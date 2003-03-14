Pasta and Garlic

A simple and delectable dish! Choose your own pasta and top with garlic, almost as simple as that! Use any sort of cheese you like.

By Josie Strazzulla

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large pot of salted water boil pasta until al dente. Drain well.

  • In a small saucepan heat oil slightly, add garlic. Saute garlic until it is lightly browned. Be careful not to burn garlic.

  • Combine pasta and garlic, salt and pepper to taste. Top with Parmesan or Romano cheese and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
317 calories; protein 10.6g; carbohydrates 46.9g; fat 9.4g; cholesterol 64.3mg; sodium 60.6mg. Full Nutrition
