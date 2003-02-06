Pineapple Fried Rice

1 of 38

Rating: 3 stars Folks, you should really review the base recipe, not the recipe after you've made lots of tasty modifications to it. ;-) The base recipe is very bland, but it's perfect to get started with - adding fresh garlic and ginger is a must. I'd also recommend adding a splash or two of rice vinegar. Helpful (30)

Rating: 2 stars If you're looking for something to make similar to the Thai recipes this is not it. It was incredibly bland. After spending an hour in the kitchen making this I was so disappointed when I sat down to eat it. We eat a lot of Thai and Indian food and this doesn't come close to what I have had in a restaurant. Don't bother! Helpful (26)

Rating: 4 stars My husband and I thought this was OK but my picky "if it's not a hotdog I don't want it" kids complained. I added a can of sliced waterchestnuts and sliced bamboo shoots. Next time I'll also add celery and other veggies I have on hand. Helpful (14)

Rating: 1 stars Sorry but this is way too bland. Not a "keeper" at all. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars It came out very tasty--although I added cashews and bean sprouts and didn't end up putting the tofu or the mushrooms. Also I fried some fresh ginger and garlic in the oil before adding everything else it gave it a more strong flavor. Cooking the rice in the pineapple juice is a great idea! Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars My favorite recipe on this site!! Even the non vegetarians in my house love this dish aswell. I leave out the eggs and add bean sprouts and water chestnuts. I also added garlic and ginger to the sesame seed oil for the tofu to fry in. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars We thought this had no flavor at all. This recipe needs a LOT more of everything besides rice and pineapple. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I liked this recipe but made one slight modification. I added a little curry powder and I think it really helped make the recipe a little more exciting. Helpful (7)