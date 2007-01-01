Marrakesh Vegetable Curry

Found this recipe by ingredient searching for something to do with eggplant. So glad I did. It was excellent. I did make a few changes. Forgot to get a sweet potato, so I used red potatoes. Doubled curry powder and cinnamon using 1 TBSP sweet curry powder and 1 TBSP spicy. Lessened salt to 1/2 tsp. Doubled almonds. Added 1/4 cup finely diced ginger. Next time would increase raisins to 1/3 or 1/2 a cup as they provide a pleasing sweet element. Next, to account for people saying some veggies were too hard while others were overcooked I started my Dutch oven with 3 TBSP oil and the spices. Next added carrot, onion and potatoes cooked 3-4 min. Added OJ, raisins, and chickpeas. Cooked 10 min. Then added all veggies except spinach. Cooked 10 min. while I made couscous. Stirred in spinach and cooked 5 min. Added 1/2 a lemon juiced at end to brighten as curry powder always has a base flavor to me that needs an acid to contrast with it. All veggies were perfect and it was delicious. This way the eggplant sucks up all the good juice and spices rather than just oil. Added extra 1/2 cup of OJ as it needed more. Must say spinach was from the farmers market and made a big difference in taste. Definitely will make again!