Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

I took the suggestion of another review and added the can of Coconut milk and only about 1 and 1/2 cups of chicken broth. It took on a creamy consistency that was so fragrant and tasted amazing! I didn't think it need much more in spice after the curry powder (on our travels a few years ago I had a Turkish Curry I picked up at a local market and I think it was already a little spicier than a normal curry). I also used all fresh veggies in this order: 1 lg. carrot and 1/4 a head of Cauliflower, 2 fresh tomatoes and some chicken I had already cooked before hand. Those were added to the onion/garlic/curry tomato paste, broth and milk concoction. Let those simmer for about 20-25 min. Then I added nice large chunks of Zucchini, Mushrooms and the bell pepper and let those simmer for 15 min. or more (test to make sure they are not overdone along the way). I will try next time to top it off with the cilantro but didn't have any. I definately recommend something for a crunch . . .cashews were another suggestion I took. The salty sweet and spicy was perfect combo. I will be hanging on to this to make again and again.

