee all the veggies first and maybe add meatless croumbles. Thanks.
I loved this recipe! I doubled the cheese, and used the prebaked lasagna because I was in a hurry. It came out perfect and my husband loved it. I made it, baked it and froze it and then pulled it out a week later, reheated in oven and voila! Yummy dinner like I cooked all day on a Wednesday night. :-)
