Easy Chili
This delicious recipe is a snap to make and tastes delicious! It's vegan and vegetarian, but for those who like cheese, you can serve it topped with cheese, with crackers on the side.
Excellent Recipe, here are my modifications: - used Veg Ground Round instead of text veg protein - added a little white wine and only 2 cups of water, not 4 - 2 cans of kidney beans used - 2 cloves of garlic only. I put everything in a crockpot (sauteed garlic, onions & celery first) and left it on low all day until supper. Delish!!Read More
There was no flavor at the end after following recipe to the T. Except I used ground beef which should make it better. It tasted like campbells bean and bacon soup... didnt' taste like chili at all, it was soupy, I even excluded the 1 cup of water as reviewers said and still consistency of soup.Read More
I was expecting this to be a thicker chili, not so watery. My husband LOVED it and calls it bean soup rather than chili. The next time I make it I might try a little less liquid. I also used it without the textured protein because I couldn't find it in the store!
This recipe was a great jumping off point for chili to feed a hungry potluck croud. I omited the celery (seeing as I didn't have any on hand). Due to another review, I cut down on the water by one cup. Then, when I doubled the recipe - I didn't have enough chili beans, so I substituted some kidney beans (drained) instead. I wanted my chili meaty, so I substituted about a pound and a half of browned ground beef for the second cup of TVP. The result was delicious. I am sure that it would be equally tasty made accoring to the recipe - but I would hold off on part of the water, and see how thick you want it.
It's the best Chili I have ever had and if you kind of makeup and add your own things as you go along it's even better.
I like to flavor my TVP, we also like to add various pepper powders and cilantro of course. I also use chili tomatoes, not stewed and usually add much more cumin and chili powder to taste and throw in some hot sauce.
Wow! This is good! I made some changes though: took the advice of some other reviewers and added a cup less water. I also used kidney beans as I couldn't find chili beans. I added a little white wine as someone else suggested. I added a bit more chili powder and a little cumin. I used turbinado sugar instead of brown sugar. I used petite diced tomatoes instead of stewed. Thanks for the recipe. I have faith in my ability to cook with TVP now. :)
I halved the recipe, adding about a teaspoon of minced garlic, substituting one can of kidney beans for a can of chili beans, and adding about a cup of TVP, dry. My roommates and family absolutely loved it! I think it's my favorite chili.
This was a great dish. The children loved it as well as the hubby!! Thanks!
This was my first time using TVP. It was great! This is a slightly sweet chili recipe, not very spicy at all. I used a can of black beans instead of one of the cans of chili beans, because that's what I had. I added cumin because I like that in chili. I also added a half a can of tomato paste because I had it left over and thought this would be a good way to get rid of it. I was very happy with this recipe.
It was good. I tripled the recipe for a vegetarian crowd. They enjoyed it. I added smoked paprika and chipotle pepper powder.
Used ground turkey instead of vegetable protein, and used crushed tomatoes instead of stewed tomatoes. Only used 2 cups of water and had to add some corn starch to thicken it. Only used two cans of chilli beans instead of 4. It was very good.
yummy yummy!!
This chili is so tasteless and lacking in character. no way am I doing this again.
Excelente y simple
