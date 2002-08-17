Potato Cheese Soup
A rich potato soup. It'll warm you up on a cold winter day!
Terrific soup, without question one of the best potato soups ever. It's not a picky recipe either...I made a double recipe of it (large family) and had to substitute about a cup of the 5 cups of milk I needed with evaporated milk, soft cheese, sour cream, and half and half; plus, we were all out of swiss chesse, so I used two and half cups of Cabot extra sharp cheddar. The results were delicious--my mom loved it so much she had seconds and even thirds! Since I hadn't read the reviews before I cooked it, I was a little surprised about how peppery it turned out, but I didn't think it was TOO peppery, necessarily. Anyway, this soup does take some time, but it is so wonderful that it's definitely worth it. I will make it again in the winter, I'm sure.Read More
Okay, not as good as I expected after all the rave reviews, I don't think I'll even eat the leftovers. I will keep searching for a better potato soup recipe.Read More
This is a great soup, I tried it with Sharp Cheddar cheese instead of Swiss cheese and it was great!
Just let me say that I am not the biggest swiss cheese fan, well, I wasn't the biggest swiss cheese until now. This soup is fantastic. I was sooo leary about the swiss, and as others stated, it really is tasty in this soup, in fact I wished that I had bought more, so that I could add more. My 11 yr. old ate 3 helpings! I used skim milk, added a few pieces of left over broccoli, chopped, & 1/4 c. of left over corn. I WILL make this again, it was great! Thanks Marilyn!
A wonderful soup for a cold autumn day. Next time I will definitely add some bacon pieces either to individual bowls or in the soup itself. It needs a bit more flavor. I had some leeks I needed to use up, so used that instead of onion. I cut up my potatoes in small pieces, not quarters, and for six servings used just two rather large (baking size) yukon gold potatoes. Personal preference. I didn't have vegetable broth, so used chicken broth. To keep soup from having a flour taste, and from getting lumps, I melted my butter, added the flour, cooked for about three minutes then added the milk. Let the milk heat a bit (but not to boiling) then after mashing up the veggies, added it to the vegetables. That is the best way to cook this so there are no lumps. I used coarsely ground black pepper, and I didn't have enough Swiss cheese, only a couple of slices, so I used up some other cheeses along with the Swiss: cheddar, a white cheddar, and parmasan. It was a great soup. Rates a five or more stores. Thick, yes it is rich, but oh so good.
I thought this was a great recipe. I did change it up a bit. First, I used sharp cheddar instead. Second, I added a bit of cayenne pepper. And thirdly, while the broth and vegetables were cooking I added a tea strainer with fresh garlic cloves and then took out before adding the milk. That said, it was a great recipe and I really, really enjoyed it and will definently make it again.
Sliced the potatoes and carrots and then cooked in my steamer for 20 minutes. Added veggies to liquid in crock pot and cooked for 30 minutes on high. Also, added 1 tsp onion powder, 1 tbsp minced garlic, and 2 cups Italian cheese blend. Turned out fantastic!!
I liked this soup, but the addition of the swiss cheese really disagreed with me, and I wasn't interested in the leftovers. Next time I make this, I'll use cheddar cheese. I used a homemade vegetable broth, and added a dash of cayenne, which made it much more flavorful. The texture is perfect, though, and overall it's a very hearty meal! I chose to serve it with a green vegetable and small slices of bread from a baguette.
One word...WoW! We doubled it, (lg family) and it was a hit. When I read recipe reviews here, I pay close attention to the ones that comment about how their picky eater loved the dish. I have yet to have my daughter love a dish that other finicky children chow on. Well, this recipe is the first time I have had her eat a soup! I have tried many potatoe soups, and this is the one she ate! Aside form that I made a few substitutions. I used reconstituted dry skim milk, a whole red onion (pulverized), and I used low fat swiss and cheddar. I think I may try asome dill havarti next time for a change. This will be a regular on our monthly menu.
This soup was excellent. I will definitely make ths again. The swiss cheese was wonderful in it.
As other reviewers have said, I too, do NOT like swiss cheese. I used it anyway and thought it turned out great! I used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth because that is what I had on hand. I changed the method by making a roux...melt the butter in a pot, whisk in the flour, add the milk and stir over heat until thick. Add the cheese to the milk mixture. Then I added the milk mixture to the potato mixture. It was great!
This soup tastes great. The recipe's a little ambiguous about the potatos. I used 8 large baking potatos, intending to double the recipe, only to end up more than quadrupling it. This is a great recipe for people who don't eat meat. Very hearty.
I have made this soup three times now, and it's delicious. I use frozen skinless hash browns to cut down on prep time. Rather than mash the cooked veggies and broth, I run it through my blender. This "hides" the veggies from my picky children. I've used both vegetable and chicken broth, and both swiss and cheddar cheese, and still had great results.
This is the BEST potato soup that my boyfriend and I have ever had... My boyfriend was sick when I made this so I doubled the recipe (I knew we would be eating it alot). I am so happy that I did because we ate every bite. Before it was all gone, he was asking when I was going to make it again! I altered the recipe a little bit (just for personal taste). I omitted the celery & corn. I used a few more potatoes than the recipe called for and I used sharp cheddar cheese instead of the swiss. I liked the cheddar but next time I will try the swiss and see how it works. Thank you for submitting this recipe, this will be a tradition in our family for years to come.
This is so good. I have made it several times and it is always a favorite on those cold days. ***Very important that you follow the recipe in order. I made the mistake of swapping some steps and I did not get the same result.***
Really good soup but I adjusted this soup a little bit and I have to admit it is the best soup I have ever made. Instead of vegetable broth, I used a can of cheese soup and I added a 3/4 cup of Pale Ale ( Bridgeport's if you are wondering). I also added 1/2 cup of cheddar and jack cheese. This recipe came out amazing! Everyone loved it and they are begging for seconds! Might be good to add broccoli too if you like it.
I must confess...my husband does most of the cooking. But I find the recipes! I gave him the recipe for this soup, and he said it sounded great, so he made it, and everyone loved it!!! I thought it was a bit peppery, but even the kids ate it up. Two days later, I discovered he hadn't used the Swiss cheese, but made a mistake and used Mozzarella. It was so delicious the way it was, but I can't wait to try it with the Swiss! And maybe next time we'll use a little dill instead of pepper.
Loved this soup!
Definitely use less pepper (I used half of what was called for, still a little peppery) and used half of parsley called for, would do the same again. Cooked and mashed up my potatoes ahead of time, boiled the celery and carrot in the chicken broth (did not have veg. broth). Ended up adding canned corn to the soup for the kids and they liked it better that way. Good recipe, tasted great on a cool fall night.
This dish is excellent..and you don't need the exact ingredience. I used a fish called SWEI? ever heard of it? neither did I..It's sort of like tilapia, also new to my vocabulary..I made adjustments to my italian taste buds, and added a little garlic powder and pepper to the fish when I layed them out on the baking sheets, plus used a combination of mozzarella, romano and parmesan cheese in my potato chip mixture..it turned out great..
Amazing potato soup, first had it at a friend's house and just had to get the recipe. This soup I can eat for days at a time! Also good to freeze if you want to make a huge pot and save some for later.
I made this soup gluten free by using a gluten free flour mix to thicken it in place of the regular flour, and I used grated Gruyere instead of Swiss. My husband called it "restaurant quality" soup. Very complex flavors and so easy!
very good recipe! i used red potatoes and sauteed the celery and onions before i added them to the broth. I also used cheddar cheese because I am not a big fan of swiss. My husband and I both enjoyed it. Great for a cold winter day!
This was excellent, and easy for a novice like me to make. Thanx!
Not the best Potato soup I've ever had, but still really good. I omitted the onion and didn't peel the red potatoes (I love skins!).
This soup is awesome, we make it all the time. It's just as good with mozzarella instead of the swiss, and I always add some cheddar cheese as well. I also tried making it with zucchini and frozen corn once when I realized I didn't have any celery, and my fiancee liked it even better. A little time consuming, but well worth it!
Loved it. My daughter is a vegetarian so I cooked following the recipe until almost complete, I put some aside for her and added cubed ham into the rest. Let the ham heat through and then added cheddar cheese instead of swiss. Delicious.
This was my first potato soup! I used 5 small/medium sized potatoes, a whole can of veggie broth (almost 2 cups) and added a dash of garlic salt. It turned out amazing! I topped it with fresh chives and some shredded colby jack cheese. I was hesitant about the Swiss cheese, but it was perfect. Other than my minor additions, I wouldn't have changed anything about this recipe.
We loved it. It was easy to make. Will make this again for sure!!!
Very delicious. I used a GF flour to thicken it but it was delicious. It needs a little more salt but was delicious otherwise!
Really, really great recipe! My husband substituted fresh chopped thyme, rosemary, and oregano for the dried parsley and it was amazing! Also, we used good chicken stock instead of veggie broth. Very earthy and chowder-like. Easy and totally worth it!!
One of the best soups I have ever tasted! Made the recipe for me and my husband and there were no leftovers! he couldn't get enough! :)
really good! kids liked it too, of course, they like anything with bacon sprinkled on top...
A really tasty soup. Did not have vege broth so I made some of my own with chicken bones, celery & carrot. Also substituted Swiss cheese with Cheddar cheese and made the soup really thick with more potatoes.
A good soup if modifications are made. 4 cups vegetable broth (I needed that much to cover the potatoes in my saucepan), 2-3 cups cheese, 1/2 tsp. or less black pepper. Plain soy milk worked well as a substitute for regular milk.
I just finished making this (and tasting it) for dinner! Yum yum. Like several people I swapped out the cheese - not because I don't like Swiss, but because I didn't have it on hand. I used a Mexican cheese blend. I doubled the recipe and it came out delicious. My only complaint is the potatoes. I used 8 potatoes and it isn't quite enough. I wish that instead of a # of potatoes it had a # of cups of potatoes. I am about to cut up some more potatoes, soften them up and throw them in the soup. Yum yum!
i substituted chicken broth. omg so good.
The whole family loved this one. I garnished each bowl with popcorn and even the grandkids were impressed!
Yummy!! Served with bacon crumbles to just complete the soup.
Good, not great, potato soup recipe.
Fabulous and easy. My daughter LOVED it. We used goat cheese to jazz it up. Very good!
My family loved this. I added corn, and broccoli to have more veggies. It definately could of had some bacon or ham for added flavor. I would make this again.
This is pretty good. The only changes I made were to use 1 c. veggie broth and 1/2 c. chicken broth (that's all I had) and extra sharp white cheddar in place of the swiss. I think this soup would benefit greatly from the addition of ham or bacon.
Oh my .........yummy!
very yummy. i used mozzarella cheese and parmesan, so i am not sure how it tastes exactly in the recipe. filling!
Excellent!!!! I made it a bit lower in fat by using 3 Tbsp. of the hot soup instead of the melted butter. Served it with croutons on top.
To try something a little differrent, I used beef stock, and it was also very good.
This is a great soup. My family loves it. I don't give it 5 stars because it definitely needs about twice the broth called for. I also increase the carrot and celery to make it a bit more healthy. For the non-vegetarians in our house, adding fried, crumbled bacon is a hit.
Love this recipe! A friend brought it over after we had our first baby, and it was so delicious I asked for the recipe. I make it "as is" and it is just perfect for us! Thanks for sharing!!
I JUST GOT DONE MAKING THIS AND IT'S THE BOMB,THE CLOSEST I'VE COME TO THAT OLD FASHIONED SOUP FROM MY CHILDHOOD. I HAD TO USE CHICKEN BROTH INSTEAD OF VEG, I DOUBLED THE RECIPE AND IT CAME OUT A LITTLE SOUPY. THOUGHT I HAD SOME MASHED POTATO FLAKES TO THICKEN IT UP, DIDN'T, SO I USED A PACKET OF INSTANT GRITS. THIS IS *REALLY* GOOD,THANK YOU FOR THE POST.
We love this soup! I leave out the salt and use shredded Mexican blend cheese. Great for my vegetarian daughter and the rest of us can add bacon or ham if we choose.
Yum! The first time I made it I didn't cook long enough after adding the flour mixture so the soup had an uncooked flour taste, but the second time I made sure to cook longer, and it turned out great! Thanks!
Some of the best potato soup I've ever eaten, and very easy to make! We do like to add leeks.
WONDERFUL!!! I made this for my husband and he loved it!! It's a bit peppery but I like pepper so I have no complaints.. I didn't have celery or parsley, but it was still great! I topped it with chives and shredded chedder cheese! I Will make this again and again!!!
Loved the overall taste, but found it to be really peppery. I think next time I'll cut it in half and see how that turns out.
Excellent soup. Extremely easy to make, simple. Only changes I made was to add broccoli instead of celery as I did not have. Used regular marble cheese in place of swiss. I made 4 servings and found that it was about right for only two people. Make the full recipe if you want leftovers! Loved it!
HEAVENLY!!! I'm going home to make this for my family!!! AND I'm making it again for dinner in my dorm- easy and oh so delicious!
This soup is quite easy to make and very delicious! I didn't have Swiss cheese at the time, so I used Cheddar.
Very good soup! I liked the Swiss cheese instead of the usual Cheddar. I did not add the tsp. of salt as there is plenty in the broth, and I also used low-sodium Swiss cheese and then let people salt as they wanted. I used a hand masher to slightly mash the ingredients. Great for a cool evening.
My husband made this exactly as recipe stated and we both thought it was awesome! It is a keeper!
I made this soup when I found I was having visitors. I didn't have much time to prepare. It was super easy and quick to fix. It was also delicious, everyone had seconds! My husband also said it was a keeper.
It was absolutely fabulous. One of my favorite soups of all time! It was also much more filling than I had anticipated. I didn't have celery, and wound up using reduced-fat swiss cheese and it was still great!
This is the best potato soup I have ever had--never would have though swiss cheese would do the trick.
Very good potato soup recipe. I omitted the carrots and celery and it still came out wonderful. Nice 'n' thick and creamy! Warms you right up on a cold, chilly night.
delicious! I am not big on measuring and i only used what i had on hand (ie cheddar instead of swiss, no celery) but it turned out amazing and very filling. I normally don't even like potato soup but I loved this!
Very tasty and easy to make. The only suggestion is to make it with more liquid. The left overs is more like mashed potatoes.
This is a good basic recipe. I changed some things though. I didn't have any celery so I skipped it although I did put in a little celery salt. I added a couple cloves of garlic as well. I pureed the soup instead of just partially mashing it and hid some frozen corn in it as well. I have a picky 5 year old to try to get veggies into. Other than that I followed it in terms of ingredients and procedure. Good recipe!!
This is a very filling soup! I used sharp cheddar and added some fresh mushrooms. I only added some cayenne pepper after it was finished to see if it really needed it. I like spicy so it was delicious!
I love, love, LOVE this recipe! I make it at least once every two weeks, and have made other people try it -- everyone loves it, vegetarian and non-vegetarian alike. I usually double it and add more potatoes to make it thicker. I also substitute broccoli for the celery, and sometimes add other veggies like parsnips or corn. And I've tried different cheeses -- monterey jack, cheddar, mozzarella, havarti -- all taste great. I'd definitely recommend this hearty soup to anyone!
This is a great soup.
Good soup. Everyone ate it and liked it (even the kids). But it seemed like something was missing. Will make again. I did add broccoli...which was super yummy in this!
Easily one of my favorite dishes. I like it better than my mom's!
Bland. I did everything correctly.
I love this recipe, even my picky father and sister love it. Great for lenten fridays!
This was a very good potato cheese soup! I used chicken broth instead of veggie, Cheddar instead of Swiss (since my husband HATES Swiss), added an extra potato, and omitted the carrot. I also cut my potatoes into smaller chunks than the recipe states so I didn't have to do as much mashing. Note that I cut down on the salt & pepper as suggested by other reviewers, but then ended up adding more of both later, so next time I'll use the s&p amounts as stated. This soup was good on it's own, but even better with some crumbled bacon added when it was served. YUM! I'll definitely make this again!
I don't even like Swiss cheese but this soup was awesome! Put 1/2 tsp pepper after reading some of the other reviews. Added some frozen broccoli. Served it with Italian bread and butter. Yummy and very filling!
substituted vegetarian chicken broth for vegetable broth and added 2 cans whole kernel corn at the request of my wife. Everyone loved it and the whole pot was gone in one sitting.
I used cheddar jack cheese and it tasted great
This soup is easy to make and delicious! I didn't change a thing. I made it for a work potluck and everyone wanted the recipe. Thanks for submitting! I will definitely be making this one again.
It needed the bacon for my meat eating fam. But I loved it without! Very tasty and filling. Good comfort food!
So excited to have everything on hand to make this soup. Made exactly as written, and it was fantastic! Will be keeping this one to make again!
This was pretty good. I used a mix of Jarlsberg and Cheddar. I might try it with Gruyere. The cheese seemed pretty mild, and all that really came through was the vegetable stock. I think I prefer other potato soup recipes I've found, in general. This just seemed kind of boring.
It was soooo divine!
Very tasty! I used colby-jack cheese in it and had to omit the celery because I didn't have any. Easy and yummy soup.
Yummy! I used Cheddar instead of Swiss and it was great. I also didn't have celery, and it turned out just fine! Thank you!
I used corn instead of the carrot and celery, and cheddar instead of Swiss. Delish.
What a delicious thick soup! I substituted fresh chopped spinach and mushrooms (thank you salad bar!) for the celery and carrots and I left out the parsely. It came out beautifully... and I am picky about soups. Many more than six servings, however. Probably closer to 10-12. I will make this many times again!
This is a recipe that I have been making, over and over again, for a few years ago for my friends and family. I have never gotten anything but rave reviews. The only substitutions I make are using Muenster cheese, more pepper, and sometimes a little more veggie broth. Thanks for the recipe!
Yummy! I tried this out on my parents and in-laws - they just loved it... so much that I made three double batches for an open house - it is a great winter recipe - one to pass along.
My husband and I loved this soup. I used tilsit cheese since I had it on hand and it was delicious. I used a little over half of the milk, too. I also added a little minced fresh rosemary because I don't think you can ever go wrong adding rosemary, and a little more salt. I am not a salt lover and rarely salt my food, but this seemed to need a little more, but not much. It was really good and definitely something I will make again.
The soup was extremely savory and my diners loved it. I did add garlic, more broth (enough to cover the potato, celery, carrot mixture), red chili powder, and more salt and black pepper. I also blended half of my potato mixture in a blender and mixed in the rest which created a wonderfully creamy texture with chunks of vegetables. Also used sharp chedder and added corn. This recipe is a perfect base recipe to get you started; add what you want. The I'll be using and tweaking this recipe for a long time to come.
Delicious! My son, who doesn't usually like potato soup, loved it too. He said if I make it like this everytime, he'll always eat it. The only thing I did differently was I used colby jack cheese because that is what I had on hand. Would like to try it with the swiss next time though.
Yummy! Followed the recipe exactly except for substituting cheddar for swiss. Even better as leftovers the next day. Will definitely make again. Thanks for sharing!
My husband and I LOVED this recipe...great for a cold day.
used sharp chedder shredded and doubled up on everything was a good flavor that way
Sort of boring. I think using chicken broth instead of veggie broth would help it. I added heavy cream to mine along with additional herbs. I didn't particularly care for the Swiss cheese addition either.
Easy to make and tasty too
delicious! I was out of parsley, so used dill instead and it turned out great! Love this recipe and will make it again!
This is a delicious recipe. You can add almost any veggie you have on hand like broccoli, corn, or some mixed frozen veggies. I used shredded muenster chees and it was delicious!
