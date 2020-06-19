Grandma Jeanette's Amazing German Red Cabbage

This yummy, sweet and sour German red cabbage is easy to make!

By Sara Nolan Jennings

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 30 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place butter, cabbage, apples, and sugar into a large pot. Pour in the vinegar and water, and season with salt, pepper, and clove.

  • Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer until the cabbage is tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 6g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 1374.6mg. Full Nutrition
