Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast

I made a prime rib roast that weighed 9 pounds ( it was a 3 rib roast) As per these exact directions. I just wanted to make sure that I properly explained it. It came out great. It did not burn in the slightest. The seasoned flour that gets rubbed in seals the meat and crisps the fat on the top and bottom. I even used a rack to lift the roast off the pan, so that the under side would be roasted nicely. This procedure works like a wood fired oven . It seals the juices in while crisping up the fat . You will notice in the roasting pan after you pull it out from the oven that the only thing in there is the rendered fat that came off the top and bottom. There will be no beef juices. When You coat the roast in flour dont be afraid to really coat and press down the flour in to all of the meat as well as the fat. This coating will protect all those wonderful juices.This is how you get prime rib at all those great steak resturants.You can vary the spices in the flour mix last night I used herbs de provence. as well as salt and freshly ground white pepper. It cooked at 15 mins. a lb as instructed. and after taking it out at 120 and letting it rest it was 140 after about 30 mins of resting with a linen towel . So please give this recipe a try before you give a review. It took quite a few years and quite a few roasts to develop this manner of cooking this exact roast. You will be pleasently surprised.

Read More