Quick Black Beans and Rice

Rating: 4.26 stars
291 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 137
  • 4 star values: 107
  • 3 star values: 35
  • 2 star values: 11
  • 1 star values: 1

Some say beans and rice is the most nutritious and well balanced meal in the world! Try adding your favorite chutney or salsa to this dish when you serve it!

By Kathy Miller

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In large saucepan, heat oil over medium-high. Add onion, cook and stir until tender. Add beans, tomatoes, oregano and garlic powder. Bring to a boil; stir in rice. Cover; reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 5 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 10g; carbohydrates 47.8g; fat 5.3g; sodium 552.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (291)

Most helpful positive review

MARNZ01
Rating: 4 stars
06/26/2007
Not bad but made some additions, I used long grain brown rice, sauted the onion, garlic then added the rice, 1 cup chicken broth, tomatoes and simmered for 20 mins. Then added the other ingredients, including some green pepper and 2 tbsp of red chili flakes. We enjoyed this with some chicken enchiladas. Read More
Helpful
(242)

Most helpful critical review

DEBMCE4
Rating: 3 stars
09/30/2003
I thought this was fairly bland and gummy tasting. It was very easy to make but it needs a lot more spice. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Reviews:
naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
02/05/2009
This was pretty darn good--though I did put my own spin on it as most cooks are apt to do. I sauteed the onion with some fresh minced garlic in olive oil rather than vegetable oil, and eliminated the garlic powder. In addition to the oregano I added 1/2 tsp. of cumin. Working with what I had, I cooked 1/2 cup of white long grain rice in chicken broth, then added it to the remaining ingredients to simmer awhile. This essentially amounted to changing the proportions of rice to beans, allowing for more beans, and less rice. Finally, I used chopped, fresh Roma tomatoes rather than the stewed, though that didn't necessarily make it any better--I was just working with what I had. This was SO tasty, and was the perfect side dish for "Whit's Chicken Enchiladas," also from this site. Read More
Helpful
(161)
MKALAGAY
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2006
My whole family enjoyed this dish. I especially love the fact that it's so healthful. I sauteed fresh minced garlic with the onions, rinsed and drained the beans, used only 1 cup of brown rice, and added a little chili powder. The liquid from the tomatoes was plenty for the 1 cup of rice. We added a little shredded cheddar/jack and ate it wrapped in tortillas. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(129)
CARDOZOS
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2003
Good tasting and healthy mean. I had to add another can of beans to this recipe to make it a bit less saucy but that was not a big deal. I did add chili powder and ground cumin give this meal more of a "chili" type of a feel. Made regular rice seperately in my rice cooker and topped it with the bean mixture. Overall this was a good recipe. Read More
Helpful
(61)
DEEP2NIGHT
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2003
The best black beans and rice recipe I have found. I think the tomatoes make the dish. Very healthy and hearty =) Read More
Helpful
(44)
NICK_GE
Rating: 4 stars
07/30/2003
I would definitely cook the rice separately. My rice was a little gummy and I had to add lots more water. Even still it tastes pretty good! I'll try this again soon following my own advice of course. Read More
Helpful
(36)
MARLALP
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
An easy and delicious recipe. My whole family loved it. I served the beans seperate from the rice so everyone could choose how much they wanted. Next time I think I will make double. Read More
Helpful
(21)
JEJUNE
Rating: 5 stars
07/13/2003
Extremely straightforward simple and tasty; plus it doesn't require any fancy ingredients. Also reheats well - I mixed it with chunky salsa. Will definitely have again! Read More
Helpful
(20)
