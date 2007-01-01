Marrakesh Vegetable Curry
A vegetable-full curry! Serve this curry over your favorite rice and you're sure to have a tasty meal. If you have carrot-ginger juice available to you, try using it in place of the orange juice - either one is delicious!
My mom is moroccan and I always wanted her recipe for what she called her cous cous. I decided to try this recipe just to see if it would come close. This recipe is almost exactly her recipe. I doubled the spices (except the cinamon and salt) and added about 1 tbs of corriander. I eyeballed the olive oil and I added a bit of beef broth to the mixture near the end because I like my curry more runny. You wouldn't want to add the broth in the end if you don't. I sauteed lamb pieces in olive oil and cumin prior to putting in with the veggies. I served over basic cous cous and it's almost exactly her recipe without taking 2 full days to prepare. Thank you so much!Read More
A lot of flavor for a vegetable curry! We used orange juice, but I'll definitely try the carrot-ginger if my health food store carries it. I used frozen peppers, added a few minutes before the spinach, and frozen spinach; both worked well.Read More
I think this is one of the best things I have ever eaten in my entire existence. I've made it 4 times in the last month! I despise eggplant, so I added an extra sweet potato and an extra zucchini, and it was fabulous, fabulous, fabulous. I do not add salt, and I used canned low-sodium garbanzo beans to cut back on the sodium. My neighbors smelled this cooking from next door, and ended up staying for dinner. The smell is indescribably intoxicating, not to mention the TASTE! This is definitely a keeper. Yes, you will be chopping until your arms want to fall off, but so what? The end result is worth it, thanks so much for sharing this recipe!!!
This was a very hearty, colourful curry. We noticed a few errors in the recipe: The description says carrot-ginger but nowhwere in the ingredient list does it list ginger. In the Directions section, the ingredient cayenne is missing - should be added.
This is a very tasty North African dish. I added a bit more spice and garlic to the the mixture because I don't like bland. This was served true Moroccan style over couscous....my husband loved it and said it brought back memories of his time in Casablanca. If one didn't want the vegetarian and wanted to keep with the Moroccan tradition, lamb cubes could also be added. I think I will try that next time.
Found this recipe by ingredient searching for something to do with eggplant. So glad I did. It was excellent. I did make a few changes. Forgot to get a sweet potato, so I used red potatoes. Doubled curry powder and cinnamon using 1 TBSP sweet curry powder and 1 TBSP spicy. Lessened salt to 1/2 tsp. Doubled almonds. Added 1/4 cup finely diced ginger. Next time would increase raisins to 1/3 or 1/2 a cup as they provide a pleasing sweet element. Next, to account for people saying some veggies were too hard while others were overcooked I started my Dutch oven with 3 TBSP oil and the spices. Next added carrot, onion and potatoes cooked 3-4 min. Added OJ, raisins, and chickpeas. Cooked 10 min. Then added all veggies except spinach. Cooked 10 min. while I made couscous. Stirred in spinach and cooked 5 min. Added 1/2 a lemon juiced at end to brighten as curry powder always has a base flavor to me that needs an acid to contrast with it. All veggies were perfect and it was delicious. This way the eggplant sucks up all the good juice and spices rather than just oil. Added extra 1/2 cup of OJ as it needed more. Must say spinach was from the farmers market and made a big difference in taste. Definitely will make again!
Excellent flavours in this recipe, but it needs a little tweaking. I doubled the spices and found it to be quite zingy, however I can't imagine having how mild it would have been with the original amount of spice. This recipe serves 6 as a main course or 8 as a side dish. I used carrot orange juice and grated fresh ginger, which worked well. This is not a pretty dish to look at, but close your eyes and the flavours are beautiful!
great flavor-be careful not to overcook te vegetables. the vegetables are best just a bit crisp. Add spinach just before serving up the dish.
Really flavourful, and easy to make I served over Basmati rice. I made this exactly according to the recipe except I used carrot juice with some fresh ginger and it was really good. The almonds are important to the texture, I really reccomend trying this recipe.
Fabulous recipe! I served this curry over Coconut Rice (from this website) and made it for a group. Raves all around from my young kids, my husband, our friends and even their teenagers. This is a new favorite--thank you for this recipe!
Fantastic flavor! I juiced the one cup of carrot juice along with about 3" of fresh ginger, which made the dish. I don't care for eggplant or spinach, but didn't notice the eggplant and the spinach was actually delicious! I might double the almonds next time. I learned you can blanch them by boiling about 1/2 cup water in the microwave and then add the almonds. Let rest about 30 seconds and then pop the skins off using a paper towel to squeeze them out. THANK YOU so much!
We loved this recipe. I added more spices, as we prefer things really spicy, but the basic recipe was easy and delicious. It really impresses guests, and makes the house smell wonderful. I also used a white potato instead of sweet, and left out the raisins.
Have made this curry twice now and can strongly recommend it. I find I like it better with double spices except the cinnamon and cayenne, as some others have recommended. When you increase the spice amounts, it produces a curry bursting with flavors and spice. The cinnamon ties the entire dish together. Aside from the spices, I did find that some of the veggies -- the eggplant in particular -- wound up too soft when cooked for the recommended amount of time. But that's a small complaint and overall it's an excellent dish I'll make time and again. Thanks so much!
I really liked this recipe, but I think it would have been flavorless if I had not followed other reviewers advice to double the spices (I did not double the salt or cayenne). Even with the extra spices, it was only mildly flavored. I also followed the advice to use only 1 pot, start with the oil and spices (I used on 3T oil), then cook carrot, onions and sweet potato for 4 minutes; add OJ, raisins, and garbanzos and cook for 10 min; add all other vegetables except spinach and cook 10 min; then finally the spinach and cook for 5 minutes more. That way the vegetables do not get overcooked.
You would think from all the reviews calling for added spice, this is a bland recipe. Therefore, I AM REVIEWING THIS RECIPE FOR COOKS LIKE ME WHO LOVE CURRY BUT HAVE A WIMPY PALATE AND PREFER LESS HEAT IN THEIR DISHES. While I enjoy cuisines that feature spicy foods, I don't like any dish to have too much heat. In restaurants which offer an option about spicing, I am always a 2 or 3. Despite that handicap, I LOVED this curry. It is the first curry I've ever made and it turned out perfectly. I knew enough to cut back on the cayenne pepper (I used 1/4 tsp) and it was still too hot for me. Next time, I will omit it. And there WILL be a next time. WHIMPY EATERS--don't shy away from this recipe: just adjust your spices.
So yummy! I love the mixed taste of sweet and spicy, and this is a great balance. I'm hot-spice-averse, but it could even use a bit more curry to better cover the veggies. Will definitely be making this one again...
This is a delicious change from my staple recipes. As recommended, I doubled the spices. Next time, I will saute the garlic and spices in the dutch oven, adding the veggies in order of the amount of time it takes them to cook. The carrots were just right but the peppers, eggplant and zucchini were overcooked.
A very tasty dish... a great mix of spices and veggies....very filling... great with some plain yoghurt on the side .. over brown basmati rice. MMMMM..
Tasty, but may require more than 20 minutes if you don't chop your sweet potatoes small enough.
I really liked this and had no idea it would make so much. I used extra zucchini because my sweet potato was small and I could only get a baby eggplant. I also used one red and one green pepper (hubby doesn't care much for red pepper). As suggested by others, I doubled the spices. It was almost too much for me on the first day, but mellowed and blended the next and was gorgeous. I used slivered almonds because it's what I had. Overall I loved it and thought it was a great way to get veg. I don't usually care for chick peas but they were really nice in this. My husband wondered where the meat was.... I don't like lamb (which from reviews I gather is traditional), so I may add chicken or beef next time, just to make him happy.
Very delicious. I'm crazy about trying to make things lower in fat so I may try using chicken broth instead of so much oil. I will also use frozen carrots next time because I had a hard time getting the carrots to cook all the way through. Some of my other veggies got mushy because of it.
This was excellent. Hubby said he'd definitely like this on the menu again. The house smelled SO GOOD for two days after cooking it. (There's something about heating the spices in the oil that really releases flavor and aroma.)
Exceptional. Doubled turmeric and curry and used golden raisins.
This is one of my favorite dishes to make. It is super healthy and honestly delicious. I like spicey so I always double the spices (except for the curry) remeber to add about 1 tsp. of fresh ginger as it's missing from the ingredient list. I serve it with basmati rice and naan bread. For those who can't have a meal without meat, add a side of chicken tandoori skewers for the perfect dinner!
I have never made an Indian type dish before.My daughter is a Vegan and my grandaughter is a vegetarian.I thought it was time I cooked something for them and we all loved it! I followed directions[I had no clue] to the letter...maybe added a few more organic raisins,but that was all I did.I am so glad you posted and I found it of course on my fav...allrecipes!!Thanks all!
This is an amazing vegetable curry. My entire family including teenagers adores it. Just the right blend of hot and sweet. Freezes very well. With all the chopping required, I triple it while I'm chopping and freeze it in family sized portions.
I used apple cider instead of orange juice because thats what I had. I also didn't have a sweet potato, which I missed. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins again thats just what I had on hand. I like my curry a little on the sweeter side so I added a little brown sugar. I also skipped the spinach. Kale seemed to lend better this version for some reason. It was a fantastic dish. I'll make this again for sure!
Very good vegie curry.
WOW. This dish was so delicious I created an account just to review it. Not only is it healthy and filling, but it's also very adaptable; I cooked the garlic in black coffee and added thinly sliced apples to the curry to add flavor, and it came out tasting AMAZING. The sweetness of the curry goes amazingly well with the nuttiness of quinoa, so I've been eating them together so far. :D Yummm~ I thought I wouldn't have enough sauce at first, but once the vegetables simmer for a while, they release juices into the mixture (and they shrink) and you wind up with a perfect level of liquid. :) Next time I would definitely like to add mushrooms, and maybe try the dates (or fish!), but I think it'll taste amazing no matter what you put in it. :D Definitely try this recipe if you like curry!!
I made this with the carrot-ginger juice, and it was very good. With just a few tweaks, it could be 5 stars: omit the eggplant (we didn't think it blended well with the rest of the flavors); increase the spices, or add garam masala (which is what I did after tasting it); add cashews and more raisins. I didn't think the almonds would add much, but they gave the dish a nice texture. A definite keeper! UPDATE: I made this again and roasted the eggplant at 450 for 30 min. before adding it to the pot, and it was MUCH better in both flavor and texture.
I really like the sweet and spicy taste of this dish! I followed the recommendations of other users and doubled the spices and it turned out great. Though, the curry tastes much better the next day after absorbing all the spices. I also used dry chick peas. I heated the spices in the oil and cooked for 3 minutes. then I added the chickpeas, added enough water to cover them, brought to a boil and then simmered for 1.5 hrs. then I added the sauted veggies in a separate pot and added them after an hour of cooking the chick peas. DON'T add salt, and the orange juice early on to the chickpeas as they will have to cook longer. Wait until the very end to add them. served over bulgur as I had no couscous. Came out great!
This recipe is fantastic! I just modify to include cauliflower (my favorite). The spices make the cauliflower look a beautiful bright yellow:) I can't wait to serve this to our visitors!
We added more of the spices and it came out very well.
I thought this recipe was excellent, and even better the next day! I used carrot ginger juice and I actually used 2 cups instead of 1 cup because I threw in some extra veggies (I added a yellow summer squash, an extra onion, and a couple extra carrots). I did double the spices and it was great, but it's really spicy if you double the cayenne. I'd recommend doubling all the spices except the cayenne. Otherwise it's a great recipe. I served it with quinoa instead of couscous.
I followed the recipe to the letter. It was very tasty, but I did overcook the veggies. The flavors were wonderful, but since it was overcooked it was not very attractive on the plate. Served with white rice. Will try again and watch the pot more closely.
FIFTY STARS!! After my arm fell off from chopping, I doubled the spices (WOWZERS it was spicy!!!), and served over brown rice with Indian Flatbread (from a local restaurant). Next time, I'll double or triple the raisins (I used plump golden raisins), as they were the calm of the storm in my mouth! This curry dish was unbelievable! Thanks so much for sharing!
I make this all the time and constantly adapt it to suit what is in my fridge at the time. I wanted to give out my latest adaptation since, I noticed there is no ginger called for in this recipe when it would really work. So I tried adding about a teaspoon of dried ginger and it really helped by adding a warm, mellow depth. I like to serve this with couscous cooked in vegetable broth for a real taste of Morocco. I served it to my Moroccan friend, and she thought it was pretty authentic.
Phenomenal! This tastes delicious, is fabulously healthy, beautifully colorful, and makes your entire house smile divinely fragrant! I make it at least once a month. Plus, it makes enough to feed my family of four for two meals (and the two kids are teenagers with good appetites).
Tastes really good! Don't change a thing.
Wow, this has flavor! I probably ended up with more veggies than the recipe intended so I added another 1/2 portion of the spice mixture. I used an expensive curry and it added just the right amount of heat. The orange juice is an important part of this so don't skip it! I overcooked it while trying to insure that the harder veggies were softened. It didn't matter, it's so good!
A super easy one pot dish to make! I doubled the spices as well and it was very tasty! The flavours are very bold and exotic. I also agree that over cooking the veggies takes away from the texture - make sure to leave them a little crunchy.
This was fabulous. I used just a potato instead of a sweet potato. Debra Rose
I feared this recipe would be as bland as so many other mixed veggie dishes I've made, but I tried it anyway - and am I ever glad I did! This is my new favorite recipe. It has a wide variety of ingredients for interest, and the flavor is wonderful. So tasty and just spicey enough with a touch of sweetness. I love it.
Spicy! Very spicy. It is a wonderful combination of vegetables - I love the addition of almonds. It's definitely a curry.
Question: What if I dont have a dutch oven? Any suggestions? Would crock pot work?
loved this recipe! i didn't change a thing with the ingredients. i did half the recipe and it fed my family of 5 with a little left over. i served over cous cous. so good!
So good! Even my husband (the meat eater) loved it. Followed the recipe, but didn't add the spinach, turned out wonderful. Will definately be making again and again.
I agree with many of the other reviews, this is phenomenal!!! I cut the cayenne in half since I don't like foods that are too hot. My husband found this recipe when I was out of town and he wanted to cook something tasty yet easy for himself. He definitely found a winner! We've made this dish for family and friends and they have ALL asked for the recipe!
DEEELISH! I'm not a vegetarian, but this was my favorite recipe of the week. It is so wholesome and filling...real comfort food. I was afraid it would be too spicy, so I only used half the cayenne called for. It was a bit tingly on the lips, but definitely not hot. Next time I'll use the whole amount. And I had thought of leaving out the spinach because my pot didn't look like it would hold it, but I'm glad I didn't. It definitely added somehthing.
This was absolutely divine. No modifications, except a red pepper, which I lacked and I added a bit more liquid since I didn't have a full cup of OJ. AMAZING flavor.
Fantastic and I didn´t even fry the spices separately; I just browned the veggies and dumped everything else on top, including some fresh grated ginger. I would suggest adding more raisins because I just love it whenever I got a bite with a raisin once in a while and wouldn´t it be nice to get one in every bite?
This dish got rave reviews from my guests! It's easy to prepare....the worst being cutting up all the veggies! But, it's worth it - very delicious!!
So very yummy! I doubled spice per comments and used grapefruit juice instead of orange because that is what I had. Scarfed down with some whole wheat tortillas Ethiopian style with my hands. Very full, happy tummy and already looking forward to leftovers.
tasty veggies, a excellent sweet accompaniment to hotter dishes but may need a little more heat itself, visually stunning if spinach not over cooked.
This was delicious! I omitted eggplant (didn't have any) and added milk (soymilk) at the end as others have suggested to make it bit creamier. I was worried it would come out too orangey tasting because of the OJ (it didn't taste/smell very good at first), but after simmering, the strong orange taste was gone, and it ended up being wonderful. Serve over couscous, rice, or quinoa with a flatbread such as naan.
This dish was very healthy and delicious. I used dried cranberries instead of raisins and added cauliflower. Very highly recommended!
This curry was delicious, and fragrant! I love that it combines many different sources of protein and nutrients! Although the eye appeal may diminish after the initial serving, this made for great lunches---even without the rice. I really appreciate this contribution to All Recipes!
I made the dish as the recipe stated but without zucchini or carrots as I didn't have any. Substituted chili powder for the cayenne, and used half as much. Also reduced the cinnamon. I have to agree the sauce had no substance, and it really just tasted like curry powder. We threw the leftovers away, which is rare for us.
I have been looking for some meatless recipes that would satisfy my meat eating DH. He enjoyed this. I am not much of a raisin fan, but they add something to the dish. Don't leave them out! Will make again.
Ends up as just a collection of flavored vegetables, no real sauce or substance.
I've made this for years and would only make one suggestion. Start out with 1/4 tsp. of the cayenne then taste and add more a little at a time. This is one of my favorites.
This was really good and smelled fantastic...I followed the recipe exactly and served over some quinoa. It makes a ton of food so good for a crowd.
Outstanding! I had to use carrot-orange juice, because I could not find carrot-ginger, and I omitted the raisins. With a little sea salt and cooking the vegetables to a crisp-tener, this recipe was out of this world. When my wife was coming up the steps she said that something smelled good. When she came inside the fragrant aroma knocked her socks off. She couldn't stop commenting on how good the place smelled. She loved it, and now I have to give the leftovers (that I planned for myself) to her, to take to work. Great stuff!
Delicious recipe! Made a few small modifications: about half the peppers; cut down the oil; increased spices a bit (omitted cayenne); 1/2cp orange juice + 1/2cp carrot juice; added some ginger (in addition to ginger in my curry). also didn't have blanched almonds so just chopped up some regular almonds I had on hand.
The first time I make this I found there was not enough sauce. I added a can of coconut milk and increased the curry the second time and found it much better.
Outstanding! I used 2c carrot-ginger juice mixed with a TBsp of cornstarch at last 10 minutes to make it saucier. I serve this over coconut jasmine rice and with chicken in a basil sauce. This recipe is so easy versitle that every vegetable or bean substitution I've ever made has worked well.
Seriously, this is a 10 star recipe! I used just a tad of cayenne pepper in it because we don't like spicy food. Very filling.
I absolutely LOVE this dish!! Try it! You won't be disappointed!
This was fantastic! I made it as is to give it a whirl. The flavor was really good and all the different textures were wonderful. Next time I'll probably add a it more onion and more curry just for an extra kick in flavor. A wonderful vegan dish that can easily turn into a meat-eaters dish if you're looking for that. We left it vegan though.
One of my alltime favorite dishes... have made this many times. You can switch up some of the veggies, although I always use the sweet potato and spinach. Usually the carrots, have also used fresh green beans and zucchini. I use craisins instead of raisins...personal preference.
I had to give this 5 stars because it is the best curry I have ever eaten. My house still smells good today. I read all reviews before making, and also doubled the spices, except for cinnamon and cayenne. I used a combo of mild and hot curry powder, so the extra heat was not necessary. I also added about 1/2 tsp. each of cumin and coriander. This dish blew us away, it was so sensational. I did not have zucchini and left it out. I could have subbed a yellow squash but decided it didn't need anything extra. Also, please use dried chickpeas if at all possible. The canned ones, even when drained and rinsed, just don't compare. We had Lundberg brown basmati rice on the side and will always use this combo. Enjoy.
Great recipe! I cut back on the olive oil to reduce some of the fat and left out the spinach..and it was wonderful!! will make again!
This dish is sweet, spicy, and crunchy (due to the almonds). The blend is delicious! It's very filling when served over brown rice.
It's true. It is that good. The cinnamon adds something special. Precooking spices is important. Also added fresh coriander. I had been looking for a generic veg curry because I had turnip, potato, green beans, celery, green peppers and zucchini on hand from the garden and of course the onion and garlic. It did not seem to matter. It was delicious. I added a tablespoon of honey (sweet freaks) and 2 chicken bouillon cubes for salt.
This is the best curry ever.
I have been making this recipe for years - I can't believe I never rated it... It is superb. One of my all-time favorites from this site. I follow the suggestion to double the spices - even the cinnamon but not the salt. I plop the spinach in while it's still mostly frozen and cover it with the hot stew - it melts quickly. This MUST be served on couscous; I used to serve it on basmati and while I love basmati it has no place with this amazing curry dish. Use golden raisins as they get nice and fat during the cooking and halved almonds for full crunch impact - it is a true party in your mouth!
I love this dish and have made it several times. I've made it exactly as the recipe states and it is great but I have also tweaked it for our preferences. I double the spices (except the cinnamon)and add cumin and garam masala. I use 1 cup orange juice plus 1/2 cup coconut milk. At the table my daughter likes to add a little soy sauce to hers while my husband and I like a little Thai chili sauce. It is a great recipe - thank you!
I found the dish to be average and a fair bit of work to prepare.
I am trying to expand our meal variety and this was delicious! My husband said he was shocked it was so good! I have to say, it doesn't get very high presentation points, but the taste and combination of flavors was amazing. We don't like it too spicy, so I only added a bit over 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper. Will definitely make again!
I made this for my veggie-head friend. We were both gushing over the deliciousness! Only alteration was doubling the curry and turmeric as suggested by others ~ it was perfect! I would not hesitate to serve it for guests. It looked beautiful served over couscous in bowls with small wooden spoons. Thank you!!
A beautiful dinner! We found it VERY spicy, so next time we are eliminating the cayenne - but I do not like spicy in general. I'd also like a little more raisins and am going to add some pineapples to it. THanks for another fave!
We've made this a hundred times and it's wonderful. I'm sure it's great with eggplant but since I can't stand eggplant, I always sub a squash of some kind and it always works. Making it again this week :)
Cooked this dish yesterday and made a few modifications just based on what we had on hand, but nothing significant. It was delicious! My brother-in-law has a very narrow food repertoire and is very suspicious of new flavors. He ate his whole serving and enjoyed it - just said "Don't tell me what's in it." I really like the flavors and will make it again.
Very happy! I'll definitely make it again. I was skeptical when the vegetables were all in the pot in the beginning, but it turned out great and my family is enjoying it for lunch today. Here's how I altered the recipe: Omitted carrots & zucchini; Substituted raisins with sliced dried figs, curry powder with chili powder, cayenne pepper with ground black pepper, and 1 cup OJ with juice from 2 sweet oranges. Also doubled (probably tripled) the spices, and used half a red onion instead of a whole onion. I let it cook covered at least 45 minutes, mixing it here and there.
This was pretty good, but a tad bitter. I added some brown sugar at the end and that got rid of the bitterness. I also doubled the spices as other reviewers recommended and I halved the oil. I cooked the vegetables in 1 tbsp of oil and the spices in 2 tbsp of oil and that seemed to work fine. This recipe was similar to the Delicious Chickpea Curry and I liked the chickpea curry better (sweeter with a stronger cinnamon flavour).
Wow! I was really intimidated to try cooking this having little experience with this type of food (had a frozen pizza on standby as backup!).. but it was super easy and super good. Made it more or less exactly like directed except used carrot-orange juice and added about a teaspoon fresh minced ginger since I couldn't find carrot-ginger juice. I was afraid the amount of cayenne called for was too much but it was actually just about perfect when served over white rice.. a nice kick without burning your lips off! For anyone who is interested in trying a recipe like this but isn't sure what to try.. highly recommended. I'm only sorry I was chicken (figuratively) for so long :) -- This will be a staple in my house now.. PS.. don't leave off the raisins -- even if you're not normally a big fan.
This was really easy and very tasty. I baked it for about 1 hour at 350 to 400 degrees since I did not think the sweet potato would be cooked well enough by just the stove top. I also reduced the portion of cayenne to 1/2 tsp. since we don't like food too spicey/hot. It was perfect. I served it over quinoa. Excellent recipe! I might add that I am VERY adverse to cooking but found making this easy and enjoyable!
Highly recommend this recipe. It was absolutely delicious! I did not add the roasted nuts due to allergies. I also chose this recipe because it was vegan and dairy-free. I doubled the spices called, and incorporated half at the beginning. I then sprinkled more (to taste) throughout the simmering process. I used veggie stock with my brown rice, and ate leftovers the next day with cous-cous. There could have been more raisins to compliment the spices and carrots. Again - highly recommend this fast and easy recipe!
This turned out AWESOME! Very authentic flavor. I had several dishes going at the same time and forgot to include the squash - never missed it. I also left out the carrots because I'm not fond of cooked carrots although in this dish they probably would have been great. Otherwise I cooked according to directions. DELISH!!
woah. this is delicious. i doubled the spices, as per suggested, and i would add that it might be wise to NOT double the cayenne when doubling everything else. It's definitely edible with doubel cayenne, just have some water close by. Also, I love the little bursts of sweet from the raisins, so I will add more next time. Overall AMAZING dish. YUMMM!!
followed the recipe as directed, but doubled the spices except salt and cinnamon. I agree with another reviewer that it is just a pot of flavored vegetables. "Flavored" used loosely. Nothing special about this dish. I didn't enjoy eating this nor did my husband who will eat anything and say it's good.
This is exactly what I have been looking for. I omitted the spinach and almonds cause I did not have any. Just the right amount of spice and sweetness. I will make this a lot. Mu husband loves it too. Thanks for a great recipe.
Great recipe! I did add more curry to make it spicier and I served it over rice. I love that this is so flavorful with just veggies and spices (and a little juice). I also think this is such an easy recipe to adapt. I followed it exactly this first time, but you could totally just throw whatever vegetables you have around in here, and I think it would taste just as yummy. And of course you can serve it with naan or couscous or some other grain to change it up, too. This is a keeper! My husband didn't love it (he doesn't love curry like I do) but he appreciated how healthy this is. One last comment: I didn't chop the veggies too finely, so this needed to simmer for like 45 minutes until it got soft and liquidy enough to eat.
My husband and I loved this. I only used 1/2 the oil and didn't have spinach so used kale. 2nd time I made this without zucchini, almonds, and spinach, and added cauliflower, roasted peanuts, and 3 T raisins.
I just came back from Morocco (Marrakesh included) and wanted to serve my family an authentic Moroccan meal. This was perfect! I came home with a mix of spices from the Medina so I used that and added a little extra curry powder for flavor. Served over saffron couscous and I was in veggie heaven :)
This was AMAZING! I did as others suggested and used carrot juice and a bit of fresh ginger in place of the orange juice. I was hesitant about the raisins and almonds, but they were the BEST part! It's great over rice or couscous. Next time I will make more sauce. I can't stop thinking about how delicious this was!
Very tasty, great texture, goes well over brown rice or couscous. I added extra golden raisins, grated ginger, and used kale instead of spinach. Because I ran out of curry powder I added a bit of garam masala and cumin to the spice mix. Will definitely make again!
I made this for my sister and her hubby (who usually does the cooking) on vacation last week, and we all loved it! I followed the recipe almost to a T, but bumped up the seasonings just a tad. Served it over couscous with a side of hummus and pita. I also was intrigued with another reviewer's mention of carrot-ginger juice in place of the orange juice, so what I did was peeled and sliced a knob of ginger (about 5 or 6 thin pieces) and sauteed it with the ingredients in step 2. Poured the carrot juice in on step 3, and added a little more to the finish, as it got a bit dry. Dee-licious! I'm going to share it with my Weight Watchers group next week, points or no points. ;-)
We received some veggies in an imperfect produce box - the dreaded green bell pepper was one I was not looking forward to eating. However, in this dish, I couldn't even tell it was a green bell pepper! Hubby cooked and kept the general recipe - added fresh ginger, less OJ, omitting a few things due to preference and not wanting to make more than we could eat (red bell pepper, zucchini, eggplant, almonds, raisins) and it was a hit. Next time, I'll make more and add either a zucchini or eggplant and try almonds, too! We ate it with some naan bread. Yum!
