Mini Frittatas

Muffin-sized perky spinach frittatas. They are fun to make and even the kids love them! Accompany this dish with tortilla chips and salsa - makes for a great treat! Use egg substitute in place of the eggs to make this an even healthier treat.
I've been trying to go vegetarian, much to my meat-loving husband's dismay. I made these for dinner the other night and he was delighted. "Keep that recipe!" he told me. The only thing I might suggest is using more spinach and less eggs; it was a smidge too chewy for me. And of course more garlic. You can always use more garlic!
06/28/2000
I absolutely love how these turned out! I surprised my mom with breakfast with these (and she is a picky eater) and loved them. Next time I will use less cumin because I thought it was kind of overpowing. Also, I used plain nonfat yogurt instead of sour cream and lowfat cheese and ricotta. Great!
This is a great recipe. Even my husband who doesn't care for eggs loved it. I forgot to buy ricotta, but used cottage cheese instead. I used jumbo size muffin tins. For a party I'm going to this weekend I'll use mini muffin tins. Can't wait to try them again.
I think I used too much spinach in this one (had to estimate with fresh!) but despite the lumpy texture, they turned out great! I had no lemon pepper but grated a bit of lemon rind into the mix and forgot to add mustard but they were still scrumptious!
This was a very good recipe. After reading other reviews, I decided to change the cheeses to jazz up the flavor a bit. It's always been better with a different cheese. I've done jalepeno jack cheese, feta, gorgonzola and gruyere all with rave reviews. The only thing I don't like about the recipe is that it really is quite dry and almost rubbery as leftovers. If I'm making it for just my husband and I, I half it so that I don't waste as much, but when I make it for a crowd, there's never any leftover anyway!
Very good; made for company and everyone loved it. Doubled the recipe, all except for cumin based on other reviews. Still a prominent flavor, but not overwhelming. Subbed cottage cheese for the ricotta and plain yogurt for the sour cream because that's what I had. Great way to use up some spinach! Will make again.
This recipe is a HUGE hit with our family. Everyone loves when I make these. I usually use chedder and blue cheese (I don't care for ricotta) and I add salsa and garlic into the mix. Sounds a little odd but it comes out tasting delicious!
05/16/2000
I recently hosted a Mother's Day Brunch and this was one of several recipes that I used from this site. The Mini-Frittatas were a big hit and very tasty. My only real problem was getting them out of the muffin pan. I guess it wasn't greased enough! But they turned out great none the less and I will definetly make them again!
I used a fat free ricotta, egg beaters and a reduced fat mexican cheese in these. I added some diced canadian bacon and used fresh parm.. probably more SP as well. I do agree with most that the cumin was strong and I like cumin. Next time I'll scale it back to 1/2 to 3/4 tsp. Mine took a bit longer to bake than the 25 minutes.. probably 35 to get cooked and the edges to get browned
I have always made spinach and egg sandwiches, one of my families favs. Tried these Frittatas and they were a big hit. Only thing I did differently was to saute the spinach a little in 1 tbl of oil and a couple cloves of garlic.
I accidentally had the serving size set to 12 when I purchased the ingrediants and made these frittatas. When I was mixing, I knew that there was too much batter but I went with it. It ended up making two muffin pans and a ramekin, for a total of 25 frittatas. They were SO good that it was worth making that many. My husband took two plates to work and they were eaten within 30 minutes. I plan on making these again but in a smaller portion the next time.
Very good. I made it for the office. Changes: Used 5 eggs per other commenters' suggestion, and added some chopped sauteed vegs (mushroom, bell pepper, onion), and a chopped charred chicken apple sausage link. The recipe doesn't say it, but yeah, mix the salsa into the spinach or egg bowl. And serve with remaining salsa and sour cream (and guac and fruit salad!) I also cooked it closer to 35 minutes, to where the edges started to caramelize. Made a perfect crust. Reheats very well in the microwave (2 muffins on high for 1 minute).
Yum! I loved the cheese in this recipe. I did modify it a good bit though to match what I had (or didn't have) on hand. I added an additional egg, some FF half and half, and a ton more hot sauce (maybe 2 tsp? at least?). I also used a jalapeno shredded cheddar. I left out the sour cream, cumin, and lemon pepper since I didn't have any. I also cooked it in a skillet like a regular frittata (start on the stove, finish in the oven). It came out great.
Absolutely amazing! Like flour free muffins! Loved it!
07/30/2005
This was excellent! I scaled the recipe for 1, and had to use fresh spinach since I didn't have any frozen (big difference!). I also (since I scaled it) baked it in a single-serving Corning dish instead of muffin tins. Other than that, followed the recipe (I usually do the first time) and loved it. In fact, I've made it twice this week so far! Thanks for the recipe.
Excellent! I made one variation and added meat to my frittatas -- cooked 4 pieces of bacon, crumpled and sprinkled on 1/2 of the frittatas, used ground turkey sausage and sprinkled on the remaining frittatas in the tin. My kids loved it!
This was excellent! My husband and son loved them. I used 1/2 the cumin, no lemon pepper, hot sauce, or parsley, and colby-jack instead of cheddar (cause I didn't have any cheddar) and they were still phenomenal! And we didn't have any salsa so I opened a can of Rotel diced tomatoes with Lime and Cilantro, this was tasty also!! I love that my son loved eating spinach! I added some extra, almost the whole 9 oz frozen package... Took about 35 minutes to fully cook, I used large muffin tin, so maybe that was why it took longer. I served it with pumpkin muffins and green beans, what a great meal!!
Delicious! I made them for a brunch and they went over well. Glad they were Gluten Free, and vegetarian as we had some people over who needed these options. Followed the recipe exactly and everyone loved them. Mine needed to stay in the oven about five extra minutes.
The cumin (I even used half as suggested by others) and spinach dominated the dish. Boyfriend did not care for them and said it had an "earthy" flavor. I agree. If I made it again, I would cut back even further on the cumin or leave it out completely, add some form of meat and crushed red pepper. Maybe some feta, too.
04/09/2006
This is exactly what I was looking for. Just a quick nibble in the morning that I can take on the go. I tried two ways: regular recipe and then some of the reviews. The regular recipe is a little drab but a reviewer mentioned placing in blue cheese and sharp chedder and that really made the difference. I'm going to try other things to place in such as other vegtables.
This was a decent recipe, I'm not sure if I'll make it again, I did subsitute the ricotta for mozzarella cheese because I don't like ricotta, I also substituted broccoli florets for the spinach. My husband really like it but we found it wasn't very filling. It would be great served with something else but not as a stand alone breakfast.
I tried this recipe the first time as is and REALLY enjoyed it. However, I just can't seem to leave well enough alone and have modified it slightly each time to meet my individual taste. Now, when I make it, I skip the sour cream, replace the cheddar with feta and add some crushed red peppers. I make it on Sunday, so, I can have a quick, easy and delicious breakfast during the week.
I like the flexibility of this recipe. I used bruschetta instead of salsa, and so I used oregano instead of cumin (1/2 tsp.) and, having no ricotta, I used cottage cheese. It was great! The kids want me to make two pans the next time. Possibly due to the ingredient switch-ups, it took a good five minutes more too cook than stated (fully 30 minutes). Next time I'll also top them with a dollop of sour cream and tomato mix, as shown in the picture. Thanks for an easy, inexpensive weeknight dinner, with a side salad it was light and fresh!
I enjoyed this recipe, however I agree with some of the other reviewers that there is too much cumin (overpowers some of the other flavors), so I'd say to cut the cumin to half. I did 2 cups chopped fresh spinach, 1 diced red pepper (goes well with cumin), 4 diced mushrooms, diced half a Polska kielbasa sausage, and added fresh parsley. I didn't have lemon pepper so I added more ground pepper (was going to add fresh lemon juice, but completely forgot). As for everything else, I followed the recipe. When mixing, I mixed the red pepper at the same time as the spinach, and all the other ingredients in the egg mixture. I added milk at the end simply because I forgot, but with how much liquid all the veggies and mushrooms give off, I could have done without the milk. I also didn't have cheddar so I followed the advice of another reviewer who said he/she used Mexican blend. I added some chicken seasoning to the egg mixture because some reviewers complained about this recipe being bland. The only thing I would change when I make this again is to cut down the cumin, and if I have time, to crumble some bacon on the top! Hope this helps!
Really good like little muffin Kiesh. We went with a 10 oz package of spinach and it was just fine. I would agree that I would garnish mine with additional salsa but I like salsa a lot. We made an even dozen in our little muffin tin and I could only eat two. Not too bad health-wise. Although a little high in fat they are really packed with protein. I would definitely recommend giving it a shot. Kids thought they were pretty good too and gobbled them all up.
Very easy and lots of flavor. I had to adapt a bit - used fresh spinach instead of frozen, cottage cheese instead of ricotta, plain yogurt instead of sour cream, basil for parsley, no lemon pepper. Otherwise, followed the recipe pretty closely. Ended up cooking for about 30 minutes to get them a little golden brown on top. The spinach, cumin, and hot sauce make for a pretty strong but pleasant flavor.
Because of what I had on hand, I used cottage cheese instead of ricotta, left out the sour cream, and cooked up some fresh spinach instead of frozen. That amount of cumin seemed way too much (and other reviewers seem to agree) so I used a bit less than half. Added some finely chopped onion since onion, cheese and eggs are made for each other. These are delicious! Great texture, salty cheesy goodness. Very satisfying.
I made these as 2 large pies in a pie shell. I needed to bake them for roughly 40 minutes. The filling was delicious and very cheesy. I do think it was missing something though. I would have liked some ham, or tomatos or mushrooms to round out the flavour.
I made the recipe as defined replacing frozen spinach with fresh spinach taking an other reviewers suggestion of being careful with the amount of spinach used. The recipe was easy to make an my wife and I enjoyed it. She suggested adding ham the next time to match a restaurants ingredients.
This recipe looks so yummy! I decided to make this recipe because I was looking for a quick hot lunch. Mine did not taste like the picture looked, if you know what I mean... Again I tried to follow the recipe exactly, but I did not have frozen spinach I had fresh so I used that. The recipe forgot to say what to do with the salsa but looking at the picture I guess I can figure out why mine did not taste like the picture I did not add dollop of salsa and sour cream to hot frittatas. I froze these to have on hand for quick lunch I will add the topping next time!
These are pretty yummy. Not sure how anyone could find them bland unless your spice measurements were off? They are VERY cheesy/rich due to the amount of ricotta which is good but I wanted to lighten them up a bit so I halved the ricotta, added one more egg, reduced the cheddar and added some diced ham. I did not have spinach on hand and although they weren't quite as rich as the original, they were still tasty. This is another low carb friendly recipe that can be used as snacks or a meal replacement. Like the Baked Omelet Roll from this site, I make these on weekends and take them to work as a low carb breakfast. This last time I made them in silicone muffin cups which made them kind of cute and square-ish. I think these would be great for "on-the-go" kids too (you can secretly add more veggies and such). Or, add a little diced potato or hash brown? Either way, this is a great recipe. I included a picture...not the best but shows how small and travel friendly these can be. I added a little bit of pepperjack cheese to the top and let it melt for the last 5 minutes of baking.
This recipe is delicious. I didn't have lemon pepper so I increased the black pepper to 1/2 tsp. I didn't bother with the parsley because there was so much spinach in it. I also added 2 sliced scallions because I thought it needed it. My frittatas didn't brown the way they look in the photo. I'm wondering if I should have cooked them longer or was it because I used a silicone muffin pan. The ingredients list salsa but it doesn't appear anywhere in the directions. Did Sparkles want us to serve it on the side as stated in the comment above the recipe? That's what I did and it was great!
I made 2 Frittatas, eliminating the cumin altogether and added garlic and onion. On one Frittata I added sausage for my meat lovers. And I also added the salsa to both into the mix to bake. Both came out very flavorful and delicious. It was a big hit for my family brunch. No leftovers!
My wife and I liked these very much. Unfortunatly, I did not have cumin and forgot the black pepper, but they were still very good. Did not use salsa cause I did not see where it went but we did not miss it. I'll do it again with the cumin and black pepper then decide which way to prepare it for guests.
After reading the reviews, I added too much cookin spray and reduced the cumin. They turned out great except too much oil in bottom of the Tins. Cooked them 25 minutes. With a little hot sauce they tested great! i will make them again.
12/20/2014
Turned out great. Husband loves these frittatas. So easy and convenient for him to take to work, grab and go. I used almond milk instead of regular milk though since it was all i had. Turned out great. Cheesy?
This recipe is really easy and tasty with a few modifications. I agree with the other reviews that the original recipe left the dish a bit bland. I had added 1 fully cooked chicken apple sausage (diced up small), and that added a bit of flavor. I also left out the sour cream and didn't feel the dish needed it. Next time, I'd make the following changes: 1) add 1/2 cup of a salty protein cooked (bacon, prosciutto, chorizo, sausages) to give it some flavor, 2) swap out some or all the ricotta for another creamier cheese like blue cheese which I love (the ricotta had a slightly grainy texture).
Loved these! Will make again. We love flavor. These have it! I did add much more hot sauce, salsa and Spinach than called for. Love it spicy. I also just used egg whites because i made a coconut cream pie that only uses the yolks. So, I had 4 egg whites left over. Still came out perfect!
