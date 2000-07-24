Mini Frittatas

These are pretty yummy. Not sure how anyone could find them bland unless your spice measurements were off? They are VERY cheesy/rich due to the amount of ricotta which is good but I wanted to lighten them up a bit so I halved the ricotta, added one more egg, reduced the cheddar and added some diced ham. I did not have spinach on hand and although they weren't quite as rich as the original, they were still tasty. This is another low carb friendly recipe that can be used as snacks or a meal replacement. Like the Baked Omelet Roll from this site, I make these on weekends and take them to work as a low carb breakfast. This last time I made them in silicone muffin cups which made them kind of cute and square-ish. I think these would be great for "on-the-go" kids too (you can secretly add more veggies and such). Or, add a little diced potato or hash brown? Either way, this is a great recipe. I included a picture...not the best but shows how small and travel friendly these can be. I added a little bit of pepperjack cheese to the top and let it melt for the last 5 minutes of baking.