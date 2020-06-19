Moist Passover Bagel

Moist Passover bagels that are soft and fluffy. They make matzoh take on a new light. You can still have a sandwich on Passover.

By Eva's Kitchen

prep:
20 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
24 bagels
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • Combine water, oil, salt, and sugar in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat. Add 2 cups matzoh meal; allow to cool for at least 5 minutes. Add eggs, 2 at a time, stirring to incorporate into dough.

  • Form 2 tablespoons of dough into a ball using wet hands. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining dough. Poke a hole into the middle of each ball.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown, 50 minutes to 1 hour.

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 5.1g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 14.7g; cholesterol 93mg; sodium 231.2mg. Full Nutrition
Mark
Rating: 5 stars
08/09/2019
Very tasty. Softer than a regular bagel, but expected that. Only things I changed, was used Canola oil vs peanut oil (didn't have any) and let the mix rest for 15 minutes before I formed the balls. Read More
