Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast
This rib roast recipe took years to formulate. It makes the most out of this cut of meat. It is perfect for any special occasion.
This rib roast recipe took years to formulate. It makes the most out of this cut of meat. It is perfect for any special occasion.
I made a prime rib roast that weighed 9 pounds ( it was a 3 rib roast) As per these exact directions. I just wanted to make sure that I properly explained it. It came out great. It did not burn in the slightest. The seasoned flour that gets rubbed in seals the meat and crisps the fat on the top and bottom. I even used a rack to lift the roast off the pan, so that the under side would be roasted nicely. This procedure works like a wood fired oven . It seals the juices in while crisping up the fat . You will notice in the roasting pan after you pull it out from the oven that the only thing in there is the rendered fat that came off the top and bottom. There will be no beef juices. When You coat the roast in flour dont be afraid to really coat and press down the flour in to all of the meat as well as the fat. This coating will protect all those wonderful juices.This is how you get prime rib at all those great steak resturants.You can vary the spices in the flour mix last night I used herbs de provence. as well as salt and freshly ground white pepper. It cooked at 15 mins. a lb as instructed. and after taking it out at 120 and letting it rest it was 140 after about 30 mins of resting with a linen towel . So please give this recipe a try before you give a review. It took quite a few years and quite a few roasts to develop this manner of cooking this exact roast. You will be pleasently surprised.Read More
425 deg. is way too hot to roast at 20 minutes per pound. It is fine for an initial 15 to 20 minutes, but the oven temp should then be turned down to somewhere around 350 deg for the duration of the cooking timeRead More
I made a prime rib roast that weighed 9 pounds ( it was a 3 rib roast) As per these exact directions. I just wanted to make sure that I properly explained it. It came out great. It did not burn in the slightest. The seasoned flour that gets rubbed in seals the meat and crisps the fat on the top and bottom. I even used a rack to lift the roast off the pan, so that the under side would be roasted nicely. This procedure works like a wood fired oven . It seals the juices in while crisping up the fat . You will notice in the roasting pan after you pull it out from the oven that the only thing in there is the rendered fat that came off the top and bottom. There will be no beef juices. When You coat the roast in flour dont be afraid to really coat and press down the flour in to all of the meat as well as the fat. This coating will protect all those wonderful juices.This is how you get prime rib at all those great steak resturants.You can vary the spices in the flour mix last night I used herbs de provence. as well as salt and freshly ground white pepper. It cooked at 15 mins. a lb as instructed. and after taking it out at 120 and letting it rest it was 140 after about 30 mins of resting with a linen towel . So please give this recipe a try before you give a review. It took quite a few years and quite a few roasts to develop this manner of cooking this exact roast. You will be pleasently surprised.
425 deg. is way too hot to roast at 20 minutes per pound. It is fine for an initial 15 to 20 minutes, but the oven temp should then be turned down to somewhere around 350 deg for the duration of the cooking time
I tried this recipe for my niece's graduation party. I cooked a 12 lb. prime rib at 425 for 15 minutes per pound. I planned on taking the "medium rare" roast out, cutting it in half, and putting half of it back in the oven, in order to have a "medium well" roast and a "medium rare" roast, so my guests could have their choice. However, when I removed the roast after 3 hours, it was "medium well." My guests had no choice between "medium rare" or "medium well." I was disappointed, but the roast was still a success. The flour mixture sealed all the juices in the meat, so even though it was cooked "medium well," it was still juicy and delicious. Today I am going to use the same recipe on an 8 lb. roast for Father's Day. I will cook it at 425 for 15 minutes per lb. because my immediate family likes "medium well." If anyone wants a "medium rare" roast, I have to agree with the other reviews, use a lower temperature. But if you like "medium well," this is GREAT recipe!
I am online to look over recipes for the Prime Rib Roast of the meat butchered. Barb, thank you for elaborating more on your directions. The rest of you did nothing to mention how the meat was when you tried Barb's instructions, so I can only assume you did not. The butcher's instructions on my 6 + roast states: Preheat and cook 30 min in a 400 degree oven, then 20 minutes per pound at 350 degrees. The butcher states that medium rare is 130 degrees internal. If the roast is over 10 lbs to cut time down to 15 min. per pound. Perhaps different locations (humidity, arrid and altitude) makes differences on exacts? I do not like to read argumentive reviews, I like facts of what occurred when YOU tried someones recipes - matter of fact and respectfully. I am sure I am not alone. I will take seriously anyone's review that sounds like they are not playing nice.
Great recipe and excellent au jus! But I would recommend adjusting the ingredients to the size of the roast. I had a 9-pound roast and followed the recipe accordingly (for a 14-pound roast) and had LOTS of ingredients left over. Another word of advice with this recipe: be sure to add at least a cup of water every hour and baste the roast every half-hour. I didn't do this at first and the drippings burned and smoked until I added water. Adding water also adds more gravy for extra flavor. A definite must recipe for prime rib lovers!
Roast should be cooked at 200-250 degrees F. then seared at the end at 500 for 20 minutes. meat should be removed from the oven at 125F and rested for 20 minutes. the temp will rise about 10 degrees and you will have a lovely even red warm roast that is extremely tender and juicy.
I tried this recipe out for my mom's birthday and it turned out fantastic. I looked over a lot of different recipes before settling on this one and I'm really glad I did. I made a 12 pound rib and everyone said it was better than the restaurant. However, that could be because they didn't need to pay for it. Anyway, one really, really helpful item that people reading this review might want to pick up is a meat thermometer. I used an electronic one and took the roast out when it was about 125 - 130 degrees. The amount of time it spent outside the oven (uncut) cooked it the rest of the way. Overall I highly recommend this recipe.
very good recipe, my roast got so many compliments, 'better than restaurant'. first prime rib roast I have ever made.
I loved this recipe but I want to warn everyone about a few contradictions in it. If you read the cook time at top is says 2 hours for a 14 pound roast, but in the body of the recipe it calls for 20 minutes a pound or 4 1/2 hours. Then if you read the reviews everyone calls for cooking it for 15 minutes a pound instead of 20. Follow the recipe but cook it for 15 minutes per pound and keep an eye on your thermometer. It only took me about 2 1/2 hours to get to temperature on a 12 pound beast it should have been at least 3. Great recipe but confusing instructions
The temperature for roasting should not exceed 350 degrees. Also Rare is 140F Med is 150F and Well done is 160 F
I used this recipe just last night and it was the best prime rib roast that I have ever cooked! I've cooked countless prime rib roasts and never have they turned out this good!!! I'm a far cry from a professional cook, but this recipe made me a star last night! I cooked a 4lb roast at 425 degrees for 1hr & ten minutes. Removed it from the oven when the internal temp was approx 120 degrees, then let it "tent" for 45 minutes. The end result was a perfect medium rare prime rib, with the outside pieces being more "medium" Exactly what I was after, since my husband enjoys it "medium" cooked. I was lucky to have enough drippings to make gravy, so perhaps the cut had a little more fat to it. Delicious, Delicious, Delicious!!!! I would encourage more people to try this recipe, you won't be disappointed. Thank you Barbara for sharing this fabulous recipe!
I made this for Thanksgiving and was really praying it would work. I had a 9lb 40z beautiful boneless Prime Rib Roast that cost me an arm and a leg so didn't want to ruin it. I followed the recipe to the letter, roasting 15 minutes per lb at 425 degree (pre-heated oven). I let it rest for 30 minutes. My family was overwhelmed! Medium Rare in the middle and a little less rare to Well on the ends. Everyone from kids to adults had what they wanted. It was the first year with little talk while they ate. All I heard was "yummy" sounds. I will make it again, when I can afford it!
This is an excellent recipe! It comes out tender and juicy every time. I roasted mine for 13 minutes per pound before removing from the oven, tenting and letting stand for an hour to finish cooking. The result ranged from a rare to medium rare center, to well done end caps, which is perfect. You dip slices in the hot juice if you want to cook them a little more. That is that way restaurants make prime rib to order. I want to share my favorite horseradish sauce recipe for serving with prime rib (especially), or any roast of beef, venison or elk. I use extra hot, PREPARED horseradish (not cream style) and mix two parts sour cream to one part hot prepared horseradish. It is that simple, and you will not believe how it brings out the flavor of red meat! It is very light and cool, but with a kick! It is called 'horseradish sherbet'. This sauce is also great to serve with grilled, fried or broiled red meats. You can make as much or as little as you need and leftover sauce stores nicely for up to two weeks in the refrigerator. If you like horseradish, you will love this sauce. Give it a try. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all my fellow cooks!
To all those who had less than desired results I can only say 1) get an oven thermometer - ovens can be off as much as 50 deg. 2) get a meat thermometer to ensure you get the right done-ness. 3) Do NOT change the temperature, that's right this roast cooks the full time at 425. And to Barbara who originally posted this recipe - a big THANK YOU. I have tried several different ways of making prime rib and this is the best by far. I won't try another recipe but expect to be making this one again very soon. AWESOME tenderness, taste and so moist YUM!!!
It was my first time making prim rib, wow was it very good!!! my family couln't stop raving about it. I cooked a 7.4 lbs. at 15mins. per pound. I took it out when the internat temp was about 115 aprox. 1 3/4 hours, my family likes it on the rare side of med-rare. Let it rest for 30mins tented with foil and the lid on, (just enough time to make yorkshire pudding). It was perfect. A tip for those who sugest puting water in the bottom of the pan- Big NO No! Yes your roat will smoke as the fat hits the pan but who cares? By adding water you will steam the roast and you wont get that lovely resturant style crust that everyone's after. Also this recipe will not make au jus (gravy)so find a package or take some out of the freezer from a previous roast. Trust me for the price you'll pay for quality prim rib it's worth the extra step and details you wont be sorry.
Excellant coating,great blend of spices and flour.The juices tend to stay in the meat,so au jus is not there. I added mushrooms and water to keep the pan from browning and at the end, some brandy to add an extra zing.Thank you for this recipe.
The meat was cooked perfectly....Picked up a beautiful 5.6 pound Rib Eye Roast from Sams Club and cooked it uncovered on a wire rack for 20 minutes a pound. I took it out at an internal temperature of 130, wrapped in foil for 30 minutes, and it was perfect. My only suggestion is to add a really good steak seasoning to the flour instead of all the other stuff. I made the coating exactly per the directions and although it did keep the juices inside it was light on flavor for my taste. A healthy mix of a Chicago Steak Seasoning with salt and flour in the coating makes this a first rate Prime Rib for my taste. Thank you very much for sharing...Great recipe!
Similar to another reviewer, I had a very small roast - 1.5 pounds. I followed the directions as closely as possible but adding a little more garlic - to suit my taste. I roasted for 30 minutes. The meat was on the rare side but tender and delicious. My DH loves rare beef and he loved it - enough said! Thanks Barbara for a great recipe. For the rest of you, don't leave negative feedback unless you have actually tried this as written.
Excellent recipe! Followed 15 minutes per pound for a 5.5 lb standing rib roast using proportioned coating mixture. The coating kept all the juices in the roast. I cooked this at 425 until thermometer registered 120 degrees. Because this roast was smaller than the original recipe, it cooled too much while sitting for 30 minutes. Next time I will let it sit for only 20 minutes. I have cooked many rib roasts through the years and this was the best ever recipe. The key is having the roast completely at room temperature!
This is a fantastic prime rib recipe. I pretty much followed it to the letter. I always use an instant read thermometer and a 4 rib 8 1/2 lb. roast took just under 2 hrs to reach 125 deg. F. I carved it after letting it sit tented for about 1/2 hr and there was almost no juice left on the cutting board. It was all in the meat! I have tried fast cook, slow cook and traditional methods of roasting prime rib and this is by far the best result yet. Obviously roasting times may vary. I found it took just under 15 min/lb, but I dry age my beef for at least 48 hrs at 40 deg F and let it sit at room temp for at least 4 hrs before putting it in the oven. The extra flour naturally mixes with the pan drippings to make a tasty gravy base. Great Recipe all around!!!
I made this this past weekend for dinner. It was the best Prime Rib I have ever eaten. It really does taste just like restaurant style rib. Only 3 of us were eating, so the one I got was about 3-4lbs. I did have plenty of drippings to make au jus (probably because I didn't have to cook it as long due to the smaller size) I cooked it until 125 degrees then let it sit for about 20 minutes, it was a perfect medium. I took the pan juices and scrapings, added 1/2 cup of merlot and 2 cups of beef broth. I reduced it for about 10 minutes and it was delicious. Thanks so much for this recipe.
Amazing! I followed the recipe exactly as written, but since my roast was only 5.5# I checked it after 15 minutes per pound. The internal temperature was 35 C., so I allowed the entire 20 min. per pound. I should have checked it about 10 min. before the end time, as the roast was more medium than medium rare. I let it rest a full 45 min. before cutting. As the recipe said, you will not lose any juices. There was only fat drippings in the bottom of the pan. The roast was pink in the center, flavorful and tender. My husband, who loves his prime rib, was in heaven.
Like most of the time I use allrecipes, I use a variety of techniques from several recipes. Some parts of this recipe are crucial to making an excellent, fool proof prime rib. First is letting the meat come to room temperature (although I personally would not let it sit for 3 horus). Second is using the flour and spice mixture after patting it dry. Third is searing the roast in a very hot oven (I did 500 degrees for 15 minutes). I then turned my heat down to 350 for 15-20 minutes a lb. I did a 7 lb roast that turned out perfectly. There was barely any juice in the pan, which means it all stayed in the roast. A very helpful recipe, which is why I gave it 5 stars although I did not follow it to the letter.
I followed the recipe exactly as is and the roast turned out perfectly. I will make this recipe again.
To us Prime Rib is the king of roasts and we enjoy it a few times a year. This method is excellent - unforunately not all agree, but it works for us. Thank you for giving others a very good method for cooking this wonderful cut of beef.
I made this last night for our New Years Eve/Anniversary dinner and it was soooooooo yummy! I absolutely love the rub and it definitely seals in the juices! I have made these before with the roast already seasoned at the store and yes, the roast spits and sizzles and smokes while it cooks. It is messy! This recipe, however, did not do that! The flour coating locks all of the juice in so it does not end up all over the walls of your oven. Even better than that though is that the meat is soooooooo tender and juicy because the juice stays *inside* where it belongs. I even doubled the salt because I like its flavor. Fabulous recipe, thank you so much. Everybody likes their meat done to different levels of doneness so the person cooking it needs to decide how well done they will cook it. I like mine very rare so I cut down the cooking time. One person can NOT predict each person's pallet, so we need to take some of the responsibility in the cooking length. If you want to cook a prime rib that tastes as good as it looks, than you have found the perfect recipe right here. :o)
Way too hot and way too long! Here's my foolproof way: Roast in a preheated 450 degree F oven for 25 minutes. Reduce the heat to 325 degree F and roast about 2 hours longer for medium-rare.(DO NOT OPEN OVEN DOOR!!!) I use a probe thermometer with an alarm set to 115F... it will continue cooking to 120F during the resting period... always perfect medium rare!!! It never fails...
This recipe should not be used for a trimmed prime rib roast. I was always a bit afraid to cook a prime rib because of the cost of the meat. After reading all the wonderful reviews for this recipe I decided to try it for the 10 people I invited over this weekend. 15 minutes per pound and it was horribly overdone - not a bit of pink. The flour in the mixture coating the roast was black/burnt. I was terribly embarrased.
I made this Prime Rib Roast for our entire family for Christmas Eve 2010. My son in law has not stopped talking about how great it was, and he's a beef man! He's getting it again, July, for a special treat and I'm not going to change a thing! It's the best prime rib ever, even better than Lawry's in Beverly Hills. It's a WOWOWWWWOWWWWW.
If you read and understand the directions you will get it right,I followed it to a T and it turned out perfect. the only bad reviews is because YOU screwed it up not the recipe.
I am not sure where these cooking times come from but I cooked an 18 pound prime rib for 3 hours anc checked the temp and it was already well done!! Way too much temp. (425) and way too much time 4 and 1/2 hours for 14 pounder??
I made this last night and it was wonderful. The roast came out so tender and moist. When it comes time to make prime rib, this is the recipe I will turn to. Thanks for sharing.
I too was a little worried making this as my family has always roasted prime rib on a low temp for a long time. I have never made prime rib myself before and was making it for my husbands grandparents. I decided to follow the recipe exact except I didn't cut the ribs off. I just left them on and placed them down on the pan with the fat turned up. I did a cut that was just over 5 lbs and it took a little longer than 15min/lbs however I think that is because I was cooking other items in the oven at the same time. I took it out at 120 degrees because I was paranoid of over cooking it as my husband and grandpa like their beef on the rare side. It heated up to 140 degrees before we cut it and it was great. It was rare/medium rare, which was great. I will use this recipe from now on for prime rib.
This is the BEST recipe for Prime Rib!!!! 3 years ago on Christmas Eve I tried a Prime Rib. It was horrible!!! It cooked for over 6 hours and still wasn't done!! I vowed never to do one again, too much money lost on that meal. Then I came across this recipe. I tried it this evening and it was absolutely PERFECT!!!! I followed the recipe to a "T" for a 8.39 lb Prime Rib Roast (4 ribs). The only thing that happened was the flour got on the bottom of the pan and smoked us out a bit, but I left the door open and some fans going. Otherwise it was amazing. It cooked in just under 2 hours. I took it out and let it rest for almost 45 minutes. There were well done pieces on the ends for my sister in law and myself, and medium rare in the center for my parents. Everyone was thrilled with how delicious it actually was!!! Thank you Barbara for this amazing recipe. Please, stop the bickering and try this recipe. It is so worth the little bit of effort to make. I will DEFINATELY be making Prime Rib every Christmas Eve thanks to this recipe!!!
First let me say that I prepared my first time ever rib-in roast -11 pounds - using this recipe. I adjusted the recipe accordingly..... First the smoke was rediculous and this started within 30 minutes of putting it in the oven. I hade to turn off the power for my firealarm system. I went by a calculation of 15 minutes per pound as per the weight of the roast and the butchers recommendation. I took it out at 2hrs and 45 minutes - which should have rendered a relatively medium rare roast - and let it sit for 1 hour. It was medium well when I cut cut it - however as the pp stated, tender and juicy anyway. I do not think I would make it again - the house still smells like a roast.
decided to try a new recipe to get a tastier crunch to the roast and try for something juicier than what I've managed to do in the past. Now I know..."low and slow is the way to go". The temp on this is waaaaay to high! Within an hour my kitchen and home was filled with smoke from the extreme heat which basically just dehydrated a beautiful piece of meat and it cooked way too fast and was well done in no time (I was trying for medium rare). Never again! Should have read ALL the comments - there were some that agreed with this and those are the ones I should have listened to. The rub was tasty - that's about all that is good about this recipe. Save your dinner and avoid this recipe!!!
Selected three stars, because I haven't tried it yet. Can someone tell me if you are supposed to keep the oven at 425 the entire time, or turn it down at some point. Also, if I only have about a 9 pound roast, would that change my time and temp? Thanks!
After years of trying and failing at Prime Rib this was amazing!!! The meat was so tender, I left the bones on the roast so it took almost 2 hours to cook a 4 lb roast. After it sat for twenty minutes i could of taken it out of the over about 15 minutes earlier as i had no med rare meat. Didn't matter though. It was awesome, I added a small amount of water to the pan when the dripping started to smoke, and I basted the roast after that about twice. I tented in tinfoil and also wrapped a tea towel over the roast. I can't wait to make again and next time I am going to load the meat with garlic cloves first. Confidence building recipe...thanks!
Great way to make Prime Rib. I cooked it just like Barbara said too, but based on other reviewers I cut the time down to 15 min a pound. Not quite long enough. I wanted Med/Rare, and got rare. Next time I will go for 17/18 min. a pound. I also didn't let it sit long enough with the foil cover, but that was my son's fault. He had to leave so I had to move up the standing time. Again, all my own fault. It was the juiciest Rib Roast ever. Thanks for all the years coming up with this Barbara. It's now my go to recipe.
I used this recipe for a boneless prime rib roast and it was perfectly done. Cooked it for 20 minutes per pound at 425F and put some water in the pan and had nice juices for gravy. Delicious!
425 is way too high to cook this roast at for the entire cooking process. My roast was done in 2 hours and it was burnt, dried out and WELL done. My family wasn't eating for another 3 hours. I will say that the seasoning mix is very good, although I didn't have an celery seed so I substituted Rosemary and Dried Parsly and it was delicious. Cooking instructions definitely need to be tweaked. I was very disappointed.
OMG. This recipe is perfect. no need to change anything. I made this twice with no problems. Everyone in my family loved it! Thanks so much for this reciped
Exceptional
I made this tonight using a fairly small, 4 lb Rib Eye Roast that I got on sale, and it was delicious! I was using a meat thermometer, and it took a little longer than I expected to cook, but the temp rose really fast while I was letting it rest. As advertised, it was moist and tender when sliced, even though my hubby likes it cooked medium to well. I"ve tried slow cooking a roast before with decent results, but I think this was even more tender. Thanks for a wonderful recipe- rib roasts are expensive cuts of meat, and now I can cook them with confidence!
I agree with the other reviews. The temperature for this dish is far to hot.
I was skeptical, but the roast was the best I have ever made! Everyone loved it. I followed the directions exactly, and it was perfect.
came out amazing! followed almost exactly. Didn't have garlic powder so used minced. Also didn't have celery seed but it didnt affect anything. I seasoned this meat the night before the party. Awsome recipe. It was my first time cooking this type of pricey meat.
This was so easy to make and it was WONDERFUL!! This was my first attempt at Prime Rib and everyone loved it! I had 2 smaller ribs (one 3.5 lbs and one 4 lbs), so I doubled the flour and seasonings to adequately cover both- I could have used just a single recipe- I really, really coated it (which was really sealed in the juices- only fat drippings in pan). This was so juicy and cooked to a perfect medium rare. I followed the advise of another reviewer and did 20 mins/ lb. and baked at 425. They didn't come all the way to room temp. before I coated and baked them (which I think added about 15 mins), and turned out very tasty. I served with the bacon wrapped asparagus and roasted red potatos (also from this site) and my version of a spinach strawberry salad. Will DEFINITELY make again. My husbands taste buds were in heaven at dinner tonight :)
Best Prime rib in a while. I took it out at 125 degrees. Need 6 hour total for recipe for a 8 lb rib roast. Reccomend letting it sit wrapped in foil for 1.5 hours after removal from oven. Will finish cooking on the counter.
Christmas dinner 2009. Absolutely the best prime rib I've ever made. I had a roast weighing just over 9 lbs and like others, didn't remove the ribs. Roasted for about 2 1/2 hours and let it rest for 30-45 minutes. I made a horseradish cream sauce and also had au jus to serve with the meat. Served with garlic mashed potatoes, roasted asparagus, spinach salad, and dinner rolls. A simple, elegant, uncomplicated, elegant meal. Rave reviews all around. Will definitely use this recipe again. Thanks for submitting.
Look no further folks !! I had a small prime rib ( 3 lbs) and using the 20 minute/ lb suggestion it was perfection. Thank you for posting
Excellent. I have never cooked Prime Rib before and prepared this for a crowd. We wanted well-done since most of our guests prefer this. Easy, incredible and our company raved about this.
WATCH the TIME! My first time with prime rib. I had a 16lb prime roast. Brought it to room temp for 3 hours. I covered it with the exact seasonings listed adding chopped garlic. Covered it and roasted 15 min at 425, then reduced heat to 325 (using oven thermom) at the 3hr mark, I checked the roast with a thermometer and it was 150 already. too done for me. I let it set out tented for almost and hour because it was done too early. Rave reviews from guests but not what i like which is med rare. next time I will check at 2.5 hrs. good flavor and very tender, just too done for me.Update: roast uncovered. This years roast 13.5 lb took 1.5 hr to get to 120 deg...with additional .5 hr on counter tented with foil...perfect
I just finished Christmas Dinner with a 20 lb Choice Rib Roast. Added fresh chopped rosemary and Montreal Seasoning to recipe.I rubbed Olive oil on roast then flour mixture. I had lots of other dishes going and forgot to set timer. Temperature got to 140 and i pulled it out. Even though it was over cooked it was still moist and had raves about flavor. I will try again for New Years and will achieve perfection! I won't worry anymore.
Yes. I finally found out how to bake a prime rib. Worked as described. Put it on a rack in the roasting pan and all was fine. I see also need to let sit.
It was a disaster!!! It was well-done in half the time it was supposed to be. It was a fourteen pound roast
I cooked a 5 lb prime roast without ribs. The roast was excellent. I have to admit that I took it out a few minutes early fearing that it would be over cooked for our tastes... it was actually slightly redder than I wanted. Next time I wont cheat...I will follow the recipe exactly.
I was originally looking to make a plain roast beef for Thanksgiving, but all Costco had was Prime Rib Roast. I never made one before and never heard of this cut of meat. So I turned to this site for help. I followed this recipe pretty much except that I added no flour and added additional seasonings. I also cut up some onions, carrots, potatoes, and celery. I only rested the meat outside of the refrigerator for about an hr due to time constraints. I lined the pan w/ foil, but also covered my entire pan with foil as my grandmother taught me (it prevents meat from drying out). I was cooking two 6 lb rib roasts and we like our beef med-well. The meat was so moist and tender. I made the mistake of cutting the layer of fat off of the top for health reasons. I read after the fact to keep it on so it can baste the meat. Despite that mistake, the meat was not dry at all. There were plenty of juices and we made a light gravy w/ it. All of our guests enjoyed it as well. Thank you for allowing me to use this recipe as a guide. In the future, I'll try it again and perhaps try out the recipe as written.
I have to write this review before I go to bed, and trust me, I am exhausted from Christmas dinner! My guests were saying they have never had prime rib this good, not even at a restaurant. I couldn't believe I had done it. Everyone was happy because I waited until the temp was about 140 on a 9 pound roast. I let it sit for an hour and it was still warm, but the middle was medium rare and the outside was a perfect medium to medium well. I made the full recipe of flour and only had a little extra. I didn't have celery seed so I put in a little less salt and then put in 1/2 tsp of celery salt instead. You have got to try this!
http://allrecipes.com/Recipe/Restaurant-Style-Prime-Rib-Roast/Detail.aspx?prop31=1 Restaurant-Style Prime Rib Roast
I followed the recipe but roasted with the rib bones attached. It did exactly as described, with the fat ending up in the bottom of the roaster and the juices sealed inside. Now, a word of caution. The larger the roast, the less time per pound this beast needs to roast! My 20lb roast only took about 2 to 2 1/2 hours to reach 120 degrees. I started it way too early and let it get a bit too done. Even then, it was still slightly pink in the middle and juicy, juicy, juicy - not to mention tasty! So I would say for anything over 15 pounds, you really don't need to adjust the time. Just be sure to use a meat thermometer and you can't go wrong with this one!
Great recipe as long as you don't want to make gravy from the drippings. The tin foil and flour coating make that difficult. But I did like that it was easy to clean up afterwards. I had a really small roast that was just over 2 lbs which was done in about 45 minutes, so I cooked my potatoes in the roast pan with the roast and they were both done at the same time.
Love this made it 3 times since finding the recipe.....Best prime roast I ever ate.
I felt like a restaurant chef after cooking this roast. It turned out delicious. After the roast was done, I left the roast in the oven (turned off) for approx. two hours... did not open the oven door during the two hours.. the roast was so tender and delicious
I made this recipe on Sunday to celebrate my uncle's birthday. It was fantastic! I cooked it for 15 minutes per pound. As good as a fine restaurant would serve. It made my proud. We had merlot with it, wonderful! Thanks for a great recipe.
I followed the instructions exactly for my 3 pound Prime Rib Roast. It was wonderfully tender and juicy! The flour really did hold the juices in and it wasn't a bit overdone.
This recipe was excellent!!! I did alot of research before I decided on this one. My husband raved that it was the best he has ever had. I followed the recipe exatly and the outer crust came out awesome. As with any roast the timing and temp are crucial.(as well as the planets and stars being in alignment) I read everyone's reviews and set the oven to 425. I had a 10lb roast so at 15 min a pound it should have taken about 2-1/2 hours. I inserted a meat thermometer and the roast was 150 at 2 hours. I let it rest for a half an hour. My only advise to others would be to get a good meat thermometer. Thanks again for a wonderful recipe!! I will make it again and again!
Turned out excellent! I cooked 15 min. per pound. I added about 1 cup of water to bottom of pan to avoid the flour from burning. I put on a roasting rack inside the roasting pan. I will definitly use this method and recipe again!
This came out perfect 1st time with this formula. I only had a 4.5lb roast, so scaled it back. Cooking time with my oven was about 15min per lb.
Just made one 13 pound and one 4 pound for a work gathering; amazing recipe - for 13 people there was only a small amount left to have a couple of sandwichs. I modified by placing slivers of garlic clove all along the tops and added herbes de provence to the flour mixture. I also adjusted time and temp down for the 4 pounder - using the adage, after searing them both for 15 minutes at 425 F, of 12-14 minutes per pound for rare. They were juicy, rare and the taste was terrific. The meat was juicy and I kept resisting the temptation to baste - excellent advice. Between the time they were covered - in the original roasters - and driven to the party (15 minutes in 15 degree weather!) they were perfect temperature and like butter to cut. Use a meat thermometer! The recipe can't be beat!
Followed the recipe exactly - beef was too well done. Also kitchen smelled like fat roasting for days!
excellent cookies my husband loves them
The recipe is fantastic and always gets great raves from my guests. I always use a meat thermometer though and take it out when the internal temperature reaches 120 degree F. The longer you tent the meat the more it will keep cooking.There is also an interesting method on food wishes.com where you roast the meat 500 degree F for 5 Min/the extact weight of the meat and then turn off the oven and let it sit undisturbed for two hours. This works very well too, if you like your roast rare/medium rare. However, I did not get the drippings for an au jus like I do with this recipe. Enjoy!!!!!
Flavor was perfect!! One suggestion - don't count on the timing for doneness - instead use a thermometer to test!!
good tender better than steak
I made my first prime rib following this recipe to the letter, and it turned out great! I cooked it in my convection oven, which shortened the cook time by about half. I cooked it at 20 minutes per pound, the first 30 minutes @ 425 and lowered the temp to 350 for the duration of the cook time. I took it out with an internal temp of 125, which rose about 10 degrees during resting. It was perfectly medium/medium rare. Highly recommend this recipe, it's easy and the results are great. Quite reassuring results for first-timers with an expensive roast. Tasted great!
Oh my goodness, this recipe is wonderful! I've never put a rub on prime rib before and was a little bit nervous about doing it, but I am so happy I did. My husband just raved about the flavor and how juicy it was. This recipe is a keeper.
I was skeptical of this recipe but decided to try it because of all of the positive reviews. I love it! The meat was moist and so flavorful, from now on this is how I am making my prime rib. I didn't have 3 hours to leave it out so left it for almost two. Next time I will give it the full time. Great recipe, thanks so much Barbara!
I made this true to the recipe. My roast was a 5 lb rib roast with 3 ribs. I cooked it per instructions, 20 minutes per pound and my roast was done medium. I suggest you check your oven temperature and cook accordingly as many ovens differ. The spice mixture was perfect and I would not change a thing. I will make again!
I was so excited to use this recipe.I made for Christmas Day.The crust looked so beautiful.I followed ccoking directions.I love medium rare prime rib.It was so disappointing as it was all cooked medium.This should be in the oven 1 hour less for medium rare.Live in learn!
I followed this recipe precisely. I used a meat thermometer and removed the roast at 125 degrees, F. It was superb! Ends were med/well and center was rare. I would recommend this one time & time again.
This turned out well for us. I was nervous about cooking a $40 piece of meat. I followed the directions exactly. The only problem was that our roast got a little overcooked. I calculated it at 140 minutes, since our roast was 7 lbs, and even took it out 20 minutes early when the meat thermometer said 125. It sat for maybe 20 min before we cut it and ended up being more of a medium well - mostly brown with a pink center. Not the medium rare we were going for, but delicious nonetheless. We had it with horseradish.
Ruthy83 is right. There is no au jus. I used a can of campbells beef consumme or double strenght broth. I always use this method when I make this roast. There is really nothing in the bottom of the pan but very little rendered fat. No juice escapes from the roast. I have made this roast about 4 times since I read the recipe. The first time it is a leap of fate but when you see how it comes out it is worth the uncertainty. Way to go Barbara. You have developed a new way to cook a Prime rib and I will use this recipe agian and agian.
I didn't follow the recipe exactly but this was the most incredible prime rib I have ever had. The crust and juiciness were amazing. I used more salt (1/4 C sea salt and 1/4 C garlic salt) but everything else the same. I roasted it at 350 for 2 - 2 1/2 hours. It measured 120 when I took it out and went up to 130 which is right for medium rare. We let it rest for an hour. When we cut it the very center was just a hair on the rare side. Next time I'll try the 425 searing. I would still do the amount of salt. It did not come out too salty. I even added 1 1/2 C madeira and 1/2 C water to the bottom of the pan for au jus. It was incredible.
I followed the directions exact and it was wonderful. I cooked a 11# and I never seen meat so tender. Triple a+ recipe
This was so easy just following the directions..I left the ribs in and just turned them down. This was the first time I made Prime Rib and I was a big success Christmas Eve with the family
I wanted something special for our New Year's Day dinner so I got a prime rib roast and used this recipe. The only change I made was to add a bit of steak spice to the rub. The flavour was wonderful and the roast was SO tender and juicy. It got raves from everyone. I'll be keeping this recipe even though I probably won't use it often since this cut of meat is so expensive. Well worth the try though.
Followed directions as posted. Was a little more rare than I wanted, but it was good.
The flour spice mix I now will use but the high temp method totally killed the outside of roast. the usual succulent outter meat ring wasTurned to jerky while the center was 125 f.
Made a three rib roast this Christmas and this recipe was excellent. Will make it again in the future for sure. Thanks
BEST PRIME RIB I HAVE EVER HAD; HOME OR RESTAURANT. I followed the directions and some reviewer hints and it turned out FABULOUS!!! Romance for two (with leftovers): 4 pound bone attached prime rib well floured and seasoned 15 minutes at 450 65 minutes at 425 tented and cooling for 20-25 minutes carved and ENJOYED!
This is the best tasting prime rib I have ever made! The seasonings seem very simple but they end result is so flavorful but does not overpower! Great recipe!
I was looking for a good seasoning mix for my tenderloin steaks. I seasoned exactly as you advise for the roast, and it was fantastic. The meat was so tender. Even my husband raved. Thanks very much for posting this recipe.
I have made this recipe a few times now, and so have a couple of people I know. For me, the recipe worked exactly as described...the only difference was I only cooked it to 125 degrees for your typical med-rare. For those out there that think it should be cooked slower, at a lower temperature, I think that if you just follow it exact you will realize how amazing this recipe is. Trust me on this one, don't mess with a good thing!!! Thanks for the Recipe!!!!
Excellent! I have tried so many prime rib recipes and this one does as it promises. It was so juicy and had a great mixture of well done to rare (for my husband). I cooked a 7 lb roast for about 1 hour and 40 minutes. I let it sit, covered, for another 30 minutes. Perfect!
Good recipe. Fat rendered on the bottom of the pan can get quite smoky. Took days to get the smell of smoking fat out of my house! Make sure you have good ventilation. Served this for New Years and everyone loved it!
The best roast ever
made this roast for xmas - the people who like their meat medium loved it - too bad there were more medium rare at my table. 425' way too high at 20 minutes per pound for medium rare.... need to both lower temp and shorten cooking time as others suggested - otherwise worked well and will try again at lower temp.
Made several Prime ribs. Used on other roast. Great every time. Watching temp is very important. I pull at 130......by the time I slice I am in the 140's.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections