Pasta and Garlic
A simple and delectable dish! Choose your own pasta and top with garlic, almost as simple as that! Use any sort of cheese you like.
I make this dish often and like any recipe there are always variations depending who is making it. Its probably the easiest meal that you could prepare but it relies on the cooks judgement to get it right. When cooking Italian i have never measured anything because I know when its just right or if it needs more, firstly I only use spaghetti or linguine, I would add more garlic at least two or three cloves and I would add extra virgin olive oil straight to the pasta after its been drained. I would of course add a touch of oil to cook the garlic then add to the pasta. This is a matter of personal preference but I add a liberal amount of shredded parmasan cheese not just a sprinkle. Do not use romano cheese as it flavour is milder and is more suited to soups and stews. This dish is one of my personal favourites as its easy and healthy comfort food.Read More
This is one wonderful dish. You can embellish it all you want just like you can put all kinds of stuff on vanilla ice cream. But you don't really improve it. You just make it different. The only thing I would add is just to remind you that garlic loses its strength (I did use more) when it is cooked and so does olive oil. So, I used a minimal amount of olive oil for very lightly browning the garlic so I could add more straight from the bottle in the finished dish. To me, this is a treasure of a dish. Thank you, thank you.
Delicious! The aroma is fantastic, the taste, yummy! To the person who did not know how to measure out 1 1/2 lb spaghetti, just buy 2 16 oz boxes, use one whole box and 1/2 of the other.
Great side. Thanks for the recipe. I'm sorry but, if you don't know how to measure 1 1/2 lbs. of pasta perhaps cooking is not your forte.
I tinkered a bit with this recipe and was pleasantly surprised. I've been looking for side dishes which are lighter in calories and fat. Here's what I did. I boiled a 1 lb. pkg of Angel Hair Pasta, drained and tossed with 1 tbsp extra Virgin Olive Oil - so it wouldn't stick, sauteed 1 diced cherry pepper, a heaping tbsp of minced garlic in 2 Tbsp. Olive Oil, then I drained and chopped a 6 oz. jar of marinated Artichoke Hearts, tossed it around in a bowl with the parmesan cheese. I served this along side some oven-roasted brocoli florets and grilled Lemon Pepper Chicken for a tasty, healthy meal - Do try it with the chopped Artichoke Hearts ...Yum!
This recipe was disapointing. First off, I have no idea how to measure 1 1/2 pounds of pasta. Was it dry or cooked, I don't know. So maybe that's why it turned out flavorless, I didn't do the measurments right. Who knows? But it wasn't very good. Shucks!
I really like this recipe. However, I tinkered with it a bit to make it into a main dish. I used 1/4c Extra Virgin Olive Oil to sautee onion and garlic. Then, added 1/4c water and cut up some Asparagus and cooked till firm. Then added some Angel Hair Pasta and a little bit more Extra Virgin Olive Oil and salt and pepper to taste. And it turned out wonderful!!! I like to measure by my personal tastes tho. Thanks for the share.
I was pleasantly surprised by this receipe! I did add a little extra garlic ( I am a huge fan) but the taste was great. It was fast and simple to make!
Good basic pasta side. I used whole wheat pasta, half EVOO/half melted butter and tossed some roasted broccoli in with it. This went well with the Balsamic Marinated Chicken Breast. I used a quality grated Parmesan Cheese, which I think makes all the difference.
We loved this recipe. Again, personal preferences... I added extra parm cheese and garlic. Also added a tad of butter for a little creaminess. This is kind of a mock alfredo. Very delicious and quick. All of these measurements can be tweaked to your liking with the same delicious result. Thanks!
Delicious and easy! I doubled the garlic and added some veggies that were in season.
Nice! Simple and delicious. I made this with fresh pasta. I also added fresh spinach to the garlic and oil and cooked it until soft then added it to the past.
I used 4 garlics and garlic oil, yum!
Simple pasta recipe with great flavor.
I used far, far more garlic than called for, and my husband and I both thought it was still pretty bland. I guess we like stronger flavors than some. I'll add more Parmesan and other seasonings next time. Maybe parsley.
Nice and simple, yet with a full flavor (especially if you increase the garlic!)
A little bland, but I wasn't very careful with the recipe-- I don't think I had a pound and a half of pasta (I just used one box of spaghetti), so I mostly winged the amount of the rest of the ingredients. Would definitely add more garlic and more parmesan next time-- but I was very light on the parmesan. I also added mushrooms, for the record, and found that it was nice to have another texture in with the noodles.
The first time i tried cooking the garlic, right when i put the garlic into the boiling olive oil, it burned right away. We put 2 cloves of garlic in even though it said to put one clove, but when we ate the pasta we couldnt really taste the garlic at all, and the pasta was WAY TO salty.
Tasty.....
I make this recipe all the time; the trick is to add up to one cup of the pasta water to the pasta. The pasta then is not so dry. Use more extra virgin OO and much more garlic. Now....that's Italian!!!
I must have done something wrong. There was not nearly enough flavor, only the vaguest hint of garlic.
When I make this I like to almost fry the pasta in the oil. I also add a little butter and just before I am done I add the minced garlic and a minute or two later I add shredded parmsean cheese. YUMMY!!!!
Quick and tasty. I jazzed it up. I added onions and wayy more garlic (8 cloves) fried up in the Olive oil. Once the garlic was cooked, before it browns, added a half cup of white wine, salt and pepper. Simmered that for an additional 4 minutes.
I put a colander over cooking pasta & add broccoli to it & let it steam.When pasta is done I pour it over the broccoli & let it drain. Makes a great one pot meal! Don't you love no brainers!
This is one of my favoite go to side dishes when we don't want rice or potatoes. I like to add a tsp of dried Italian seasoning too.
I know this is a simple recipe BUT it's sooo delicious. Makes a great meal or just a quick, fix it up in a pinch, bite to eat. I will certainly make this again and again.
This is a good side dish. I would not make this as an entree unless you are adding chicken or veggies. Very easy to make. Nice light flavor. Would make this again when I feel the need for pasta!
This was really good. They made this at the hospital tonight, except they added a little bit of butter.
Very good pasta dish that is easy and quick to fix. Definitely a keeper.
For those who have said its bland..... Try cooking the pasta in chicken broth for a little more flavor. I put the roasted chicken "Better than Bouillon" in mine.
easy, good, Loved how simple it was. I added 3 cloves of garlic.. next time will add 6! I also added about 2 tbs of finely diced onion. I threw in a few roasted red peppers that I diced up at the end. YUM I will add sliced black olives next time too!
Wonderful! I made this along with some veal for Valentine's dinner with hubby. I used 3 large cloves garlic and I used refrigerated linguini. Delicious! The perfect side dish with our meal. Thanks for posting the recipe Josie, I plan to make it again.
Very good. I used bowtie pasta which really pleased the hubby. He loved this dish quite a bit. I didn't care for the olive oil flavor and would have preferred butter but he loved it. It could have used more garlic to suit me better and a little crushed red pepper or cayenne too. This was a great side with parmesan chicken. Thanks Josie.
My kids love this recipe. I always add canned tuna or canned chicken. We have a veggie on the side. My son asked for 2 extra helping tonight and he doesn't like anything
I make this a full meal by adding partially cooked diced turkey sausage and blanched broccoli to the pan when sauteing the garlic. I use 4 cloves of garlic instead of only one. I have made this several times, but I often use whatever shredded cheese I have on hand as a topping. Overall, a very good dish!
Great side dish. Followed recipe exactly.
Was good, but would add some herbs if i made it again. And double the garlic.
Loved it! i did use lots of more garlic though. Easy&Delicious!
Hubby made this for dinner tonight with italian marinated chicken sauteed in olive oil. He used garlic powder and only one pound of pasta. This was a tad bland, but heck, based on the ingredients I really couldn't expect more. He also made garlic toast, pretty much not expecting visitors to stay long here with the garlic smell ;-)
Wonderful simple recipe that goes well with almost any kinda is meat, as a side dish. :)
it 's a very Italian dish that I made several times , even if I usually don't care for . You must be sure to have enough virgin olive oil ,pepper, and enough garlic and grated cheese for this dish. I also add sometimes a spoon of sweet butter and 2 full spoons of fresh tender peas ...( but not many...) By the way, another great pasta-dish which you don't have in your link (but you should have ..)it is , a pasta-dish that my mother used to make all the time in Italy when I was a girl ....Too bad you don't have this recipe dish ! I make it for my Norwegian husband who loves pasta dishes much more than I do....I will send you the Norma Dish recipe if you will ask for it.... SILVANA / USA
This recipe is so simple, yet so powerful in flavor.. Excellent
i think what helps is to boil the pasta with a teaspoon of salt aside from the oil (to prevent it from sticking). Also, put some of the garlic (1-2 tablespoons) on the shrimp with a tablespoon of lemon juice and set it aside so it will add flavor to the shrimp. you can do this before you start boiling the pasta so the flavor will stick. when the pasta is almost done, start working on the garlic. after you saute the garlic (once it's light brown, add the shrimp mixture in and put in the cooked pasta. :)
My family LOVED this recipe! My daughter loved it so much that she made sure we had enough leftover so she could take it to school for lunch the next day!
Very good when I am low on stuff to cook with.
This is a great "starter" recipe. Once I finished cooking the pasta, I added a bit of olive oil to prevent it from sticking. I also used 2 cloves of minced garlic, 1/2 minced onion and some sliced mushrooms. Only added enough oil to sautee the veggies. Added the Parmesan cheese right before serving. It came out delicious. Definitely a keeper!
I add 3 or more cloves of garlic bc I love love love garlic. One thing I'd note is to make sure you salt and pepper to taste when you've mixed the pasta and oil together otherwise you may not have enough. * add red flakes for some extra taste = amazing
I made this for my husband. Im not the worlds best cook, but we loved how this dish turned out.
My favorite weeknight side dish. I amp up the garlic a lot through. I use 4-6 cloves chopped not quite minced. It goes great with boneless skinless chicken this that have just been salt and peppered.
Excellent, healthy, easy and fast pasta to make. I used 3 or 4 cloves of garlic instead of 1 and topped it off each dish with a handful of green onions chopped to add a bit of texture and flavor.
This is a very simple and delicious recipe. Goes well with Mediterranean Lemon Chicken from this website. I added a bit more garlic and a bit extra oil when I mixed the ingredients. Also added a tid bit of Parmesan until it started to be a bit creamy.
Four stars when made as is, five stars when I used additional garlic, fresh parsley and some butter.
I added a bit more garlic. I love garlic!
Really good, simple recipe. Like others, I used more garlic (4 cloves) since I love garlic. Also, I used 1 lb (not 1 1/2 lb.) farfalle pasta instead. Really good recipe for a quick, tasty meal.
Simple and delicious!
It's delicious! I only made a little for myself but I used 3 large garlic cloves because I love garlic. Soooo yummy.
The pasta shape really does matter. I would use spaghetti or thin spaghetti next time. My husband and I ordered this in a restaurant once and that is what they used. I made it this time with fettuccini and it may sound silly but it made a difference in the taste. I bake it with mozzarella cheese on top after also.
It turned out great, I fried some mushrooms, asparagus, garlic and bell pepper mixed all together and served with stake. Will definitely make it again
When I first read this recipe that seemed like way too much oil, but after it dawned on me how much pasta was called for it made more sense. After scaling down the servings it's not too much oil at all. Of course, I used a lot more garlic, three humungous cloves. A great side for all kinds of meals. I served it with Sicilian Olive Chicken also on this site.
I did make changes to this recipe, I added diced onion, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and spinach, it was delicious. What I did not add was the cheese, I forgot and it smelled so good I could hardly wait to sit down and eat. I will be making this again because it was so easy to do. I served it with baked boneless chicken thighs with a seasoned panko crust.
Great! As others suggested I added extra garlic and I did use some butter to make it more thick/alfredo-ish. A very versatile recipe. Thanks.
Great start but it definitely needs more to it. I used 4 cloves of garlic but think I will use 5 next time. I also added tomatoes, asparagus, and parsley. Super delicious!
DELICIOUS!!! And super simple. I used whole wheat spaghetti and extra garlic cloves and it came out spectacular.
I was so happy to have found this! It is super easy and amazingly delicious. I've been using the packets and boxes of sides but the ingredients were less than desirable. This makes me know I'm feeding my family the best, simple but tasty food. Anything in a box or packet can be made simpler, cheaper and a whole lot healthier. Thank you! I sometimes add fresh herbs if I have them. Basil, parsley, chives, thyme and rosemary. PS looking forward to more recipes.
This is super easy and quite tasty. I am a big garlic person, so I added a bit more garlic. The also added 1/4 cup of cream cheese and 1/4 of heavy cream. As I said, quite tasty and super easy!
Very simple and tasted great. I think I used more garlic, I didn't really measure.
Really good side, i used a bit too much garlic (3 cloves)
We Made this, and since all other reviews said the flavour was really bland so we looked at other garlic and pasta recipes and we just added more spices, thats all you have to do to make the taste better. also add way more parmesan cheese
When I make make I use about 10 cloves of garlic, when my grams makes it she uses about 6 or so. Depends on how much you like garlic. Saute the garlic in the hot oil just to bring out that aroma and toss over the pasta.
I make this quite often.. I have to admit I take Olive oil and butter and simmer cloves of garlic in it. Then pour it all over my pasta with salt, pepper and Parmesan Cheese. If you feel it needs more garlic you can always add some garlic salt or powder to it. YUMMY!
This is a simple recipe, and a great base. I liked that it was light on the olive oil; I don't like too much of its strong flavor in my dishes. We did feel that it needed more garlic, though!
Yes your basic Garlic Oil Spaghetti I have made this for years for my BH he loves it with strips of Salami cut up into it.
I made this tonight... it was yummy! I will make it again.
Just okay to us...a bit boring.
I added 1/3 of a cup of the pasta water back to the pasta to make it a tad saucier. It was much better this way. Still a good recipe.
This was not a good recipe. I did everything exactly the way that it told me to, and still when I served it everyone complained that it tasted like regular pasta. So I added some of the oil that the garlic had cooked in to see if that would help but it didn't. After that, I was led to grind garlic salt on it but then the texture turned out all grainy and everything
I'm not the best a making pasta so I tried to find a recipe the was simply. My family and I are garlic lovers so this seemed perfect. I did use garlic salt as well just so I was I didn't under-season. Another thing I did was put some garlic shrimp in as well.
yes I made it i used 1/4 cup of olive oil added more garlic ,4 bullseye chilli with seeds, 4 1cm slices of humoni cheese, and the juice of 2 lemon finished with parmesan cheese
Good recipe for flavored pasta. I served with Marsala chicken. Loved the garlic flavor.
Tasted great! I did use a little more garlic, fresh parmesan and added red pepper flakes.
ok
This was a wonderful recipe! Need to add more liquid so we could "mop" up the sauce with our bread.
I made this dish for the first time tonight and it was delicious! I used about 0.75 lb of past and a little less than 0.25 cup of olive oil with 3 garlic cloves. Next time I'll have it with some steamed vegetables for a balanced meal!
Been making this for years but use Asiago cheese, top with chopped "fresh" parsley" use pure (no cheap blends) olive oil from Sicily. If you want great taste then buy where Italians buy. Cheap supermarket substitutes won't get it done. Terrific and simple dish with marvelous taste but requires spending a few extra cents to do it right.
Awesome
Great dish on its own. I can see adding different vegs, to make side dishes with too.
This garlic pasta is amazing side dish…. I love it!!! Some times I will add fresh basil and tomato ……
I increased the garlic to three cloves. Added some homemade chicken broth. Tasty
Loved this recipe. I added half cup of green peas and 3-4 rashers of bacon (chopped and fried) to please my meat loving husband. I like to idea of infusing the garlic in the oil. A great recipe becomes a favourite recipe.
Very bland.
This was great, I followed the directions it doesn’t need anything else
I loved this!
I have eaten pasta with garlic my whole life and this recipe is a good one. Just remember that we all don't taste food the same. I usually put more garic, olive oil and cheese when I make it. But it is to taste so don't be afraid to make adjustments to match you pallet.
This was so delicious!
This was a big hit with all 4 kids!
love this recipe. I turn it into a main dish by adding sauteed fresh broccoli and browned kielbasa delicious.
I make this with Penne. I also add veggies... usually park boiled broccoli and sliced carrots. sometimes I add leftover chicken. It's my son's favorite and he adds grated parmesan cheese.!!
A simple, tasty side dish.
Nice and easy!
