Mini Frittatas

106 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 33
  • 3 20
  • 2 5
  • 1 2

Muffin-sized perky spinach frittatas. They are fun to make and even the kids love them! Accompany this dish with tortilla chips and salsa - makes for a great treat! Use egg substitute in place of the eggs to make this an even healthier treat.

By Sparkles

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Lightly grease one 12-cup muffin tin.

  • In a medium bowl, combine spinach, ricotta cheese, sour cream, Parmesan cheese, and Cheddar cheese.

  • In a small mixing bowl, beat eggs, milk, hot sauce, cumin, black pepper, parsley, and lemon pepper. Stir egg mixture into spinach mixture.

  • Spoon mixture into the prepared muffin tin. Bake in preheated oven for 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Remove from muffin cups. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 22.9g; carbohydrates 8.2g; fat 19.2g; cholesterol 231.7mg; sodium 565.3mg. Full Nutrition
