Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry
A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.
I took the suggestion of another review and added the can of Coconut milk and only about 1 and 1/2 cups of chicken broth. It took on a creamy consistency that was so fragrant and tasted amazing! I didn't think it need much more in spice after the curry powder (on our travels a few years ago I had a Turkish Curry I picked up at a local market and I think it was already a little spicier than a normal curry). I also used all fresh veggies in this order: 1 lg. carrot and 1/4 a head of Cauliflower, 2 fresh tomatoes and some chicken I had already cooked before hand. Those were added to the onion/garlic/curry tomato paste, broth and milk concoction. Let those simmer for about 20-25 min. Then I added nice large chunks of Zucchini, Mushrooms and the bell pepper and let those simmer for 15 min. or more (test to make sure they are not overdone along the way). I will try next time to top it off with the cilantro but didn't have any. I definately recommend something for a crunch . . .cashews were another suggestion I took. The salty sweet and spicy was perfect combo. I will be hanging on to this to make again and again.Read More
This was a strange receipe. I really didn't care for it. It reminded me of a tomato receipe which isn't what I wanted to curry. I wouldn't make this again.Read More
This is a really easy recipe to modify. I add fresh cauliflower, okra and zucchini, as well as potato. It's also really yummy if you throw in a handful of split cashew nuts about 5 mins before you are going to serve it (for extra crunchiness, dry fry them in a pan for a few minutes).
This was very hearty and had tons of rich flavor! It was also easy and very nutritious! So, essentially, it made an excellent vegetarian meal. I added in a few red and yellow peppers when cooking the onions and garlic, and that worked well, because my frowzen vegetable mix did not contain those. Likewise for some mushrooms, which I threw in with the frozen veggies. Finally, I think that potatoes in the mix would be really great, and I'll be sure to use them next time. There will definitely be a next time, though, because this was a great recipe. Thanks!
THIS WAS DELISH! I didn't have any tomato paste, so i just used a few teaspoons of butter instead (1 and a half, I believe) Also, I added about 2 tsps of powdered ginger as well. I absolutely loved this recipe and will make it again without a doubt.
Exactly as described- quick and easy! I doubled the sauce and used a 15 oz.can of light coconut milk instead of water. I threw in a fresh bag of veggies and some baked tofu- excellent w/jasmine rice! thanks
This was amazing! It had such a rich flavor, and was so filling. Like others suggested, I added potatoes and pecans, which made it much better. I made this for my parents and my dad, who is a very picky eater, couldn't stop raving about it and went back for thirds! I'm definitely going to make this again and again!!!
It seriously tasted like vegetable soup on top of rice...even added extra curry and spices and still didn't help. Not worth wasting half an hour of cooking...
Really good!
Was very disappointed. The only flavor that stood out was the curry.
I adore Indian food and am always trying out new recipes. Firstly, it was quite tomatoey and would suggest a can of tomato sauce instead of paste. I used fresh cut up veggies, used hot madras curry paste instead of curry powder, added cumin, mustard seed, garam masala, a bit of sugar, and vegetable broth instead of cubes. I also threw in a can of chickpeas for some iron. Not a bad recipe, just needed to be expanded upon.
This was such a great base recipe. I made a few alterations - used 1 1/2 c chicken broth (what I had on hand), 1 can coconut milk. Instead of the frozen veggies, I used the onion and garlic but then added 1/2c chopped red pepper and about 3/4c whole grape tomatoes. I then added 1 can chickpeas plus about 3/4c peas. I added a wee bit of sugar to mellow the spice a little - might cut the curry to 2T next time so my little ones can try, but still delicious. Served with basmati rice and homemade naan - to die for. Thank you!!
I love this rendition!
As a student with a low budget and less time, I need things that are healthy, cheap and fast--and this fit the bill perfectly. I used 1/3 can condensed tomato soup instead of tomatoes & tomato paste, and it came out perfect. I aslo sauteed some squash with the onions which complemented the vegetables and was healthier than adding potatoes.
We thought this was very tasty and I had never cooked with cilantro before. That was a revelation in itself. Cilantro is a wonderful flavour.
This was a flavorful, satisfying, quick and easy meal. I added two diced jalapenos for some heat and served with Greek yogurt. I also used homemade vegetable stock instead of bouillon and water. I honestly don't think I would have rated it highly had I not. I froze the leftovers in individual portions for quick weeknight meals.
I am giving this 5 stars because it lives up to its title...it is quick, it is easy, and it's a great base for a curry dish, without being too intricate, as so many Indian recipes are. I added tofu along with mixed frozen vegetables, left out the tomato paste, and added about two tablespoons of butter during the last 5 minutes of simmering. The butter really gave it a smooth consistency, thickened the sauce, and added even more flavor. I used Indian curry powder (rather than Chinese curry)-- half basic curry (more tumeric based) and half masala curry, and I added three cubes of frozen cilantro. I simmered it for about 45 minutes, until the tomatoes reduced down and were no longer chunky. At the very end, I added a pinch of cinnamon, and it really tied the dish together. Overall, a very good basic curry! I would like to try this with garabanzo beans next.
I am a fan! This was really yummy and easy to make. My husband complimented it as well. I did add some hot chili sauce to it at the table because I like a little heat. Love the flavor of curry....
This is a pretty good recipe with a few tweaks. First, I halved the oil and used butter for the other half ( not as healthy, but adds authentic flavour to Indian recipe). Next, I added some fresh ginger for added spice. Then to get a bit spicier, I added two generous pinches of chilli powder (Indian chilli, not the American kind you use in chilli con carne).
This was delicious and satisfying. I tried adding the potatoes, as suggested by another reviewer; also added chopped apples. Both additions worked nicely. The trick, I think, is being sure to simmer long enough so that everything gets nice and mushy and all the flavors blend together. Will definitely make this dish again!
Made it and it was delicious. Added some extra hot sauce to it and used fresh vegetables. Also made a version with chicken, that one also came out great. Everyone loved it!
This is really good. It has become one of our regular dinners.
Delish! This was my first attempt at a curry, and this was the only recipe i found that i had ingredients on hand for. I added a can of red beans, and used tomato sauce instead, and it came out beautifully! YUM!
Good curry recipe. Highly recommend adding hot curry paste, garam masala, and about a 1/2 a can of coconut milk. Before the addition of these I found the recipe a bit bland and it didn't taste enough like curry to me with only the powder.
Delicious. Spicy, and full of goodness - I felt so fortified eating this. By the way, any veggies you have on hand will do - this is a great way to get rid of those last little bits of veggies hanging out in the cooler box - just cut them up and toss them in. Thanks! We'll definitely be having this again.
This was 45 minutes faster than the traditional recipe I usually use... and easier, considering I didn't have to go to the store for fresh veggies. I followed it closely, but not precisely. I am grateful for the inspiration to vary the regular recipe I use to save on time!
Very good and simple to make. I took a few suggestions from othe reviews. I added coconut milk, potatoes, and used less tomatoes. Came out excellent. Served over couscous.
Super Awesome Taste. Thank you reviewer Amee!! tried your custom version but used buttermilk in place of coconut milk , added celery to the curry paste, added yellow squash to the fresh veggie mix. WHAT COLORS AND TASTE! Leftovers were even better. Thank you Mai and Amee. I will keep this recipe lock away and bust out for parties.
I kept trying this recipe, and it kept coming out a little bland and bitter, which may have been partly because I never got any cilantro. I'm also not sure why you're supposed to put the tomato paste and curry powder in the pan before the water, it just burned and stuck to the pan, so I started adding it with the water. But this time I added a little more sugar and used fresh tomatoes instead of canned for the bitterness, and used 1/2 cup of heavy cream and 1 cup of water, and it came out great. For the veggies I used broccoli normandy and spinach, great combo. The cream adds about 400 calories to the batch, but it's worth it. Thanks for the great vegetarian recipe!
family loved it. I used fresh cauliflower and carrots. Added 1 can of cocoanut milk. Well make again.
Easy to make, but other simple curry tasted better. will not make this one again.
This was a very odd recipe. I thought the tomatoes in curry was a very strange taste. The diced tomatoes AND tomato paste are entirely too much. I would omit the diced tomatoes and add coconut milk instead, and half the tomato paste
Add broccoli.
Meh. It was okay. I won't make it again though. My house stunk like curry for a week. I didn't think it was anything special.
The quality of this recipe will vary somewhat depending on the freshness of the ingredients. Even so, I used all frozen and canned ingredients and this dish still tasted great. I think it would be a 5 star recipe with fresh stuff.
Its tasty but it tastes more like my chili rather than curry. And I put probably 5 tablespoons of curry powder in and used a can of coconut milk.
This was pretty good, I added some hot sauce to it for some extra spice
Super yummy! Had an awesome savory kick to it and was indeed easy to make. We all got a good curry high from eating it. I used fresh veggies, including parsnips and potatoes, so it took me a bit longer than 30 mins to cook, but the extra time was very worth it. My family and I much enjoyed this recipe and I will definitely make it again.
This is a good starting point for customizing the curry to your taste. I added fresh ginger and additional turmeric, mustard seeds, cumin and a dash of cayenne. For the vegetables I used half a bag of frozen mixed and added a stalk of chopped broccoli ( Next time I would use cauliflower and mushrooms. Instead of vegetable broth I used light coconut milk and a bit of water. When tasting before serving I thought it a little thin so I stirred in some natural, no sugar peanut butter. The peanut butter added nice body and richness without a too pronounced peanut flavor.
This recipe is really modifiable which is fab. I added an extra tablespoon and a half of curry powder, added about a teaspoon of fresh ginger, half a teaspoon of cayenne pepper (makes it extra spicy!) and pinch of thyme (yes, thyme) and white pepper. I didn't have tomato paste I left that out and it still tasted great.
Very bland. Tomato is overpowering. Does NOT taste like any curry (good or bad) that I've ever had before. It is easy though.
Another hit at our house! Any meal that I can get all 7 of us to eat without a fuss, is a hit in my book. We used fresh vegetables, not frozen and added some pan-fried tofu and served the mixture over rice, to make a complete meal of it. The kids liked it so much, they asked for it again tonight!
I added a can of lite coconut milk and more freshly ground pepper. It was very tasty!
This was a good BASE recipe. I used 2 tsp of green curry paste, 1/2 can of lite coconut milk, and 1/2 cup chicken broth. The rest of the recipe was the same for me in addition to using 2 medium potatoes (steamed before adding to curry). I left out the tomato paste and did not find it missing anything.
Not good:(
This was AWESOME!!! I added one chicken breast cut up into chunks. My husband and I couldn't get enough of it!!!
This is a fabulous and simple curry. I think I make this at least once every couple weeks. Of course, with any curry, the higher the quality of your curry mix, the better your results will be.
I altered this recipe. It was a bit bland for us so I added some coconut milk and sriracha. Gave it the creamy texture that we love and also the sweet/spicy flavor. Yum!
Very yummy and the title is perfect!
**USE FRESH INGREDIENTS** I made it twice, once with frozen veggies and curry powder; once with fresh veggies and curry paste. It made a big difference.
Pretty good, but not amazing compared to other Indian dishes I've tried.
really easy
THIS WAS NOT A FAVORITE RECIPE. THE CURRY POWDER WAS JUST TOO MUCH FOR ME. SORRY BUT NOT A KEEPER.
This is an excellent recipe! I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen ones: broccoli, okra, potato, carrot, yellow bell pepper and zucchini. Mango chutney on the side and a salad. I also added a little coconut milk. Recommended!
why does it have white rice?? I am trying to find good recipes for my diabetic husband and they all include rice, potatoes, and pasta.....sorry but this is very frustrating
Pretty bland.
I used a small tin chopped tomatoes instead. Of tomato puree And paste. Also instead of all the cauliflower I used some green beans cut small and some peas. I cook my curry slowly so the veg does not disintegrate. This was delicious will make again.
It's a great base to work on, but here's some suggestions for a richer Indian flavor. Add a teaspoon of Garam Masala, and half a teaspoon of chili powder. Then if you want a bit more heat, add one diced pepper to the herbs, garlic and paste (I just used a few slices of jalapeno I had in the fridge).
I left out the bouillon cubes. Still delicious.
Me gustó bastante porque incluye vegatales y los niños ni se dan cuenta de que los están comiendo
Wow. I made a few changes, but didn't expect this to be so good! I used green onions instead of white (I know they aren't the same, but I was out of white onions so I had to improvise), and used a can of light coconut milk instead of water - mostly because I was serving this as a main dish, and I didn't think 108 calories was enough for dinner. Amazing - almost reminded me of tikka masala, but slightly less sweet. And so easy! Really good, highly recommended! I'm not sure I would like it as much without the coconut milk, but this way it definitely deserves five stars.
I followed the recipe nearly exactly (changed the vegetables), and here's what I have to say: It wasn't so much a curry as a sauce of sorts.. With big vegetables inside. It had the curry flavor (and spice), but it was mostly vegetables for me. I'd recommend using less vegetables, and using fresh ones instead of frozen ones.
Wow, this is so good! It made my house smell yummy for three days! My husband loved it, and he typically dislikes mixed vegetables. I used a green/white bean and carrot mixture. I made some other changes due to preferences and needs (additives). I didn't use diced tomatoes, but rather one, 8-ounce can of tomato sauce. I can't have bouillon cubes, so I used one 8-ounce container of pre-made beef broth. Due to those two changes, I didn't add any water. Yummy! Thank you for the quick and easy way to spice up veggies!
Made this recipe with a bag of frozen Normandy blend style veggies. I did not have tomato paste or fresh garlic on hand, so I used 1/4 tsp garlic powder/clove and omitted the tomato paste. I used chicken bouillon rather than vegetable and 1 tsp dried cilantro instead of fresh as that was on hand. It smelled delicious as it was cooking--in my crock pot, and I was so looking forward to eating it. However, this was a big disappointment all the way around. I served it over rice and the whole dish was rather blah. It was edible and OK. Just not awesome. My husband and kids said the same thing, and if they were picky eaters, I doubt they would have touched it. Sorry, but I doubt I will make again.
Flavorful...but not good. The flavors were primary and not blended. I even added coconut milk and red pepper flakes but it was similar to Eating curry powder dusted over tomato... No third dimension to the flavors, just separate and somewhat competing. You keep eating but never really get rewarded.
I always add more curry and cumin to spice it up more. Very flavorful.
I tried a variation today, and it wasn't bad at all! I'll have it again sometime!
Especially good when you switch out some of the water for coconut milk!
I thought this was good could have used a little more flavor for me but I did add coconut milk and 1 1/2 c of vegetable broth omitted the can of tomatoes and used all fresh veggies, zucchini, greern bean, corn, peas and butternut squash. I served over brown rice.
This was so easy and so good! I didn't have tomato paste so I added some butter as suggested, it turned out great. Only added maybe 2 tbsp. of curry powder. Served with brown rice cooked in my rice cooker!
Not bad. I used liquid vege stock instead of the cube. I, also, added a dash of powdered coriander, instead of fresh. I'll add coconut milk, fresh cauliflower & zucchini, potatoes, peppers, powdered ginger, & cashews, next time.
With a few tweaks, this is a really nice, really easy recipe for a tasty curry. I substituted the water for coconut milk, added a tablespoon of Sri Racha, used 3 TSP of curry powder, and used 7 cloves of garlic, rather than the 2 called for. I pan seared some tofu and used fresh broccoli in addition to frozen mixed veggies. It's a little on the tomatoey side, but it's a nice beginner recipe.
I used fresh veg, diced turnip, carrot, sweet potato, green beans and ordinary potatoes. It was so delicious! Ill definitely make this again and again! Also, it can be blended into a spreading pâté! Thank you! Heather Bianchi
Deeeeeeeelicous! I only gave it four stars because I added apple, potatoe and mushroom. And next time I will definitely use fresh ingredients, the frozen vegetables didn't quite taste as good (but we are spoiled that way). Thanks for the great recipe, it really tastes wonderful!
I made this twice. Once according to the recipe and once where I replaced the water with 3/4 of a can of coconut milk. Both times I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen and cut the boullion in half. It's truly great both ways. VERY easy to prepare, quick to cook, and makes great leftovers. I'll be making this a lot more often.
My family loved this. I served it with couscous and Baked Tofu bites (from this site). As far as changes, I left out the tomatoes and bouillon cube and used vegetable stock from a box (about 3/4C.) for the liquid. This is definitely easy to make. A great weeknight dinner.
I rated this 4 stars because I think it's a great way to make easy, quick accessible curry, and with no meat! Have made it multiple times, and love how spicy it is!
Easy and really tasty!
I have to say the base is excellent, went to my freezer and found left over vegetables from the garden harvest, used green beans, red potatoes, in the refrigerator I had mushroom, broccoli, added coconut milk, ginger, and vegetable stock, I will be making a again. Thank you
I listened to some of the reviews and made a few changes myself. I used coconut milk instead of water, used frozen cauliflower, broccoli and carrots, an onion, zucchini, and some red pepper. I used the same amount of Curry as the recipe suggested, and I thought it was great. Oh and I too skipped the 1st step and just simmered everything in a pot, but with these modifications it was absolutely delicious! Thank you for the easy recipe! **UPDATE** I made this again following the original recipe more closely, only change I made was I didn't have tomato paste so instead of curry powder I used red curry paste to accommodate... I found it just as tasty, maybe better because when I use the coconut milk that seems to dominate the flavor. Thanks again for the wonderful recipe! It has definitely entered the permanent rotation!
