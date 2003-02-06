Pineapple Fried Rice

Folks, you should really review the base recipe, not the recipe after you've made lots of tasty modifications to it. ;-) The base recipe is very bland, but it's perfect to get started with - adding fresh garlic and ginger is a must. I'd also recommend adding a splash or two of rice vinegar.
If you're looking for something to make similar to the Thai recipes this is not it. It was incredibly bland. After spending an hour in the kitchen making this I was so disappointed when I sat down to eat it. We eat a lot of Thai and Indian food and this doesn't come close to what I have had in a restaurant. Don't bother!
My husband and I thought this was OK but my picky "if it's not a hotdog I don't want it" kids complained. I added a can of sliced waterchestnuts and sliced bamboo shoots. Next time I'll also add celery and other veggies I have on hand.
Sorry but this is way too bland. Not a "keeper" at all.
It came out very tasty--although I added cashews and bean sprouts and didn't end up putting the tofu or the mushrooms. Also I fried some fresh ginger and garlic in the oil before adding everything else it gave it a more strong flavor. Cooking the rice in the pineapple juice is a great idea!
My favorite recipe on this site!! Even the non vegetarians in my house love this dish aswell. I leave out the eggs and add bean sprouts and water chestnuts. I also added garlic and ginger to the sesame seed oil for the tofu to fry in.
We thought this had no flavor at all. This recipe needs a LOT more of everything besides rice and pineapple.
I liked this recipe but made one slight modification. I added a little curry powder and I think it really helped make the recipe a little more exciting.
It was pretty bland but I liked it none the less. Very nice blend of flavors.