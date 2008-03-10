Quick and Easy Vegetable Curry

A very quick and easy curry to serve up with rice and a salad.

By Michelle Young

Recipe Summary

Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large saucepan over medium-high, heat oil and saute onion, and garlic until golden. Stir in curry powder and tomato paste, cook 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Stir in tomatoes, vegetable bouillon cube, mixed vegetables, water, salt and pepper to taste. Cook approximately 30 minutes until vegetables are well done (not crunchy). Sprinkle with fresh cilantro prior to serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
103 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 15.7g; fat 3.5g; sodium 266.6mg. Full Nutrition
