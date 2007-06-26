Quick Black Beans and Rice

Not bad but made some additions, I used long grain brown rice, sauted the onion, garlic then added the rice, 1 cup chicken broth, tomatoes and simmered for 20 mins. Then added the other ingredients, including some green pepper and 2 tbsp of red chili flakes. We enjoyed this with some chicken enchiladas.
This was pretty darn good--though I did put my own spin on it as most cooks are apt to do. I sauteed the onion with some fresh minced garlic in olive oil rather than vegetable oil, and eliminated the garlic powder. In addition to the oregano I added 1/2 tsp. of cumin. Working with what I had, I cooked 1/2 cup of white long grain rice in chicken broth, then added it to the remaining ingredients to simmer awhile. This essentially amounted to changing the proportions of rice to beans, allowing for more beans, and less rice. Finally, I used chopped, fresh Roma tomatoes rather than the stewed, though that didn't necessarily make it any better--I was just working with what I had. This was SO tasty, and was the perfect side dish for "Whit's Chicken Enchiladas," also from this site.
My whole family enjoyed this dish. I especially love the fact that it's so healthful. I sauteed fresh minced garlic with the onions, rinsed and drained the beans, used only 1 cup of brown rice, and added a little chili powder. The liquid from the tomatoes was plenty for the 1 cup of rice. We added a little shredded cheddar/jack and ate it wrapped in tortillas. Yum!
Good tasting and healthy mean. I had to add another can of beans to this recipe to make it a bit less saucy but that was not a big deal. I did add chili powder and ground cumin give this meal more of a "chili" type of a feel. Made regular rice seperately in my rice cooker and topped it with the bean mixture. Overall this was a good recipe.
The best black beans and rice recipe I have found. I think the tomatoes make the dish. Very healthy and hearty =)
I would definitely cook the rice separately. My rice was a little gummy and I had to add lots more water. Even still it tastes pretty good! I'll try this again soon following my own advice of course.
I thought this was fairly bland and gummy tasting. It was very easy to make but it needs a lot more spice.
An easy and delicious recipe. My whole family loved it. I served the beans seperate from the rice so everyone could choose how much they wanted. Next time I think I will make double.
Extremely straightforward simple and tasty; plus it doesn't require any fancy ingredients. Also reheats well - I mixed it with chunky salsa. Will definitely have again!