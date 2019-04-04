Jamaican Fried Dumplings

These fried dumplings are usually served with codfish in Jamaica as part of a big weekend breakfast.

By Stephanie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl. Rub in butter until the mixture is crumbly. Mix in water, 1 tablespoon at a time, to form a firm dough; knead briefly.

  • Heat oil in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Break off pieces of dough and shape them into biscuit-like patties. Place just enough of the dumplings into the hot oil so they are not crowded; fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from the pan and drain on paper towels before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
472 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 64g; fat 19.8g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 855.1mg. Full Nutrition
