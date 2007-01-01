Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

4.5
648 Ratings
  • 5 444
  • 4 158
  • 3 30
  • 2 14
  • 1 2

A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!

Recipe by NIBLETS

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
48 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large Dutch oven place sweet potato, eggplant, peppers, carrots, onion, and three tablespoons oil. Saute over medium heat for 5 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan place 3 tablespoons olive oil, garlic, turmeric, curry powder, cinnamon, salt and pepper and saute over medium heat for 3 minutes.

  • Pour garlic and spice mixture into the Dutch oven with vegetables in it. Add the garbanzo beans, almonds, zucchini, raisins, and orange juice. Simmer 20 minutes, covered.

  • Add spinach to pot and cook for 5 more minutes. Serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 39g; fat 18g; sodium 874.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/27/2022