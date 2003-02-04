Easy Chili

18 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 5
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This delicious recipe is a snap to make and tastes delicious! It's vegan and vegetarian, but for those who like cheese, you can serve it topped with cheese, with crackers on the side.

By Granny

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan saute onion, garlic, celery and olive oil until onions are soft.

    Advertisement

  • Add to saucepan textured vegetable protein, chili beans, tomatoes, water, sugar, salt and pepper, and chili powder. Stir occasionally, let simmer for 30 minutes. The textured vegetable protein will expand when added to liquid.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 35.9g; carbohydrates 50.9g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 1420.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022