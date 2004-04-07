Mom's Cucumbers

321 Ratings
Tasty marinated cucumbers. Ideal for a fresh side salad.

By Karen

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 side salad servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Peel the cucumbers and slice wafer thin. Sprinkle with salt. Let stand 30 minutes, then squeeze cucumbers to release moisture.

  • In a medium size bowl mix sugar, water, vinegar, celery seed, and onion. Add cucumbers to mixture. Mix well. Refrigerate 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 17g; fat 0.2g; sodium 469.1mg. Full Nutrition
