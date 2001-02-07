Sweet Pepper Balsamic Bean Salad
Marinated beans that pack a punch! Refrigerate this salad overnight and see if it gets more tasty. You can vary the recipe by substituting black beans for the kidney beans, if you like.
Did a salad luncheon for 50 people. I made 6 different salads. This one was the winner. I got many requests for the recipe. The overnight marinade does the trick.Read More
This wasn't bad, but it just seemed to be missing something. Aside from using black beans and fresh basil, I followed the recipe exactly, and I let it marinate overnight (I also roasted my own red peppers). I'm not sure the parsley and basil are the best herbs for this dish--for me, it needs something deeper, like thyme or maybe savory. Plus, I think it could use more veggies, but that's just personal preference.Read More
Roasted the red peppers myself. Was very good on lettace with a little parmesan cheese on top as main dish.
very nice salad.The second day it was even better!Because of the lettuce ,not much good after third day.
This salad is light and refreshing. It is great at a cookout when you can deviate from the usuals like baked beans. It was truly great!!
I doubled the dressing, and toned it down with a little water. I used cider vinegar because I didn't have balsamic. I served the salad over rice and soy "ground beef" as a cold dinner. Everyone liked it, including the kids.
Though not that quick as it tastes better when it's left to sit overnight, it is a nice variation from the typical 3-bean salad recipes.
Made as directed and there is a little too much marinade but it does have a great flavor. We will play with this one.
I have made variations of this with cucumber, onion added. It's good too for dieters.
I followed this recipe to a "T" and it it's really good. I'll be having it as side with my cold cut sandwiches for lunch this week. I liked that there was no oil and the only fat comes from the beans. The roasted red peppers really give it something special. Next time, I will add more tomatoes and maybe also a can of garbanzo beans and increase the dressing. Great recipe and very versatile. I could see many different types of bean or peppers in it and it would still be delish. Thanks Kathy.
This is very good! I recommend adding a little water like the other reviewers to tone it done a little. This is great by itself or over a little spring mix salad.
I have had your recipe for a very long time and I will always keep it. It's a very good recipe that my family likes really well.
I thought this salad was okay, but not the best bean salad I've eaten.
Excellent, goes well with barbecue as side dish !
I added 2 Tb of olive oil to the balsalmic vinegar mixture. This was relatively easy to make.
Made it as recommended and will make again..
A promising assortment of ingredients, but the dressing lets the whole thing down.
Found the dressing to be a little too overbearing
