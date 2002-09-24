Eggplant Parmesan I

This is so very, very good. As others have said, it's a lot like a pasta-less lasagna, and that's perfectly fine for me. Nothing wrong with pasta, but it's a bit too heavy and best saved for special occasions. This, however, is actually pretty light and can satisfy your hunger without making you feel like you just ate a cinder block made of flour. This has made it into my weekly rotation, too. The cheese, depending on how you buy it, can last for two or three preparations which means you only have to buy the eggplant over (don't keep them more than a week. Ew.), so in all it's a very cost-effective meal. It's just my boyfriend and me, too, so for us one prep means a stack of two slices per serving. So one dinner and a bunch of leftovers for lunch to take to work, which brings me to the next great thing about this: it reheats beautifully! A couple things, however: I find that sweating the eggplant for an hour instead of half an hour leads to a much better flavor (and if you're new to eggplant, this really is not a step you can skip). When I brown the eggplant, I use A LOT less oil. Maybe a couple tablespoons. To each their own, but eggplant is super absorbant and it's far too easy to get disgusting, greasy slices. Experiment, I guess. Also, I use my own homemade sauce. I imagine using storebought sauce would lead to a much heavier meal as most of those are laden with corn syrup for bulking and preserving. But again, to each their own. I'm sure it's phenomenal, regardless!