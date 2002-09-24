Eggplant Parmesan I

This makes a delicious entree served with a salad and garlic bread.

Recipe by Karen

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle both sides of the eggplant slices with salt. Place slices in a colander, and place a dish underneath the colander to capture liquid that will sweat out of the eggplant. Allow to sit for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). In a medium bowl, mix the ricotta, mozzarella cheese and 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese. Mix in egg and basil.

  • Rinse the eggplant in cold water until all salt is removed. In a large skillet, heat 4 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Place one layer of eggplant in the pan, brown each side. Repeat with remaining eggplant slices, using additional oil if necessary.

  • In a 9x13 inch baking dish, evenly spread 1 1/2 cups of spaghetti sauce. Arrange a single layer of eggplant slices on top of the sauce. Top the eggplant with 1/2 of the cheese mixture. Repeat layering process until all the eggplant and cheese mixture is used. Pour remaining sauce on top of layers, and sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake 30 to 45 minutes in the preheated oven, until sauce is bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; protein 14.1g; carbohydrates 23.5g; fat 24.7g; cholesterol 52.5mg; sodium 2074.6mg. Full Nutrition
