Pasta and Garlic

I make this dish often and like any recipe there are always variations depending who is making it. Its probably the easiest meal that you could prepare but it relies on the cooks judgement to get it right. When cooking Italian i have never measured anything because I know when its just right or if it needs more, firstly I only use spaghetti or linguine, I would add more garlic at least two or three cloves and I would add extra virgin olive oil straight to the pasta after its been drained. I would of course add a touch of oil to cook the garlic then add to the pasta. This is a matter of personal preference but I add a liberal amount of shredded parmasan cheese not just a sprinkle. Do not use romano cheese as it flavour is milder and is more suited to soups and stews. This dish is one of my personal favourites as its easy and healthy comfort food.

Read More