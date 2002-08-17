Potato Cheese Soup

A wonderful soup for a cold autumn day. Next time I will definitely add some bacon pieces either to individual bowls or in the soup itself. It needs a bit more flavor. I had some leeks I needed to use up, so used that instead of onion. I cut up my potatoes in small pieces, not quarters, and for six servings used just two rather large (baking size) yukon gold potatoes. Personal preference. I didn't have vegetable broth, so used chicken broth. To keep soup from having a flour taste, and from getting lumps, I melted my butter, added the flour, cooked for about three minutes then added the milk. Let the milk heat a bit (but not to boiling) then after mashing up the veggies, added it to the vegetables. That is the best way to cook this so there are no lumps. I used coarsely ground black pepper, and I didn't have enough Swiss cheese, only a couple of slices, so I used up some other cheeses along with the Swiss: cheddar, a white cheddar, and parmasan. It was a great soup. Rates a five or more stores. Thick, yes it is rich, but oh so good.