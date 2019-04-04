Jamaican Fried Dumplings

I had a similar problem to one of the other reviewers, I found the dough was far too dry using the measurements provided here (converted to metric and serving size changed to 2.) However this was easily fixed as I was adding water slowly so just continued a spoon at a time until the dough was stretchy, rather than crumbly. It might be helpful if you gave a bit more detail as to the required texture of the dough to give us a better idea of what it should feel/look like. Also, how big are these "patties" supposed to be? I intended to make mine into 4 dumplings but when I put the first one in, it browned far too quickly (medium heat on an electric hob) and so was burnt on the outside before it was even close to being cooked on the inside. I lumped the remaining mixture into one bigger dumpling and reduced the heat so inevitably it took much longer than the suggested 3 mins/side. But this is the best attempt so far, after trying loads of recipes. I'll keep fiddling with the details and see how it goes. I love the layout of this site and the conversations, so practical! ; the oil is the right temperature when...; makes x number of dumplings rather than "serves x number of people" (maybe others automatically assume that "serves 2" means "makes 2 dumplings" but not necessarily) Thanks all for the comments and advice!