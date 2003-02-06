Pineapple Fried Rice

Rating: 3.46 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 10
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

A version of fried rice using tofu and pineapple. Light, tasty, and easy. Serve with hot sauce or extra soy sauce.

By Marilyn

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Open can of crushed pineapple and drain juice into a cup.

  • In a medium saucepan, combine the liquid from the can of crushed pineapple with 3 cups water, bring to a boil. Add rice. Bring mixture to boil. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook 25 to 30 minutes or until rice is tender.

  • In a non-stick wok heat the 1 tablespoon walnut or peanut oil. Add the eggs and cook without stirring, until set. Slide eggs out of the wok to a plate - cut into short, narrow strips. In the same wok, heat the sesame oil and stir fry the tofu with the mushrooms, soy sauce, green onions, and carrots for about 4 minutes. Stir in cooked rice, pineapple, and egg strips. Heat until everything is heated through.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
266 calories; protein 9.2g; carbohydrates 44.9g; fat 5.6g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 373.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (38)

Most helpful positive review

KKRSAVMO
Rating: 4 stars
06/02/2003
My husband and I thought this was OK but my picky "if it's not a hotdog I don't want it" kids complained. I added a can of sliced waterchestnuts and sliced bamboo shoots. Next time I'll also add celery and other veggies I have on hand. Read More
Most helpful critical review

HEATHER_D
Rating: 3 stars
05/15/2007
Folks, you should really review the base recipe, not the recipe after you've made lots of tasty modifications to it. ;-) The base recipe is very bland, but it's perfect to get started with - adding fresh garlic and ginger is a must. I'd also recommend adding a splash or two of rice vinegar. Read More
HEATHER_D
Rating: 3 stars
05/15/2007
Folks, you should really review the base recipe, not the recipe after you've made lots of tasty modifications to it. ;-) The base recipe is very bland, but it's perfect to get started with - adding fresh garlic and ginger is a must. I'd also recommend adding a splash or two of rice vinegar. Read More
Nancy Paulette
Rating: 2 stars
03/14/2006
If you're looking for something to make similar to the Thai recipes this is not it. It was incredibly bland. After spending an hour in the kitchen making this I was so disappointed when I sat down to eat it. We eat a lot of Thai and Indian food and this doesn't come close to what I have had in a restaurant. Don't bother! Read More
KKRSAVMO
Rating: 4 stars
06/01/2003
My husband and I thought this was OK but my picky "if it's not a hotdog I don't want it" kids complained. I added a can of sliced waterchestnuts and sliced bamboo shoots. Next time I'll also add celery and other veggies I have on hand. Read More
KELLYLB
Rating: 1 stars
01/22/2003
Sorry but this is way too bland. Not a "keeper" at all. Read More
PLAWHON
Rating: 4 stars
09/19/2005
It came out very tasty--although I added cashews and bean sprouts and didn't end up putting the tofu or the mushrooms. Also I fried some fresh ginger and garlic in the oil before adding everything else it gave it a more strong flavor. Cooking the rice in the pineapple juice is a great idea! Read More
bee
Rating: 5 stars
11/11/2009
My favorite recipe on this site!! Even the non vegetarians in my house love this dish aswell. I leave out the eggs and add bean sprouts and water chestnuts. I also added garlic and ginger to the sesame seed oil for the tofu to fry in. Read More
DELANIA
Rating: 1 stars
03/31/2006
We thought this had no flavor at all. This recipe needs a LOT more of everything besides rice and pineapple. Read More
YUMYUM123
Rating: 4 stars
03/18/2004
I liked this recipe but made one slight modification. I added a little curry powder and I think it really helped make the recipe a little more exciting. Read More
ilovecookingsomuch
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2010
It was pretty bland but I liked it none the less. Very nice blend of flavors. Read More
