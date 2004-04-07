Mom's Cucumbers
Tasty marinated cucumbers. Ideal for a fresh side salad.
Last time I made a cucumber salad I ruined it. So I wanted a recipe that rated well. I made this for a small gathering on our boat for Independence Day fireworks. We grilled steak and cooked corn on the cobb. (Not much room to cook anything else on a boat, so this was a great make ahead side salad. It was a big hit. I did alter the recipe only slightly. I used 1/4 red onion, very thinly sliced instead of the chopped onion. I did leave out the celery seed (I didn't have it) and added fresh, chopped parsley. Fabulous! Thanks Karen.Read More
This sounded like a good salad to go along with my turkey and trimmings. I regret to say, but I can't give it more than two stars. Will not make it again.Read More
This cucumber salad is better than what I remember my grandmother making! I did substitute the distilled white vinegar with white wine vinegar -- it made for a little bit more mellow and sweeter marinade.
I have always made my grandmother's recipe, very similar to this. I use garlic rather than onion and sprinkle with dill weed.
I really love cucumber salad and this one is very good. I usually skip adding water and don't bother sqeezing out any water after the cuke's have been salted. Occasionally will add sour cream later but there's usually none left to add it to.
tasty!! I have two words for all of you though, salad spinner! Slice your cucumbers and toss with salt and then let sit in the the spinner for awhile, give it few turns and away you go. I added a little dill, and a splash of white wine, and then cooked the vinegar solution for a bit, gives it an interesting flavor.
What a refreshing salad! I took it to a potluck and got lots of complements. I did slice the onions and add thinly sliced tomatoes for color.
Wonderful! I used English cucumbers (so much nicer than those nasty waxy ones with the tough pips), and used a vegetable peeler to slice off strips of peel. I substituted toasted sesame seeds for the celery seed as I don't like them. This tasted just like the cucumber salad at a local sushi bar! Thank you!
I like to add a dollop of sour cream to this refreshing salad.
Exactly what I needed! I had everything on hand and I needed a last minute side dish for a picnic. Very yummy and light. I didn't understand why i would drain the cucumber juice only to add in water?? So I skipped the draining and skipped the water. Turned out great!
I had some cucumbers I was looking to use and came across this recipe. I liked the recipe. I changed it just a little. I had used rice vinegar instead of distilled white vinegar and I added some chopped tomatoes for color. The tomatoes really did not add much in the way of flavor. Overall I thought that it was good but it did taste quite a bit like sweet pickles. I followed other reviews that mentioned adding a dab of sour cream and that perfected it in my opinion. I will be making this again and I will always make sure I add a dab of sour cream.
Very quick and easy to make. I made this for my future in-laws one night, my future father-in-law is a vegetarian and he loved them!
This was delicious and refreshing, especially for summer time. My friend, who doesn't like cucumbers, loved this!
Excellent! Try different types of vinegars, like cider vinegar for a fuller taste.
YUMMY! I tried it before it was chilled and it was good. I tried it again after it chilled for an hour, it was even better. I used Splenda instead of the sugar, slice the onions in half-moon slices and added chopped tomatoes and the only salt I used was celery salt and no water. To make a presentation I used a veggie peeler to take thin slices of peel off and then ran the tines of a fork down the side of cucmber to make a design; looks great when sliced. Will try with Apple-Cider vinegar next time.
Didn't peel the cukes or use onion. Put all in a jar in the fridge and let it set. Great after a few days, better after a week. Have been just adding more of everything to the jar as we eat it (and as we pick the huge volume of cukes from the garden). Great as a side or on a sandwich. Thanks!
Love this one and it gets better the 2nd and 3rd day if you get it to last that long. Make sure after you slice and lightly salt them you let them set out at least 1/2 hr on a paper towel and then pat dry. I didn't add the extra water since I knew the cucumbers would still give off water after being in the dish.
This is a great recipe that reminds me of all the holiday dinners we had growing up. I left out the celery seed and didn't miss it a bit. Very quick and easy to make.
This was a great rescipe!! So great in the summer time. Thanks
I wrote a review for this a few years ago and since then have tweaked this dish. I feel water is unnecessary and "chopped" onion is too much for this refreshing salad. I use 1/4 of a red onion instead and slice it into paper thin slices. The red onion adds color, but also slicing it paper thin allows you to avoid big chunks of onion if you want to. I don't always use the celery seed and it still tastes great! Another tip, prepare this an hour or two ahead of serving time and keep in the fridge to allow the dish to marinate and chill. * Also, I'm a big fan of Whole Foods cucumber salad which is very similar, except they use honey as the sweetener. I've started using 1-2 Tbls of honey instead of the white sugar.
These were simple and delicious. Someone gave us a bunch of long thin cukes out of their garden and I needed to find a way to use them. This recipe did the trick. Very similar to a bread and butter pickle taste.
Excellent receipe. Similar to one I have where I thinly slice sweet red onions and optionally add some coarsely chopped tomatoes.
Perfect! Just the right amount of sweet, sour, and salty. I didn't have any celery sees so I replaced it with dill weed. Delish
Perfect balance of ingredients. I have used many recipes, but this one is the one I have been looking for. The kids will finally eat my cucumbers! I didn't add the celery salt although it would probably taste good.
A TWIST WE ADD: we slice the onions into rings, add bell pepper slices, and quarter tomatoes to the cucumbers. Very tasty though leftovers become a bit soggy the next day. So we make just enough for each meal we are serving it for. JUST A SIDENOTE.
Very good!
I also use English cucumbers, use Splenda instead of sugar and use seasoned rice vinegar instead of white vinegar. Excellent! Marilyn
I loved these cucumbers since they had the right amount of sweetness and the right amount of vinegar tangy-ness.
I did not have any distilled vinegar so I used balsamic and it was great.
This was just the recipe I was looking for. One of my sisters-in-law makes a very similar recipe and of course never measures so I was looking for the correct proportions of sugar to vinegar. This was perfect! Thanks so much.
I was looking for a cucumber recipe like my grandma used to make when I was a kid and this is it except for the celery seed and she always used little onions and sliced them in rings. Other than that, thank you so much for this one.
These cucumbers finally tasted very good to us. I will be making this recipe again, everyone here really liked it. Thanks to your Mom for giving it to you and thank you for letting us see it.
Sorry but it is just missing something. Have had way better before. I ate the ones I made but will go back to my old recipe. Maybe another type of vinegar or less sugar would help.
I added tomatoes and a bit more onion Patrick likes the tomatoes alot.
Simple and delicious. Didn't have celery seed so substituted dried dill weed. A great way to throw in a last minute veg with lunch or dinner!
I used this recipe to replace a full veggie salad and save time. It was great! I didn't have vinegar, and replaced it with the juice from a half jar of mild nacho slices, which added a spicy taste. Then sprinkled it with a tsp of dill instead of celery seed.
very easy
This was really good. It makes a lot, but it keeps crisp in the fridge, so leftovers are not a problem.
Delish! First time I've ever made this. I did used white wine vinegar as other reviewers suggested. We loved it. Thanks!
Figured I should come and give this a review since i've made it 3 or 4 times now. Each time, everyone gobbles it up and raves about it and asks for the recipe. I use a combo of armenian cucumbers and regular dark green ones, all from my garden, which is producing an abundance of cucumbers right now. Excellent recipe!
Just the recipe I was looking for. Couldn't find celery seed, but it was still fine. I added a little more vinegar, and used sliced red onions, instead of chopped - just a personal preference thing.
Easy and delicious. A hit at our summer picnic. Used white wine vinegar for a sweet taste, and some colorful chopped sweet peppers for some color.
I usually make cucumbers with sour cream and vinegar but my dad requested a version he remembered having years ago and this seemed to fit the bill. I was thrilled when he said it was fantastic. W all enjoyed this recipe with our abundance of garden cucs. Thank you! I will for sure make it again and again.
Just like my grandmother use to make. I used a couple of giant seedless cucumbers and made double brine. It was a little more than 2 people could eat in 4 days-- by which time the cucumbers were getting pretty limp-- BUT the first 2 days they were crisp and tasty!!!
These were fantastic - and that's a comment coming from someone who absolutely hates cucumbers! The only two things I did differently were to use rice vinegar instead of white vinegar (it's sweeter) and to use dill weed instead of celery seed. The dill was fantastic, but next time I might try the celery seed just to see what that's like. Thanks for the recipe!
Last summer I visited a couson and she served a similar dish. I loved it and was trying to recreate that memory. I suceeded! This was so easy to make and very tasty. It was a perfect match for the BBQ ribs we had for dinner. My husband wasn't as much of a fan of this dish as I was. He is not one for vegetables though. I will make it again it is a nice summer side dish. Thank you Karen.
Just like I remember my mom's. I did add a little garlic powder and a smidge of red pepper. Perfect side dish to cool down the spicy grilled chilled we had.
These were just like my grandmother's and a HUGE hit on Father's Day! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
MMMM. . . Brought back so many memories. Followed recipe exactly and was perfect. Thanks!
I normally don't like cucumber salad, but this one was really good! I loved the addition of celery seed, very tasty. I did let it sit overnight, so mine was full of flavor.
I used rice wine vinegar and decreased the amount of sugar but really, really good recipe!
This was quite good. I didn't have celery seed but the recipe was just what I was looking for!
I thought these were fantastic. I used an English cucumber, which I recommend. They are not waxed and you can leave the skin on. Excellent and refreshing!
I did make a few changes to this recipe and it was a big hit with everyone who tried it. I used English cucumbers and did not salt them first. I omitted the celery seeds and used 1/8 cup rice wine vinegar and 1/8 cup of white vinegar. It was very refreshing with a similar taste to a Japanese salad.
Really good!
I wanted something alittle more healthier for my family. (Usually make with sour cream) This was good. I also sliced the onions very thin. The family liked it. I will be making this again. As others stated, this is the way my grandma made them when I was going up.
I actually have this recipe from another source and use it all the time. It is a great recipe.
It's hilarious that I've been avoiding this recipe simply because it calls for sugar (I expected it to be sweet and I don't like sweet). Finally, however, I succumbed to this recipe and lo and behold it is the one I've been searching for for years... Although I add a bit more vinegar and water in order to make sure this isn't sweet, it's the perfect balance of tart, cool, and crisp. Thanks for teaching me a thing or two. (next time I'll add dill like another reviewer suggested, which was in the previous recipe I used).
It was a little too sweet so I added more vinegar, water and celery salt ( used salt ....did not have celery seed) Next time I will use sliced onion instead of chopped onion.....it's easier to eat. All in all the closest recipe to delis and Prepared food stores that charge a lot for this salad. .......much better than any recipe I have tried previously.. I would definitely make it again.......my husband loved it and is always buying it at the prepared food stores....now he doesn't have to.....thanks so much for this.
There are many recipes I wish I would have got from Grandma before she passed. Thanks Karen for helping me find one of these memories.
This is a pretty good recipe. The only thing is that it doesn't make enough of the liquid. So I ended up making three times the dressing/liquid so there was enough for the cucumbers and onions to marinate in it. I have made it with sugar and then tried it with granulated splenda (exchanged equal parts of sugar for the exact same amount of splenda) and it turned out nice both ways. I'll definitely make this again, but will always multiply the dressing/liquid two to three times as written.
Cut the recipe for one seedless cuke. Didn't have salt (!!) or celery seed in the house, but somehow had celery salt. Worked well. Made one day in advance, and slices still had some crunch.
Very refreshing. I will definitely make again.
A nice, refreshing salad. I made this by following the recipe as it's printed and it turned out great. I gave it 4 stars instead of 5 b/c my kids didn't like it at all. Next time I'll try it w/ some of the other suggestions and see how it turns out.
This is excellent and so refreshing! You could also add your chopped fresh garden tomatoes to make it even better! You must refrigerate it for the minimum hour. I would say to let it marinate even longer.
I thought overall the taste was pretty good, but that the dill seed was way over powering in the recipe. And, I had even cut the amount of dill seed by at least half. I might just like a more vinegar or lemon taste to pickles. I might try it again another time and then just omit the dill seed and see how that tastes.
My husband devoured this cucumber salad and two days later asked for more! Easy to make, delicious, and low calorie too. Who could ask for anything more.
Great. I used red onions and celery salt. I'm happy to have found this recipe, I was looking for sometime of juice to marinade beans in and I will use this.
I added a half a cup of sour cream to these and left out the celery seed....definitely a winner! :)
I decreased sugar a wee bit, increased onion a wee bit as well as the celery seed. But I'm sure the recipe would be good 'as is'. I'm making it a second time today.
very tasty and easy to make. Great way to use up extra cucumbers from garden. I found they tasted even better when chilled overnight.
AMAZINGGGGGGG.
Loved it. A keeper for the recipe box!
Everyone loved them, it was a nice change from the creamy cucumber side dish.
This recipe was wonderful & refreshing. The taste reminded me of Sweet Pickles.
Very refreshing! Good side dish to go with sushi.
Great, easy recipe! I added a little cayenne just to give a slight kick.
Nice, light and crisp addition to any meal. Perfect for the spring and summer months.
This was delicious. I made it exactly as read, except I added halved heirloom cherry tomatoes. I’m making another batch today!!
I substituted the white vinegar with white balsamic vinegar (I used Alessi brand). Very smooth and fragrant. Tweak with some extra vinegar or sugar to taste!
My mom used to make this all the time when we were kids. I love it! I triple the amount of water and vinegar, though - I like my cucumbers swimming in it. Thanks for the recipe!!
So simple but so delicious!
These were pretty good. They were a little too sour though, next time I will cut the amount of vinegar in half and try adding garlic.
Had a bunch mini cucumbers that I didn't want to go to waste. Found this recipe. Made small salad. Was Great. Made another using 14 small cucumbers and tripled the dressing for a party. Everyone loved it! Will make again.
Very tasty and an easy recipe to make.
I use Splenda instead of sugar and it’s still a favorite.
This is a great summer salad and my kids who usually don't eat cucumbers were asking to take some to school with their lunch. I used red onions which really added extra flavor and the colors together were just beautiful.
I added red onion -- quite a bit of it -- and really liked having quite a bit of onion in this. The dressing was very good after it sat for awhile though I didn't like it right at first. Thanks for sharing! EDIT 1/22/15 - Made this again and did not like the amount of sugar, far too sweet. Had to add a lot more vinegar to balance it. Not sure what my taste buds were doing originally but I'll reduce the sugar in the future.
OK. This is a great, simple, easy recipe that I've made 3 or 4 times and it turns out the same every time! I'm grateful for that, in itself! It's a quck sort of healthy snack for me as well as something easy to grab and go as a side for my office lunches. All in all, I'll be using this recipe all summer! Thanks!!
This is also awesome when you add halved cherry tomatoes, and serve with crumbled feta on top.
Didn't change a thing. This was great.
I call these pickles. I got the recipe from a relative in Iowa and we love them. So. so easy. I also use the English cucumbers and slice very thin.
YUM!
Delicious in a bowl!! Followed the recipe pretty much, but decided not to drain the cucumbers. As it sat it got juicier, but it didn't alter the flavor one bit. I used strips of sweet vidalia onion instead of chopped. Sweet, cool, refreshing and a great compliment to a steak!!
Delicious. Remind me of my mom's.
Really good recipe! I'm not a fan of the vinegary taste, so I used 1/8 cup of vinegar. I also used stevia instead of sugar, and added a drained can of great northern beans and a carrot for color. Yum!
Very tast cucumbers that remind me of refridgerater pickles... a nice change of pace from the cucumbers and onions with miracle whip we have so often.
Boy o boy does this bring back memories! My mom and grandmother(who passed a couple years back) used to make this. We have a small tight knit family all of us used to sit around eating out of the same bowl :) the longer it sits THE BETTER IT IS. Great with or without onion try mixing other veggies (as i did when i was pregnant)
fine.
